Premier League 2020/2021 fixtures | Full TV schedule by channel, kick-off occasions, start and end dates

The 2020/21 Premier League season is simply across the nook. Put together your self, cancel your awkward post-lockdown ventures again into the world, and nestle in for an additional wild experience. And that’s earlier than Lionel Messi joins the celebration.

An unprecedented quick summer time has already dissolved behind us, with September set to carry a clear slate for the 17 remaining groups from final season and hand an thrilling alternative to Leeds, West Brom and Fulham on the rise from the Championship.

Defending champions Liverpool are favourites to retain their first title in 30 years, however hints on the end of the 2019/20 marketing campaign counsel the race might be a far tighter affair this time round.

Manchester Metropolis have been damage by their Champions League exit final month, however spectacular lockdown kind within the Premier League ought to see them respiratory down the neck of the Reds.

The Barcelona-Messi debacle might play magically into their fingers if the no. 1 on our checklist of one of the best soccer gamers on this planet does certainly lastly engineer an exit from the Catalan giants, however till then, Pep Guardiola might be decided to profit from his present hand.

Arsenal’s Neighborhood Defend victory marks one other step ahead for Mikel Arteta’s growth of the Gunners, and they are going to be hoping to seek out a top-four place, although Manchester United and Chelsea will show tough to surpass.

United are near signing Ajax midfielder Donny van der Beek to strengthen their ranks and permit the likes of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood to snap, crackle and pop all through the season with out concern of a defensive collapse.

Chelsea have been the large movers within the switch market to date having secured the signatures of Ben Chilwell, Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech and veteran star Thiago Silva, with Leverkusen prodigy Kai Havertz reportedly subsequent on the checklist of incomings.

Tottenham, Wolves and Leicester are more likely to kind the chasing pack, although a continuation of Harry Kane’s end-of-season kind might see Spurs re-spark a cost for the highest 4.

Southampton, Newcastle and West Ham are among the many groups hoping to clamber freed from the underside half following meek campaigns in 2019/20, whereas the newly-promoted trio have loads of top-tier expertise through the years and might be decided to stay steadfast.

The preliminary 2020/21 Premier League schedule have been launched and we’ve acquired the complete fixture checklist under.

When does the 2020/21 Premier League season start?



The Premier League 2020/21 season will start on Saturday 12th September, simply seven weeks after the conclusion of the present marketing campaign.

Not each recreation might be proven on TV, nonetheless. Now we have the complete particulars under in our Premier League fixture checklist.

When will the 2020/21 Premier League season end?



That is the place issues turn into sophisticated. Properly, much more so than making an attempt to start a home soccer season in September.

The official end date has been confirmed to be Sunday 23rd Could.

An already-cramped schedule, complained about by managers and gamers alike throughout common seasons, is about to get an entire lot extra intense.

Organisers should shoe-horn the season right into a roughly ‘regular’ schedule by the end of the season with an end date in Could.

That is to accommodate the re-scheduled Euro 2020 which has been shifted to start on 11th June 2021.

The Premier League season often ends in early-to-mid Could however will run an additional week to make sure all video games are performed. Matches should draw to an in depth earlier than worldwide stars are referred to as away by their nations to interact in continental competitors.

Anyone anticipating soccer to return to regular in 2020/21 could also be disenchanted given the unbelievable logistics required to suit each competitors into the time constraints.

Let’s not even get began on the 2022 Qatar World Cup being hosted in November/December in lower than 18 months time.

Which TV channels will Premier League video games be on?

Video games might be shared out among the many common broadcasters as per the TV cope with not each recreation to be broadcast reside within the UK, not like the primary a part of lockdown.

Sky Sports activities will take the lion’s share of protection as soon as once more with a number of matches per week.

BT Sport have taken up a weekly lunchtime slot to indicate video games, whereas they can even present a full week of matches in some unspecified time in the future through the marketing campaign.

Amazon Prime Video will broadcast two rounds of fixtures in December, although they haven’t been given any further matches to date.

How lots of the Premier League video games are free to air?

BBC aired 4 Premier League video games for the primary time in historical past final season, drawing in file numbers of viewers.

Nonetheless, they haven’t been handed any video games as a part of the preliminary TV particulars announcement – a blow for followers hoping to catch the motion on free-to-air channels.

It stays to be seen whether or not Sky Sports activities will make any video games accessible on free-to-air channel Decide TV, a agency fan favorite from lockdown, however we’ll maintain you up to date with all the most recent strikes in the event that they do.

Maintain trying out this web page for the most recent updates, and we’ll do every little thing we are able to that can assist you watch each second of Premier League soccer on free-to-air TV, if accessible.

Will followers be allowed again to stadiums?

Not but. The season will start behind closed doorways, but it surely might solely be a number of weeks into the restart once we see followers in stands as soon as extra.

Sports activities minister Nigel Huddleston confirmed a goal date of 1st October 2020 is in place for a partial reopening of main sporting occasions.

Reviews declare as much as 30 % of a stadium’s common capability might be used to make sure as many individuals as attainable can attend with out compromising security.

A Brighton v Chelsea pre-season fixture was attended by a number of thousand followers in a profitable trial recreation which might pave the best way for a gentle return to normality.

Premier League 2020/21 fixtures

All UK time.

Saturday 12th September

Fulham v Arsenal (12:30pm) BT Sport 1

Burnley v Man Utd (3pm)

Crystal Palace v Southampton (3pm)

Man Metropolis v Aston Villa (3pm)

West Ham v Newcastle (3pm)

Liverpool v Leeds (5:30pm) Sky Sports activities Premier League / Important Occasion / NOW TV

Sunday 13th September

West Brom v Leicester (2pm) Sky Sports activities Premier League / Important Occasion / NOW TV

Tottenham v Everton (4:30pm) Sky Sports activities Premier League / Important Occasion / NOW TV

Monday 14th September

Brighton v Chelsea (8pm) Sky Sports activities Premier League / Important Occasion / NOW TV

Sheffield United v Wolves (8pm)

Saturday 19th September

Everton v West Brom (12:30pm) BT Sport 1

Aston Villa v Sheffield United (3pm)

Leeds v Fulham (3pm)

Leicester v Burnley (3pm)

Newcastle v Brighton (3pm)

Man Utd v Crystal Palace (5:30pm) Sky Sports activities Premier League / Important Occasion / NOW TV

Sunday 20th September

Southampton v Tottenham (12pm) BT Sport 1

Arsenal v West Ham (2pm) Sky Sports activities Premier League / Important Occasion / NOW TV

Chelsea v Liverpool (4:30pm) Sky Sports activities Premier League / Important Occasion / NOW TV

Monday 21st September

Wolves v Man Metropolis (8pm) Sky Sports activities Premier League / Important Occasion / NOW TV

Saturday 26th September

Brighton v Man Utd (12:30pm) BT Sport 1

Burnley v Southampton (3pm)

Crystal Palace v Everton (3pm)

Tottenham v Newcastle (3pm)

West Ham v Wolves (3pm)

West Brom v Chelsea (5:30pm) Sky Sports activities Premier League / Important Occasion / NOW TV

Sunday 27th September

Sheffield United v Leeds (12pm) BT Sport 1

Fulham v Aston Villa (2pm) Sky Sports activities Premier League / Important Occasion / NOW TV

Man Metropolis v Leicester (4:30pm) Sky Sports activities Premier League / Important Occasion / NOW TV

Monday 28th September

Liverpool v Arsenal (8pm) Sky Sports activities Premier League / Important Occasion / NOW TV

Saturday third October

Arsenal v Sheffield United (3pm)

Aston Villa v Liverpool (3pm)

Chelsea v Crystal Palace (3pm)

Everton v Brighton (3pm)

Leeds v Man Metropolis (3pm)

Leicester v West Ham (3pm)

Man Utd v Tottenham (3pm)

Newcastle v Burnley (3pm)

Southampton v West Brom (3pm)

Wolves v Fulham (3pm)

Saturday 17th October

Chelsea v Southampton (3pm)

Crystal Palace v Brighton (3pm)

Everton v Liverpool (3pm)

Leeds v Wolves (3pm)

Leicester v Aston Villa (3pm)

Man Metropolis v Arsenal (3pm)

Newcastle v Man Utd (3pm)

Sheffield United v Fulham (3pm)

Tottenham v West Ham (3pm)

West Brom v Burnley (3pm)

Saturday 24th October

Arsenal v Leicester (3pm)

Aston Villa v Leeds (3pm)

Brighton v West Brom (3pm)

Burnley v Tottenham (3pm)

Fulham v Crystal Palace (3pm)

Liverpool v Sheffield United (3pm)

Man Utd v Chelsea (3pm)

Southampton v Everton (3pm)

West Ham v Man Metropolis (3pm)

Wolves v Newcastle (3pm)

Saturday 31st October

Aston Villa v Southampton (3pm)

Burnley v Chelsea (3pm)

Fulham v West Brom (3pm)

Leeds v Leicester (3pm)

Liverpool v West Ham (3pm)

Man Utd v Arsenal (3pm)

Newcastle v Everton (3pm)

Sheffield United v Man Metropolis (3pm)

Tottenham v Brighton (3pm)

Wolves v Crystal Palace (3pm)

Saturday seventh November

Arsenal v Aston Villa (3pm)

Brighton v Burnley (3pm)

Chelsea v Sheffield United (3pm)

Crystal Palace v Leeds (3pm)

Everton v Man Utd (3pm)

Leicester v Wolves (3pm)

Man Metropolis v Liverpool (3pm)

Southampton v Newcastle (3pm)

West Brom v Tottenham (3pm)

West Ham v Fulham (3pm)

Saturday 21st November

Aston Villa v Brighton (3pm)

Burnley v Crystal Palace (3pm)

Fulham v Everton (3pm)

Leeds v Arsenal (3pm)

Liverpool v Leicester (3pm)

Man Utd v West Brom (3pm)

Newcastle v Chelsea (3pm)

Sheffield United v West Ham (3pm)

Tottenham v Man Metropolis (3pm)

Wolves v Southampton (3pm)

Saturday 28th November

Arsenal v Wolves (3pm)

Brighton v Liverpool (3pm)

Chelsea v Tottenham (3pm)

Crystal Palace v Newcastle (3pm)

Everton v Leeds (3pm)

Leicester v Fulham (3pm)

Man Metropolis v Burnley (3pm)

Southampton v Man Utd (3pm)

West Brom v Sheffield United (3pm)

West Ham v Aston Villa (3pm)

Saturday fifth December

Aston Villa v Newcastle

Brighton v Southampton

Burnley v Everton

Chelsea v Leeds

Liverpool v Wolves

Man Metropolis v Fulham

Sheffield United v Leicester

Tottenham v Arsenal

West Brom v Crystal Palace

West Ham v Man Utd

Saturday 12th December

Arsenal v Burnley

Crystal Palace v Tottenham

Everton v Chelsea

Fulham v Liverpool

Leeds v West Ham

Leicester v Brighton

Man Utd v Man Metropolis

Newcastle v West Brom

Southampton v Sheffield United

Wolves v Aston Villa

Tuesday 15th December

Arsenal v Southampton

Aston Villa v Burnley

Fulham v Brighton

Leeds v Newcastle

Leicester v Everton

Sheffield United v Man Utd

West Ham v Crystal Palace

Wolves v Chelsea

Wednesday 16th December

Liverpool v Tottenham

Man Metropolis v West Brom

Saturday 19th December

Brighton v Sheffield United

Burnley v Wolves

Chelsea v West Ham

Crystal Palace v Liverpool

Everton v Arsenal

Man Utd v Leeds

Newcastle v Fulham

Southampton v Man Metropolis

Tottenham v Leicester

West Brom v Aston Villa

Saturday 26th December – Boxing Day

Arsenal v Chelsea

Aston Villa v Crystal Palace

Fulham v Southampton

Leeds v Burnley

Leicester v Man Utd

Liverpool v West Brom

Man Metropolis v Newcastle

Sheffield United v Everton

West Ham v Brighton

Wolves v Tottenham

Monday 28th December

Brighton v Arsenal

Burnley v Sheffield United

Chelsea v Aston Villa

Crystal Palace v Leicester

Everton v Man Metropolis

Man Utd v Wolves

Newcastle v Liverpool

Southampton v West Ham

Tottenham v Fulham

West Brom v Leeds

Saturday 2nd January

Brighton v Wolves

Burnley v Fulham

Chelsea v Man Metropolis

Crystal Palace v Sheffield United

Everton v West Ham

Man Utd v Aston Villa

Newcastle v Leicester

Southampton v Liverpool

Tottenham v Leeds

West Brom v Arsenal

Tuesday 12th January

Arsenal v Crystal Palace

Aston Villa v Tottenham

Fulham v Man Utd

Leeds v Southampton

Leicester v Chelsea

Sheffield United v Newcastle

West Ham v West Brom

Wolves v Everton

Wednesday 13th January

Liverpool v Burnley

Man Metropolis v Brighton

Saturday 16th January

Arsenal v Newcastle

Aston Villa v Everton

Fulham v Chelsea

Leeds v Brighton

Leicester v Southampton

Liverpool v Man Utd

Man Metropolis v Crystal Palace

Sheffield United v Tottenham

West Ham v Burnley

Wolves v West Brom

Tuesday 26th January

Brighton v Fulham

Burnley v Aston Villa

Everton v Leicester

Man Utd v Sheffield United

West Brom v Man Metropolis

Wednesday 27th January

Chelsea v Wolves

Crystal Palace v West Ham

Newcastle v Leeds

Southampton v Arsenal

Tottenham v Liverpool

Saturday 30th January

Arsenal v Man Utd

Brighton v Tottenham

Chelsea v Burnley

Crystal Palace v Wolves

Everton v Newcastle

Leicester v Leeds

Man Metropolis v Sheffield United

Southampton v Aston Villa

West Brom v Fulham

West Ham v Liverpool

Tuesday 2nd February

Aston Villa v West Ham

Burnley v Man Metropolis

Fulham v Leicester

Leeds v Everton

Man Utd v Southampton

Sheffield United v West Brom

Wolves v Arsenal

Wednesday third February

Liverpool v Brighton

Newcastle v Crystal Palace

Tottenham v Chelsea

Saturday sixth February

Aston Villa v Arsenal

Burnley v Brighton

Fulham v West Ham

Leeds v Crystal Palace

Liverpool v Man Metropolis

Man Utd v Everton

Newcastle v Southampton

Sheffield United v Chelsea

Tottenham v West Brom

Wolves v Leicester

Saturday 13th February

Arsenal v Leeds

Brighton v Aston Villa

Chelsea v Newcastle

Crystal Palace v Burnley

Everton v Fulham

Leicester v Liverpool

Man Metropolis v Tottenham

Southampton v Wolves

West Brom v Man Utd

West Ham v Sheffield United

Saturday 20th February

Arsenal v Man Metropolis

Aston Villa v Leicester

Brighton v Crystal Palace

Burnley v West Brom

Fulham v Sheffield United

Liverpool v Everton

Man Utd v Newcastle

Southampton v Chelsea

West Ham v Tottenham

Wolves v Leeds

Saturday 27th February

Chelsea v Man Utd

Crystal Palace v Fulham

Everton v Southampton

Leeds v Aston Villa

Leicester v Arsenal

Man Metropolis v West Ham

Newcastle v Wolves

Sheffield United v Liverpool

Tottenham v Burnley

West Brom v Brighton

Saturday sixth March

Aston Villa v Wolves

Brighton v Leicester

Burnley v Arsenal

Chelsea v Everton

Liverpool v Fulham

Man Metropolis v Man Utd

Sheffield United v Southampton

Tottenham v Crystal Palace

West Brom v Newcastle

West Ham v Leeds

Saturday 13th March

Arsenal v Tottenham

Crystal Palace v West Brom

Everton v Burnley

Fulham v Man Metropolis

Leeds v Chelsea

Leicester v Sheffield United

Man Utd v West Ham

Newcastle v Aston Villa

Southampton v Brighton

Wolves v Liverpool

Saturday 20th March

Brighton v Newcastle

Burnley v Leicester

Crystal Palace v Man Utd

Fulham v Leeds

Liverpool v Chelsea

Man Metropolis v Wolves

Sheffield United v Aston Villa

Tottenham v Southampton

West Brom v Everton

West Ham v Arsenal

Saturday third April

Arsenal v Liverpool

Aston Villa v Fulham

Chelsea v West Brom

Everton v Crystal Palace

Leeds v Sheffield United

Leicester v Man Metropolis

Man Utd v Brighton

Newcastle v Tottenham

Southampton v Burnley

Wolves v West Ham

Saturday 10th April

Brighton v Everton

Burnley v Newcastle

Crystal Palace v Chelsea

Fulham v Wolves

Liverpool v Aston Villa

Man Metropolis v Leeds

Sheffield United v Arsenal

Tottenham v Man Utd

West Brom v Southampton

West Ham v Leicester

Saturday 17th April

Arsenal v Fulham

Aston Villa v Man Metropolis

Chelsea v Brighton

Everton v Tottenham

Leeds v Liverpool

Leicester v West Brom

Man Utd v Burnley

Newcastle v West Ham

Southampton v Crystal Palace

Wolves v Sheffield United

Saturday 24th April

Arsenal v Everton

Aston Villa v West Brom

Fulham v Tottenham

Leeds v Man Utd

Leicester v Crystal Palace

Liverpool v Newcastle

Man Metropolis v Southampton

Sheffield United v Brighton

West Ham v Chelsea

Wolves v Burnley

Saturday 1st Could

Brighton v Leeds

Burnley v West Ham

Chelsea v Fulham

Crystal Palace v Man Metropolis

Everton v Aston Villa

Man Utd v Liverpool

Newcastle v Arsenal

Southampton v Leicester

Tottenham v Sheffield United

West Brom v Wolves

Saturday eighth Could

Arsenal v West Brom

Aston Villa v Man Utd

Fulham v Burnley

Leeds v Tottenham

Leicester v Newcastle

Liverpool v Southampton

Man Metropolis v Chelsea

Sheffield United v Crystal Palace

West Ham v Everton

Wolves v Brighton

Tuesday 11th Could

Brighton v West Ham

Burnley v Leeds

Everton v Sheffield United

Man Utd v Leicester

West Brom v Liverpool

Wednesday 12th Could

Chelsea v Arsenal

Crystal Palace v Aston Villa

Newcastle v Man Metropolis

Southampton v Fulham

Tottenham v Wolves

Saturday 15th Could

Brighton v Man Metropolis

Burnley v Liverpool

Chelsea v Leicester

Crystal Palace v Arsenal

Everton v Wolves

Man Utd v Fulham

Newcastle v Sheffield United

Southampton v Leeds

Tottenham v Aston Villa

West Brom v West Ham

Saturday 23rd Could

Arsenal v Brighton (4pm)

Aston Villa v Chelsea (4pm)

Fulham v Newcastle (4pm)

Leeds v West Brom (4pm)

Leicester v Tottenham (4pm)

Liverpool v Crystal Palace (4pm)

Man Metropolis v Everton (4pm)

Sheffield United v Burnley (4pm)

West Ham v Southampton (4pm)

Wolves v Man Utd (4pm)

Who’s promoted this season?

Leeds United’s return to the Premier League would be the story of the season come the opening day as they kick-start their first prime division marketing campaign in 16 years.

West Brom joined them within the promotion spots and will make a return to the Premier League after two seasons away.

Fulham beat west London rivals Brentford in a play-off showdown at Wembley to safe the ultimate spot within the prime flight.

Who was relegated final season?

Norwich completed stone-cold final within the Premier League final time after failing to discover a rhythm with Daniel Farke’s attacking philosophy.

Bournemouth was relegated on the ultimate day and subsequently parted methods with long-serving iconic coach Eddie Howe.

Watford made up the underside three after sacking Nigel Pearson with two video games to go and shedding each, to Man Metropolis and Arsenal.

Take a look at the complete checklist of confirmed Premier League 2020/21 kits forward of the brand new season.

In the event you’re searching for one thing else to observe try our TV Information.