Premier League fixtures 2019/2020: Confirmed TV schedule for all remaining games – by channel and free-to-air

We’re into the final week of Premier League fixtures with the rest of the penultimate match week to be performed earlier than a frantic remaining day.

The battle for Champions League locations would be the most fascinating side of the run-in with Chelsea, Leicester and Manchester United within the hunt to hitch Manchester Metropolis and Liverpool at Europe’s prime desk subsequent time period.

They head into the ultimate week with the Blues main by a degree, whereas Leicester and Manchester United are tied on 62 factors – although the Foxes have performed one further sport.

So as to add one other sprint of drama to the melting pot, Leicester host United on the ultimate day of the season in a sport that might develop right into a winner takes all situation.

Earlier than then, United have a possibility to ease the stress on their shoulders. They face West Ham at Previous Trafford figuring out {that a} win would put them within the driving seat for fourth place.

Within the Europa League image, Tottenham have massively enhanced their probabilities of qualification following a latest burst of kind.

They at present occupy sixth, although Wolves face Crystal Palace tonight with their sport in hand figuring out they will regain the higher hand.

Seventh place was anticipated to obtain a European spot, but when Arsenal win the FA Cup remaining, they are going to safe the place for themselves.

On the different finish of the desk, the relegation scrap has reached the endgame.

Aston Villa and Bournemouth sit three factors behind Watford, who’ve simply sacked Nigel Pearson, and each sit 4 objectives worse off within the objective distinction stakes. The distinction between the perimeters is that Bournemouth have only one sport left, versus two, slimming their hopes of survival.

Managerless Watford, led by coaches Hayden Mullins and Graham Stack, simply want a degree from two games to relegate Bournemouth, although their upcoming fixtures in opposition to Manchester Metropolis and Arsenal look ominous.

There are extra free-to-air Premier League games on this week together with choices from Amazon Prime Video and the blossoming Decide TV channel by Sky, so check out the record beneath to work out your schedule for the week.

Try the complete record of Premier League fixtures, occasions and channels for all remaining games in 2019/20.

When does the Premier League season finish?

The Premier League formally returned on Wednesday 17th June 2020, precisely 100 days after the final sport occurred in March.

The three-month break was longer than an everyday low season for the Premier League, that means gamers have needed to keep their health all through and those that haven’t may very well be came upon.

All of remaining games shall be performed in a six-week window – together with three rounds of midweek matches – with the 2019/20 season set to finish on Sunday 26th July 2020.

Which TV channels will remaining Premier League games be on?

“I swear, you’ll by no means see something like this ever once more!” Martin Tyler, Sky Sports activities commentator, seconds after Sergio Aguero slammed house the title-winner for Manchester Metropolis in 2012…

Or was he speaking concerning the truth we’ve 92 stay games of Premier League soccer to happen on virtually every single day of the week for the subsequent two months?

You should have heard the time period unprecedented on an unprecedented scale throughout ‘these unprecedented occasions’, however you would simply apply it to the state of affairs the Premier League now finds itself in.

We’ve bought eight full match weeks left of prime flight soccer goodness to soak up within the coming weeks following the opening spherical, and each single sport shall be beamed stay to the nation – each single certainly one of them.

Sky Sports activities and BT Sport have claimed the lion’s share, whereas for the primary time ever, BBC gained the rights to point out stay Premier League soccer throughout their platforms. Amazon Prime Video has additionally been awarded a number of games, and have confirmed they too shall be made free-to-air.

Sky Sports activities are common stewards of Premier League TV rights and they boast the lion’s share of the protection with 64 games although 25 of these have been made obtainable to observe on free channel Decide TV.

All matches on Sky Sports activities will even be obtainable by way of streaming service NOW TV which requires no contracts or long-term offers, simply short-term passes to take in the games you wish to.

BT Sport shut out the broadcasters with 20 stay games and whereas none have been made free-to-air, there are many offers and month-to-month passes to get the service with out having to shell out on a contract.

How most of the Premier League games are free to air?

In complete 33 of the 92 lockdown matches shall be free-to-air. Sky is displaying the majority of the games – 64 matches. Out of those games 25 re free to air, that’s stay on-line or Freeview on Sky Decide. BT Sport has the rights to 20 of the games. BBC Sport airs 4, and one other 4 are on Amazon Prime, however you gained’t want Prime membership.

What time will the games kick-off?

The occasions differ all through the week however typically comply with this time schedule:

Monday – 8pm

– 8pm Tuesday/Wednesday/Thursday – 6pm, 8pm and 8.15pm

– 6pm, 8pm and 8.15pm Friday – 6pm or 8pm

– 6pm or 8pm Saturday – 12:30pm, 3pm, 5:30pm, 7:45pm

– 12:30pm, 3pm, 5:30pm, 7:45pm Sunday – 12pm, 2pm, 4:15pm, 4:30pm and 7pm

The place can I take heed to Premier League commentary?

The BBC will present stay radio commentary for all the matches.

Who’s enjoying subsequent?

Three games kick off this Monday night time beginning with Sheffield United v Everton and Brighton v Newcastle at 6pm.

Wolves and Crystal Palace go head-to-head later within the night at 8:15pm.

As soon as the midweek fixtures are performed, followers nonetheless have the promise of 1 remaining spherical of simultaneous matches to come back within the Premier League. Plus the FA Cup. Plus the Champions League. Plus the Europa League. What a summer time!

Premier League 2019/20 fixtures

The Premier League confirmed the remaining games and kick-off occasions for the primary six rounds of matches. We’ve marked up the matches which might be free-to-air.

Monday 20th July

Brighton v Newcastle (6pm) Sky Sports activities Premier League/Principal Occasion/Decide TV FREE TO AIR

Sheffield United v Everton (6pm) Amazon Prime FREE TO AIR

Wolves v Crystal Palace (8pm) BT Sport 1

Tuesday 21st July

Watford v Man Metropolis (6pm) Sky Sports activities

Aston Villa v Arsenal (8pm) Sky Sports activities

Wednesday 22nd July

Man Utd v West Ham (6pm) Sky Sports activities

Liverpool v Chelsea (8pm) Sky Sports activities Premier League/Decide TV FREE TO AIR

Sunday 26th July

Arsenal v Watford

Burnley v Brighton

Chelsea v Wolves

Crystal Palace v Tottenham

Everton v Bournemouth

Leicester v Man Utd

Man Metropolis v Norwich

Newcastle v Liverpool

Southampton v Sheffield United

West Ham v Aston Villa

Premier League TV schedule by channel – confirmed

All UK kick-off occasions. Pre-match build-up exhibits could precede games.

Premier League on BBC

N/A

Premier League on Amazon Prime Video

Monday 20th July

Sheffield United v Everton (6pm)

Premier League on Sky Sports activities

Monday 20th July

Brighton v Newcastle (6pm)

Tuesday 21st July

Watford v Man Metropolis (6pm)

Aston Villa v Arsenal (8pm)

Wednesday 22nd July

Man Utd v West Ham (6pm)

Liverpool v Chelsea (8pm)

Premier League on BT Sport

Monday 20th July

Wolves v Crystal Palace (8pm)

