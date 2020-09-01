Premier League 2020/2021 fixtures | Full TV schedule by channel, kick-off occasions, start and end dates

The 2020/21 Premier League season is simply across the nook. Put together your self, cancel your awkward post-lockdown ventures again into the world, and nestle in for an additional wild experience. And that’s earlier than Lionel Messi joins the celebration.
An unprecedented quick summer time has already dissolved behind us, with September set to carry a clear slate for the 17 remaining groups from final season and hand an thrilling alternative to Leeds, West Brom and Fulham on the rise from the Championship.
Defending champions Liverpool are favourites to retain their first title in 30 years, however hints on the end of the 2019/20 marketing campaign counsel the race might be a far tighter affair this time round.
Manchester Metropolis have been damage by their Champions League exit final month, however spectacular lockdown kind within the Premier League ought to see them respiratory down the neck of the Reds.
The Barcelona-Messi debacle might play magically into their fingers if the no. 1 on our checklist of one of the best soccer gamers on this planet does certainly lastly engineer an exit from the Catalan giants, however till then, Pep Guardiola might be decided to profit from his present hand.
Arsenal’s Neighborhood Defend victory marks one other step ahead for Mikel Arteta’s growth of the Gunners, and they are going to be hoping to seek out a top-four place, although Manchester United and Chelsea will show tough to surpass.
United are near signing Ajax midfielder Donny van der Beek to strengthen their ranks and permit the likes of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood to snap, crackle and pop all through the season with out concern of a defensive collapse.
Chelsea have been the large movers within the switch market to date having secured the signatures of Ben Chilwell, Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech and veteran star Thiago Silva, with Leverkusen prodigy Kai Havertz reportedly subsequent on the checklist of incomings.
Tottenham, Wolves and Leicester are more likely to kind the chasing pack, although a continuation of Harry Kane’s end-of-season kind might see Spurs re-spark a cost for the highest 4.
Southampton, Newcastle and West Ham are among the many groups hoping to clamber freed from the underside half following meek campaigns in 2019/20, whereas the newly-promoted trio have loads of top-tier expertise through the years and might be decided to stay steadfast.
The preliminary 2020/21 Premier League schedule have been launched and we’ve acquired the complete fixture checklist under.
When does the 2020/21 Premier League season start?
The Premier League 2020/21 season will start on Saturday 12th September, simply seven weeks after the conclusion of the present marketing campaign.
Not each recreation might be proven on TV, nonetheless. Now we have the complete particulars under in our Premier League fixture checklist.
When will the 2020/21 Premier League season end?
That is the place issues turn into sophisticated. Properly, much more so than making an attempt to start a home soccer season in September.
The official end date has been confirmed to be Sunday 23rd Could.
An already-cramped schedule, complained about by managers and gamers alike throughout common seasons, is about to get an entire lot extra intense.
Organisers should shoe-horn the season right into a roughly ‘regular’ schedule by the end of the season with an end date in Could.
That is to accommodate the re-scheduled Euro 2020 which has been shifted to start on 11th June 2021.
The Premier League season often ends in early-to-mid Could however will run an additional week to make sure all video games are performed. Matches should draw to an in depth earlier than worldwide stars are referred to as away by their nations to interact in continental competitors.
Anyone anticipating soccer to return to regular in 2020/21 could also be disenchanted given the unbelievable logistics required to suit each competitors into the time constraints.
Let’s not even get began on the 2022 Qatar World Cup being hosted in November/December in lower than 18 months time.
Which TV channels will Premier League video games be on?
Video games might be shared out among the many common broadcasters as per the TV cope with not each recreation to be broadcast reside within the UK, not like the primary a part of lockdown.
Sky Sports activities will take the lion’s share of protection as soon as once more with a number of matches per week.
BT Sport have taken up a weekly lunchtime slot to indicate video games, whereas they can even present a full week of matches in some unspecified time in the future through the marketing campaign.
Amazon Prime Video will broadcast two rounds of fixtures in December, although they haven’t been given any further matches to date.
How lots of the Premier League video games are free to air?
BBC aired 4 Premier League video games for the primary time in historical past final season, drawing in file numbers of viewers.
Nonetheless, they haven’t been handed any video games as a part of the preliminary TV particulars announcement – a blow for followers hoping to catch the motion on free-to-air channels.
It stays to be seen whether or not Sky Sports activities will make any video games accessible on free-to-air channel Decide TV, a agency fan favorite from lockdown, however we’ll maintain you up to date with all the most recent strikes in the event that they do.
Maintain trying out this web page for the most recent updates, and we’ll do every little thing we are able to that can assist you watch each second of Premier League soccer on free-to-air TV, if accessible.
Will followers be allowed again to stadiums?
Not but. The season will start behind closed doorways, but it surely might solely be a number of weeks into the restart once we see followers in stands as soon as extra.
Sports activities minister Nigel Huddleston confirmed a goal date of 1st October 2020 is in place for a partial reopening of main sporting occasions.
Reviews declare as much as 30 % of a stadium’s common capability might be used to make sure as many individuals as attainable can attend with out compromising security.
A Brighton v Chelsea pre-season fixture was attended by a number of thousand followers in a profitable trial recreation which might pave the best way for a gentle return to normality.
Premier League 2020/21 fixtures
All UK time.
Saturday 12th September
Fulham v Arsenal (12:30pm) BT Sport 1
Burnley v Man Utd (3pm)
Crystal Palace v Southampton (3pm)
Man Metropolis v Aston Villa (3pm)
West Ham v Newcastle (3pm)
Liverpool v Leeds (5:30pm) Sky Sports activities Premier League / Important Occasion / NOW TV
Sunday 13th September
West Brom v Leicester (2pm) Sky Sports activities Premier League / Important Occasion / NOW TV
Tottenham v Everton (4:30pm) Sky Sports activities Premier League / Important Occasion / NOW TV
Monday 14th September
Brighton v Chelsea (8pm) Sky Sports activities Premier League / Important Occasion / NOW TV
Sheffield United v Wolves (8pm)
Saturday 19th September
Everton v West Brom (12:30pm) BT Sport 1
Aston Villa v Sheffield United (3pm)
Leeds v Fulham (3pm)
Leicester v Burnley (3pm)
Newcastle v Brighton (3pm)
Man Utd v Crystal Palace (5:30pm) Sky Sports activities Premier League / Important Occasion / NOW TV
Sunday 20th September
Southampton v Tottenham (12pm) BT Sport 1
Arsenal v West Ham (2pm) Sky Sports activities Premier League / Important Occasion / NOW TV
Chelsea v Liverpool (4:30pm) Sky Sports activities Premier League / Important Occasion / NOW TV
Monday 21st September
Wolves v Man Metropolis (8pm) Sky Sports activities Premier League / Important Occasion / NOW TV
Saturday 26th September
Brighton v Man Utd (12:30pm) BT Sport 1
Burnley v Southampton (3pm)
Crystal Palace v Everton (3pm)
Tottenham v Newcastle (3pm)
West Ham v Wolves (3pm)
West Brom v Chelsea (5:30pm) Sky Sports activities Premier League / Important Occasion / NOW TV
Sunday 27th September
Sheffield United v Leeds (12pm) BT Sport 1
Fulham v Aston Villa (2pm) Sky Sports activities Premier League / Important Occasion / NOW TV
Man Metropolis v Leicester (4:30pm) Sky Sports activities Premier League / Important Occasion / NOW TV
Monday 28th September
Liverpool v Arsenal (8pm) Sky Sports activities Premier League / Important Occasion / NOW TV
Saturday third October
Arsenal v Sheffield United (3pm)
Aston Villa v Liverpool (3pm)
Chelsea v Crystal Palace (3pm)
Everton v Brighton (3pm)
Leeds v Man Metropolis (3pm)
Leicester v West Ham (3pm)
Man Utd v Tottenham (3pm)
Newcastle v Burnley (3pm)
Southampton v West Brom (3pm)
Wolves v Fulham (3pm)
Saturday 17th October
Chelsea v Southampton (3pm)
Crystal Palace v Brighton (3pm)
Everton v Liverpool (3pm)
Leeds v Wolves (3pm)
Leicester v Aston Villa (3pm)
Man Metropolis v Arsenal (3pm)
Newcastle v Man Utd (3pm)
Sheffield United v Fulham (3pm)
Tottenham v West Ham (3pm)
West Brom v Burnley (3pm)
Saturday 24th October
Arsenal v Leicester (3pm)
Aston Villa v Leeds (3pm)
Brighton v West Brom (3pm)
Burnley v Tottenham (3pm)
Fulham v Crystal Palace (3pm)
Liverpool v Sheffield United (3pm)
Man Utd v Chelsea (3pm)
Southampton v Everton (3pm)
West Ham v Man Metropolis (3pm)
Wolves v Newcastle (3pm)
Saturday 31st October
Aston Villa v Southampton (3pm)
Burnley v Chelsea (3pm)
Fulham v West Brom (3pm)
Leeds v Leicester (3pm)
Liverpool v West Ham (3pm)
Man Utd v Arsenal (3pm)
Newcastle v Everton (3pm)
Sheffield United v Man Metropolis (3pm)
Tottenham v Brighton (3pm)
Wolves v Crystal Palace (3pm)
Saturday seventh November
Arsenal v Aston Villa (3pm)
Brighton v Burnley (3pm)
Chelsea v Sheffield United (3pm)
Crystal Palace v Leeds (3pm)
Everton v Man Utd (3pm)
Leicester v Wolves (3pm)
Man Metropolis v Liverpool (3pm)
Southampton v Newcastle (3pm)
West Brom v Tottenham (3pm)
West Ham v Fulham (3pm)
Saturday 21st November
Aston Villa v Brighton (3pm)
Burnley v Crystal Palace (3pm)
Fulham v Everton (3pm)
Leeds v Arsenal (3pm)
Liverpool v Leicester (3pm)
Man Utd v West Brom (3pm)
Newcastle v Chelsea (3pm)
Sheffield United v West Ham (3pm)
Tottenham v Man Metropolis (3pm)
Wolves v Southampton (3pm)
Saturday 28th November
Arsenal v Wolves (3pm)
Brighton v Liverpool (3pm)
Chelsea v Tottenham (3pm)
Crystal Palace v Newcastle (3pm)
Everton v Leeds (3pm)
Leicester v Fulham (3pm)
Man Metropolis v Burnley (3pm)
Southampton v Man Utd (3pm)
West Brom v Sheffield United (3pm)
West Ham v Aston Villa (3pm)
Saturday fifth December
Aston Villa v Newcastle
Brighton v Southampton
Burnley v Everton
Chelsea v Leeds
Liverpool v Wolves
Man Metropolis v Fulham
Sheffield United v Leicester
Tottenham v Arsenal
West Brom v Crystal Palace
West Ham v Man Utd
Saturday 12th December
Arsenal v Burnley
Crystal Palace v Tottenham
Everton v Chelsea
Fulham v Liverpool
Leeds v West Ham
Leicester v Brighton
Man Utd v Man Metropolis
Newcastle v West Brom
Southampton v Sheffield United
Wolves v Aston Villa
Tuesday 15th December
Arsenal v Southampton
Aston Villa v Burnley
Fulham v Brighton
Leeds v Newcastle
Leicester v Everton
Sheffield United v Man Utd
West Ham v Crystal Palace
Wolves v Chelsea
Wednesday 16th December
Liverpool v Tottenham
Man Metropolis v West Brom
Saturday 19th December
Brighton v Sheffield United
Burnley v Wolves
Chelsea v West Ham
Crystal Palace v Liverpool
Everton v Arsenal
Man Utd v Leeds
Newcastle v Fulham
Southampton v Man Metropolis
Tottenham v Leicester
West Brom v Aston Villa
Saturday 26th December – Boxing Day
Arsenal v Chelsea
Aston Villa v Crystal Palace
Fulham v Southampton
Leeds v Burnley
Leicester v Man Utd
Liverpool v West Brom
Man Metropolis v Newcastle
Sheffield United v Everton
West Ham v Brighton
Wolves v Tottenham
Monday 28th December
Brighton v Arsenal
Burnley v Sheffield United
Chelsea v Aston Villa
Crystal Palace v Leicester
Everton v Man Metropolis
Man Utd v Wolves
Newcastle v Liverpool
Southampton v West Ham
Tottenham v Fulham
West Brom v Leeds
Saturday 2nd January
Brighton v Wolves
Burnley v Fulham
Chelsea v Man Metropolis
Crystal Palace v Sheffield United
Everton v West Ham
Man Utd v Aston Villa
Newcastle v Leicester
Southampton v Liverpool
Tottenham v Leeds
West Brom v Arsenal
Tuesday 12th January
Arsenal v Crystal Palace
Aston Villa v Tottenham
Fulham v Man Utd
Leeds v Southampton
Leicester v Chelsea
Sheffield United v Newcastle
West Ham v West Brom
Wolves v Everton
Wednesday 13th January
Liverpool v Burnley
Man Metropolis v Brighton
Saturday 16th January
Arsenal v Newcastle
Aston Villa v Everton
Fulham v Chelsea
Leeds v Brighton
Leicester v Southampton
Liverpool v Man Utd
Man Metropolis v Crystal Palace
Sheffield United v Tottenham
West Ham v Burnley
Wolves v West Brom
Tuesday 26th January
Brighton v Fulham
Burnley v Aston Villa
Everton v Leicester
Man Utd v Sheffield United
West Brom v Man Metropolis
Wednesday 27th January
Chelsea v Wolves
Crystal Palace v West Ham
Newcastle v Leeds
Southampton v Arsenal
Tottenham v Liverpool
Saturday 30th January
Arsenal v Man Utd
Brighton v Tottenham
Chelsea v Burnley
Crystal Palace v Wolves
Everton v Newcastle
Leicester v Leeds
Man Metropolis v Sheffield United
Southampton v Aston Villa
West Brom v Fulham
West Ham v Liverpool
Tuesday 2nd February
Aston Villa v West Ham
Burnley v Man Metropolis
Fulham v Leicester
Leeds v Everton
Man Utd v Southampton
Sheffield United v West Brom
Wolves v Arsenal
Wednesday third February
Liverpool v Brighton
Newcastle v Crystal Palace
Tottenham v Chelsea
Saturday sixth February
Aston Villa v Arsenal
Burnley v Brighton
Fulham v West Ham
Leeds v Crystal Palace
Liverpool v Man Metropolis
Man Utd v Everton
Newcastle v Southampton
Sheffield United v Chelsea
Tottenham v West Brom
Wolves v Leicester
Saturday 13th February
Arsenal v Leeds
Brighton v Aston Villa
Chelsea v Newcastle
Crystal Palace v Burnley
Everton v Fulham
Leicester v Liverpool
Man Metropolis v Tottenham
Southampton v Wolves
West Brom v Man Utd
West Ham v Sheffield United
Saturday 20th February
Arsenal v Man Metropolis
Aston Villa v Leicester
Brighton v Crystal Palace
Burnley v West Brom
Fulham v Sheffield United
Liverpool v Everton
Man Utd v Newcastle
Southampton v Chelsea
West Ham v Tottenham
Wolves v Leeds
Saturday 27th February
Chelsea v Man Utd
Crystal Palace v Fulham
Everton v Southampton
Leeds v Aston Villa
Leicester v Arsenal
Man Metropolis v West Ham
Newcastle v Wolves
Sheffield United v Liverpool
Tottenham v Burnley
West Brom v Brighton
Saturday sixth March
Aston Villa v Wolves
Brighton v Leicester
Burnley v Arsenal
Chelsea v Everton
Liverpool v Fulham
Man Metropolis v Man Utd
Sheffield United v Southampton
Tottenham v Crystal Palace
West Brom v Newcastle
West Ham v Leeds
Saturday 13th March
Arsenal v Tottenham
Crystal Palace v West Brom
Everton v Burnley
Fulham v Man Metropolis
Leeds v Chelsea
Leicester v Sheffield United
Man Utd v West Ham
Newcastle v Aston Villa
Southampton v Brighton
Wolves v Liverpool
Saturday 20th March
Brighton v Newcastle
Burnley v Leicester
Crystal Palace v Man Utd
Fulham v Leeds
Liverpool v Chelsea
Man Metropolis v Wolves
Sheffield United v Aston Villa
Tottenham v Southampton
West Brom v Everton
West Ham v Arsenal
Saturday third April
Arsenal v Liverpool
Aston Villa v Fulham
Chelsea v West Brom
Everton v Crystal Palace
Leeds v Sheffield United
Leicester v Man Metropolis
Man Utd v Brighton
Newcastle v Tottenham
Southampton v Burnley
Wolves v West Ham
Saturday 10th April
Brighton v Everton
Burnley v Newcastle
Crystal Palace v Chelsea
Fulham v Wolves
Liverpool v Aston Villa
Man Metropolis v Leeds
Sheffield United v Arsenal
Tottenham v Man Utd
West Brom v Southampton
West Ham v Leicester
Saturday 17th April
Arsenal v Fulham
Aston Villa v Man Metropolis
Chelsea v Brighton
Everton v Tottenham
Leeds v Liverpool
Leicester v West Brom
Man Utd v Burnley
Newcastle v West Ham
Southampton v Crystal Palace
Wolves v Sheffield United
Saturday 24th April
Arsenal v Everton
Aston Villa v West Brom
Fulham v Tottenham
Leeds v Man Utd
Leicester v Crystal Palace
Liverpool v Newcastle
Man Metropolis v Southampton
Sheffield United v Brighton
West Ham v Chelsea
Wolves v Burnley
Saturday 1st Could
Brighton v Leeds
Burnley v West Ham
Chelsea v Fulham
Crystal Palace v Man Metropolis
Everton v Aston Villa
Man Utd v Liverpool
Newcastle v Arsenal
Southampton v Leicester
Tottenham v Sheffield United
West Brom v Wolves
Saturday eighth Could
Arsenal v West Brom
Aston Villa v Man Utd
Fulham v Burnley
Leeds v Tottenham
Leicester v Newcastle
Liverpool v Southampton
Man Metropolis v Chelsea
Sheffield United v Crystal Palace
West Ham v Everton
Wolves v Brighton
Tuesday 11th Could
Brighton v West Ham
Burnley v Leeds
Everton v Sheffield United
Man Utd v Leicester
West Brom v Liverpool
Wednesday 12th Could
Chelsea v Arsenal
Crystal Palace v Aston Villa
Newcastle v Man Metropolis
Southampton v Fulham
Tottenham v Wolves
Saturday 15th Could
Brighton v Man Metropolis
Burnley v Liverpool
Chelsea v Leicester
Crystal Palace v Arsenal
Everton v Wolves
Man Utd v Fulham
Newcastle v Sheffield United
Southampton v Leeds
Tottenham v Aston Villa
West Brom v West Ham
Saturday 23rd Could
Arsenal v Brighton (4pm)
Aston Villa v Chelsea (4pm)
Fulham v Newcastle (4pm)
Leeds v West Brom (4pm)
Leicester v Tottenham (4pm)
Liverpool v Crystal Palace (4pm)
Man Metropolis v Everton (4pm)
Sheffield United v Burnley (4pm)
West Ham v Southampton (4pm)
Wolves v Man Utd (4pm)
Who’s promoted this season?
Leeds United’s return to the Premier League would be the story of the season come the opening day as they kick-start their first prime division marketing campaign in 16 years.
West Brom joined them within the promotion spots and will make a return to the Premier League after two seasons away.
Fulham beat west London rivals Brentford in a play-off showdown at Wembley to safe the ultimate spot within the prime flight.
Who was relegated final season?
Norwich completed stone-cold final within the Premier League final time after failing to discover a rhythm with Daniel Farke’s attacking philosophy.
Bournemouth was relegated on the ultimate day and subsequently parted methods with long-serving iconic coach Eddie Howe.
Watford made up the underside three after sacking Nigel Pearson with two video games to go and shedding each, to Man Metropolis and Arsenal.
Take a look at the complete checklist of confirmed Premier League 2020/21 kits forward of the brand new season.

