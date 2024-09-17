Preaching and Prosperity: Franklin Graham’s $48 Million Net Worth in 2024

Franklin Graham is one of America’s most prominent and influential evangelical Christian leaders. As the son of famed evangelist Billy Graham, he has carried on his father’s legacy while forging his path as the head of major Christian organizations.

Known for his outspoken views on faith and politics, Graham has been both praised as a bold voice for conservative Christianity and criticized for controversial statements. This blog post will explore Franklin Graham’s life, career, and impact on American religion and culture.

Who is Franklin Graham?

William Franklin Graham III, known as Franklin Graham, was born on July 14, 1952, in Asheville, North Carolina. He is the fourth of five children born to evangelist Billy Graham and his wife, Ruth Bell Graham. As the son of “America’s Pastor,” Franklin grew up in a household steeped in evangelical Christianity.

However, Franklin initially rebelled against his religious upbringing as a teenager and young adult. He was expelled from college and lived a wild lifestyle for several years before having a religious conversion experience at age 22.

This turning point set him on the path to follow in his father’s footsteps as an evangelist and Christian leader.

After committing his life to Christian ministry, Franklin Graham was ordained in 1982. He soon took on leadership roles in Christian relief and evangelism organizations, eventually becoming president of Samaritan’s Purse in 1979 and CEO of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association (BGEA) in 2000.

Category Details Full Name William Franklin Graham III Known As Franklin Graham Birth Date July 14, 1952 Age (as of 2024) 71 years old Birthplace Asheville, North Carolina Height 5’10” (178 cm) Marital Status Married to Jane Austin Cunningham (since 1974) Children 4 (Will, Roy, Edward, Cissie) Religious Affiliation Evangelical Christian

Today, Franklin Graham is an influential evangelist, author, and conservative political commentator.

He leads major Christian organizations, conducts evangelistic festivals worldwide, provides disaster relief through Samaritan’s Purse, and frequently comments on religious and political issues.

Personal Life and Relationships

Franklin Graham married Jane Austin Cunningham in 1974. The couple has four children together: Will, Roy, Edward, and Jane Austin (known as Cissie). Graham and his wife reside in the mountains of Boone, North Carolina.

The family has played a central role in Graham’s life and career. His famous father, Billy Graham, heavily influenced him, though their relationship was sometimes strained during Franklin’s rebellious years.

Franklin has spoken about how his mother Ruth’s prayers and faith were instrumental in returning him to Christianity as a young man.

Graham’s son Will has followed in the family’s evangelical footsteps, taking on leadership roles in BGEA and conducting his evangelistic events. To varying degrees, Franklin’s other children have also been involved in Christian ministry and relief work.

Beyond his immediate family, Franklin Graham has cultivated relationships with many prominent Christian leaders and conservative political figures over the years.

He was close to evangelical leaders like Jerry Falwell Sr. and has been associated with Republican politicians, including Donald Trump.

Professional Career and Achievements

Franklin Graham’s professional career has centered around Christian evangelism, disaster relief, and nonprofit leadership. Some key highlights include:

Became president of Samaritan’s Purse international relief organization in 1979

He conducted his first evangelistic event in 1989

Took over leadership of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association from his father in 2000

Has conducted evangelistic festivals on six continents

Expanded Samaritan’s Purse into a $500 million-plus annual operation

Led significant disaster relief efforts after Hurricane Katrina, the Haiti earthquake, etc.

Written over ten books on faith and Christian living

A frequent guest on news programs as a conservative Christian voice

Graham has received recognition for his humanitarian work, including awards from Samaritan’s Purse, Papua New Guinea, and other organizations. However, he has also faced criticism and controversy over some of his statements and actions throughout his career.

Year/Period Role/Accomplishment Organization/Details 1979 President of Samaritan’s Purse Expanded into a $500M+ operation 1989 Conducted first evangelistic event N/A 2000 CEO of Billy Graham Evangelistic Association (BGEA) He took over leadership from his father Various Conducted evangelistic festivals on six continents N/A Various Led major disaster relief efforts Samaritan’s Purse Various Written over ten books on faith N/A Various A frequent guest on news programs As a conservative Christian voice

Age and Physical Characteristics

Franklin Graham was born on July 14, 1952, and is 71 years old as of 2023. He is about 5’10” (178 cm) tall and has maintained a reasonably trim, athletic build throughout his adult life.

In his younger years, Graham sported dark hair and a mustache. His hair has gone gray as he’s aged, and he typically wears glasses. He dresses conservatively in suits for public appearances, reflecting his role as a prominent Christian leader.

Graham underwent heart surgery in 2021 at age 69 to treat an ongoing condition. He has spoken about caring for his health as he continues an active travel schedule and public events into his 70s.

Net Worth and Salary

Franklin Graham’s net worth is estimated to be around $10 million. While substantial, this is relatively modest compared to other prominent religious leaders and nonprofit executives.

Graham’s compensation has been a source of some controversy over the years. As of 2021, he reportedly receives a salary of $722,000 from Samaritan’s Purse. He previously drew an additional salary from BGEA but gave that up in 2015 amid public scrutiny.

Graham has defended his compensation, saying it aligns with executives of similar-sized organizations. He has pointed out that he could make more in the private sector but feels called to Christian ministry. Still, critics have argued his salary is excessive for a nonprofit leader.

Category Details Estimated Net Worth (2024) $48 million Salary from Samaritan’s Purse $722,000 (as of 2021) Additional Income Book royalties, speaking fees (donated back)

Beyond salary, Graham likely derives additional income from book royalties and speaking fees. However, he has stated that he donates his speaking fees to the ministries he leads.

Organizations and Investments

The two significant organizations Franklin Graham leads are:

Samaritan’s Purse – An evangelical Christian humanitarian aid organization that provides emergency relief, community development, and Christian evangelism worldwide. Graham has been president since 1979. Billy Graham Evangelistic Association (BGEA) – Founded by Billy Graham in 1950, BGEA conducts Christian evangelism through crusades, media, and other outreach. Franklin Graham became CEO in 2000.

“The Scripture teaches that God always makes a way out of temptation, so that you will be able to endure. The moment you are tempted, call on God for help.” Read more about overcoming temptation from my father @BillyGraham… https://t.co/deaooGXRZF — Franklin Graham (@Franklin_Graham) September 9, 2024

Both organizations have seen significant growth under Graham’s leadership. Samaritan’s Purse has expanded to an annual budget of over $500 million. BGEA conducts evangelistic events globally and operates various media ministries.

Graham does not appear to have significant outside business investments. He seems to focus on growing the Christian nonprofits he leads rather than accumulating personal wealth.

There is little public information about Graham’s real estate holdings beyond his primary residence in North Carolina.

Funding and Donations

As nonprofit organizations, both Samaritan’s Purse and BGEA rely heavily on donations to fund their work. Some key points about their funding:

Samaritan’s Purse reported over $894 million in contributions in 2020

BGEA reported $233 million in contributions in 2020

Primary funding comes from individual donors, churches, and foundations

Both organizations have faced scrutiny over finances and use of funds

Graham has defended the organizations’ financial practices and transparency

Graham is not known to be a major philanthropic donor outside of his work with these organizations. However, he has encouraged charitable giving among Christians as part of living out their faith.

Contact Information and Social Media

Franklin Graham maintains an active presence on social media, with millions of followers across platforms. His official accounts include:

Platform Handle/Details Facebook @FranklinGraham Twitter @Franklin_Graham Instagram @franklin_graham Contact for Inquiries Through BGEA or Samaritan’s Purse websites

Graham can be contacted through the BGEA website (billygraham.org) or Samaritan’s Purse website (samaritanspurse.org) for media inquiries or speaking requests.

Graham does not typically make his personal contact information publicly available. Those wishing to reach him are encouraged to go through official organizational channels.

Conclusion

Franklin Graham has built a high-profile career as an evangelical leader. He follows in the footsteps of his famous father while also courting controversy through his outspoken conservative views.

As he continues to lead major Christian organizations into his 70s, Graham remains an influential and polarizing figure in American religious life. His legacy will likely be debated for years to come, but there is no doubt about his significant impact in shaping modern evangelical Christianity.