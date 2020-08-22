Pre-board exam to be done for the first time in UP board, major cuts in syllabus from 9th to 12th

Prayagraj: The Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Council (UP board) has reduced the syllabus of class 9th, 10th, 11th and 12th by about 30 percent in view of the impact of studies in secondary schools due to corona virus epidemic. Also Read – Butler-Crowley’s largest partnership, this record against Pakistan broken after 10 years

The release issued by the UP board stated, "The teaching work in various classes through online and offline will be completed by January 31, 2021 and after that the preboard examination will be conducted in the third and fourth week of February, 2021. "

Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Council is implementing the concept of pre-board examination for the first time. Online learning has been started through Swayambha Channel-22 for classes 9th and 11th and Doordarshan Uttar Pradesh for classes 10th and 12th.

“The responsibility of preparing the question bank for evaluating the students, assessing the students and ensuring the availability of text books for them has been given to the Secretary of the Secondary Education Council,” the release said.

Apart from this, the responsibility of receiving weekly reports of reading and reading of students from all divisional joint education directors in districts through virtual schools and e-Gyan Ganga has also been entrusted to the secretary of the Secondary Education Council.