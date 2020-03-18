Premier League coronavirus updates: Latest news as football shuts down

The Premier League season has floor to a halt following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

Matches have been postponed and the highest flight will shut down briefly to keep away from scary the unfold of COVID-19.

RadioTimes.com will carry you the entire newest updates and points which were attributable to the pause, together with solutions over once we can count on the Premier League to return.

When will the Premier League return?

A press release by Premier League officers states that they intend to renew motion on the weekend of 4th April.

Nonetheless, that date might be pushed again, relying on how the virus progresses within the subsequent few weeks.

This comes towards the backdrop of mounting hypothesis that Euro 2020, scheduled to happen in June throughout Europe might be pushed again to 2021.

And the Premier League will not be alone, with postponements introduced for The Championship, League 1 and League 2 in English football, as effectively as the Champions League and Europa League taking a break.

Might the Premier League season be cancelled?

In idea, the Premier League might be cancelled fully with all outcomes null and void, however this stays the nuclear possibility – one that’s unlikely to happen.

With the overwhelming majority of the season performed, it might show to be a extremely contentious choice amongst so many groups – champions-elect Liverpool for starters.

An equally unpopular consequence could be cancellation and present league positions used as remaining standings.

Liverpool would formally win the league however Norwich, Aston Villa and Bournemouth could be relegated, and in flip, you can count on a barrage of authorized battles to ensue.

Cancellation of the season is in fact an possibility, however one which no one – groups and officers included – desires.

What are the most recent updates?