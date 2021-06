Prema Kadanta is a Telugu language film. The film free up date is eighteen November 2021. It has Anu Emmanuel and so forth within the forged.

The plot revolves round two robust folks. They meet and fall in love. Issues take a brand new flip as few demanding situations occur of their courting.

Director: Rakesh Sashi

Style: Romance, Drama

Language: Telugu

Free up Date: 18 November 2021