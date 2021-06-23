Pregnant Lady Alleges Rape By way of Reside-In Spouse In UP’s Ballia

The girl has been despatched for clinical exam, police stated.

Ballia:

A 23-year-old girl has levelled allegations of rape towards her live-in spouse, who refused to marry her after she were given pregnant, police stated on Wednesday.

The girl met Amit Maurya of Vijaynagar in 2019 and then they began dwelling in combination in Ballia, Station Space Officer DK Pathak stated.

The person established bodily members of the family along with her on promise of marriage, she complained.

She additionally alleged that Maurya posted an objectionable image of hers on Fb the use of a pretend account made within the identify of a lady.

An FIR has been lodged below Sections 376 (rape) and 506 (risk to kill) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Knowledge Era (IT) Act towards Maurya and efforts have been directly to nab him, the SHO stated.

The girl has been despatched for clinical exam, he added.



