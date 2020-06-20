‘Predatory Habits’ Must Stop – Variety

Whitney Cummings has damaged her silence on the sexual misconduct allegations towards Chris D’Elia, saying she’s “devastated and enraged” by what she’s discovered.

Final week, a number of girls on social media accused D’Elia of attempting to interact with them sexually, some being as younger as 16 when the alleged encounters occurred. A Twitter thread of the allegations went viral on Wednesday evening, with some girls accusing D’Elia of sending them inappropriate messages and making an attempt to solicit nude footage from them.

Cummings and D’Elia starred collectively on the NBC collection “Whitney,” which Cummings created and based mostly on her life.

“It’s taken me a pair days to course of the data I’ve discovered about Chris. I’m devastated and enraged by what I’ve learn and discovered. This can be a sample of predatory habits. This abuse of energy is enabled by silence. Now that I’m conscious, I received’t be silent,” she wrote on Twitter on Saturday. “Women ought to have the ability to be a fan of a comic they admire with out being a sexual goal. It’s the grownup’s accountability to be an grownup.”

On Thursday, D’Elia denied the accusations in a press release to TMZ.

“I do know I’ve stated and executed issues which may have offended individuals throughout my profession, however I’ve by no means knowingly pursued any underage girls at any level. All of my relationships have been each authorized and consensual and I’ve by no means met or exchanged any inappropriate images with the individuals who have tweeted about me. That being stated, I actually am really sorry. I used to be a dumb man who ABSOLUTELY let myself get caught up in my life-style. That’s MY fault. I personal it. I’ve been reflecting on this for a while now and I promise I’ll proceed to do higher,” he stated.

“Whitney” ran for 2 seasons on NBC earlier than being canceled in 2013. D’Elia performed Alex Miller, the boyfriend of Cummings’ character, which was a fictionalized model of herself. Their three-year relationship was a big a part of the present, and D’Elia appeared in almost each episode.