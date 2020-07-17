Premier League fixtures 2019/2020: Confirmed TV schedule for all remaining games – by channel and free-to-air

Premier League fixtures proceed to circulate at a fast tempo, and the thrill is ramping up additional nonetheless within the seventh spherical of lockdown games.
Liverpool could have sewn up the title in neat style, however the scene beneath them is something however calm and clear. Chelsea, Leicester and Manchester United are all scrapping for two Champions League locations, with simply two games apiece left after tonight.
Chelsea adopted up their 3-Zero defeat to Sheffield United on the weekend with a slim win over relegated Norwich to set them again heading in the right direction, thrusting the stress again onto their rivals’ shoulders.
Man Utd tackle Crystal Palace this night realizing {that a} win would massively improve their possibilities of hitting their purpose, whereas Leicester face in-form Sheffield United with each groups’ desires hanging within the stability.
Additional down the order, north London duo Arsenal and Tottenham have boosted their hopes of European qualification after each triumphing throughout their midweek encounters.
Arsenal defeated Liverpool 2-1 after pouncing on a pair of uncharacteristic errors from the champions, whereas Spurs confidently dispatched Newcastle on Tyneside.
Wolves have been held to a 1-1 draw by Burnley following a controversial 96th-minute penalty for the Clarets, which means the battle has opened up even additional. Anybody might declare a spot within the remaining week.
On the backside finish of the desk, Bournemouth’s 4-1 victory over Leicester on the weekend sparked a frenzy.
The Cherries are simply three factors behind Watford and West Ham, whereas Aston Villa’s win over Crystal Palace has moved them 4 factors from security.
The following three weeks are certain to offer immense drama with quite a few groups gunning for the identical goals paired as much as play one another, together with West Ham v Watford on Friday evening.
There are extra free-to-air Premier League games on this week together with choices from Amazon Prime Video and the blossoming Decide TV channel by Sky, so check out the listing beneath to work out your schedule for the week.
Try the total listing of Premier League fixtures, occasions and channels for all remaining games in 2019/20.
When does the Premier League season finish?
The Premier League formally returned on Wednesday 17th June 2020, precisely 100 days after the final sport passed off in March.
The three-month break was longer than an everyday low season for the Premier League, which means gamers have needed to preserve their health all through and those that haven’t might be came upon.
All of remaining games might be performed in a six-week window – together with three rounds of midweek matches – with the 2019/20 season set to finish on Sunday 26th July 2020, barring any hiccups alongside the way in which.
Which TV channels will they be on?
“I swear, you’ll by no means see something like this ever once more!” Martin Tyler, Sky Sports activities commentator, seconds after Sergio Aguero slammed house the title-winner for Manchester Metropolis in 2012…
Or was he speaking concerning the truth we’ve got 92 stay games of Premier League soccer to happen on nearly daily of the week for the subsequent two months?
You should have heard the time period unprecedented on an unprecedented scale throughout ‘these unprecedented occasions’, however you may simply apply it to the state of affairs the Premier League now finds itself in.
We’ve acquired eight full match weeks left of prime flight soccer goodness to soak up within the coming weeks following the opening spherical, and each single sport might be beamed stay to the nation – each single considered one of them.
Sky Sports activities and BT Sport have claimed the lion’s share, whereas for the primary time ever, BBC gained the rights to point out stay Premier League soccer throughout their platforms. Amazon Prime Video has additionally been awarded a number of games, and have confirmed they too might be made free-to-air.
Sky Sports activities are common stewards of Premier League TV rights and they boast the lion’s share of the protection with 64 games although 25 of these have been made obtainable to look at on free channel Decide TV.
All matches on Sky Sports activities may also be obtainable through streaming service NOW TV which requires no contracts or long-term offers, simply short-term passes to take in the games you wish to.
BT Sport shut out the broadcasters with 20 stay games and whereas none have been made free-to-air, there are many offers and month-to-month passes to get the service with out having to shell out on a contract.
How lots of the Premier League games are free to air?
In whole 33 of the 92 lockdown matches might be free-to-air. Sky is displaying the majority of the games – 64 matches. Out of those games 25 re free to air, that’s stay on-line or Freeview on Sky Decide. BT Sport has the rights to 20 of the games. BBC Sport airs 4, and one other 4 are on Amazon Prime, however you gained’t want Prime membership.
What time will the games kick-off?
The occasions fluctuate all through the week however typically observe this time schedule:
- Monday – 8pm
- Tuesday/Wednesday/Thursday – 6pm, 8pm and 8.15pm
- Friday – 6pm or 8pm
- Saturday – 12:30pm, 3pm, 5:30pm, 7:45pm
- Sunday – 12pm, 2pm, 4:15pm, 4:30pm and 7pm
The place can I take heed to Premier League commentary?
The BBC will present stay radio commentary for all the matches.
Who’s enjoying subsequent?
Leicester v Sheffield United is subsequent up for Premier League followers and it’s obtainable stay and free on Decide TV in addition to Sky Sports activities platforms.
Everton v Aston Villa kicks off on Sky Sports activities Motion and Foremost Occasion on the similar time.
As soon as the midweek fixtures are performed, followers nonetheless have the promise of 4 extra rounds of matches to return within the Premier League. Plus the FA Cup. Plus the Champions League. Plus the Europa League. What a summer season!
Premier League 2019/20 fixtures
The Premier League confirmed the remaining games and kick-off occasions for the primary six rounds of matches. We’ve marked up the matches which are free-to-air.
Thursday 16th July
Everton v Aston Villa (6pm) Sky Sports activities Motion/Foremost Occasion
Leicester v Sheffield United (6pm) Sky Sports activities Premier League/Enviornment/Decide TV FREE TO AIR
Crystal Palace v Man Utd (8pm) BT Sport 1
Southampton v Brighton (8pm) BT Sport 2
Friday 17th July
West Ham v Watford (8pm) Sky Sports activities Premier League/Foremost Occasion
Saturday 18th July
Norwich v Burnley (5:30pm) Sky Sports activities Premier League/Foremost Occasion/Decide TV FREE TO AIR
Sunday 19th July
Bournemouth v Southampton (2pm) BT Sport
Tottenham v Leicester (4pm) Sky Sports activities Premier League/Foremost Occasion
Monday 20th July
Brighton v Newcastle (6pm) Sky Sports activities Premier League/Foremost Occasion/Decide TV FREE TO AIR
Sheffield United v Everton (6pm) Amazon Prime FREE TO AIR
Wolves v Crystal Palace (8pm) BT Sport
Tuesday 21st July
Watford v Man Metropolis (6pm) Sky Sports activities
Aston Villa v Arsenal (8pm) Sky Sports activities
Wednesday 22nd July
Man Utd v West Ham (6pm) Sky Sports activities
Liverpool v Chelsea (8pm) Sky Sports activities Premier League/Decide TV FREE TO AIR
Sunday 26th July
Arsenal v Watford
Burnley v Brighton
Chelsea v Wolves
Crystal Palace v Tottenham
Everton v Bournemouth
Leicester v Man Utd
Man Metropolis v Norwich
Newcastle v Liverpool
Southampton v Sheffield United
West Ham v Aston Villa
Premier League TV schedule by channel – confirmed
All UK kick-off occasions. Pre-match build-up exhibits could precede games.
Premier League on BBC
N/A
Premier League on Amazon Prime Video
Monday 20th July
Sheffield United v Everton (6pm)
Premier League on Sky Sports activities
Thursday 16th July
Everton v Aston Villa (6pm)
Leicester v Sheffield United (6pm)
Friday 17th July
West Ham v Watford (8pm)
Saturday 18th July
Norwich v Burnley (5:30pm)
Sunday 19th July
Tottenham v Leicester (4pm)
Monday 20th July
Brighton v Newcastle (6pm)
Tuesday 21st July
Watford v Man Metropolis (6pm)
Aston Villa v Arsenal (8pm)
Wednesday 22nd July
Man Utd v West Ham (6pm)
Liverpool v Chelsea (8pm)
Premier League on BT Sport
Thursday 16th July
Crystal Palace v Man Utd (8pm)
Southampton v Brighton (8pm)
Sunday 19th July
Bournemouth v Southampton (2pm)
Monday 20th July
Wolves v Crystal Palace (8pm)
Premier League 2019/20 outcomes thus far
Wednesday 17th June
Aston Villa 0-Zero Sheffield United
Man Metropolis 3-Zero Arsenal
Friday 19th June
Norwich 0-Three Southampton
Tottenham 1-1 Manchester United
Saturday 20th June
Watford 1-1 Leicester
Brighton 2-1 Arsenal
West Ham 0-2 Wolves
Bournemouth 0-2 Crystal Palace
Sunday 21st June
Newcastle 3-Zero Sheffield United
Aston Villa 1-2 Chelsea
Everton 0-Zero Liverpool
Monday 22nd June
Man Metropolis 5-Zero Burnley
Tuesday 23rd June
Leicester 0-Zero Brighton
Tottenham 2-Zero West Ham
Wednesday 24th June
Man Utd 3-Zero Sheffield United
Newcastle 1-1 Aston Villa
Norwich 0-1 Everton
Wolves 1-Zero Bournemouth
Liverpool 4-Zero Crystal Palace
Thursday 25th June
Burnley 1-Zero Watford
Southampton 0-2 Arsenal
Chelsea 2-1 Man Metropolis
Saturday 27th June
Aston Villa 0-1 Wolves
Sunday 28th June
Watford 1-Three Southampton
Monday 29th June
Crystal Palace 0-1 Burnley
Tuesday 30th June
Brighton 0-Three Manchester United
Wednesday 1st July
Bournemouth 1-Four Newcastle
Arsenal 4-Zero Norwich
Everton 2-1 Leicester
West Ham 3-2 Chelsea
Thursday 2nd July
Sheffield United 3-1 Tottenham
Man Metropolis 4-Zero Liverpool
Saturday 4th July
Norwich 0-1 Brighton
Leicester 3-Zero Crystal Palace
Man Utd 5-2 Bournemouth
Wolves 0-2 Arsenal
Chelsea 3-Zero Watford
Sunday fifth July
Burnley 1-1 Sheffield United
Newcastle 2-2 West Ham
Liverpool 2-Zero Aston Villa
Southampton 1-Zero Man Metropolis
Monday sixth July
Tottenham 1-Zero Everton
Tuesday seventh July
Crystal Palace 2-Three Chelsea
Watford 2-1 Norwich
Arsenal 1-1 Leicester
Wednesday eighth July
Man Metropolis 5-Zero Newcastle
Sheffield United 1-Zero Wolves
West Ham 0-1 Burnley
Brighton 1-Three Liverpool
Thursday ninth July
Bournemouth 0-Zero Tottenham
Everton 1-1 Southampton
Aston Villa 0-Three Man Utd
Saturday 11th July
Norwich 0-Four West Ham
Watford 2-1 Newcastle
Liverpool 1-1 Burnley
Sheffield United 3-Zero Chelsea
Brighton 0-5 Man Metropolis
Sunday 12th July
Wolves 3-Zero Everton
Aston Villa 2-Zero Crystal Palace
Tottenham 2-1 Arsenal
Bournemouth 4-1 Leicester
Monday 13th July
Man Utd 2-2 Southampton
Tuesday 14th July
Chelsea 1-Zero Norwich
Wednesday 15th July
Burnley 1-1 Wolves
Man Metropolis 2-1 Bournemouth
Newcastle 1-Three Tottenham
Arsenal 2-1 Liverpool
In case you’re wanting for one thing else to look at take a look at our TV information.
Add Comment