Premier League clubs complained about the transfer of players to teams on the “red list”: Argentina and Brazil in the crosshairs

Nine days before the triple date that will resume South American Qualifiers Heading for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, a new problem exploded that puts national teams on this side of the world in check: the red list of countries that England has in force generated claims in the Premier League clubs that they must give up their players to travel to represent their nations.

Argentina and Brazil They are at the center of the debate since they have several mentioned who play in the English league. The regulations of that country indicate that anyone who has visited in the last ten days one of those countries on the “red list” for the coronavirus must carry out a quarantine of ten full days in a hotel before being able to circulate freely.

This would generate that the Argentines Christian romero (Tottenham), Young Lo Celso (Tottenham), Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa) and Emiliano Buendía (Aston Villa) have to be absent on at least two dates of the Premier League since they would arrive in the country between September 10 and 11, so they will have to isolate themselves until the 21 of that same month. The same situation will run for various figures from Brazil such as Alisson Becker (Liverpool), Ederson (Manchester City), Thiago Silva (Chelsea), Fred (Manchester United), Fabinho (Liverpool), Richarlison (Everton), Roberto Firmino (Liverpool), Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) y raven (Leeds).

In any case, as this media learned, in the spheres of the Argentine team there is so far no information that is associated with a possible refusal to yield to the players who play in the Premier. And they even hope that between Sunday and Monday the summoned will disembark.

The British Government Red List, consisting of more than 50 countries, includes Argentina and Brazil, but also to Ecuador, Uruguay, Colombia, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Venezuela and Peru. That is, all the countries that play in the South American Qualifiers. Although the main conflict is in the Argentine and Brazilian representatives because they are the largest group.

The European Club Association (ECA) protested to FIFA about this issue as detailed in the DailyMail. In the letter they sent to the highest entity they warned that they will not allow other interests to be placed above the “Physical well-being of the players and the legitimate sporting interests of the clubs”.

Steve Bruce, Newcastle coach where Paraguayan Miguel Almirón plays, said: “The clubs are talking about this. It affects us. You can’t just let him go and expect him to stay in a hotel for ten days because he will miss several of our games. ” Meanwhile, the British government holds regular discussions with the Premier League, the FA and other football-related entities to discuss different points, including international travel rules, as clarified by the BBC.

The issue had already exploded in the last hours because Liverpool leaked that it would refuse to give up its players for the Qualifiers, taking into account that among those mentioned are the Brazilians Alisson, Fabinho and Firmino, but also the Egyptian attacker Mohamed Salah.

The triple playoff date will start on Thursday, September 2 with featured duels like Chile-Brazil O Venezuela-Argentina. Then the Sunday 5 with the classic Argentina-Brazil and the Thursday 9 with the presentations of Argentina against Bolivia and of Brazil vs. Peru.

