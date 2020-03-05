Premier League Darts fixtures 2020: How to watch and live stream PDC Premier League Darts

The PDC Premier League Darts season is again with a stacked line-up of abilities prepared to take the stage.
Michael van Gerwen is again to defend his crown, however suffered a giant blow within the World Championships following defeat to Peter Wright, who will now hope to add the Premier League to his trophy cupboard.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the things you want to know concerning the PDC Premier League Darts match.
When is the Premier League Darts season?
The match begins on Thursday sixth February 2020 and runs till Thursday 21st Might 2020.
Premier League Darts fixtures this week
Evening 5 – Thursday fifth March
Venue: Westpoint Area, Exeter
Watch on Sky Sports activities Motion and Combine (7:00pm)
Rob Cross v Daryl Gurney
Gerwyn Worth v Glen Durrant
Nathan Aspinall v Peter Wright
Gary Anderson v Luke Humphries
Michael Smith v Michael van Gerwen
See under for the total fixture checklist
What channel is Premier League Darts on?
You possibly can watch every occasion live on Sky Sports activities Motion.
Sky prospects can particular person channels for simply £18 per thirty days or add the whole sports activities bundle to their deal for simply £23 per thirty days.
How to live stream Premier League Darts
You possibly can watch every occasion with a Sky Sports activities day go for £9.99, a week go for £14.99 or a month go for £33.99, all with out signing up to a contract.
NOW TV may be streamed by way of a pc or apps discovered on most good TVs, telephones and consoles.
Present Sky Sports activities prospects can live stream the occasions by way of the Sky Go app on quite a lot of units.
Premier League Darts line-up
- Michael van Gerwen
- Gary Anderson
- Gerwyn Worth
- Peter Wright
- Nathan Aspinall
- Rob Cross
- Michael Smith
- Daryl Gurney
- Glen Durrant
- Premier League Challengers (one per evening)
Premier League Darts challengers
- John Henderson (Evening 1)
- Fallon Sherrock (Evening 2)
- Jonny Clayton (Evening 3)
- William O’Connor (Evening 4)
- Luke Humphries (Evening 5)
- Stephen Bunting (Evening 6)
- Chris Dobey (Evening 7)
- Jeffrey de Zwaan (Evening 8)
- Jermaine Wattimena (Evening 9)
Premier League Darts fixtures 2020
Evening 6 – Thursday 12th March
Venue: M&S Financial institution Area, Liverpool
Watch on Sky Sports activities Motion (7:00pm)
Michael Smith v Peter Wright
Daryl Gurney v Glen Durrant
Gerwyn Worth v Michael van Gerwen
Rob Cross v Stephen Bunting
Gary Anderson v Nathan Aspinall
Evening 7 – Thursday 19th March
Venue: Utilita Area, Newcastle
Watch on Sky Sports activities Motion and Fundamental Occasion (7:00pm)
Michael Smith v Gary Anderson
Michael van Gerwen v Rob Cross
Nathan Aspinall v Gerwyn Worth
Chris Dobey v Daryl Gurney
Peter Wright v Glen Durrant
Evening 8 – Wednesday 25th March
Venue: Rotterdam Ahoy
Watch on Sky Sports activities Motion (7:00pm)
Gary Anderson v Gerwyn Worth
Nathan Aspinall v Daryl Gurney
Michael Smith v Rob Cross
Michael van Gerwen v Glen Durrant
Peter Wright v Jeffrey de Zwaan
Evening 9 (Judgement Evening) – Thursday 26th March
Venue: Rotterdam Ahoy
Watch on Sky Sports activities Motion (7:00pm)
Glen Durrant v Rob Cross
Nathan Aspinall v Michael Smith
Peter Wright v Daryl Gurney
Michael van Gerwen v Gary Anderson
Jermaine Wattimena v Gerwyn Worth
The bottom-ranked participant shall be eradicated from the competitors at this level. Fixtures will then be decided for the remaining eight stars.
Evening 10 – Thursday 2nd April
Venue: The SSE Area, Belfast
Watch on Sky Sports activities Motion (7:00pm)
Evening 11 – Thursday ninth April
Venue: FlyDSA Area, Sheffield
Watch on Sky Sports activities Motion (7:00pm)
Evening 12 – Thursday 16th April
Venue: The Manchester Area, Manchester
Watch on Sky Sports activities Motion (7:00pm)
Evening 13 – Thursday 23rd April
Venue: Mercedes-Benz Area, Berlin
Watch on Sky Sports activities Motion (7:00pm)
Evening 14 – Thursday 30th April
Venue: Area Birmingham
Watch on Sky Sports activities Motion (7:00pm)
Evening 15 – Thursday seventh Might
Venue: The SSE Hydro, Glasgow
Watch on Sky Sports activities Motion (7:00pm)
Evening 16 – Thursday 14th Might
Venue: First Direct Area, Leeds
Watch on Sky Sports activities Motion (7:00pm)
Play-Offs and Finals – Thursday 21st Might
Venue: The O2, London
Watch on Sky Sports activities Motion (7:00pm)
