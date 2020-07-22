Premier League fixtures 2019/2020: Confirmed TV schedule for all remaining games – by channel and free-to-air

We’re into the final week of Premier League fixtures with 4 games left to be performed earlier than a frantic remaining day.
The Europa League battle seems to be subsiding, with Wolves’ win over Crystal Palace going a great distance in the direction of settling the nerves within the Midlands.
They occupy sixth place, a degree forward of Tottenham, with one recreation every left to play. The state of affairs is completely in Wolves’ fingers although a visit to Chelsea on the final day has the potential to scupper their ambitions.
If Nuno Espirito Santo’s males do slip up, Spurs solely must beat Crystal Palace – who’ve misplaced seven on the spin – to safe sixth.
Seventh place will nonetheless qualify for Europe except Arsenal win the FA Cup remaining. In that state of affairs, they’ll safe the place for themselves.
Additional up, Chelsea, Leicester and Manchester United are nearly stage within the hunt for a Champions League place subsequent season.
They every have a remaining shot at touchdown a seat alongside Manchester Metropolis and Liverpool on the high desk of European soccer.
The Blues lead the pack by a degree, whereas Leicester and Manchester United are tied on 62 factors – although the Foxes have performed one further recreation.
So as to add one other sprint of drama to the melting pot, Leicester host United on the ultimate day of the season in a recreation that would develop right into a winner takes all state of affairs.
Earlier than then, United have a chance to ease the stress on their shoulders. They face West Ham at Previous Trafford realizing {that a} win would put them within the driving seat for fourth place.
On the different finish of the desk, the relegation scrap has reached the endgame.
Aston Villa and Bournemouth sit three factors behind Watford, who’ve simply sacked Nigel Pearson, and each sit 4 objectives worse off within the objective distinction stakes. The distinction between the perimeters is that Bournemouth have only one recreation left, versus two, slimming their hopes of survival.
Managerless Watford, led by coaches Hayden Mullins and Graham Stack, simply want a degree from two games to relegate Bournemouth, although their upcoming fixtures in opposition to Manchester Metropolis and Arsenal look ominous.
On high of all that, the Premier League high scorers battle rages on with Jamie Vardy, Danny Ings and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang the primary contenders for the celebrated gong.
There are extra free-to-air Premier League games on this week together with choices from Amazon Prime Video and the blossoming Decide TV channel by Sky, so check out the record under to work out your schedule for the week.
Take a look at the total record of Premier League fixtures, occasions and channels for all remaining games in 2019/20.
When does the Premier League season finish?
The Premier League formally returned on Wednesday 17th June 2020, precisely 100 days after the final recreation occurred in March.
The three-month break was longer than a daily low season for the Premier League, that means gamers have needed to keep their health all through and those that haven’t might be came upon.
All of remaining games can be performed in a six-week window – together with three rounds of midweek matches – with the 2019/20 season set to finish on Sunday 26th July 2020.
Which TV channels will remaining Premier League games be on?
“I swear, you’ll by no means see something like this ever once more!” Martin Tyler, Sky Sports activities commentator, seconds after Sergio Aguero slammed dwelling the title-winner for Manchester Metropolis in 2012.
Or was he speaking concerning the truth we’ve had 92 dwell games of Premier League soccer going down on nearly every single day of the week for the final two months?
You should have heard the time period unprecedented on an unprecedented scale throughout ‘these unprecedented occasions’, however you would simply apply it to the state of affairs the Premier League now finds itself in.
We’ve bought one full matchweek left of high flight soccer goodness to soak up and each single recreation can be beamed dwell to the nation – each single one in all them.
Sky Sports activities and BT Sport have claimed the lion’s share, whereas for the primary time ever, BBC received the rights to indicate dwell Premier League soccer throughout their platforms. Amazon Prime Video has additionally been awarded a number of games, and have confirmed they too can be made free-to-air.
Sky Sports activities are common stewards of Premier League TV rights and they boast the lion’s share of the protection with 64 games although 25 of these have been made accessible to look at on free channel Decide TV.
All matches on Sky Sports activities may also be accessible through streaming service NOW TV which requires no contracts or long-term offers, simply short-term passes to absorb the games you need to.
BT Sport shut out the broadcasters with 20 dwell games and whereas none have been made free-to-air, there are many offers and month-to-month passes to get the service with out having to shell out on a contract.
How most of the Premier League games are free to air?
In whole 33 of the 92 lockdown matches can be free-to-air. Sky is exhibiting the majority of the games – 64 matches. Out of those games 25 re free to air, that’s dwell on-line or Freeview on Sky Decide. BT Sport has the rights to 20 of the games. BBC Sport airs 4, and one other 4 are on Amazon Prime, however you received’t want Prime membership.
What time will the games kick-off?
The occasions differ all through the week however typically observe this time schedule:
- Monday – 8pm
- Tuesday/Wednesday/Thursday – 6pm, 8pm and 8.15pm
- Friday – 6pm or 8pm
- Saturday – 12:30pm, 3pm, 5:30pm, 7:45pm
- Sunday – 12pm, 2pm, 4:15pm, 4:30pm and 7pm
The place can I hearken to Premier League commentary?
The BBC will present dwell radio commentary for all the matches.
Who’s taking part in subsequent?
Watford v Man Metropolis kicks off at 6pm tonight earlier than being adopted up by Aston Villa v Arsenal at 8:15pm.
Each matches can be proven on Sky Sports activities, with the primary of the pair additionally on free-to-air channel Decide TV.
As soon as the midweek fixtures are performed, followers nonetheless have the promise of 1 remaining spherical of simultaneous matches to return within the Premier League. Plus the FA Cup. Plus the Champions League. Plus the Europa League. What a summer season!
Premier League 2019/20 fixtures
The Premier League confirmed the remaining games and kick-off occasions for the primary six rounds of matches. We’ve marked up the matches which are free-to-air.
Tuesday 21st July
Watford v Man Metropolis (6pm) Sky Sports activities Premier League/Primary Occasion/Decide TV FREE TO AIR
Aston Villa v Arsenal (8pm) Sky Sports activities Premier League/Primary Occasion
Wednesday 22nd July
Man Utd v West Ham (6pm) Sky Sports activities Premier League/Primary Occasion
Liverpool v Chelsea (8pm) Sky Sports activities Premier League/Primary Occasion/Decide TV FREE TO AIR
Sunday 26th July
Arsenal v Watford
Burnley v Brighton
Chelsea v Wolves
Crystal Palace v Tottenham
Everton v Bournemouth
Leicester v Man Utd
Man Metropolis v Norwich
Newcastle v Liverpool
Southampton v Sheffield United
West Ham v Aston Villa
Premier League TV schedule by channel – confirmed
All UK kick-off occasions. Pre-match build-up exhibits could precede games.
Premier League on BBC
N/A
Premier League on Amazon Prime Video
N/A
Premier League on Sky Sports activities
Tuesday 21st July
Watford v Man Metropolis (6pm)
Aston Villa v Arsenal (8:15pm)
Wednesday 22nd July
Man Utd v West Ham (6pm)
Liverpool v Chelsea (8:15pm)
Premier League on BT Sport
N/A
Premier League 2019/20 outcomes to date
Wednesday 17th June
Aston Villa 0-Zero Sheffield United
Man Metropolis 3-Zero Arsenal
Friday 19th June
Norwich 0-Three Southampton
Tottenham 1-1 Manchester United
Saturday 20th June
Watford 1-1 Leicester
Brighton 2-1 Arsenal
West Ham 0-2 Wolves
Bournemouth 0-2 Crystal Palace
Sunday 21st June
Newcastle 3-Zero Sheffield United
Aston Villa 1-2 Chelsea
Everton 0-Zero Liverpool
Monday 22nd June
Man Metropolis 5-Zero Burnley
Tuesday 23rd June
Leicester 0-Zero Brighton
Tottenham 2-Zero West Ham
Wednesday 24th June
Man Utd 3-Zero Sheffield United
Newcastle 1-1 Aston Villa
Norwich 0-1 Everton
Wolves 1-Zero Bournemouth
Liverpool 4-Zero Crystal Palace
Thursday 25th June
Burnley 1-Zero Watford
Southampton 0-2 Arsenal
Chelsea 2-1 Man Metropolis
Saturday 27th June
Aston Villa 0-1 Wolves
Sunday 28th June
Watford 1-Three Southampton
Monday 29th June
Crystal Palace 0-1 Burnley
Tuesday 30th June
Brighton 0-Three Manchester United
Wednesday 1st July
Bournemouth 1-Four Newcastle
Arsenal 4-Zero Norwich
Everton 2-1 Leicester
West Ham 3-2 Chelsea
Thursday 2nd July
Sheffield United 3-1 Tottenham
Man Metropolis 4-Zero Liverpool
Saturday 4th July
Norwich 0-1 Brighton
Leicester 3-Zero Crystal Palace
Man Utd 5-2 Bournemouth
Wolves 0-2 Arsenal
Chelsea 3-Zero Watford
Sunday fifth July
Burnley 1-1 Sheffield United
Newcastle 2-2 West Ham
Liverpool 2-Zero Aston Villa
Southampton 1-Zero Man Metropolis
Monday sixth July
Tottenham 1-Zero Everton
Tuesday seventh July
Crystal Palace 2-Three Chelsea
Watford 2-1 Norwich
Arsenal 1-1 Leicester
Wednesday eighth July
Man Metropolis 5-Zero Newcastle
Sheffield United 1-Zero Wolves
West Ham 0-1 Burnley
Brighton 1-Three Liverpool
Thursday ninth July
Bournemouth 0-Zero Tottenham
Everton 1-1 Southampton
Aston Villa 0-Three Man Utd
Saturday 11th July
Norwich 0-Four West Ham
Watford 2-1 Newcastle
Liverpool 1-1 Burnley
Sheffield United 3-Zero Chelsea
Brighton 0-5 Man Metropolis
Sunday 12th July
Wolves 3-Zero Everton
Aston Villa 2-Zero Crystal Palace
Tottenham 2-1 Arsenal
Bournemouth 4-1 Leicester
Monday 13th July
Man Utd 2-2 Southampton
Tuesday 14th July
Chelsea 1-Zero Norwich
Wednesday 15th July
Burnley 1-1 Wolves
Man Metropolis 2-1 Bournemouth
Newcastle 1-Three Tottenham
Arsenal 2-1 Liverpool
Thursday 16th July
Everton 1-1 Aston Villa
Leicester 2-Zero Sheffield United
Crystal Palace 0-2 Man Utd
Southampton 1-1 Brighton
Friday 17th July
West Ham 3-1 Watford
Saturday 18th July
Norwich 0-2 Burnley
Sunday 19th July
Bournemouth 0-2 Southampton
Tottenham 3-Zero Leicester
Monday 20th July
Brighton 0-Zero Newcastle
Sheffield United 0-1 Everton
Wolves 2-Zero Crystal Palace
