Premier League 2020/2021 fixtures | Full TV schedule by channel, kick-off occasions, start and end dates

It doesn’t really feel like the brand new season of Premier League soccer is able to explode into life, however it’s knocking on the door with days to go till the massive kick-off.

Premier League 2020/21 fixtures will start this Saturday, simply seven weeks after the end of final season on this most weird yr of sport in historical past.

And the excellent news retains coming for followers as Premier League groups have introduced a U-turn on their choice to not present each recreation on TV. A compromise has been struck between golf equipment and broadcasters, that means each match in September will probably be proven dwell on TV.

Followers, gamers and golf equipment are all accustomed to the lockdown setup following a profitable conclusion of the 2019/20 marketing campaign behind closed doorways and will probably be determined for a return to motion.

On the pitch, Liverpool stay the new favourites to retain the Premier League crown after 30 years of ready to put the trophy of their cupboard.

Manchester Metropolis are anticipated to be a lot nearer within the race this season, whereas a summer time of spectacular Chelsea switch information has launched them into competition if Frank Lampard can organize his jumble of big-money puzzle items into an orderly jigsaw sample at Stamford Bridge.

Manchester United may be a power to be reckoned with in 2020/21, whereas north London duo Arsenal and Tottenham will hope to enhance from turbulent campaigns underneath new managers – of various expertise – final season.

Leicester, Wolves and Sheffield United will hope to proceed making strides in the direction of the elite pack, whereas Newcastle and Everton have spent effectively this summer time and may crack the highest half as soon as once more.

If the prospect of a bristling prime 1o isn’t sufficient to get you excited, the return of Leeds to the Premier League, guided by top-tier coach Marcelo Bielsa and armed with a pockets full of money to spend ought to be sufficient of a wildcard prospect to inject the league with much more drama.

Groups will probably be rocking contemporary seems to be with a number of recent Premier League kits in 2020/21 however will hope their performances will seize essentially the most consideration – for the best causes.

The preliminary 2020/21 Premier League schedule have been launched and we’ve bought the total fixture listing beneath together with all of the TV particulars you could possibly presumably want to look at all of the motion. Scroll down for the total Premier League fixtures listing.

When does the 2020/21 Premier League season start?



The Premier League 2020/21 season will start on Saturday 12th September, simply seven weeks after the conclusion of the present marketing campaign.

Each recreation in September will probably be proven dwell on TV, and we now have the total particulars beneath in our Premier League fixture listing.

When will the 2020/21 Premier League season end?



The official end date has been confirmed to be Sunday 23rd Could.

Organisers should shoe-horn the season right into a roughly ‘regular’ schedule by the end of the season with an end date in Could to accommodate the re-scheduled Euro 2020 which has been shifted to start on 11th June 2021.

The Premier League season often ends in early-to-mid Could however will run an additional week to make sure all video games are performed.

watch each Premier League match

We’ve rounded up the total listing of broadcasters confirmed to be displaying Premier League fixtures throughout 2020/21. We are going to add to this listing if video games are shared out additional.

Sky Sports activities stays the house of Premier League soccer with 140 video games to be proven dwell on their platforms throughout the span of the season, plus an extra six video games in September.

You may add the Sky Sports activities Premier League and Sky Sports activities Soccer channels for simply £18 per 30 days mixed or decide up the whole sports activities package deal for simply £23 per 30 days.

NOW TV is basically Sky Sports activities with out the dedication to a prolonged contract, providing the very same variety of video games. They provide each Sky Sports activities channel through one-off charges – both as a day move (£9.99) or month move (£33.99).

The service will be streamed by means of a pc or apps discovered on most sensible TVs, telephones and video games consoles. NOW TV can also be out there through BT Sport.

BT Sport boast 58 dwell video games in 2020/21 – plus an extra three in September – and will sometimes present their video games within the weekly Saturday lunchtime slot, whereas they will even present a full week of matches in some unspecified time in the future throughout the marketing campaign.

You may join a BT Sport subscription or decide up a contract-free BT Sport month-to-month move for £25.

Amazon Prime Video will broadcast two rounds of fixtures in December – together with the Boxing Day video games – plus one further recreation in September.

You may make the most of their 30-day free trial which incorporates free next-day supply on hundreds of things throughout the Amazon retailer.

What number of Premier League video games are free to air?

BBC aired 4 Premier League video games for the primary time in historical past final season, drawing in report numbers of viewers.

They weren’t initially handed any video games as a part of the TV particulars announcement – a blow for followers hoping to catch the motion on free-to-air channels – however that has modified simply days earlier than the season.

Golf equipment have reversed their choice to dam non-TV video games from being broadcast. Sky Sports activities and BT Sport have been given additional fixtures, whereas BBC have been handed one recreation.

On the Decide TV entrance, Sky Sports activities made a number of video games out there on their free-to-air channel, a agency fan favorite throughout lockdown, however to date there aren’t any agency bulletins to make video games free to air in 2020/21.

Maintain trying out this web page for the newest updates, and we’ll do the whole lot we are able to that will help you watch each second of Premier League soccer on free-to-air TV, if out there.

Premier League 2020/21 fixtures

All UK time.

TBC

Burnley v Man Utd

Man Metropolis v Aston Villa

Saturday 12th September

Fulham v Arsenal (12:30pm) BT Sport 1

Crystal Palace v Southampton (3pm) BT Sport

Liverpool v Leeds (5:30pm) Sky Sports activities Premier League / Principal Occasion / NOW TV

West Ham v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports activities Premier League / Principal Occasion / NOW TV

Sunday 13th September

West Brom v Leicester (2pm) Sky Sports activities Premier League / Principal Occasion / NOW TV

Tottenham v Everton (4:30pm) Sky Sports activities Premier League / Principal Occasion / NOW TV

Monday 14th September

Sheffield United v Wolves (6pm) Sky Sports activities Premier League / Principal Occasion / NOW TV

Brighton v Chelsea (8:15pm) Sky Sports activities Premier League / Principal Occasion / NOW TV

Saturday 19th September

Everton v West Brom (12:30pm) BT Sport 1

Leeds v Fulham (3pm) BT Sport

Man Utd v Crystal Palace (5:30pm) Sky Sports activities Premier League / Principal Occasion / NOW TV

Arsenal v West Ham (8pm) Sky Sports activities Premier League / Principal Occasion / NOW TV

Sunday 20th September

Southampton v Tottenham (12pm) BT Sport 1

Newcastle v Brighton (2pm) Sky Sports activities Premier League / Principal Occasion / NOW TV

Chelsea v Liverpool (4:30pm) Sky Sports activities Premier League / Principal Occasion / NOW TV

Leicester v Burnley (7pm) BBC Sport – FREE TO AIR

Monday 21st September

Aston Villa v Sheffield United (6pm) Sky Sports activities Premier League / Principal Occasion / NOW TV

Wolves v Man Metropolis (8pm) Sky Sports activities Premier League / Principal Occasion / NOW TV

Saturday 26th September

Brighton v Man Utd (12:30pm) BT Sport 1

Burnley v Southampton (3pm) TBC

Crystal Palace v Everton (3pm) TBC

Tottenham v Newcastle (3pm) TBC

West Ham v Wolves (3pm) TBC

West Brom v Chelsea (5:30pm) Sky Sports activities Premier League / Principal Occasion / NOW TV

Sunday 27th September

Sheffield United v Leeds (12pm) BT Sport 1

Fulham v Aston Villa (2pm) Sky Sports activities Premier League / Principal Occasion / NOW TV

Man Metropolis v Leicester (4:30pm) Sky Sports activities Premier League / Principal Occasion / NOW TV

Monday 28th September

Liverpool v Arsenal (8pm) Sky Sports activities Premier League / Principal Occasion / NOW TV

Saturday third October

Arsenal v Sheffield United (3pm)

Aston Villa v Liverpool (3pm)

Chelsea v Crystal Palace (3pm)

Everton v Brighton (3pm)

Leeds v Man Metropolis (3pm)

Leicester v West Ham (3pm)

Man Utd v Tottenham (3pm)

Newcastle v Burnley (3pm)

Southampton v West Brom (3pm)

Wolves v Fulham (3pm)

Saturday 17th October

Chelsea v Southampton (3pm)

Crystal Palace v Brighton (3pm)

Everton v Liverpool (3pm)

Leeds v Wolves (3pm)

Leicester v Aston Villa (3pm)

Man Metropolis v Arsenal (3pm)

Newcastle v Man Utd (3pm)

Sheffield United v Fulham (3pm)

Tottenham v West Ham (3pm)

West Brom v Burnley (3pm)

Saturday 24th October

Arsenal v Leicester (3pm)

Aston Villa v Leeds (3pm)

Brighton v West Brom (3pm)

Burnley v Tottenham (3pm)

Fulham v Crystal Palace (3pm)

Liverpool v Sheffield United (3pm)

Man Utd v Chelsea (3pm)

Southampton v Everton (3pm)

West Ham v Man Metropolis (3pm)

Wolves v Newcastle (3pm)

Saturday 31st October

Aston Villa v Southampton (3pm)

Burnley v Chelsea (3pm)

Fulham v West Brom (3pm)

Leeds v Leicester (3pm)

Liverpool v West Ham (3pm)

Man Utd v Arsenal (3pm)

Newcastle v Everton (3pm)

Sheffield United v Man Metropolis (3pm)

Tottenham v Brighton (3pm)

Wolves v Crystal Palace (3pm)

Saturday seventh November

Arsenal v Aston Villa (3pm)

Brighton v Burnley (3pm)

Chelsea v Sheffield United (3pm)

Crystal Palace v Leeds (3pm)

Everton v Man Utd (3pm)

Leicester v Wolves (3pm)

Man Metropolis v Liverpool (3pm)

Southampton v Newcastle (3pm)

West Brom v Tottenham (3pm)

West Ham v Fulham (3pm)

Saturday 21st November

Aston Villa v Brighton (3pm)

Burnley v Crystal Palace (3pm)

Fulham v Everton (3pm)

Leeds v Arsenal (3pm)

Liverpool v Leicester (3pm)

Man Utd v West Brom (3pm)

Newcastle v Chelsea (3pm)

Sheffield United v West Ham (3pm)

Tottenham v Man Metropolis (3pm)

Wolves v Southampton (3pm)

Saturday 28th November

Arsenal v Wolves (3pm)

Brighton v Liverpool (3pm)

Chelsea v Tottenham (3pm)

Crystal Palace v Newcastle (3pm)

Everton v Leeds (3pm)

Leicester v Fulham (3pm)

Man Metropolis v Burnley (3pm)

Southampton v Man Utd (3pm)

West Brom v Sheffield United (3pm)

West Ham v Aston Villa (3pm)

Saturday fifth December

Aston Villa v Newcastle

Brighton v Southampton

Burnley v Everton

Chelsea v Leeds

Liverpool v Wolves

Man Metropolis v Fulham

Sheffield United v Leicester

Tottenham v Arsenal

West Brom v Crystal Palace

West Ham v Man Utd

Saturday 12th December

Arsenal v Burnley

Crystal Palace v Tottenham

Everton v Chelsea

Fulham v Liverpool

Leeds v West Ham

Leicester v Brighton

Man Utd v Man Metropolis

Newcastle v West Brom

Southampton v Sheffield United

Wolves v Aston Villa

Tuesday 15th December

Arsenal v Southampton

Aston Villa v Burnley

Fulham v Brighton

Leeds v Newcastle

Leicester v Everton

Sheffield United v Man Utd

West Ham v Crystal Palace

Wolves v Chelsea

Wednesday 16th December

Liverpool v Tottenham

Man Metropolis v West Brom

Saturday 19th December

Brighton v Sheffield United

Burnley v Wolves

Chelsea v West Ham

Crystal Palace v Liverpool

Everton v Arsenal

Man Utd v Leeds

Newcastle v Fulham

Southampton v Man Metropolis

Tottenham v Leicester

West Brom v Aston Villa

Saturday 26th December – Boxing Day

Arsenal v Chelsea

Aston Villa v Crystal Palace

Fulham v Southampton

Leeds v Burnley

Leicester v Man Utd

Liverpool v West Brom

Man Metropolis v Newcastle

Sheffield United v Everton

West Ham v Brighton

Wolves v Tottenham

Monday 28th December

Brighton v Arsenal

Burnley v Sheffield United

Chelsea v Aston Villa

Crystal Palace v Leicester

Everton v Man Metropolis

Man Utd v Wolves

Newcastle v Liverpool

Southampton v West Ham

Tottenham v Fulham

West Brom v Leeds

Saturday 2nd January

Brighton v Wolves

Burnley v Fulham

Chelsea v Man Metropolis

Crystal Palace v Sheffield United

Everton v West Ham

Man Utd v Aston Villa

Newcastle v Leicester

Southampton v Liverpool

Tottenham v Leeds

West Brom v Arsenal

Tuesday 12th January

Arsenal v Crystal Palace

Aston Villa v Tottenham

Fulham v Man Utd

Leeds v Southampton

Leicester v Chelsea

Sheffield United v Newcastle

West Ham v West Brom

Wolves v Everton

Wednesday 13th January

Liverpool v Burnley

Man Metropolis v Brighton

Saturday 16th January

Arsenal v Newcastle

Aston Villa v Everton

Fulham v Chelsea

Leeds v Brighton

Leicester v Southampton

Liverpool v Man Utd

Man Metropolis v Crystal Palace

Sheffield United v Tottenham

West Ham v Burnley

Wolves v West Brom

Tuesday 26th January

Brighton v Fulham

Burnley v Aston Villa

Everton v Leicester

Man Utd v Sheffield United

West Brom v Man Metropolis

Wednesday 27th January

Chelsea v Wolves

Crystal Palace v West Ham

Newcastle v Leeds

Southampton v Arsenal

Tottenham v Liverpool

Saturday 30th January

Arsenal v Man Utd

Brighton v Tottenham

Chelsea v Burnley

Crystal Palace v Wolves

Everton v Newcastle

Leicester v Leeds

Man Metropolis v Sheffield United

Southampton v Aston Villa

West Brom v Fulham

West Ham v Liverpool

Tuesday 2nd February

Aston Villa v West Ham

Burnley v Man Metropolis

Fulham v Leicester

Leeds v Everton

Man Utd v Southampton

Sheffield United v West Brom

Wolves v Arsenal

Wednesday third February

Liverpool v Brighton

Newcastle v Crystal Palace

Tottenham v Chelsea

Saturday sixth February

Aston Villa v Arsenal

Burnley v Brighton

Fulham v West Ham

Leeds v Crystal Palace

Liverpool v Man Metropolis

Man Utd v Everton

Newcastle v Southampton

Sheffield United v Chelsea

Tottenham v West Brom

Wolves v Leicester

Saturday 13th February

Arsenal v Leeds

Brighton v Aston Villa

Chelsea v Newcastle

Crystal Palace v Burnley

Everton v Fulham

Leicester v Liverpool

Man Metropolis v Tottenham

Southampton v Wolves

West Brom v Man Utd

West Ham v Sheffield United

Saturday 20th February

Arsenal v Man Metropolis

Aston Villa v Leicester

Brighton v Crystal Palace

Burnley v West Brom

Fulham v Sheffield United

Liverpool v Everton

Man Utd v Newcastle

Southampton v Chelsea

West Ham v Tottenham

Wolves v Leeds

Saturday 27th February

Chelsea v Man Utd

Crystal Palace v Fulham

Everton v Southampton

Leeds v Aston Villa

Leicester v Arsenal

Man Metropolis v West Ham

Newcastle v Wolves

Sheffield United v Liverpool

Tottenham v Burnley

West Brom v Brighton

Saturday sixth March

Aston Villa v Wolves

Brighton v Leicester

Burnley v Arsenal

Chelsea v Everton

Liverpool v Fulham

Man Metropolis v Man Utd

Sheffield United v Southampton

Tottenham v Crystal Palace

West Brom v Newcastle

West Ham v Leeds

Saturday 13th March

Arsenal v Tottenham

Crystal Palace v West Brom

Everton v Burnley

Fulham v Man Metropolis

Leeds v Chelsea

Leicester v Sheffield United

Man Utd v West Ham

Newcastle v Aston Villa

Southampton v Brighton

Wolves v Liverpool

Saturday 20th March

Brighton v Newcastle

Burnley v Leicester

Crystal Palace v Man Utd

Fulham v Leeds

Liverpool v Chelsea

Man Metropolis v Wolves

Sheffield United v Aston Villa

Tottenham v Southampton

West Brom v Everton

West Ham v Arsenal

Saturday third April

Arsenal v Liverpool

Aston Villa v Fulham

Chelsea v West Brom

Everton v Crystal Palace

Leeds v Sheffield United

Leicester v Man Metropolis

Man Utd v Brighton

Newcastle v Tottenham

Southampton v Burnley

Wolves v West Ham

Saturday 10th April

Brighton v Everton

Burnley v Newcastle

Crystal Palace v Chelsea

Fulham v Wolves

Liverpool v Aston Villa

Man Metropolis v Leeds

Sheffield United v Arsenal

Tottenham v Man Utd

West Brom v Southampton

West Ham v Leicester

Saturday 17th April

Arsenal v Fulham

Aston Villa v Man Metropolis

Chelsea v Brighton

Everton v Tottenham

Leeds v Liverpool

Leicester v West Brom

Man Utd v Burnley

Newcastle v West Ham

Southampton v Crystal Palace

Wolves v Sheffield United

Saturday 24th April

Arsenal v Everton

Aston Villa v West Brom

Fulham v Tottenham

Leeds v Man Utd

Leicester v Crystal Palace

Liverpool v Newcastle

Man Metropolis v Southampton

Sheffield United v Brighton

West Ham v Chelsea

Wolves v Burnley

Saturday 1st Could

Brighton v Leeds

Burnley v West Ham

Chelsea v Fulham

Crystal Palace v Man Metropolis

Everton v Aston Villa

Man Utd v Liverpool

Newcastle v Arsenal

Southampton v Leicester

Tottenham v Sheffield United

West Brom v Wolves

Saturday eighth Could

Arsenal v West Brom

Aston Villa v Man Utd

Fulham v Burnley

Leeds v Tottenham

Leicester v Newcastle

Liverpool v Southampton

Man Metropolis v Chelsea

Sheffield United v Crystal Palace

West Ham v Everton

Wolves v Brighton

Tuesday 11th Could

Brighton v West Ham

Burnley v Leeds

Everton v Sheffield United

Man Utd v Leicester

West Brom v Liverpool

Wednesday 12th Could

Chelsea v Arsenal

Crystal Palace v Aston Villa

Newcastle v Man Metropolis

Southampton v Fulham

Tottenham v Wolves

Saturday 15th Could

Brighton v Man Metropolis

Burnley v Liverpool

Chelsea v Leicester

Crystal Palace v Arsenal

Everton v Wolves

Man Utd v Fulham

Newcastle v Sheffield United

Southampton v Leeds

Tottenham v Aston Villa

West Brom v West Ham

Saturday 23rd Could

Arsenal v Brighton (4pm)

Aston Villa v Chelsea (4pm)

Fulham v Newcastle (4pm)

Leeds v West Brom (4pm)

Leicester v Tottenham (4pm)

Liverpool v Crystal Palace (4pm)

Man Metropolis v Everton (4pm)

Sheffield United v Burnley (4pm)

West Ham v Southampton (4pm)

Wolves v Man Utd (4pm)

Who’s promoted this season?

Leeds United’s return to the Premier League could be the story of the season come the opening day as they kick-start their first prime division marketing campaign in 16 years.

West Brom joined them within the promotion spots and will make a return to the Premier League after two seasons away.

Fulham beat west London rivals Brentford in a play-off showdown at Wembley to safe the ultimate spot within the prime flight.

Who was relegated final season?

Norwich completed stone-cold final within the Premier League final time after failing to discover a rhythm with Daniel Farke’s attacking philosophy.

Bournemouth was relegated on the ultimate day and subsequently parted methods with long-serving iconic coach Eddie Howe.

Watford made up the underside three after sacking Nigel Pearson with two video games to go and dropping each, to Man Metropolis and Arsenal.

Will followers be allowed again to stadiums?

Not but. The season will start behind closed doorways, however it may solely be a number of weeks into the restart after we see followers in stands as soon as extra.

Sports activities minister Nigel Huddleston confirmed a goal date of 1st October 2020 is in place for a partial reopening of main sporting occasions.

Stories declare as much as 30 p.c of a stadium’s common capability may very well be used to make sure as many individuals as potential can attend with out compromising security.

A Brighton v Chelsea pre-season fixture was attended by a number of thousand followers in a profitable trial recreation which may pave the way in which for a gradual return to normality.

Take a look at the total listing of confirmed Premier League 2020/21 kits forward of the brand new season. In the event you’re on the lookout for one thing else to look at try our TV Information.