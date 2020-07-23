Prayagraj News Today: Contactless check-in facility like airport at Prayagraj railway station

new Delhi: The North Central Railway (NCR) has provided contactless check-in facility like the airport for ticket checking for passengers traveling in the wake of the coronavirus epidemic. An official of the Ministry of Railways in Delhi said that NCR has made arrangements for contactless ticket check with check-in facilities like airport at Prayagraj railway station. Also Read – Rajasthan Coronavirus Update: Five more deaths from Corona in Rajasthan, 339 new cases, see where many cases

As part of the initiative, they are first taken to a boarding hall with the facility of four new check-in counters for passengers arriving at Prayagraj station. He said that check-in counters have been set up at the Prayagraj railway station, like the airport, to protect railway employees from direct contact with passengers.

The officer said that these counters are completely contactless. There is a glass partition on the counter wall between the passenger and the ticket checker, so that the two do not come in contact with each other. He said that the ticket and passenger's identity card is checked, the ticket checking staff uses a computer connected webcam.

“The microphone and speakers are provided on both sides for communication between the passenger and ticket checking staff,” the official said. The official said that this technique not only ensures contactless ticket checking for the safety of passengers and railway employees, but also helps in identifying empty berths in the train.