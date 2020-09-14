Premier League 2020/2021 fixtures | Full TV schedule by channel, kick-off instances, start and end dates

The primary spherical of Premier League fixtures has thrown up a rogue batch of outcomes together with a seven-goal thriller, 5 victories for groups with out conceding, and a haul of away wins to kick-start the marketing campaign.
Liverpool narrowly beat Leeds 4-Three within the first match of their title defence – and the guests’ first high flight conflict for 16 years.
Arsenal and Leicester each recorded 3-Zero victories over newly-promoted Fulham and West Brom respectively to go high of the desk from the primary week.
However that’s not the end of the drama in GW1. Two doses of Monday Night time Soccer await this night.
Chelsea kick off their season away at Brighton however followers could also be compelled to attend to see their high new signings in motion.
Ben Chilwell, Thiago Silva and Hakim Ziyech are all anticipated to overlook out this night, although Kai Havertz and Timo Werner are tipped to start in assault.
However earlier than the motion will get below approach on the AMEX, Sheffield United host Wolves in a battle of Europa League hopefuls.
Nuno Espirito Santo’s Portuguese empire continues to develop within the Midlands, and he’ll hope his aspect can get off to a faster start than final trip.
Following a gathering between Premier League officers and broadcasters this week, it has been confirmed that each sport in September shall be proven dwell on Sky Sports activities, BT Sport, Amazon Prime Video and BBC.
The draw back? Put together your self for fewer Premier League free-to-air video games, though we may very well be in for a number of throughout the course of the season.
Groups shall be rocking contemporary seems with a bunch of recent Premier League kits in 2020/21 however will hope their performances will seize probably the most consideration – for the proper causes.
The preliminary 2020/21 Premier League schedule have been launched and we’ve acquired the complete fixture record beneath together with all of the TV particulars you could possibly presumably want to observe all of the motion. Scroll down for the complete Premier League fixtures record.
When will the 2020/21 Premier League season end?
The official end date has been confirmed to be Sunday 23rd Could.
Organisers should shoe-horn the season right into a roughly ‘regular’ schedule by the end of the season with an end date in Could to accommodate the re-scheduled Euro 2020 which has been shifted to start on 11th June 2021.
The Premier League season often ends in early-to-mid Could however will run an additional week to make sure all video games are performed.
How you can watch each Premier League match
We’ve rounded up the complete record of broadcasters confirmed to be displaying Premier League fixtures throughout 2020/21. We are going to add to this record if video games are shared out additional.
Sky Sports activities stays the house of Premier League soccer with 140 video games to be proven dwell on their platforms throughout the span of the season, plus a further six video games in September.
You possibly can add the Sky Sports activities Premier League and Sky Sports activities Soccer channels for simply £18 per 30 days mixed or choose up the entire sports activities bundle for simply £23 per 30 days.
NOW TV is basically Sky Sports activities with out the dedication to a prolonged contract, providing the very same variety of video games. They provide each Sky Sports activities channel by way of one-off charges – both as a day move (£9.99) or month move (£33.99).
The service will be streamed via a pc or apps discovered on most sensible TVs, telephones and video games consoles. NOW TV can also be accessible by way of BT Sport.
BT Sport boast 58 dwell video games in 2020/21 – plus a further three in September – and will usually present their video games within the weekly Saturday lunchtime slot, whereas they may also present a full week of matches in some unspecified time in the future in the course of the marketing campaign.
You possibly can join a BT Sport subscription or choose up a contract-free BT Sport month-to-month move for £25.
Amazon Prime Video will broadcast two rounds of fixtures in December – together with the Boxing Day video games – plus one extra sport in September.
You possibly can reap the benefits of their 30-day free trial which incorporates free next-day supply on hundreds of things throughout the Amazon retailer.
What number of Premier League video games are free to air?
BBC aired 4 Premier League video games for the primary time in historical past final season, drawing in file numbers of viewers.
They weren’t initially handed any video games as a part of the TV particulars announcement – a blow for followers hoping to catch the motion on free-to-air channels – however that has modified simply days earlier than the season.
Golf equipment have reversed their choice to dam non-TV video games from being broadcast. Sky Sports activities and BT Sport have been given additional fixtures, whereas BBC have been handed one sport.
On the Choose TV entrance, Sky Sports activities made a number of video games accessible on their free-to-air channel, a agency fan favorite throughout lockdown, however thus far there are not any agency bulletins to make video games free to air in 2020/21.
Hold testing this web page for the newest updates, and we’ll do every little thing we will that can assist you watch each second of Premier League soccer on free-to-air TV, if accessible.
Premier League 2020/21 fixtures
All UK time.
TBC
Burnley v Man Utd
Man Metropolis v Aston Villa
Monday 14th September
Sheffield United v Wolves (6pm) Sky Sports activities Premier League / Predominant Occasion / NOW TV
Brighton v Chelsea (8:15pm) Sky Sports activities Premier League / Predominant Occasion / NOW TV
Saturday 19th September
Everton v West Brom (12:30pm) BT Sport 1
Leeds v Fulham (3pm) BT Sport
Man Utd v Crystal Palace (5:30pm) Sky Sports activities Premier League / Predominant Occasion / NOW TV
Arsenal v West Ham (8pm) Sky Sports activities Premier League / Predominant Occasion / NOW TV
Sunday 20th September
Southampton v Tottenham (12pm) BT Sport 1
Newcastle v Brighton (2pm) Sky Sports activities Premier League / Predominant Occasion / NOW TV
Chelsea v Liverpool (4:30pm) Sky Sports activities Premier League / Predominant Occasion / NOW TV
Leicester v Burnley (7pm) BBC – FREE TO AIR
Monday 21st September
Aston Villa v Sheffield United (6pm) Sky Sports activities Premier League / Predominant Occasion / NOW TV
Wolves v Man Metropolis (8pm) Sky Sports activities Premier League / Predominant Occasion / NOW TV
Saturday 26th September
Brighton v Man Utd (12:30pm) BT Sport 1
Burnley v Southampton (3pm) TBC
Crystal Palace v Everton (3pm) TBC
Tottenham v Newcastle (3pm) TBC
West Ham v Wolves (3pm) TBC
West Brom v Chelsea (5:30pm) Sky Sports activities Premier League / Predominant Occasion / NOW TV
Sunday 27th September
Sheffield United v Leeds (12pm) BT Sport 1
Fulham v Aston Villa (2pm) Sky Sports activities Premier League / Predominant Occasion / NOW TV
Man Metropolis v Leicester (4:30pm) Sky Sports activities Premier League / Predominant Occasion / NOW TV
Monday 28th September
Liverpool v Arsenal (8pm) Sky Sports activities Premier League / Predominant Occasion / NOW TV
Saturday third October
Arsenal v Sheffield United (3pm)
Aston Villa v Liverpool (3pm)
Chelsea v Crystal Palace (3pm)
Everton v Brighton (3pm)
Leeds v Man Metropolis (3pm)
Leicester v West Ham (3pm)
Man Utd v Tottenham (3pm)
Newcastle v Burnley (3pm)
Southampton v West Brom (3pm)
Wolves v Fulham (3pm)
Saturday 17th October
Chelsea v Southampton (3pm)
Crystal Palace v Brighton (3pm)
Everton v Liverpool (3pm)
Leeds v Wolves (3pm)
Leicester v Aston Villa (3pm)
Man Metropolis v Arsenal (3pm)
Newcastle v Man Utd (3pm)
Sheffield United v Fulham (3pm)
Tottenham v West Ham (3pm)
West Brom v Burnley (3pm)
Saturday 24th October
Arsenal v Leicester (3pm)
Aston Villa v Leeds (3pm)
Brighton v West Brom (3pm)
Burnley v Tottenham (3pm)
Fulham v Crystal Palace (3pm)
Liverpool v Sheffield United (3pm)
Man Utd v Chelsea (3pm)
Southampton v Everton (3pm)
West Ham v Man Metropolis (3pm)
Wolves v Newcastle (3pm)
Saturday 31st October
Aston Villa v Southampton (3pm)
Burnley v Chelsea (3pm)
Fulham v West Brom (3pm)
Leeds v Leicester (3pm)
Liverpool v West Ham (3pm)
Man Utd v Arsenal (3pm)
Newcastle v Everton (3pm)
Sheffield United v Man Metropolis (3pm)
Tottenham v Brighton (3pm)
Wolves v Crystal Palace (3pm)
Saturday seventh November
Arsenal v Aston Villa (3pm)
Brighton v Burnley (3pm)
Chelsea v Sheffield United (3pm)
Crystal Palace v Leeds (3pm)
Everton v Man Utd (3pm)
Leicester v Wolves (3pm)
Man Metropolis v Liverpool (3pm)
Southampton v Newcastle (3pm)
West Brom v Tottenham (3pm)
West Ham v Fulham (3pm)
Saturday 21st November
Aston Villa v Brighton (3pm)
Burnley v Crystal Palace (3pm)
Fulham v Everton (3pm)
Leeds v Arsenal (3pm)
Liverpool v Leicester (3pm)
Man Utd v West Brom (3pm)
Newcastle v Chelsea (3pm)
Sheffield United v West Ham (3pm)
Tottenham v Man Metropolis (3pm)
Wolves v Southampton (3pm)
Saturday 28th November
Arsenal v Wolves (3pm)
Brighton v Liverpool (3pm)
Chelsea v Tottenham (3pm)
Crystal Palace v Newcastle (3pm)
Everton v Leeds (3pm)
Leicester v Fulham (3pm)
Man Metropolis v Burnley (3pm)
Southampton v Man Utd (3pm)
West Brom v Sheffield United (3pm)
West Ham v Aston Villa (3pm)
Saturday fifth December
Aston Villa v Newcastle
Brighton v Southampton
Burnley v Everton
Chelsea v Leeds
Liverpool v Wolves
Man Metropolis v Fulham
Sheffield United v Leicester
Tottenham v Arsenal
West Brom v Crystal Palace
West Ham v Man Utd
Saturday 12th December
Arsenal v Burnley
Crystal Palace v Tottenham
Everton v Chelsea
Fulham v Liverpool
Leeds v West Ham
Leicester v Brighton
Man Utd v Man Metropolis
Newcastle v West Brom
Southampton v Sheffield United
Wolves v Aston Villa
Tuesday 15th December
Arsenal v Southampton
Aston Villa v Burnley
Fulham v Brighton
Leeds v Newcastle
Leicester v Everton
Sheffield United v Man Utd
West Ham v Crystal Palace
Wolves v Chelsea
Wednesday 16th December
Liverpool v Tottenham
Man Metropolis v West Brom
Saturday 19th December
Brighton v Sheffield United
Burnley v Wolves
Chelsea v West Ham
Crystal Palace v Liverpool
Everton v Arsenal
Man Utd v Leeds
Newcastle v Fulham
Southampton v Man Metropolis
Tottenham v Leicester
West Brom v Aston Villa
Saturday 26th December – Boxing Day
Arsenal v Chelsea
Aston Villa v Crystal Palace
Fulham v Southampton
Leeds v Burnley
Leicester v Man Utd
Liverpool v West Brom
Man Metropolis v Newcastle
Sheffield United v Everton
West Ham v Brighton
Wolves v Tottenham
Monday 28th December
Brighton v Arsenal
Burnley v Sheffield United
Chelsea v Aston Villa
Crystal Palace v Leicester
Everton v Man Metropolis
Man Utd v Wolves
Newcastle v Liverpool
Southampton v West Ham
Tottenham v Fulham
West Brom v Leeds
Saturday 2nd January
Brighton v Wolves
Burnley v Fulham
Chelsea v Man Metropolis
Crystal Palace v Sheffield United
Everton v West Ham
Man Utd v Aston Villa
Newcastle v Leicester
Southampton v Liverpool
Tottenham v Leeds
West Brom v Arsenal
Tuesday 12th January
Arsenal v Crystal Palace
Aston Villa v Tottenham
Fulham v Man Utd
Leeds v Southampton
Leicester v Chelsea
Sheffield United v Newcastle
West Ham v West Brom
Wolves v Everton
Wednesday 13th January
Liverpool v Burnley
Man Metropolis v Brighton
Saturday 16th January
Arsenal v Newcastle
Aston Villa v Everton
Fulham v Chelsea
Leeds v Brighton
Leicester v Southampton
Liverpool v Man Utd
Man Metropolis v Crystal Palace
Sheffield United v Tottenham
West Ham v Burnley
Wolves v West Brom
Tuesday 26th January
Brighton v Fulham
Burnley v Aston Villa
Everton v Leicester
Man Utd v Sheffield United
West Brom v Man Metropolis
Wednesday 27th January
Chelsea v Wolves
Crystal Palace v West Ham
Newcastle v Leeds
Southampton v Arsenal
Tottenham v Liverpool
Saturday 30th January
Arsenal v Man Utd
Brighton v Tottenham
Chelsea v Burnley
Crystal Palace v Wolves
Everton v Newcastle
Leicester v Leeds
Man Metropolis v Sheffield United
Southampton v Aston Villa
West Brom v Fulham
West Ham v Liverpool
Tuesday 2nd February
Aston Villa v West Ham
Burnley v Man Metropolis
Fulham v Leicester
Leeds v Everton
Man Utd v Southampton
Sheffield United v West Brom
Wolves v Arsenal
Wednesday third February
Liverpool v Brighton
Newcastle v Crystal Palace
Tottenham v Chelsea
Saturday sixth February
Aston Villa v Arsenal
Burnley v Brighton
Fulham v West Ham
Leeds v Crystal Palace
Liverpool v Man Metropolis
Man Utd v Everton
Newcastle v Southampton
Sheffield United v Chelsea
Tottenham v West Brom
Wolves v Leicester
Saturday 13th February
Arsenal v Leeds
Brighton v Aston Villa
Chelsea v Newcastle
Crystal Palace v Burnley
Everton v Fulham
Leicester v Liverpool
Man Metropolis v Tottenham
Southampton v Wolves
West Brom v Man Utd
West Ham v Sheffield United
Saturday 20th February
Arsenal v Man Metropolis
Aston Villa v Leicester
Brighton v Crystal Palace
Burnley v West Brom
Fulham v Sheffield United
Liverpool v Everton
Man Utd v Newcastle
Southampton v Chelsea
West Ham v Tottenham
Wolves v Leeds
Saturday 27th February
Chelsea v Man Utd
Crystal Palace v Fulham
Everton v Southampton
Leeds v Aston Villa
Leicester v Arsenal
Man Metropolis v West Ham
Newcastle v Wolves
Sheffield United v Liverpool
Tottenham v Burnley
West Brom v Brighton
Saturday sixth March
Aston Villa v Wolves
Brighton v Leicester
Burnley v Arsenal
Chelsea v Everton
Liverpool v Fulham
Man Metropolis v Man Utd
Sheffield United v Southampton
Tottenham v Crystal Palace
West Brom v Newcastle
West Ham v Leeds
Saturday 13th March
Arsenal v Tottenham
Crystal Palace v West Brom
Everton v Burnley
Fulham v Man Metropolis
Leeds v Chelsea
Leicester v Sheffield United
Man Utd v West Ham
Newcastle v Aston Villa
Southampton v Brighton
Wolves v Liverpool
Saturday 20th March
Brighton v Newcastle
Burnley v Leicester
Crystal Palace v Man Utd
Fulham v Leeds
Liverpool v Chelsea
Man Metropolis v Wolves
Sheffield United v Aston Villa
Tottenham v Southampton
West Brom v Everton
West Ham v Arsenal
Saturday third April
Arsenal v Liverpool
Aston Villa v Fulham
Chelsea v West Brom
Everton v Crystal Palace
Leeds v Sheffield United
Leicester v Man Metropolis
Man Utd v Brighton
Newcastle v Tottenham
Southampton v Burnley
Wolves v West Ham
Saturday 10th April
Brighton v Everton
Burnley v Newcastle
Crystal Palace v Chelsea
Fulham v Wolves
Liverpool v Aston Villa
Man Metropolis v Leeds
Sheffield United v Arsenal
Tottenham v Man Utd
West Brom v Southampton
West Ham v Leicester
Saturday 17th April
Arsenal v Fulham
Aston Villa v Man Metropolis
Chelsea v Brighton
Everton v Tottenham
Leeds v Liverpool
Leicester v West Brom
Man Utd v Burnley
Newcastle v West Ham
Southampton v Crystal Palace
Wolves v Sheffield United
Saturday 24th April
Arsenal v Everton
Aston Villa v West Brom
Fulham v Tottenham
Leeds v Man Utd
Leicester v Crystal Palace
Liverpool v Newcastle
Man Metropolis v Southampton
Sheffield United v Brighton
West Ham v Chelsea
Wolves v Burnley
Saturday 1st Could
Brighton v Leeds
Burnley v West Ham
Chelsea v Fulham
Crystal Palace v Man Metropolis
Everton v Aston Villa
Man Utd v Liverpool
Newcastle v Arsenal
Southampton v Leicester
Tottenham v Sheffield United
West Brom v Wolves
Saturday eighth Could
Arsenal v West Brom
Aston Villa v Man Utd
Fulham v Burnley
Leeds v Tottenham
Leicester v Newcastle
Liverpool v Southampton
Man Metropolis v Chelsea
Sheffield United v Crystal Palace
West Ham v Everton
Wolves v Brighton
Tuesday 11th Could
Brighton v West Ham
Burnley v Leeds
Everton v Sheffield United
Man Utd v Leicester
West Brom v Liverpool
Wednesday 12th Could
Chelsea v Arsenal
Crystal Palace v Aston Villa
Newcastle v Man Metropolis
Southampton v Fulham
Tottenham v Wolves
Saturday 15th Could
Brighton v Man Metropolis
Burnley v Liverpool
Chelsea v Leicester
Crystal Palace v Arsenal
Everton v Wolves
Man Utd v Fulham
Newcastle v Sheffield United
Southampton v Leeds
Tottenham v Aston Villa
West Brom v West Ham
Saturday 23rd Could
Arsenal v Brighton (4pm)
Aston Villa v Chelsea (4pm)
Fulham v Newcastle (4pm)
Leeds v West Brom (4pm)
Leicester v Tottenham (4pm)
Liverpool v Crystal Palace (4pm)
Man Metropolis v Everton (4pm)
Sheffield United v Burnley (4pm)
West Ham v Southampton (4pm)
Wolves v Man Utd (4pm)
Will followers be allowed again to stadiums?
Not but. The season will begin behind closed doorways, nevertheless it may solely be a number of weeks into the restart after we see followers in stands as soon as extra.
Sports activities minister Nigel Huddleston confirmed a goal date of 1st October 2020 is in place for a partial reopening of main sporting occasions.
Studies declare as much as 30 p.c of a stadium’s common capability may very well be used to make sure as many individuals as potential can attend with out compromising security.
A Brighton v Chelsea pre-season fixture was attended by a number of thousand followers in a profitable trial sport which may pave the way in which for a gradual return to normality.
Premier League 2020/21 outcomes
Saturday 12th September
Fulham 0-Three Arsenal
Crystal Palace 1-Zero Southampton
Liverpool 4-Three Leeds
West Ham 0-2 Newcastle
Sunday 13th September
West Brom 0-Three Leicester
Tottenham 0-1 Everton
Take a look at the complete record of confirmed Premier League 2020/21 kits forward of the brand new season. When you’re on the lookout for one thing else to observe take a look at our TV Information.
