Premier League effect: the Spanish League supports clubs that decide not to loan footballers to South American teams

Luis Suárez would be one of the great absentees if Atlético de Madrid refuses to give him up (Reuters)

Less than a week for the South American footballers who play in Europe and were summoned by their teams to travel to play the duels of Spanish La Liga qualifying rounds joined the Premier League and announced that it will support clubs that refuse to give up the players.

“In relation to the serious unilateral decision by FIFA to increase by two days, from 9 to 11 days in both September and October, the international FIFA period for the CONMEBOL confederation, without addressing other solutions that were raised in the World Leagues Forum, The League wants to communicate that it will support in all areas the decision of the Spanish clubs not to release their players belonging to the national teams for the convocation of CONMEBOL, and will take the pertinent legal actions against this decision that affects the integrity of the competition by not allowing the availability of the players ”, says a statement issued this Tuesday.

In it, it is clarified that 25 players from 13 different clubs were called up for the duels of Playoffs in South America, so this decision will have a strong impact on the days if it is added to this that the Premier League also chose the same path. The clubs that make up the English league announced this Monday that they will not give up their players.

The Argentine team would be the one that would suffer the most casualties (Reuters)

“The League, through the World Leagues Forum, has already shown its discomfort in the face of this situation and in the absence of sensitivity towards the clubs, on an issue, such as the international calendar, which is set and agreed 4 days in advance. years and to which the national leagues have already adapted taking into account the circumstances of the COVID, but always in a way agreed between all the parties involved ”, indicates the letter that anticipates that in the next few days there will be a meeting with all the teams.

That is to say, unlike the position of England that is already official, here we would have to wait for the decision of each club. However, in light of this La Liga statement, a dark horizon is predicted for the triple arrow of the South American Qualifiers.

Those affected would be:

Argentina: Geronimo Rulli (Villarreal), Gonzalo montiel (Sevilla), German Pezzella (Betis), Juan Foyth (Villarreal), Marcos Acuña (Sevilla), Rodrigo De Paul (Atlético de Madrid), Guido Rodriguez (Betis), Alejandro Gomez (Seville) and Angel Correa (Atlético de Madrid).

Uruguay: Luis Suarez (Atlético de Madrid), Joseph Maria Gimenez (Atlético de Madrid), Maximiliano Gomez (Valencia), Federico Valverde (Real Madrid) and Ronald Araujo (Barcelona).

Chile: Claudio Bravo (Betis), Enzo Rocco (Elche) and Tomás Alarcón (Cádiz).

Paraguay: Omar alderete (Valencia) and Santiago Arzamendia (Cádiz).

Peru: Renato Tapia (Celta de Vigo) and Luis Abram (Granada).

Brazil: housemour (Real Madrid).

Ecuador: Pervis Estupiñán (Spain).

Venezuela: Darwin Machis (Granada).

Article in development