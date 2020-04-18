Pre-order the new iPhone SE and get AirPods included

The new iPhone SE, Apple’s most inexpensive mannequin, is now out there to pre-order.

The iPhone SE options A13 Bionic – which claims to be the quickest chip ever utilized in a smartphone – and is available in three colors: black, white and purple.

Phil Schiller – Apple’s senior vp of Worldwide Advertising and marketing – says the new mannequin was designed on the successes of the first iPhone SE.

“The new second-generation iPhone SE builds on that nice concept and improves on it in each means — together with our best-ever single-camera system for nice images and movies — whereas nonetheless being very inexpensive,” he says.

We’ve rounded up a few of the options you possibly can anticipate finding, in addition to a few of the greatest offers out there with Apple AirPods.

What options are included with the new iPhone SE?

The new iPhone SE contains:

4.7-inch Retina HD show with True Tone adjusts

A13 Bionic chip

Wi-fi-charging functionality (and it additionally helps fast-charging)

12-megapixel digicam with Portrait mode, Portrait Lighting results and Depth Management

Water- and dust-resistance, with an IP67 ranking for water resistance as much as 1 metre for 30 minutes

When does the new iPhone SE launch?

The second version of the iPhone SE launches on Friday 24th April. In the event you’re eager to get your palms on it as quickly as potential, you possibly can pre-order a mannequin now.

Pre-order offers for the iPhone SE

In the event you’re trying to pre-order earlier than 24th April, there are a selection of offers for the iPhone SE. The under all include Apple AirPods, price £139.

On Vodafone, you possibly can get the iPhone SE 64GB with a whopping 72GB cellular information for £31 a month and £109.99 upfront – it is a two-year contract. Alternatively, additionally on Vodafone with a two-year contract, you possibly can pay £150 upfront and £26 a month for 22GB information.

On EE, you possibly can get the new iPhone SE 64GB for £31 a month and £100 upfront. This provides you 20GB cellular information and the contract lasts 24 months.

Check out the remainder of the offers on mobiles.co.uk to pre-order the iPhone SE.