Premier League 2020/2021 fixtures | Full TV schedule by channel, kick-off instances, start and end dates

The 2020/21 Premier League fixture checklist has been revealed forward of the brand new marketing campaign with a tasty opening set of fixtures to sink your tooth into.
Liverpool kick off their title defence towards newly-promoted Leeds United within the decide of the opening day fixtures.
Fellow new boys Fulham host Arsenal at Craven Cottage and West Brom welcome Midlands rivals Leicester to the Hawthorns.
Manchester Metropolis and Manchester United’s weekend exits from the Champions League and Europa League respectively imply that each facet will now have their full deal with an enormous season forward.
The upcoming marketing campaign guarantees one other raft of drama, with Liverpool within the driving seat to retain their crown after having fun with an extended break than rivals round them.
A remodelled (David Silva-less) Man Metropolis are seen as their largest risk and will certainly put up extra of a combat within the 2020/21 title race.
Man Utd and Chelsea are each darkish horses for title rivalry if they will add a couple of further dashes of high quality to their blossoming younger squads.
Arsenal and Tottenham are doubtless to enhance on a disappointing Premier League season for each north London groups, although Mikel Arteta did file FA Cup silverware with the Gunners throughout his first season as a supervisor.
He’ll hope to press up the league, whereas Jose Mourinho received’t enable his Tottenham group to meander round mid-table once more.
Wolves and Leicester will hope to construct on spectacular seasons with disappointing endings.
New boys Leeds, West Brom and Fulham are arising from the Championship able to stake a declare to ascertain themselves within the high tier, with loads of promise between them.
Particulars are already rising in regards to the 2020/21 Premier League season and we’ve obtained the total fixture checklist beneath.
When does the 2020/21 Premier League season start?
The Premier League 2020/21 season will start on Saturday 12th September, simply seven weeks after the conclusion of the present marketing campaign.
The opening sport could also be performed on Friday 11th September, relying on the TV schedule, with a person Friday sport tasked with kick-starting final season.
It stays to be seen what number of video games shall be proven reside on TV, however we’ll have you ever lined with the total array of particulars as soon as confirmed.
When will the 2020/21 Premier League season end?
That is the place issues change into difficult. Effectively, much more so than making an attempt to start a home soccer season in September.
The official end date has been confirmed to be Sunday 23rd Could.
An already-cramped schedule, complained about by managers and gamers alike throughout common seasons, is about to get an entire lot extra intense.
Organisers should shoe-horn the season right into a roughly ‘regular’ schedule by the end of the season with an end date in Could.
That is to accommodate the re-scheduled Euro 2020 which has been shifted to start on 11th June 2021.
The Premier League season often ends in early-to-mid Could however will run an additional week to make sure all video games are performed. Matches should draw to a detailed earlier than worldwide stars are known as away by their nations to interact in continental competitors.
Anyone anticipating soccer to return to regular in 2020/21 could also be dissatisfied given the unimaginable logistics required to suit each competitors into the time constraints.
Let’s not even get began on the 2022 Qatar World Cup being hosted in November/December in lower than 18 months time.
Which TV channels will Premier League video games be on?
Video games shall be shared out among the many common broadcasters as per the TV take care of not each sport to be broadcast reside within the UK, not like the primary a part of lockdown.
Sky Sports activities will take the lion’s share of protection as soon as once more with a number of matches per week.
It stays to be seen whether or not they are going to make any video games accessible on free-to-air channel Choose TV, a agency fan favorite from lockdown.
BT Sport have taken up a weekly slot to indicate video games, whereas they may even present a full week of matches in some unspecified time in the future throughout the marketing campaign.
Amazon Prime Video will broadcast two rounds of fixtures in December, although it’s unconfirmed whether or not they are going to acquired any extra matches.
How lots of the Premier League video games are free to air?
BBC aired 4 Premier League video games for the primary time in historical past final season, drawing in file numbers of viewers.
It stays to be seen whether or not they are going to obtain any video games in 2020/21, with experiences suggesting they received’t be.
It is a blow for followers hoping to catch the motion on free-to-air TV.
Maintain trying out this web page for the newest updates, and we’ll do every little thing we will that can assist you watch each second of Premier League soccer on free-to-air TV, if accessible.
Will followers be allowed again to stadiums?
Not but. The season will begin behind closed doorways, nevertheless it might solely be a couple of weeks into the restart after we see followers in stands as soon as extra.
Sports activities minister Nigel Huddleston confirmed a goal date of 1st October 2020 is in place for a partial reopening of main sporting occasions.
Stories declare as much as 30 % of a stadium’s common capability could possibly be used to make sure as many individuals as attainable can attend with out compromising security.
The Neighborhood Protect has been touted for use as a trial occasion, although that is still to be confirmed.
Premier League 2020/21 fixtures
All UK time. Kick offs TBC
Saturday 12th September
Burnley v Man Utd (3pm)
Crystal Palace v Southampton (3pm)
Fulham v Arsenal (3pm)
Liverpool v Leeds (3pm)
Man Metropolis v Aston Villa (3pm)
Tottenham v Everton (3pm)
West Brom v Leicester (3pm)
West Ham v Newcastle (3pm)
Monday 14th September
Brighton v Chelsea
Sheffield United v Wolves
Saturday 19th September
Arsenal v West Ham (3pm)
Aston Villa v Sheffield United (3pm)
Chelsea v Liverpool (3pm)
Everton v West Brom (3pm)
Leeds v Fulham (3pm)
Leicester v Burnley (3pm)
Man Utd v Crystal Palace (3pm)
Newcastle v Brighton (3pm)
Southampton v Tottenham (3pm)
Wolves v Man Metropolis (3pm)
Saturday 26th September
Brighton v Man Utd (3pm)
Burnley v Southampton (3pm)
Crystal Palace v Everton (3pm)
Fulham v Aston Villa (3pm)
Liverpool v Arsenal (3pm)
Man Metropolis v Leicester (3pm)
Sheffield United v Leeds (3pm)
Tottenham v Newcastle (3pm)
West Brom v Chelsea (3pm)
West Ham v Wolves (3pm)
Saturday third October
Arsenal v Sheffield United (3pm)
Aston Villa v Liverpool (3pm)
Chelsea v Crystal Palace (3pm)
Everton v Brighton (3pm)
Leeds v Man Metropolis (3pm)
Leicester v West Ham (3pm)
Man Utd v Tottenham (3pm)
Newcastle v Burnley (3pm)
Southampton v West Brom (3pm)
Wolves v Fulham (3pm)
Saturday 17th October
Chelsea v Southampton (3pm)
Crystal Palace v Brighton (3pm)
Everton v Liverpool (3pm)
Leeds v Wolves (3pm)
Leicester v Aston Villa (3pm)
Man Metropolis v Arsenal (3pm)
Newcastle v Man Utd (3pm)
Sheffield United v Fulham (3pm)
Tottenham v West Ham (3pm)
West Brom v Burnley (3pm)
Saturday 24th October
Arsenal v Leicester (3pm)
Aston Villa v Leeds (3pm)
Brighton v West Brom (3pm)
Burnley v Tottenham (3pm)
Fulham v Crystal Palace (3pm)
Liverpool v Sheffield United (3pm)
Man Utd v Chelsea (3pm)
Southampton v Everton (3pm)
West Ham v Man Metropolis (3pm)
Wolves v Newcastle (3pm)
Saturday 31st October
Aston Villa v Southampton (3pm)
Burnley v Chelsea (3pm)
Fulham v West Brom (3pm)
Leeds v Leicester (3pm)
Liverpool v West Ham (3pm)
Man Utd v Arsenal (3pm)
Newcastle v Everton (3pm)
Sheffield United v Man Metropolis (3pm)
Tottenham v Brighton (3pm)
Wolves v Crystal Palace (3pm)
Saturday seventh November
Arsenal v Aston Villa (3pm)
Brighton v Burnley (3pm)
Chelsea v Sheffield United (3pm)
Crystal Palace v Leeds (3pm)
Everton v Man Utd (3pm)
Leicester v Wolves (3pm)
Man Metropolis v Liverpool (3pm)
Southampton v Newcastle (3pm)
West Brom v Tottenham (3pm)
West Ham v Fulham (3pm)
Saturday 21st November
Aston Villa v Brighton (3pm)
Burnley v Crystal Palace (3pm)
Fulham v Everton (3pm)
Leeds v Arsenal (3pm)
Liverpool v Leicester (3pm)
Man Utd v West Brom (3pm)
Newcastle v Chelsea (3pm)
Sheffield United v West Ham (3pm)
Tottenham v Man Metropolis (3pm)
Wolves v Southampton (3pm)
Saturday 28th November
Arsenal v Wolves (3pm)
Brighton v Liverpool (3pm)
Chelsea v Tottenham (3pm)
Crystal Palace v Newcastle (3pm)
Everton v Leeds (3pm)
Leicester v Fulham (3pm)
Man Metropolis v Burnley (3pm)
Southampton v Man Utd (3pm)
West Brom v Sheffield United (3pm)
West Ham v Aston Villa (3pm)
Saturday fifth December
Aston Villa v Newcastle
Brighton v Southampton
Burnley v Everton
Chelsea v Leeds
Liverpool v Wolves
Man Metropolis v Fulham
Sheffield United v Leicester
Tottenham v Arsenal
West Brom v Crystal Palace
West Ham v Man Utd
Saturday 12th December
Arsenal v Burnley
Crystal Palace v Tottenham
Everton v Chelsea
Fulham v Liverpool
Leeds v West Ham
Leicester v Brighton
Man Utd v Man Metropolis
Newcastle v West Brom
Southampton v Sheffield United
Wolves v Aston Villa
Tuesday 15th December
Arsenal v Southampton
Aston Villa v Burnley
Fulham v Brighton
Leeds v Newcastle
Leicester v Everton
Sheffield United v Man Utd
West Ham v Crystal Palace
Wolves v Chelsea
Wednesday 16th December
Liverpool v Tottenham
Man Metropolis v West Brom
Saturday 19th December
Brighton v Sheffield United
Burnley v Wolves
Chelsea v West Ham
Crystal Palace v Liverpool
Everton v Arsenal
Man Utd v Leeds
Newcastle v Fulham
Southampton v Man Metropolis
Tottenham v Leicester
West Brom v Aston Villa
Saturday 26th December – Boxing Day
Arsenal v Chelsea
Aston Villa v Crystal Palace
Fulham v Southampton
Leeds v Burnley
Leicester v Man Utd
Liverpool v West Brom
Man Metropolis v Newcastle
Sheffield United v Everton
West Ham v Brighton
Wolves v Tottenham
Monday 28th December
Brighton v Arsenal
Burnley v Sheffield United
Chelsea v Aston Villa
Crystal Palace v Leicester
Everton v Man Metropolis
Man Utd v Wolves
Newcastle v Liverpool
Southampton v West Ham
Tottenham v Fulham
West Brom v Leeds
Saturday 2nd January
Brighton v Wolves
Burnley v Fulham
Chelsea v Man Metropolis
Crystal Palace v Sheffield United
Everton v West Ham
Man Utd v Aston Villa
Newcastle v Leicester
Southampton v Liverpool
Tottenham v Leeds
West Brom v Arsenal
Tuesday 12th January
Arsenal v Crystal Palace
Aston Villa v Tottenham
Fulham v Man Utd
Leeds v Southampton
Leicester v Chelsea
Sheffield United v Newcastle
West Ham v West Brom
Wolves v Everton
Wednesday 13th January
Liverpool v Burnley
Man Metropolis v Brighton
Saturday 16th January
Arsenal v Newcastle
Aston Villa v Everton
Fulham v Chelsea
Leeds v Brighton
Leicester v Southampton
Liverpool v Man Utd
Man Metropolis v Crystal Palace
Sheffield United v Tottenham
West Ham v Burnley
Wolves v West Brom
Tuesday 26th January
Brighton v Fulham
Burnley v Aston Villa
Everton v Leicester
Man Utd v Sheffield United
West Brom v Man Metropolis
Wednesday 27th January
Chelsea v Wolves
Crystal Palace v West Ham
Newcastle v Leeds
Southampton v Arsenal
Tottenham v Liverpool
Saturday 30th January
Arsenal v Man Utd
Brighton v Tottenham
Chelsea v Burnley
Crystal Palace v Wolves
Everton v Newcastle
Leicester v Leeds
Man Metropolis v Sheffield United
Southampton v Aston Villa
West Brom v Fulham
West Ham v Liverpool
Tuesday 2nd February
Aston Villa v West Ham
Burnley v Man Metropolis
Fulham v Leicester
Leeds v Everton
Man Utd v Southampton
Sheffield United v West Brom
Wolves v Arsenal
Wednesday third February
Liverpool v Brighton
Newcastle v Crystal Palace
Tottenham v Chelsea
Saturday sixth February
Aston Villa v Arsenal
Burnley v Brighton
Fulham v West Ham
Leeds v Crystal Palace
Liverpool v Man Metropolis
Man Utd v Everton
Newcastle v Southampton
Sheffield United v Chelsea
Tottenham v West Brom
Wolves v Leicester
Saturday 13th February
Arsenal v Leeds
Brighton v Aston Villa
Chelsea v Newcastle
Crystal Palace v Burnley
Everton v Fulham
Leicester v Liverpool
Man Metropolis v Tottenham
Southampton v Wolves
West Brom v Man Utd
West Ham v Sheffield United
Saturday 20th February
Arsenal v Man Metropolis
Aston Villa v Leicester
Brighton v Crystal Palace
Burnley v West Brom
Fulham v Sheffield United
Liverpool v Everton
Man Utd v Newcastle
Southampton v Chelsea
West Ham v Tottenham
Wolves v Leeds
Saturday 27th February
Chelsea v Man Utd
Crystal Palace v Fulham
Everton v Southampton
Leeds v Aston Villa
Leicester v Arsenal
Man Metropolis v West Ham
Newcastle v Wolves
Sheffield United v Liverpool
Tottenham v Burnley
West Brom v Brighton
Saturday sixth March
Aston Villa v Wolves
Brighton v Leicester
Burnley v Arsenal
Chelsea v Everton
Liverpool v Fulham
Man Metropolis v Man Utd
Sheffield United v Southampton
Tottenham v Crystal Palace
West Brom v Newcastle
West Ham v Leeds
Saturday 13th March
Arsenal v Tottenham
Crystal Palace v West Brom
Everton v Burnley
Fulham v Man Metropolis
Leeds v Chelsea
Leicester v Sheffield United
Man Utd v West Ham
Newcastle v Aston Villa
Southampton v Brighton
Wolves v Liverpool
Saturday 20th March
Brighton v Newcastle
Burnley v Leicester
Crystal Palace v Man Utd
Fulham v Leeds
Liverpool v Chelsea
Man Metropolis v Wolves
Sheffield United v Aston Villa
Tottenham v Southampton
West Brom v Everton
West Ham v Arsenal
Saturday third April
Arsenal v Liverpool
Aston Villa v Fulham
Chelsea v West Brom
Everton v Crystal Palace
Leeds v Sheffield United
Leicester v Man Metropolis
Man Utd v Brighton
Newcastle v Tottenham
Southampton v Burnley
Wolves v West Ham
Saturday 10th April
Brighton v Everton
Burnley v Newcastle
Crystal Palace v Chelsea
Fulham v Wolves
Liverpool v Aston Villa
Man Metropolis v Leeds
Sheffield United v Arsenal
Tottenham v Man Utd
West Brom v Southampton
West Ham v Leicester
Saturday 17th April
Arsenal v Fulham
Aston Villa v Man Metropolis
Chelsea v Brighton
Everton v Tottenham
Leeds v Liverpool
Leicester v West Brom
Man Utd v Burnley
Newcastle v West Ham
Southampton v Crystal Palace
Wolves v Sheffield United
Saturday 24th April
Arsenal v Everton
Aston Villa v West Brom
Fulham v Tottenham
Leeds v Man Utd
Leicester v Crystal Palace
Liverpool v Newcastle
Man Metropolis v Southampton
Sheffield United v Brighton
West Ham v Chelsea
Wolves v Burnley
Saturday 1st Could
Brighton v Leeds
Burnley v West Ham
Chelsea v Fulham
Crystal Palace v Man Metropolis
Everton v Aston Villa
Man Utd v Liverpool
Newcastle v Arsenal
Southampton v Leicester
Tottenham v Sheffield United
West Brom v Wolves
Saturday eighth Could
Arsenal v West Brom
Aston Villa v Man Utd
Fulham v Burnley
Leeds v Tottenham
Leicester v Newcastle
Liverpool v Southampton
Man Metropolis v Chelsea
Sheffield United v Crystal Palace
West Ham v Everton
Wolves v Brighton
Tuesday 11th Could
Brighton v West Ham
Burnley v Leeds
Everton v Sheffield United
Man Utd v Leicester
West Brom v Liverpool
Wednesday 12th Could
Chelsea v Arsenal
Crystal Palace v Aston Villa
Newcastle v Man Metropolis
Southampton v Fulham
Tottenham v Wolves
Saturday 15th Could
Brighton v Man Metropolis
Burnley v Liverpool
Chelsea v Leicester
Crystal Palace v Arsenal
Everton v Wolves
Man Utd v Fulham
Newcastle v Sheffield United
Southampton v Leeds
Tottenham v Aston Villa
West Brom v West Ham
Saturday 23rd Could
Arsenal v Brighton (4pm)
Aston Villa v Chelsea (4pm)
Fulham v Newcastle (4pm)
Leeds v West Brom (4pm)
Leicester v Tottenham (4pm)
Liverpool v Crystal Palace (4pm)
Man Metropolis v Everton (4pm)
Sheffield United v Burnley (4pm)
West Ham v Southampton (4pm)
Wolves v Man Utd (4pm)
Who’s promoted this season?
Leeds United’s return to the Premier League would be the story of the season come the opening day as they kick-start their first high division marketing campaign in 16 years.
West Brom joined them within the promotion spots and will make a return to the Premier League after two seasons away.
Fulham beat west London rivals Brentford in a play-off showdown at Wembley to safe the ultimate spot within the high flight.
Who was relegated final season?
Norwich completed stone-cold final within the Premier League final time after failing to discover a rhythm with Daniel Farke’s attacking philosophy.
Bournemouth was relegated on the ultimate day and subsequently parted methods with long-serving iconic coach Eddie Howe.
Watford made up the underside three after sacking Nigel Pearson with two video games to go and shedding each, to Man Metropolis and Arsenal.
