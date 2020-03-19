Premier League Darts fixtures 2020: How to watch and live stream PDC Premier League Darts

The PDC Premier League Darts season is again with a stacked line-up of skills prepared to take the stage.
Michael van Gerwen is again to defend his crown, however suffered an enormous blow within the World Championships following defeat to Peter Wright, who will now hope to add the Premier League to his trophy cupboard.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the pieces you want to know concerning the PDC Premier League Darts event.
When is the Premier League Darts season?
The event begins on Thursday sixth February 2020 and runs till Thursday 21st Might 2020.
Premier League Darts fixtures this week
Evening 7 – Thursday 19th March
Venue: Utilita Area, Newcastle
Watch on Sky Sports activities Motion and Principal Occasion (7:00pm)
Michael Smith v Gary Anderson
Michael van Gerwen v Rob Cross
Nathan Aspinall v Gerwyn Worth
Chris Dobey v Daryl Gurney
Peter Wright v Glen Durrant
Premier League Darts fixtures 2020
Evening 8 – Thursday 2nd April
Venue: The SSE Area, Belfast
Watch on Sky Sports activities Motion (7:00pm)
Gary Anderson v Gerwyn Worth
Nathan Aspinall v Daryl Gurney
Michael Smith v Rob Cross
Michael van Gerwen v Glen Durrant
Peter Wright v Jeffrey de Zwaan (TBC)
Judgement Evening – Thursday ninth April
After this level, the lowest-ranked participant shall be eradicated from the competitors at this level. Fixtures will then be decided for the remaining eight stars.
Venue: FlyDSA Area, Sheffield
Watch on Sky Sports activities Motion (7:00pm)
Glen Durrant v Rob Cross
Nathan Aspinall v Michael Smith
Peter Wright v Daryl Gurney
Michael van Gerwen v Gary Anderson
Jermaine Wattimena (TBC) v Gerwyn Worth
Evening 10 – Thursday 16th April
Venue: The Manchester Area, Manchester
Watch on Sky Sports activities Motion (7:00pm)
Evening 11 – Thursday 23rd April
Venue: Mercedes-Benz Area, Berlin
Watch on Sky Sports activities Motion (7:00pm)
Evening 12 – Thursday 30th April
Venue: Area Birmingham
Watch on Sky Sports activities Motion (7:00pm)
Evening 13 – Thursday seventh Might
Venue: The SSE Hydro, Glasgow
Watch on Sky Sports activities Motion (7:00pm)
Evening 14 – Thursday 14th Might
Venue: First Direct Area, Leeds
Watch on Sky Sports activities Motion (7:00pm)
Evening 15 – Thursday 21st Might
Venue: The O2, London
Watch on Sky Sports activities Motion (7:00pm)
Evening 16 – Wednesday ninth September
Venue: Rotterdam Ahoy
Watch on Sky Sports activities Motion (7:00pm)
Play-offs and Ultimate – Thursday 10th September
Venue: Rotterdam Ahoy
Watch on Sky Sports activities Motion (7:00pm)
What channel is Premier League Darts on?
You’ll be able to watch every occasion live on Sky Sports activities Motion.
Sky prospects can particular person channels for simply £18 monthly or add the whole sports activities bundle to their deal for simply £23 monthly.
How to live stream Premier League Darts
You’ll be able to watch every occasion with a Sky Sports activities day move for £9.99, a week move for £14.99 or a month move for £33.99, all with out signing up to a contract.
NOW TV might be streamed by way of a pc or apps discovered on most sensible TVs, telephones and consoles.
Current Sky Sports activities prospects can live stream the occasions through the Sky Go app on a wide range of units.
