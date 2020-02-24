Premier League Darts fixtures 2020: How to watch and live stream PDC Premier League Darts

The PDC Premier League Darts season is again with a stacked line-up of abilities prepared to take the stage.
Michael van Gerwen is again to defend his crown, however suffered an enormous blow within the World Championships following defeat to Peter Wright, who will now hope to add the Premier League to his trophy cupboard.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up the whole lot you want to know concerning the PDC Premier League Darts event.
When is the Premier League Darts season?
The event begins on Thursday sixth February 2020 and runs till Thursday 21st Might 2020.
Premier League Darts fixtures this week
Evening 4 – Thursday 27th February
Venue: Motorpoint Enviornment, Dublin
Watch on Sky Sports activities Motion (7:00pm)
Glen Durrant v Nathan Aspinall
Rob Cross v Gary Anderson
Daryl Gurney v Michael Smith
William O’Connor v Michael van Gerwen
Gerwyn Value v Peter Wright
See under for the complete fixture record
What channel is Premier League Darts on?
You may watch every occasion live on Sky Sports activities Motion.
Sky clients can particular person channels for simply £18 monthly or add the entire sports activities package deal to their deal for simply £23 monthly.
How to live stream Premier League Darts
You may watch every occasion with a Sky Sports activities day move for £9.99, a week move for £14.99 or a month move for £33.99, all with out signing up to a contract.
NOW TV could be streamed via a pc or apps discovered on most sensible TVs, telephones and consoles.
Present Sky Sports activities clients can live stream the occasions by way of the Sky Go app on a wide range of units.
Premier League Darts line-up
- Michael van Gerwen
- Gary Anderson
- Gerwyn Value
- Peter Wright
- Nathan Aspinall
- Rob Cross
- Michael Smith
- Daryl Gurney
- Glen Durrant
- Premier League Challengers (one per evening)
Premier League Darts challengers
- John Henderson (Evening 1)
- Fallon Sherrock (Evening 2)
- Jonny Clayton (Evening 3)
- William O’Connor (Evening 4)
- Luke Humphries (Evening 5)
- Stephen Bunting (Evening 6)
- Chris Dobey (Evening 7)
- Jeffrey de Zwaan (Evening 8)
- Jermaine Wattimena (Evening 9)
Premier League Darts fixtures 2020
Evening 5 – Thursday fifth March
Venue: Westpoint Enviornment, Exeter
Watch on Sky Sports activities Motion and Combine (7:00pm)
Rob Cross v Daryl Gurney
Gerwyn Value v Glen Durrant
Nathan Aspinall v Peter Wright
Gary Anderson v Luke Humphries
Michael Smith v Michael van Gerwen
Evening 6 – Thursday 12th March
Venue: M&S Financial institution Enviornment, Liverpool
Watch on Sky Sports activities Motion (7:00pm)
Michael Smith v Peter Wright
Daryl Gurney v Glen Durrant
Gerwyn Value v Michael van Gerwen
Rob Cross v Stephen Bunting
Gary Anderson v Nathan Aspinall
Evening 7 – Thursday 19th March
Venue: Utilita Enviornment, Newcastle
Watch on Sky Sports activities Motion and Important Occasion (7:00pm)
Michael Smith v Gary Anderson
Michael van Gerwen v Rob Cross
Nathan Aspinall v Gerwyn Value
Chris Dobey v Daryl Gurney
Peter Wright v Glen Durrant
Evening 8 – Wednesday 25th March
Venue: Rotterdam Ahoy
Watch on Sky Sports activities Motion (7:00pm)
Gary Anderson v Gerwyn Value
Nathan Aspinall v Daryl Gurney
Michael Smith v Rob Cross
Michael van Gerwen v Glen Durrant
Peter Wright v Jeffrey de Zwaan
Evening 9 (Judgement Evening) – Thursday 26th March
Venue: Rotterdam Ahoy
Watch on Sky Sports activities Motion (7:00pm)
Glen Durrant v Rob Cross
Nathan Aspinall v Michael Smith
Peter Wright v Daryl Gurney
Michael van Gerwen v Gary Anderson
Jermaine Wattimena v Gerwyn Value
The bottom-ranked participant can be eradicated from the competitors at this level. Fixtures will then be decided for the remaining eight stars.
Evening 10 – Thursday 2nd April
Venue: The SSE Enviornment, Belfast
Watch on Sky Sports activities Motion (7:00pm)
Evening 11 – Thursday ninth April
Venue: FlyDSA Enviornment, Sheffield
Watch on Sky Sports activities Motion (7:00pm)
Evening 12 – Thursday 16th April
Venue: The Manchester Enviornment, Manchester
Watch on Sky Sports activities Motion (7:00pm)
Evening 13 – Thursday 23rd April
Venue: Mercedes-Benz Enviornment, Berlin
Watch on Sky Sports activities Motion (7:00pm)
Evening 14 – Thursday 30th April
Venue: Enviornment Birmingham
Watch on Sky Sports activities Motion (7:00pm)
Evening 15 – Thursday seventh Might
Venue: The SSE Hydro, Glasgow
Watch on Sky Sports activities Motion (7:00pm)
Evening 16 – Thursday 14th Might
Venue: First Direct Enviornment, Leeds
Watch on Sky Sports activities Motion (7:00pm)
Play-Offs and Finals – Thursday 21st Might
Venue: The O2, London
Watch on Sky Sports activities Motion (7:00pm)
