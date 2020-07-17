Premier League fixtures 2019/2020: Confirmed TV schedule for all remaining games – by channel and free-to-air

Premier League fixtures proceed to circulate at a fast tempo, and the thrill is ramping up additional nonetheless within the seventh spherical of lockdown games.

Liverpool could have sewn up the title in neat style, however the scene beneath them is something however calm and clear. Chelsea, Leicester and Manchester United are all scrapping for two Champions League locations, with simply two games apiece left after tonight.

Chelsea adopted up their 3-Zero defeat to Sheffield United on the weekend with a slim win over relegated Norwich to set them again heading in the right direction, thrusting the stress again onto their rivals’ shoulders.

Man Utd tackle Crystal Palace this night realizing {that a} win would massively improve their possibilities of hitting their purpose, whereas Leicester face in-form Sheffield United with each groups’ desires hanging within the stability.

Additional down the order, north London duo Arsenal and Tottenham have boosted their hopes of European qualification after each triumphing throughout their midweek encounters.

Arsenal defeated Liverpool 2-1 after pouncing on a pair of uncharacteristic errors from the champions, whereas Spurs confidently dispatched Newcastle on Tyneside.

Wolves have been held to a 1-1 draw by Burnley following a controversial 96th-minute penalty for the Clarets, which means the battle has opened up even additional. Anybody might declare a spot within the remaining week.

On the backside finish of the desk, Bournemouth’s 4-1 victory over Leicester on the weekend sparked a frenzy.

The Cherries are simply three factors behind Watford and West Ham, whereas Aston Villa’s win over Crystal Palace has moved them 4 factors from security.

The following three weeks are certain to offer immense drama with quite a few groups gunning for the identical goals paired as much as play one another, together with West Ham v Watford on Friday evening.

There are extra free-to-air Premier League games on this week together with choices from Amazon Prime Video and the blossoming Decide TV channel by Sky, so check out the listing beneath to work out your schedule for the week.

Try the total listing of Premier League fixtures, occasions and channels for all remaining games in 2019/20.

When does the Premier League season finish?

The Premier League formally returned on Wednesday 17th June 2020, precisely 100 days after the final sport passed off in March.

The three-month break was longer than an everyday low season for the Premier League, which means gamers have needed to preserve their health all through and those that haven’t might be came upon.

All of remaining games might be performed in a six-week window – together with three rounds of midweek matches – with the 2019/20 season set to finish on Sunday 26th July 2020, barring any hiccups alongside the way in which.

Which TV channels will they be on?

“I swear, you’ll by no means see something like this ever once more!” Martin Tyler, Sky Sports activities commentator, seconds after Sergio Aguero slammed house the title-winner for Manchester Metropolis in 2012…

Or was he speaking concerning the truth we’ve got 92 stay games of Premier League soccer to happen on nearly daily of the week for the subsequent two months?

You should have heard the time period unprecedented on an unprecedented scale throughout ‘these unprecedented occasions’, however you may simply apply it to the state of affairs the Premier League now finds itself in.

We’ve acquired eight full match weeks left of prime flight soccer goodness to soak up within the coming weeks following the opening spherical, and each single sport might be beamed stay to the nation – each single considered one of them.

Sky Sports activities and BT Sport have claimed the lion’s share, whereas for the primary time ever, BBC gained the rights to point out stay Premier League soccer throughout their platforms. Amazon Prime Video has additionally been awarded a number of games, and have confirmed they too might be made free-to-air.

Sky Sports activities are common stewards of Premier League TV rights and they boast the lion’s share of the protection with 64 games although 25 of these have been made obtainable to look at on free channel Decide TV.

All matches on Sky Sports activities may also be obtainable through streaming service NOW TV which requires no contracts or long-term offers, simply short-term passes to take in the games you wish to.

BT Sport shut out the broadcasters with 20 stay games and whereas none have been made free-to-air, there are many offers and month-to-month passes to get the service with out having to shell out on a contract.

How lots of the Premier League games are free to air?

In whole 33 of the 92 lockdown matches might be free-to-air. Sky is displaying the majority of the games – 64 matches. Out of those games 25 re free to air, that’s stay on-line or Freeview on Sky Decide. BT Sport has the rights to 20 of the games. BBC Sport airs 4, and one other 4 are on Amazon Prime, however you gained’t want Prime membership.

What time will the games kick-off?

The occasions fluctuate all through the week however typically observe this time schedule:

Monday – 8pm

– 8pm Tuesday/Wednesday/Thursday – 6pm, 8pm and 8.15pm

– 6pm, 8pm and 8.15pm Friday – 6pm or 8pm

– 6pm or 8pm Saturday – 12:30pm, 3pm, 5:30pm, 7:45pm

– 12:30pm, 3pm, 5:30pm, 7:45pm Sunday – 12pm, 2pm, 4:15pm, 4:30pm and 7pm

The place can I take heed to Premier League commentary?

The BBC will present stay radio commentary for all the matches.

Who’s enjoying subsequent?

Leicester v Sheffield United is subsequent up for Premier League followers and it’s obtainable stay and free on Decide TV in addition to Sky Sports activities platforms.

Everton v Aston Villa kicks off on Sky Sports activities Motion and Foremost Occasion on the similar time.

As soon as the midweek fixtures are performed, followers nonetheless have the promise of 4 extra rounds of matches to return within the Premier League. Plus the FA Cup. Plus the Champions League. Plus the Europa League. What a summer season!

Premier League 2019/20 fixtures

The Premier League confirmed the remaining games and kick-off occasions for the primary six rounds of matches. We’ve marked up the matches which are free-to-air.

Thursday 16th July

Everton v Aston Villa (6pm) Sky Sports activities Motion/Foremost Occasion

Leicester v Sheffield United (6pm) Sky Sports activities Premier League/Enviornment/Decide TV FREE TO AIR

Crystal Palace v Man Utd (8pm) BT Sport 1

Southampton v Brighton (8pm) BT Sport 2

Friday 17th July

West Ham v Watford (8pm) Sky Sports activities Premier League/Foremost Occasion

Saturday 18th July

Norwich v Burnley (5:30pm) Sky Sports activities Premier League/Foremost Occasion/Decide TV FREE TO AIR

Sunday 19th July

Bournemouth v Southampton (2pm) BT Sport

Tottenham v Leicester (4pm) Sky Sports activities Premier League/Foremost Occasion

Monday 20th July

Brighton v Newcastle (6pm) Sky Sports activities Premier League/Foremost Occasion/Decide TV FREE TO AIR

Sheffield United v Everton (6pm) Amazon Prime FREE TO AIR

Wolves v Crystal Palace (8pm) BT Sport

Tuesday 21st July

Watford v Man Metropolis (6pm) Sky Sports activities

Aston Villa v Arsenal (8pm) Sky Sports activities

Wednesday 22nd July

Man Utd v West Ham (6pm) Sky Sports activities

Liverpool v Chelsea (8pm) Sky Sports activities Premier League/Decide TV FREE TO AIR

Sunday 26th July

Arsenal v Watford

Burnley v Brighton

Chelsea v Wolves

Crystal Palace v Tottenham

Everton v Bournemouth

Leicester v Man Utd

Man Metropolis v Norwich

Newcastle v Liverpool

Southampton v Sheffield United

West Ham v Aston Villa

Premier League TV schedule by channel – confirmed

All UK kick-off occasions. Pre-match build-up exhibits could precede games.

Premier League on BBC

N/A

Premier League on Amazon Prime Video

Monday 20th July

Sheffield United v Everton (6pm)

Premier League on Sky Sports activities

Thursday 16th July

Everton v Aston Villa (6pm)

Leicester v Sheffield United (6pm)

Friday 17th July

West Ham v Watford (8pm)

Saturday 18th July

Norwich v Burnley (5:30pm)

Sunday 19th July

Tottenham v Leicester (4pm)

Monday 20th July

Brighton v Newcastle (6pm)

Tuesday 21st July

Watford v Man Metropolis (6pm)

Aston Villa v Arsenal (8pm)

Wednesday 22nd July

Man Utd v West Ham (6pm)

Liverpool v Chelsea (8pm)

Premier League on BT Sport

Thursday 16th July

Crystal Palace v Man Utd (8pm)

Southampton v Brighton (8pm)

Sunday 19th July

Bournemouth v Southampton (2pm)

Monday 20th July

Wolves v Crystal Palace (8pm)

Premier League 2019/20 outcomes thus far

Wednesday 17th June

Aston Villa 0-Zero Sheffield United

Man Metropolis 3-Zero Arsenal

Friday 19th June

Norwich 0-Three Southampton

Tottenham 1-1 Manchester United

Saturday 20th June

Watford 1-1 Leicester

Brighton 2-1 Arsenal

West Ham 0-2 Wolves

Bournemouth 0-2 Crystal Palace

Sunday 21st June

Newcastle 3-Zero Sheffield United

Aston Villa 1-2 Chelsea

Everton 0-Zero Liverpool

Monday 22nd June

Man Metropolis 5-Zero Burnley

Tuesday 23rd June

Leicester 0-Zero Brighton

Tottenham 2-Zero West Ham

Wednesday 24th June

Man Utd 3-Zero Sheffield United

Newcastle 1-1 Aston Villa

Norwich 0-1 Everton

Wolves 1-Zero Bournemouth

Liverpool 4-Zero Crystal Palace

Thursday 25th June

Burnley 1-Zero Watford

Southampton 0-2 Arsenal

Chelsea 2-1 Man Metropolis

Saturday 27th June

Aston Villa 0-1 Wolves

Sunday 28th June

Watford 1-Three Southampton

Monday 29th June

Crystal Palace 0-1 Burnley

Tuesday 30th June

Brighton 0-Three Manchester United

Wednesday 1st July

Bournemouth 1-Four Newcastle

Arsenal 4-Zero Norwich

Everton 2-1 Leicester

West Ham 3-2 Chelsea

Thursday 2nd July

Sheffield United 3-1 Tottenham

Man Metropolis 4-Zero Liverpool

Saturday 4th July

Norwich 0-1 Brighton

Leicester 3-Zero Crystal Palace

Man Utd 5-2 Bournemouth

Wolves 0-2 Arsenal

Chelsea 3-Zero Watford

Sunday fifth July

Burnley 1-1 Sheffield United

Newcastle 2-2 West Ham

Liverpool 2-Zero Aston Villa

Southampton 1-Zero Man Metropolis

Monday sixth July

Tottenham 1-Zero Everton

Tuesday seventh July

Crystal Palace 2-Three Chelsea

Watford 2-1 Norwich

Arsenal 1-1 Leicester

Wednesday eighth July

Man Metropolis 5-Zero Newcastle

Sheffield United 1-Zero Wolves

West Ham 0-1 Burnley

Brighton 1-Three Liverpool

Thursday ninth July

Bournemouth 0-Zero Tottenham

Everton 1-1 Southampton

Aston Villa 0-Three Man Utd

Saturday 11th July

Norwich 0-Four West Ham

Watford 2-1 Newcastle

Liverpool 1-1 Burnley

Sheffield United 3-Zero Chelsea

Brighton 0-5 Man Metropolis

Sunday 12th July

Wolves 3-Zero Everton

Aston Villa 2-Zero Crystal Palace

Tottenham 2-1 Arsenal

Bournemouth 4-1 Leicester

Monday 13th July

Man Utd 2-2 Southampton

Tuesday 14th July

Chelsea 1-Zero Norwich

Wednesday 15th July

Burnley 1-1 Wolves

Man Metropolis 2-1 Bournemouth

Newcastle 1-Three Tottenham

Arsenal 2-1 Liverpool

