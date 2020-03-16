Premier League coronavirus updates: Latest news as football shuts down

The Premier League season has floor to a halt following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

Matches have been postponed and the highest flight will shut down quickly to keep away from upsetting the unfold of COVID-19.

RadioTimes.com will convey you the entire newest updates and points which were brought on by the pause, together with solutions over once we can count on the Premier League to return.

When will the Premier League return?

An announcement by Premier League officers states that they intend to renew motion on the weekend of 4th April.

Nonetheless, that date may very well be pushed again, relying on how the virus progresses within the subsequent few weeks.

This comes in opposition to the backdrop of mounting hypothesis that Euro 2020, scheduled to happen in June throughout Europe may very well be pushed again to 2021.

And the Premier League just isn’t alone, with postponements introduced for The Championship, League 1 and League 2 in English football, as effectively as the Champions League and Europa League taking a break.

Might the Premier League season be cancelled?

In idea, the Premier League may very well be cancelled totally with all outcomes null and void, however this stays the nuclear possibility – one that’s unlikely to happen.

With the overwhelming majority of the season performed, it will show to be a extremely contentious determination amongst so many groups – champions-elect Liverpool for starters.

An equally unpopular outcome can be cancellation and present league positions used as ultimate standings.

Liverpool would formally win the league however Norwich, Aston Villa and Bournemouth can be relegated, and in flip, you would count on a barrage of authorized battles to ensue.

Cancellation of the season is in fact an possibility, however one which no person – groups and officers included – desires.

What are the most recent updates?