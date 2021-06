Prema Kadanata, the following extremely expected Romantic drama from Allu Sirish and Anu Emmanuel in a outstanding function. The movie is written and directed by way of Rakesh Sashi who’s well-liked for Vijetha and Jatha Kalisey and it’s bankrolled by way of Vijay M underneath the banner Geetha Arts. Anup Rubens & Achu Rajamani collectively compose the background rankings and soundtracks for the film. Whilst Tanveer Mir cranks the digicam for the movie. It’s the 6th film for actor Allu Sirish.