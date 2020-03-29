Pregnant Married At First Sight Star Unsure Where To Give Birth Because Of Coronavirus

Go away a Remark
For the previous few weeks, main well being officers the world over have mentioned the will increase in hospitalizations and considerations the well being care system shall be overwhelmed with COVID-19 sufferers. Effectively, a part of that concern is as a result of many sufferers with out coronavirus will nonetheless want providers, similar to expectant moms. Married At First Sight star Jamie Otis is in that boat as she’s 33 weeks pregnant and now attempting to determine the place she ought to give delivery.
The central query comes right down to location. As a registered nurse, she was initially planning to have a hospital delivery to be as secure as attainable, however with so many COVID-19 sufferers clustered in hospitals, she’s anxious concerning the fallout if both she or the infant have been to contract the virus. You possibly can learn her ideas beneath…
I’m not going to fake to know what the perfect recommendation is right here. I’m certain there are plenty of girls coping with the very same alternative proper now, and their medical doctors can present steering on what to do. Jamie Otis’ transparency concerning the concern, nevertheless, is simply the newest for her associated to COVID-19. The truth star and her husband Doug have been on trip when the coronavirus outbreak first exploded into the nationwide consciousness. They initially elected to remain and hold going to the seashore, however because the state of affairs worsened and a few followers complained on social media, the household determined to go again residence and launched an announcement apologizing for placing others in danger and never taking the state of affairs significantly sufficient.
Jamie Otis first emerged as a contestant on The Bachelor. She completed seventh in her season and later participated in one of many spinoffs, Bachelor Pad, as properly. In 2014, she appeared on the truth present Love At First Sight wherein she married husband Doug Hehner, who was an entire stranger chosen by specialists to allegedly be a great match for her. By her personal admission, the connection was awkward and rocky to start out, however the two in the end determined to remain married and now appear fairly darn completely satisfied.
The household at the moment has two kids, and he or she’s eagerly anticipating the third one inside the subsequent a number of weeks. Where the kid shall be born continues to be up within the air, although her put up appears to point she’s leaning towards the house delivery. No matter Jamie Otis in the end chooses, let’s hope she finally ends up with a supply absent any problems, and the identical goes for the 1000’s and 1000’s (perhaps even thousands and thousands) of different girls who’ve been put into this identical place by the pandemic.
