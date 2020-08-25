Premier League 2020/2021 fixtures | Full TV schedule by channel, kick-off occasions, start and end dates

With the 2019/20 soccer season having lastly wrapped up following the Champions League remaining, it’s time to show our consideration to the following Premier League marketing campaign, which is getting up and operating once more quickly.

The fixtures for the brand new season have been introduced in August, with the primary set of matches set to happen on Saturday 12th September.

And if the opening video games are something to go by it seems prefer it received’t be a gradual start to the season – there are some tantalising match-ups within the opening spherical of fixtures.

Maybe essentially the most thrilling fixture on paper sees lately topped champions Liverpool tackle Leeds United, who’re making their first prime flight look in 16 years after promotion below Marcelo Bielsa.

There’s additionally a London derby to look ahead to, with Arsenal travelling to Craven Cottage to tackle one other newly promoted facet, Fulham, whereas Leicester Metropolis will look to make up for his or her disappointing end to final time period with an away sport at West Brom.

Manchester Metropolis and Manchester United’s participation within the latter levels of the Champions League and Europa League respectively imply that they are going to be beginning their seasons later than the opposite sides – enjoying their first video games on the 19th September.

The upcoming marketing campaign guarantees one other raft of drama, with Liverpool within the driving seat to retain their crown after having fun with an extended break than rivals round them.

A remodelled (David Silva-less) Man Metropolis are seen as their greatest menace and will certainly put up extra of a struggle within the 2020/21 title race.

Man Utd and Chelsea are each darkish horses for title competition if they’ll add a couple of further dashes of high quality to their blossoming younger squads.

Arsenal and Tottenham are possible to enhance on a disappointing Premier League season for each north London groups, although Mikel Arteta did document FA Cup silverware with the Gunners throughout his first season as a supervisor.

He’ll hope to press up the league, whereas Jose Mourinho received’t enable his Tottenham crew to meander round mid-table once more.

Wolves and Leicester will hope to construct on spectacular seasons with disappointing endings.

New boys Leeds, West Brom and Fulham are developing from the Championship able to stake a declare to determine themselves within the prime tier, with loads of promise between them.

Particulars are already rising concerning the 2020/21 Premier League season and we’ve obtained the complete fixture record under.

When does the 2020/21 Premier League season start?



The Premier League 2020/21 season will start on Saturday 12th September, simply seven weeks after the conclusion of the present marketing campaign.

The opening sport could also be performed on Friday 11th September, relying on the TV schedule, with a person Friday sport tasked with kick-starting final season.

It stays to be seen what number of video games might be proven dwell on TV, however we’ll have you ever lined with the complete array of particulars as soon as confirmed.

When will the 2020/21 Premier League season end?



That is the place issues change into sophisticated. Properly, much more so than making an attempt to start a home soccer season in September.

The official end date has been confirmed to be Sunday 23rd Could.

An already-cramped schedule, complained about by managers and gamers alike throughout common seasons, is about to get a complete lot extra intense.

Organisers should shoe-horn the season right into a roughly ‘regular’ schedule by the end of the season with an end date in Could.

That is to accommodate the re-scheduled Euro 2020 which has been shifted to start on 11th June 2021.

The Premier League season normally ends in early-to-mid Could however will run an additional week to make sure all video games are performed. Matches should draw to an in depth earlier than worldwide stars are known as away by their nations to interact in continental competitors.

Anyone anticipating soccer to return to regular in 2020/21 could also be disillusioned given the unbelievable logistics required to suit each competitors into the time constraints.

Let’s not even get began on the 2022 Qatar World Cup being hosted in November/December in lower than 18 months time.

Which TV channels will Premier League video games be on?

Video games might be shared out among the many common broadcasters as per the TV cope with not each sport to be broadcast dwell within the UK, not like the primary a part of lockdown.

Sky Sports activities will take the lion’s share of protection as soon as once more with a number of matches per week.

It stays to be seen whether or not they may make any video games accessible on free-to-air channel Choose TV, a agency fan favorite from lockdown.

BT Sport have taken up a weekly slot to point out video games, whereas they will even present a full week of matches in some unspecified time in the future throughout the marketing campaign.

Amazon Prime Video will broadcast two rounds of fixtures in December, although it’s unconfirmed whether or not they may acquired any extra matches.

How lots of the Premier League video games are free to air?

BBC aired 4 Premier League video games for the primary time in historical past final season, drawing in document numbers of viewers.

It stays to be seen whether or not they may obtain any video games in 2020/21, with stories suggesting they received’t be.

This can be a blow for followers hoping to catch the motion on free-to-air TV.

Maintain testing this web page for the most recent updates, and we’ll do every thing we will that can assist you watch each second of Premier League soccer on free-to-air TV, if accessible.

Will followers be allowed again to stadiums?

Not but. The season will begin behind closed doorways, but it surely may solely be a couple of weeks into the restart after we see followers in stands as soon as extra.

Sports activities minister Nigel Huddleston confirmed a goal date of 1st October 2020 is in place for a partial reopening of main sporting occasions.

Experiences declare as much as 30 % of a stadium’s common capability may very well be used to make sure as many individuals as attainable can attend with out compromising security.

The Neighborhood Defend has been touted for use as a trial occasion, although that continues to be to be confirmed.

Premier League 2020/21 fixtures

All UK time. Kick offs TBC

Saturday 12th September

Burnley v Man Utd (3pm)

Crystal Palace v Southampton (3pm)

Fulham v Arsenal (3pm)

Liverpool v Leeds (3pm)

Man Metropolis v Aston Villa (3pm)

Tottenham v Everton (3pm)

West Brom v Leicester (3pm)

West Ham v Newcastle (3pm)

Monday 14th September

Brighton v Chelsea

Sheffield United v Wolves

Saturday 19th September

Arsenal v West Ham (3pm)

Aston Villa v Sheffield United (3pm)

Chelsea v Liverpool (3pm)

Everton v West Brom (3pm)

Leeds v Fulham (3pm)

Leicester v Burnley (3pm)

Man Utd v Crystal Palace (3pm)

Newcastle v Brighton (3pm)

Southampton v Tottenham (3pm)

Wolves v Man Metropolis (3pm)

Saturday 26th September

Brighton v Man Utd (3pm)

Burnley v Southampton (3pm)

Crystal Palace v Everton (3pm)

Fulham v Aston Villa (3pm)

Liverpool v Arsenal (3pm)

Man Metropolis v Leicester (3pm)

Sheffield United v Leeds (3pm)

Tottenham v Newcastle (3pm)

West Brom v Chelsea (3pm)

West Ham v Wolves (3pm)

Saturday third October

Arsenal v Sheffield United (3pm)

Aston Villa v Liverpool (3pm)

Chelsea v Crystal Palace (3pm)

Everton v Brighton (3pm)

Leeds v Man Metropolis (3pm)

Leicester v West Ham (3pm)

Man Utd v Tottenham (3pm)

Newcastle v Burnley (3pm)

Southampton v West Brom (3pm)

Wolves v Fulham (3pm)

Saturday 17th October

Chelsea v Southampton (3pm)

Crystal Palace v Brighton (3pm)

Everton v Liverpool (3pm)

Leeds v Wolves (3pm)

Leicester v Aston Villa (3pm)

Man Metropolis v Arsenal (3pm)

Newcastle v Man Utd (3pm)

Sheffield United v Fulham (3pm)

Tottenham v West Ham (3pm)

West Brom v Burnley (3pm)

Saturday 24th October

Arsenal v Leicester (3pm)

Aston Villa v Leeds (3pm)

Brighton v West Brom (3pm)

Burnley v Tottenham (3pm)

Fulham v Crystal Palace (3pm)

Liverpool v Sheffield United (3pm)

Man Utd v Chelsea (3pm)

Southampton v Everton (3pm)

West Ham v Man Metropolis (3pm)

Wolves v Newcastle (3pm)

Saturday 31st October

Aston Villa v Southampton (3pm)

Burnley v Chelsea (3pm)

Fulham v West Brom (3pm)

Leeds v Leicester (3pm)

Liverpool v West Ham (3pm)

Man Utd v Arsenal (3pm)

Newcastle v Everton (3pm)

Sheffield United v Man Metropolis (3pm)

Tottenham v Brighton (3pm)

Wolves v Crystal Palace (3pm)

Saturday seventh November

Arsenal v Aston Villa (3pm)

Brighton v Burnley (3pm)

Chelsea v Sheffield United (3pm)

Crystal Palace v Leeds (3pm)

Everton v Man Utd (3pm)

Leicester v Wolves (3pm)

Man Metropolis v Liverpool (3pm)

Southampton v Newcastle (3pm)

West Brom v Tottenham (3pm)

West Ham v Fulham (3pm)

Saturday 21st November

Aston Villa v Brighton (3pm)

Burnley v Crystal Palace (3pm)

Fulham v Everton (3pm)

Leeds v Arsenal (3pm)

Liverpool v Leicester (3pm)

Man Utd v West Brom (3pm)

Newcastle v Chelsea (3pm)

Sheffield United v West Ham (3pm)

Tottenham v Man Metropolis (3pm)

Wolves v Southampton (3pm)

Saturday 28th November

Arsenal v Wolves (3pm)

Brighton v Liverpool (3pm)

Chelsea v Tottenham (3pm)

Crystal Palace v Newcastle (3pm)

Everton v Leeds (3pm)

Leicester v Fulham (3pm)

Man Metropolis v Burnley (3pm)

Southampton v Man Utd (3pm)

West Brom v Sheffield United (3pm)

West Ham v Aston Villa (3pm)

Saturday fifth December

Aston Villa v Newcastle

Brighton v Southampton

Burnley v Everton

Chelsea v Leeds

Liverpool v Wolves

Man Metropolis v Fulham

Sheffield United v Leicester

Tottenham v Arsenal

West Brom v Crystal Palace

West Ham v Man Utd

Saturday 12th December

Arsenal v Burnley

Crystal Palace v Tottenham

Everton v Chelsea

Fulham v Liverpool

Leeds v West Ham

Leicester v Brighton

Man Utd v Man Metropolis

Newcastle v West Brom

Southampton v Sheffield United

Wolves v Aston Villa

Tuesday 15th December

Arsenal v Southampton

Aston Villa v Burnley

Fulham v Brighton

Leeds v Newcastle

Leicester v Everton

Sheffield United v Man Utd

West Ham v Crystal Palace

Wolves v Chelsea

Wednesday 16th December

Liverpool v Tottenham

Man Metropolis v West Brom

Saturday 19th December

Brighton v Sheffield United

Burnley v Wolves

Chelsea v West Ham

Crystal Palace v Liverpool

Everton v Arsenal

Man Utd v Leeds

Newcastle v Fulham

Southampton v Man Metropolis

Tottenham v Leicester

West Brom v Aston Villa

Saturday 26th December – Boxing Day

Arsenal v Chelsea

Aston Villa v Crystal Palace

Fulham v Southampton

Leeds v Burnley

Leicester v Man Utd

Liverpool v West Brom

Man Metropolis v Newcastle

Sheffield United v Everton

West Ham v Brighton

Wolves v Tottenham

Monday 28th December

Brighton v Arsenal

Burnley v Sheffield United

Chelsea v Aston Villa

Crystal Palace v Leicester

Everton v Man Metropolis

Man Utd v Wolves

Newcastle v Liverpool

Southampton v West Ham

Tottenham v Fulham

West Brom v Leeds

Saturday 2nd January

Brighton v Wolves

Burnley v Fulham

Chelsea v Man Metropolis

Crystal Palace v Sheffield United

Everton v West Ham

Man Utd v Aston Villa

Newcastle v Leicester

Southampton v Liverpool

Tottenham v Leeds

West Brom v Arsenal

Tuesday 12th January

Arsenal v Crystal Palace

Aston Villa v Tottenham

Fulham v Man Utd

Leeds v Southampton

Leicester v Chelsea

Sheffield United v Newcastle

West Ham v West Brom

Wolves v Everton

Wednesday 13th January

Liverpool v Burnley

Man Metropolis v Brighton

Saturday 16th January

Arsenal v Newcastle

Aston Villa v Everton

Fulham v Chelsea

Leeds v Brighton

Leicester v Southampton

Liverpool v Man Utd

Man Metropolis v Crystal Palace

Sheffield United v Tottenham

West Ham v Burnley

Wolves v West Brom

Tuesday 26th January

Brighton v Fulham

Burnley v Aston Villa

Everton v Leicester

Man Utd v Sheffield United

West Brom v Man Metropolis

Wednesday 27th January

Chelsea v Wolves

Crystal Palace v West Ham

Newcastle v Leeds

Southampton v Arsenal

Tottenham v Liverpool

Saturday 30th January

Arsenal v Man Utd

Brighton v Tottenham

Chelsea v Burnley

Crystal Palace v Wolves

Everton v Newcastle

Leicester v Leeds

Man Metropolis v Sheffield United

Southampton v Aston Villa

West Brom v Fulham

West Ham v Liverpool

Tuesday 2nd February

Aston Villa v West Ham

Burnley v Man Metropolis

Fulham v Leicester

Leeds v Everton

Man Utd v Southampton

Sheffield United v West Brom

Wolves v Arsenal

Wednesday third February

Liverpool v Brighton

Newcastle v Crystal Palace

Tottenham v Chelsea

Saturday sixth February

Aston Villa v Arsenal

Burnley v Brighton

Fulham v West Ham

Leeds v Crystal Palace

Liverpool v Man Metropolis

Man Utd v Everton

Newcastle v Southampton

Sheffield United v Chelsea

Tottenham v West Brom

Wolves v Leicester

Saturday 13th February

Arsenal v Leeds

Brighton v Aston Villa

Chelsea v Newcastle

Crystal Palace v Burnley

Everton v Fulham

Leicester v Liverpool

Man Metropolis v Tottenham

Southampton v Wolves

West Brom v Man Utd

West Ham v Sheffield United

Saturday 20th February

Arsenal v Man Metropolis

Aston Villa v Leicester

Brighton v Crystal Palace

Burnley v West Brom

Fulham v Sheffield United

Liverpool v Everton

Man Utd v Newcastle

Southampton v Chelsea

West Ham v Tottenham

Wolves v Leeds

Saturday 27th February

Chelsea v Man Utd

Crystal Palace v Fulham

Everton v Southampton

Leeds v Aston Villa

Leicester v Arsenal

Man Metropolis v West Ham

Newcastle v Wolves

Sheffield United v Liverpool

Tottenham v Burnley

West Brom v Brighton

Saturday sixth March

Aston Villa v Wolves

Brighton v Leicester

Burnley v Arsenal

Chelsea v Everton

Liverpool v Fulham

Man Metropolis v Man Utd

Sheffield United v Southampton

Tottenham v Crystal Palace

West Brom v Newcastle

West Ham v Leeds

Saturday 13th March

Arsenal v Tottenham

Crystal Palace v West Brom

Everton v Burnley

Fulham v Man Metropolis

Leeds v Chelsea

Leicester v Sheffield United

Man Utd v West Ham

Newcastle v Aston Villa

Southampton v Brighton

Wolves v Liverpool

Saturday 20th March

Brighton v Newcastle

Burnley v Leicester

Crystal Palace v Man Utd

Fulham v Leeds

Liverpool v Chelsea

Man Metropolis v Wolves

Sheffield United v Aston Villa

Tottenham v Southampton

West Brom v Everton

West Ham v Arsenal

Saturday third April

Arsenal v Liverpool

Aston Villa v Fulham

Chelsea v West Brom

Everton v Crystal Palace

Leeds v Sheffield United

Leicester v Man Metropolis

Man Utd v Brighton

Newcastle v Tottenham

Southampton v Burnley

Wolves v West Ham

Saturday 10th April

Brighton v Everton

Burnley v Newcastle

Crystal Palace v Chelsea

Fulham v Wolves

Liverpool v Aston Villa

Man Metropolis v Leeds

Sheffield United v Arsenal

Tottenham v Man Utd

West Brom v Southampton

West Ham v Leicester

Saturday 17th April

Arsenal v Fulham

Aston Villa v Man Metropolis

Chelsea v Brighton

Everton v Tottenham

Leeds v Liverpool

Leicester v West Brom

Man Utd v Burnley

Newcastle v West Ham

Southampton v Crystal Palace

Wolves v Sheffield United

Saturday 24th April

Arsenal v Everton

Aston Villa v West Brom

Fulham v Tottenham

Leeds v Man Utd

Leicester v Crystal Palace

Liverpool v Newcastle

Man Metropolis v Southampton

Sheffield United v Brighton

West Ham v Chelsea

Wolves v Burnley

Saturday 1st Could

Brighton v Leeds

Burnley v West Ham

Chelsea v Fulham

Crystal Palace v Man Metropolis

Everton v Aston Villa

Man Utd v Liverpool

Newcastle v Arsenal

Southampton v Leicester

Tottenham v Sheffield United

West Brom v Wolves

Saturday eighth Could

Arsenal v West Brom

Aston Villa v Man Utd

Fulham v Burnley

Leeds v Tottenham

Leicester v Newcastle

Liverpool v Southampton

Man Metropolis v Chelsea

Sheffield United v Crystal Palace

West Ham v Everton

Wolves v Brighton

Tuesday 11th Could

Brighton v West Ham

Burnley v Leeds

Everton v Sheffield United

Man Utd v Leicester

West Brom v Liverpool

Wednesday 12th Could

Chelsea v Arsenal

Crystal Palace v Aston Villa

Newcastle v Man Metropolis

Southampton v Fulham

Tottenham v Wolves

Saturday 15th Could

Brighton v Man Metropolis

Burnley v Liverpool

Chelsea v Leicester

Crystal Palace v Arsenal

Everton v Wolves

Man Utd v Fulham

Newcastle v Sheffield United

Southampton v Leeds

Tottenham v Aston Villa

West Brom v West Ham

Saturday 23rd Could

Arsenal v Brighton (4pm)

Aston Villa v Chelsea (4pm)

Fulham v Newcastle (4pm)

Leeds v West Brom (4pm)

Leicester v Tottenham (4pm)

Liverpool v Crystal Palace (4pm)

Man Metropolis v Everton (4pm)

Sheffield United v Burnley (4pm)

West Ham v Southampton (4pm)

Wolves v Man Utd (4pm)

Who’s promoted this season?

Leeds United’s return to the Premier League stands out as the story of the season come the opening day as they kick-start their first prime division marketing campaign in 16 years.

West Brom joined them within the promotion spots and will make a return to the Premier League after two seasons away.

Fulham beat west London rivals Brentford in a play-off showdown at Wembley to safe the ultimate spot within the prime flight.

Who was relegated final season?

Norwich completed stone-cold final within the Premier League final time after failing to discover a rhythm with Daniel Farke’s attacking philosophy.

Bournemouth was relegated on the ultimate day and subsequently parted methods with long-serving iconic coach Eddie Howe.

Watford made up the underside three after sacking Nigel Pearson with two video games to go and dropping each, to Man Metropolis and Arsenal.

Take a look at the complete record of confirmed Premier League 2020/21 kits forward of the brand new season.

