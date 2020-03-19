Premier League Darts fixtures 2020: How to watch and live stream PDC Premier League Darts

The PDC Premier League Darts season is again with a stacked line-up of skills prepared to take the stage.

Michael van Gerwen is again to defend his crown, however suffered an enormous blow within the World Championships following defeat to Peter Wright, who will now hope to add the Premier League to his trophy cupboard.

When is the Premier League Darts season?

The event begins on Thursday sixth February 2020 and runs till Thursday 21st Might 2020.

Premier League Darts fixtures this week

Evening 7 – Thursday 19th March

Venue: Utilita Area, Newcastle

Watch on Sky Sports activities Motion and Principal Occasion (7:00pm)

Michael Smith v Gary Anderson

Michael van Gerwen v Rob Cross

Nathan Aspinall v Gerwyn Worth

Chris Dobey v Daryl Gurney

Peter Wright v Glen Durrant

Premier League Darts fixtures 2020

Evening 8 – Thursday 2nd April

Venue: The SSE Area, Belfast

Watch on Sky Sports activities Motion (7:00pm)

Gary Anderson v Gerwyn Worth

Nathan Aspinall v Daryl Gurney

Michael Smith v Rob Cross

Michael van Gerwen v Glen Durrant

Peter Wright v Jeffrey de Zwaan (TBC)

Judgement Evening – Thursday ninth April

After this level, the lowest-ranked participant shall be eradicated from the competitors at this level. Fixtures will then be decided for the remaining eight stars.

Venue: FlyDSA Area, Sheffield

Watch on Sky Sports activities Motion (7:00pm)

Glen Durrant v Rob Cross

Nathan Aspinall v Michael Smith

Peter Wright v Daryl Gurney

Michael van Gerwen v Gary Anderson

Jermaine Wattimena (TBC) v Gerwyn Worth

Evening 10 – Thursday 16th April

Venue: The Manchester Area, Manchester

Watch on Sky Sports activities Motion (7:00pm)

Evening 11 – Thursday 23rd April

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Area, Berlin

Watch on Sky Sports activities Motion (7:00pm)

Evening 12 – Thursday 30th April

Venue: Area Birmingham

Watch on Sky Sports activities Motion (7:00pm)

Evening 13 – Thursday seventh Might

Venue: The SSE Hydro, Glasgow

Watch on Sky Sports activities Motion (7:00pm)

Evening 14 – Thursday 14th Might

Venue: First Direct Area, Leeds

Watch on Sky Sports activities Motion (7:00pm)

Evening 15 – Thursday 21st Might

Venue: The O2, London

Watch on Sky Sports activities Motion (7:00pm)

Evening 16 – Wednesday ninth September

Venue: Rotterdam Ahoy

Watch on Sky Sports activities Motion (7:00pm)

Play-offs and Ultimate – Thursday 10th September

Venue: Rotterdam Ahoy

Watch on Sky Sports activities Motion (7:00pm)

What channel is Premier League Darts on?

You’ll be able to watch every occasion live on Sky Sports activities Motion.

How to live stream Premier League Darts

