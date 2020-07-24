Premier League assist stats – can Kevin De Bruyne break the file?

Manchester Metropolis could not have something left to play for after being left in the mud by Liverpool in the Premier League title race this season.
Kevin De Bruyne has although. The Metropolis playmaker is closing in on the file for many Premier League assists in a single season with only one extra wanted in opposition to Norwich this weekend to equal Thierry Henry’s outrageous determine from 2003.
Loads of consideration can be on the growing Premier League prime scorers state of affairs, however the Belgian celebrity is engaged in his personal battle.
De Bruyne is at the moment tied with the greatest season from one other present Premier League ace after racking up a surprising complete of 19 assists, however he can be decided to claw his technique to the file.
His team-mates can be more than pleased to sit down in entrance of De Bruyne if he’s keen to play balls by recurrently.
With Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus, Phil Foden and Riyad Mahrez all anticipated to be sniffing round the aim, ready for that one killer move from De Bruyne, you can anticipate him to do it, however soccer isn’t all the time a easy affair.
As the Premier League fixtures close to their end result, try the full listing of Premier League assist data and stats in a single season, throughout this present season, and of all time.
Premier League assists file in a single season
- Thierry Henry (Arsenal, 2002/03) – 20 assists
- Mesut Ozil (Arsenal, 2015/16) – 19 assists
- Kevin De Bruyne (Man Metropolis, 2019/20) – 19 assists
- Frank Lampard (Chelsea, 2004/05) – 18 assists
- Cesc Fabregas (Chelsea, 2014/15) – 18 assists
Premier League assists in 2019/20
- Kevin De Bruyne (Man Metropolis) – 19 assists
- Trent Alexander Arnold (Liverpool) – 13 assists
- Andy Robertson (Liverpool) – 11 assists
- Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – 10 assists
- David Silva (Man Metropolis) – 10 assists
- Son Heung-Min (Tottenham) – 10 assists
- Riyad Mahrez (Man Metropolis) – 9 assists
- Adama Traore (Wolves) – 9 assists
- Harvey Barnes (Leicester) – eight assists
- Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) – 7 assists
All-time Premier League assists
- Ryan Giggs – 162 assists
- Cesc Fabregas – 111 assists
- Wayne Rooney – 103 assists
- Frank Lampard – 102 assists
- Dennis Bergkamp – 94 assists
- David Silva – 93 assists
- Steven Gerrard – 92 assists
- James Milner – 84 assists
- David Beckham – 80 assists
- Teddy Sheringham – 76 assists
