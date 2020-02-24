Premier League Darts fixtures 2020: How to watch and live stream PDC Premier League Darts

The PDC Premier League Darts season is again with a stacked line-up of abilities prepared to take the stage.

Michael van Gerwen is again to defend his crown, however suffered an enormous blow within the World Championships following defeat to Peter Wright, who will now hope to add the Premier League to his trophy cupboard.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the whole lot you want to know concerning the PDC Premier League Darts event.

When is the Premier League Darts season?

The event begins on Thursday sixth February 2020 and runs till Thursday 21st Might 2020.

Premier League Darts fixtures this week

Evening 4 – Thursday 27th February

Venue: Motorpoint Enviornment, Dublin

Watch on Sky Sports activities Motion (7:00pm)

Glen Durrant v Nathan Aspinall

Rob Cross v Gary Anderson

Daryl Gurney v Michael Smith

William O’Connor v Michael van Gerwen

Gerwyn Value v Peter Wright

See under for the complete fixture record

What channel is Premier League Darts on?

You may watch every occasion live on Sky Sports activities Motion.

Sky clients can particular person channels for simply £18 monthly or add the entire sports activities package deal to their deal for simply £23 monthly.

How to live stream Premier League Darts

You may watch every occasion with a Sky Sports activities day move for £9.99, a week move for £14.99 or a month move for £33.99, all with out signing up to a contract.

NOW TV could be streamed via a pc or apps discovered on most sensible TVs, telephones and consoles.

Present Sky Sports activities clients can live stream the occasions by way of the Sky Go app on a wide range of units.

Premier League Darts line-up

Michael van Gerwen

Gary Anderson

Gerwyn Value

Peter Wright

Nathan Aspinall

Rob Cross

Michael Smith

Daryl Gurney

Glen Durrant

Premier League Challengers (one per evening)

Premier League Darts challengers

John Henderson (Evening 1)

Fallon Sherrock (Evening 2)

Jonny Clayton (Evening 3)

William O’Connor (Evening 4)

Luke Humphries (Evening 5)

Stephen Bunting (Evening 6)

Chris Dobey (Evening 7)

Jeffrey de Zwaan (Evening 8)

Jermaine Wattimena (Evening 9)

Premier League Darts fixtures 2020

Evening 5 – Thursday fifth March

Venue: Westpoint Enviornment, Exeter

Watch on Sky Sports activities Motion and Combine (7:00pm)

Rob Cross v Daryl Gurney

Gerwyn Value v Glen Durrant

Nathan Aspinall v Peter Wright

Gary Anderson v Luke Humphries

Michael Smith v Michael van Gerwen

Evening 6 – Thursday 12th March

Venue: M&S Financial institution Enviornment, Liverpool

Watch on Sky Sports activities Motion (7:00pm)

Michael Smith v Peter Wright

Daryl Gurney v Glen Durrant

Gerwyn Value v Michael van Gerwen

Rob Cross v Stephen Bunting

Gary Anderson v Nathan Aspinall

Evening 7 – Thursday 19th March

Venue: Utilita Enviornment, Newcastle

Watch on Sky Sports activities Motion and Important Occasion (7:00pm)

Michael Smith v Gary Anderson

Michael van Gerwen v Rob Cross

Nathan Aspinall v Gerwyn Value

Chris Dobey v Daryl Gurney

Peter Wright v Glen Durrant

Evening 8 – Wednesday 25th March

Venue: Rotterdam Ahoy

Watch on Sky Sports activities Motion (7:00pm)

Gary Anderson v Gerwyn Value

Nathan Aspinall v Daryl Gurney

Michael Smith v Rob Cross

Michael van Gerwen v Glen Durrant

Peter Wright v Jeffrey de Zwaan

Evening 9 (Judgement Evening) – Thursday 26th March

Venue: Rotterdam Ahoy

Watch on Sky Sports activities Motion (7:00pm)

Glen Durrant v Rob Cross

Nathan Aspinall v Michael Smith

Peter Wright v Daryl Gurney

Michael van Gerwen v Gary Anderson

Jermaine Wattimena v Gerwyn Value

The bottom-ranked participant can be eradicated from the competitors at this level. Fixtures will then be decided for the remaining eight stars.

Evening 10 – Thursday 2nd April

Venue: The SSE Enviornment, Belfast

Watch on Sky Sports activities Motion (7:00pm)

Evening 11 – Thursday ninth April

Venue: FlyDSA Enviornment, Sheffield

Watch on Sky Sports activities Motion (7:00pm)

Evening 12 – Thursday 16th April

Venue: The Manchester Enviornment, Manchester

Watch on Sky Sports activities Motion (7:00pm)

Evening 13 – Thursday 23rd April

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Enviornment, Berlin

Watch on Sky Sports activities Motion (7:00pm)

Evening 14 – Thursday 30th April

Venue: Enviornment Birmingham

Watch on Sky Sports activities Motion (7:00pm)

Evening 15 – Thursday seventh Might

Venue: The SSE Hydro, Glasgow

Watch on Sky Sports activities Motion (7:00pm)

Evening 16 – Thursday 14th Might

Venue: First Direct Enviornment, Leeds

Watch on Sky Sports activities Motion (7:00pm)

Play-Offs and Finals – Thursday 21st Might

Venue: The O2, London

Watch on Sky Sports activities Motion (7:00pm)