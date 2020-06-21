Premier League fixtures 2019/2020: Confirmed TV schedule for all remaining games – by channel and free-to-air

It’s been powerful having no soccer to look at throughout the previous few months of lockdown, however the Premier League is lastly again with fixtures confirmed for the remaining games of the season and heaps to play for throughout the highest flight.

The most recent replace from the Premier League has revealed one other batch of matches on TV, filling out a packed schedule that takes us all the way in which as much as the center of July.

Liverpool boast a commanding lead over Manchester Metropolis within the title race, that means the Reds might cross the end line very shortly after the restart, whereas Leicester path the highest pair.

Chelsea stay in pole place for a Champions League spot however Manchester United clicked into red-hot type previous to lockdown and will hope to choose up the place they left off.

Outsiders Wolves and Sheffield United stay within the hunt for success following dazzling seasons from each side, whereas North London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham linger simply outdoors the highest six and should choose up the tempo if they’re to safe a Europa League berth.

Bournemouth, Aston Villa and Norwich can be decided to benefit from Venture Restart. They have been at risk of being mechanically relegated had the season been ended prematurely, however now they face the struggle of a lifetime to scramble clear with West Ham, Watford and Brighton additionally deep within the combine.

Now TV has a Sports activities Go for £25 a month that can assist you watch the remaining games – extra on that beneath as we clarify what to look at the place.

Take a look at the total record of Premier League fixtures, instances and channels for all remaining games in 2019/20.

When do the Premier League matches begin and finish?

The Premier League formally returned on Wednesday 17th June 2020, precisely 100 days after the final sport happened in March.

The three-month break is longer than an everyday low season for the Premier League, that means gamers may have needed to keep their health all through or face being left behind as soon as the motion resumes.

All the remaining 92 games can be performed in a six-week window – together with three rounds of midweek matches – with the 2019/20 season set to finish on Sunday 26th July 2020, barring any hiccups alongside the way in which.

Which TV channels will they be on?

“I swear, you’ll by no means see something like this ever once more!” Martin Tyler, Sky Sports activities commentator, seconds after Sergio Aguero slammed dwelling the title-winner for Manchester Metropolis in 2012…

Or was he speaking concerning the reality we now have 92 stay games of Premier League soccer to happen on nearly every single day of the week for the subsequent two months?

You’ll have heard the time period unprecedented on an unprecedented scale throughout ‘these unprecedented instances’, however you possibly can simply apply it to the state of affairs the Premier League now finds itself in.

We’ve received 9 full match weeks of high flight soccer goodness to soak up within the coming months, and each single sport can be beamed stay to the nation – each single one in all them.

Sky Sports activities and BT Sport have claimed the lion’s share, whereas for the primary time ever, BBC received the rights to point out stay Premier League soccer throughout their platforms. Amazon Prime Video has additionally been awarded a number of games, and have confirmed they too can be made free-to-air.

Sky Sports activities are common stewards of Premier League TV rights and they boast the lion’s share of the protection with 64 games although 25 of these have been made accessible to look at on free channel Choose TV.

BT Sport shut out the broadcasters with 20 stay games and whereas none have been made free-to-air, there are many offers and month-to-month passes to get the service with out having to shell out on a contract.

How lots of the Premier League games are free to air?

In whole 33 of the remaining 92 matches can be free-to-air. Sky is exhibiting the majority of the games – 64 matches. Out of those games 25 re free to air, that’s stay on-line or Freeview on Sky Choose. BT Sport has the rights to 20 of the games. BBC Sport airs 4, and one other 4 are on Amazon Prime, however you received’t want Prime membership.

What time will the games kick-off?

The instances differ all through the week however typically observe this time schedule:

Monday – 8pm

– 8pm Tuesday/Wednesday/Thursday – 6pm, 8pm and 8.15pm

– 6pm, 8pm and 8.15pm Friday – 6pm or 8pm

– 6pm or 8pm Saturday – 12:30pm, 3pm, 5:30pm, 7:45pm

– 12:30pm, 3pm, 5:30pm, 7:45pm Sunday – 12pm, 2pm, 4:15pm, 4:30pm and 7pm

The place can I hearken to Premier League commentary?

The BBC will present stay radio commentary for all the matches.

Who’s enjoying subsequent?

Norwich vs Southampton is up subsequent within the schedule with a lot using on the Canaries’ return to Premier League motion.

A defeat might finish their renewed optimism about scrambling away from the relegation zone, whereas a victory might spark an unlikely cost. Southampton has little to play for.

They are going to be adopted by Tottenham and Manchester United who’re each in rivalry for a European soccer place, however with a really totally different ambiance at every membership.

Spurs have faltered badly this season, however United have rising confidence that they’ll smash their manner again into the Champions League locations.

Premier League 2019/20 fixtures

The Premier League confirmed the remaining games and kick-off instances for the primary six rounds of matches. We’ve marked up the matches which can be free-to-air.

Friday 19th June

Norwich v Southampton (6pm) Sky Sports activities/Choose TV FREE TO AIR

Tottenham v Manchester United (8:15pm) Sky Sports activities

Saturday 20th June

Watford v Leicester (12:30pm) BT Sport

Brighton v Arsenal (3pm) BT Sport

West Ham v Wolves (5:30pm) Sky Sports activities

Bournemouth v Crystal Palace (7:45pm) BBC FREE TO AIR

Sunday 21st June

Newcastle v Sheffield United (2pm) Sky Sports activities/Choose TV FREE TO AIR

Aston Villa v Chelsea (4:15pm) Sky Sports activities

Everton v Liverpool (7pm) Sky Sports activities/Choose TV FREE TO AIR

Monday 22nd June

Man Metropolis v Burnley (8pm) Sky Sports activities

Tuesday 23rd June

Leicester v Brighton (6pm) Sky Sports activities

Tottenham v West Ham (8:15pm) Sky Sports activities

Wednesday 24th June

Manchester United v Sheffield United (6pm) Sky Sports activities/Choose TV FREE TO AIR

Newcastle v Aston Villa (6pm) BT Sport

Norwich v Everton (6pm) BBC FREE TO AIR

Wolves v Bournemouth (6pm) BT Sport

Liverpool v Crystal Palace (8:15pm) Sky Sports activities

Thursday 25th June

Burnley v Watford (6pm) Sky Sports activities/Choose TV FREE TO AIR

Southampton v Arsenal (6pm) Sky Sports activities

Chelsea v Man Metropolis (8:15pm) BT Sport

Saturday 27th June

Aston Villa v Wolves (12:30pm) BT Sport

Sunday 28th June

Watford v Southampton (4:30pm) Sky Sports activities/Choose TV FREE TO AIR

Monday 29th June

Crystal Palace v Burnley (8pm) Amazon Prime FREE TO AIR

Tuesday 30th June

Brighton v Manchester United (8:15pm) Sky Sports activities/Choose TV FREE TO AIR

Wednesday 1st July

Bournemouth v Newcastle (6pm) Sky Sports activities/Choose TV FREE TO AIR

Arsenal v Norwich (6pm) BT Sport

Everton v Leicester (6pm) Sky Sports activities

West Ham v Chelsea (8:15pm) Sky Sports activities

Thursday 2nd July

Sheffield United v Tottenham (6pm) Sky Sports activities

Man Metropolis v Liverpool (8:15pm) Sky Sports activities

Saturday 4th July

Norwich v Brighton (12:30pm) BT Sport

Leicester v Crystal Palace (3pm) Sky Sports activities/Choose TV FREE TO AIR

Man Utd v Bournemouth (3pm) BT Sport

Wolves v Arsenal (5:30pm) Sky Sports activities

Chelsea v Watford (8pm) Sky Sports activities

Sunday fifth July

Burnley v Sheffield United (12pm) Sky Sports activities/Choose TV FREE TO AIR

Newcastle v West Ham (2pm) Sky Sports activities

Liverpool v Aston Villa (4:30pm) Sky Sports activities

Southampton v Man Metropolis (7pm) BBC FREE TO AIR

Monday sixth July

Tottenham v Everton (8pm) Sky Sports activities

Tuesday seventh July

Crystal Palace v Chelsea (6pm) Sky Sports activities

Watford v Norwich (6pm) Sky Sports activities/Choose TV FREE TO AIR

Arsenal v Leicester (8:15pm) Sky Sports activities

Wednesday eighth July

Man Metropolis v Newcastle (6pm) BT Sport

Sheffield United v Wolves (6pm) Sky Sports activities

West Ham v Burnley (6pm) BT Sport

Brighton v Liverpool (8:15pm) Sky Sports activities

Thursday ninth July

Bournemouth v Tottenham (6pm) Sky Sports activities/Choose TV FREE TO AIR

Everton v Southampton (6pm) Amazon Prime FREE TO AIR

Aston Villa v Man Utd (8:15pm) Sky Sports activities

Saturday 11th July

Norwich v West Ham (12:30pm) BT Sport

Watford v Newcastle (12:30pm) Amazon Prime FREE TO AIR

Liverpool v Burnley (3pm) BT Sport

Sheffield United v Chelsea (5:30pm) Sky Sports activities

Brighton v Man Metropolis (8pm) Sky Sports activities

Sunday 12th July

Wolves v Everton (12pm) Sky Sports activities/Choose TV FREE TO AIR

Aston Villa v Crystal Palace (2pm) Sky Sports activities

Tottenham v Arsenal (4:30pm) Sky Sports activities

Bournemouth v Leicester (7pm) Sky Sports activities/Choose TV FREE TO AIR

Monday 13th July

Man Utd v Southampton (8pm) Sky Sports activities/Choose TV FREE TO AIR

Premier League TV schedule by channel – confirmed

All UK kick-off instances. Pre-match build-up exhibits could precede games.

Premier League 2019/20 outcomes to date

Wednesday 17th June

Aston Villa 0-Zero Sheffield United

Man Metropolis 3-Zero Arsenal