Premier League fixtures 2019/2020: Confirmed TV schedule for all remaining games – by channel and free-to-air

Premier League soccer has entered the second spherical of lockdown matches with a lot to get enthusiastic about.

Liverpool underwhelmed on their return to responsibility with a draw in opposition to rivals Everton however could possibly be topped champions this week in the event that they beat Crystal Palace on Wednesday and Manchester Metropolis fail to beat Chelsea on Thursday.

The Blues stay in pole place for a Champions League spot and will hope to threaten Metropolis, however Manchester United’s pre-lockdown kind suggests they may pose a real menace, particularly given the flashes of brilliance between Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba of their fledgling partnership.

Tottenham face relegation-threatened London rivals West Ham as they search to climb the ladder, whereas Arsenal are rolling round in mid-table having fallen out of the gates following the restart.

Bournemouth, Aston Villa and Norwich all tasted defeat on the weekend and proceed to occupy the underside three locations, whereas Watford and Brighton picked up factors to stave off hazard for now.

NOW TV has a Sports activities Move for £25 a month that can assist you watch the remaining games – extra on that beneath as we clarify what to look at the place.

Take a look at the complete record of Premier League fixtures, occasions and channels for all remaining games in 2019/20.

When does the Premier League season finish?

The Premier League formally returned on Wednesday 17th June 2020, precisely 100 days after the final sport occurred in March.

The three-month break was longer than an everyday low season for the Premier League, which means gamers have needed to preserve their health all through and those that haven’t could possibly be came upon.

All of remaining games will likely be performed in a six-week window – together with three rounds of midweek matches – with the 2019/20 season set to finish on Sunday 26th July 2020, barring any hiccups alongside the best way.

Which TV channels will they be on?

“I swear, you’ll by no means see something like this ever once more!” Martin Tyler, Sky Sports activities commentator, seconds after Sergio Aguero slammed dwelling the title-winner for Manchester Metropolis in 2012…

Or was he speaking in regards to the reality we’ve 92 reside games of Premier League soccer to happen on nearly each day of the week for the subsequent two months?

You’ll have heard the time period unprecedented on an unprecedented scale throughout ‘these unprecedented occasions’, however you can simply apply it to the scenario the Premier League now finds itself in.

We’ve acquired eight full match weeks left of high flight soccer goodness to soak up within the coming weeks following the opening spherical, and each single sport will likely be beamed reside to the nation – each single one among them.

Sky Sports activities and BT Sport have claimed the lion’s share, whereas for the primary time ever, BBC received the rights to indicate reside Premier League soccer throughout their platforms. Amazon Prime Video has additionally been awarded a number of games, and have confirmed they too will likely be made free-to-air.

Sky Sports activities are common stewards of Premier League TV rights and they boast the lion’s share of the protection with 64 games although 25 of these have been made obtainable to look at on free channel Choose TV.

BT Sport shut out the broadcasters with 20 reside games and whereas none have been made free-to-air, there are many offers and month-to-month passes to get the service with out having to shell out on a contract.

How most of the Premier League games are free to air?

In complete 33 of the 92 lockdown matches will likely be free-to-air. Sky is exhibiting the majority of the games – 64 matches. Out of those games 25 re free to air, that’s reside on-line or Freeview on Sky Choose. BT Sport has the rights to 20 of the games. BBC Sport airs 4, and one other 4 are on Amazon Prime, however you received’t want Prime membership.

What time will the games kick-off?

The occasions fluctuate all through the week however usually observe this time schedule:

Monday – 8pm

– 8pm Tuesday/Wednesday/Thursday – 6pm, 8pm and 8.15pm

– 6pm, 8pm and 8.15pm Friday – 6pm or 8pm

– 6pm or 8pm Saturday – 12:30pm, 3pm, 5:30pm, 7:45pm

– 12:30pm, 3pm, 5:30pm, 7:45pm Sunday – 12pm, 2pm, 4:15pm, 4:30pm and 7pm

The place can I take heed to Premier League commentary?

The BBC will present reside radio commentary for all the matches.

Who’s taking part in subsequent?

Leicester v Brighton and Tottenham v West Ham are the subsequent games on the schedule at 6pm and 8:15pm respectively.

Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester facet are flying excessive however will likely be eager to push on, whereas Brighton will take huge confidence from their win over Arsenal on the weekend.

Tottenham loved a strong draw in opposition to Man Utd of their opening fixture and will hope to place West Ham to the sword when the perimeters meet.

Premier League 2019/20 fixtures

The Premier League confirmed the remaining games and kick-off occasions for the primary six rounds of matches. We’ve marked up the matches which are free-to-air.

Tuesday 23rd June

Leicester v Brighton (6pm) Sky Sports activities

Tottenham v West Ham (8:15pm) Sky Sports activities

Wednesday 24th June

Man Utd v Sheffield United (6pm) Sky Sports activities/Choose TV FREE TO AIR

Newcastle v Aston Villa (6pm) BT Sport

Norwich v Everton (6pm) BBC FREE TO AIR

Wolves v Bournemouth (6pm) BT Sport

Liverpool v Crystal Palace (8:15pm) Sky Sports activities

Thursday 25th June

Burnley v Watford (6pm) Sky Sports activities/Choose TV FREE TO AIR

Southampton v Arsenal (6pm) Sky Sports activities

Chelsea v Man Metropolis (8:15pm) BT Sport

Saturday 27th June

Aston Villa v Wolves (12:30pm) BT Sport

Sunday 28th June

Watford v Southampton (4:30pm) Sky Sports activities/Choose TV FREE TO AIR

Monday 29th June

Crystal Palace v Burnley (8pm) Amazon Prime FREE TO AIR

Tuesday 30th June

Brighton v Manchester United (8:15pm) Sky Sports activities/Choose TV FREE TO AIR

Wednesday 1st July

Bournemouth v Newcastle (6pm) Sky Sports activities/Choose TV FREE TO AIR

Arsenal v Norwich (6pm) BT Sport

Everton v Leicester (6pm) Sky Sports activities

West Ham v Chelsea (8:15pm) Sky Sports activities

Thursday 2nd July

Sheffield United v Tottenham (6pm) Sky Sports activities

Man Metropolis v Liverpool (8:15pm) Sky Sports activities

Saturday 4th July

Norwich v Brighton (12:30pm) BT Sport

Leicester v Crystal Palace (3pm) Sky Sports activities/Choose TV FREE TO AIR

Man Utd v Bournemouth (3pm) BT Sport

Wolves v Arsenal (5:30pm) Sky Sports activities

Chelsea v Watford (8pm) Sky Sports activities

Sunday fifth July

Burnley v Sheffield United (12pm) Sky Sports activities/Choose TV FREE TO AIR

Newcastle v West Ham (2pm) Sky Sports activities

Liverpool v Aston Villa (4:30pm) Sky Sports activities

Southampton v Man Metropolis (7pm) BBC FREE TO AIR

Monday sixth July

Tottenham v Everton (8pm) Sky Sports activities

Tuesday seventh July

Crystal Palace v Chelsea (6pm) Sky Sports activities

Watford v Norwich (6pm) Sky Sports activities/Choose TV FREE TO AIR

Arsenal v Leicester (8:15pm) Sky Sports activities

Wednesday eighth July

Man Metropolis v Newcastle (6pm) BT Sport

Sheffield United v Wolves (6pm) Sky Sports activities

West Ham v Burnley (6pm) BT Sport

Brighton v Liverpool (8:15pm) Sky Sports activities

Thursday ninth July

Bournemouth v Tottenham (6pm) Sky Sports activities/Choose TV FREE TO AIR

Everton v Southampton (6pm) Amazon Prime FREE TO AIR

Aston Villa v Man Utd (8:15pm) Sky Sports activities

Saturday 11th July

Norwich v West Ham (12:30pm) BT Sport

Watford v Newcastle (12:30pm) Amazon Prime FREE TO AIR

Liverpool v Burnley (3pm) BT Sport

Sheffield United v Chelsea (5:30pm) Sky Sports activities

Brighton v Man Metropolis (8pm) Sky Sports activities

Sunday 12th July

Wolves v Everton (12pm) Sky Sports activities/Choose TV FREE TO AIR

Aston Villa v Crystal Palace (2pm) Sky Sports activities

Tottenham v Arsenal (4:30pm) Sky Sports activities

Bournemouth v Leicester (7pm) Sky Sports activities/Choose TV FREE TO AIR

Monday 13th July

Man Utd v Southampton (8pm) Sky Sports activities/Choose TV FREE TO AIR

Premier League TV schedule by channel – confirmed

All UK kick-off occasions. Pre-match build-up exhibits might precede games.

Premier League on BBC

Wednesday 24th June

Norwich v Everton (6pm)

Sunday fifth July

Southampton v Man Metropolis (7pm)

Premier League on Amazon Prime Video

Thursday ninth July

Everton v Southampton (6pm)

Saturday 11th July

Watford v Newcastle (12:30pm)

Premier League on Sky Sports activities

Tuesday 23rd June

Leicester v Brighton (6pm)

Tottenham v West Ham (8:15pm)

Wednesday 24th June

Manchester United v Sheffield United (6pm)

Liverpool v Crystal Palace (8:15pm)

Thursday 25th June

Burnley v Watford (6pm)

Southampton v Arsenal (6pm)

Sunday 28th June

Watford v Southampton (4:30pm)

Tuesday 30th June

Brighton v Manchester United (8:15pm)

Wednesday 1st July

Bournemouth v Newcastle (6pm)

Everton v Leicester (6pm)

West Ham v Chelsea (8:15pm)

Thursday 2nd July

Sheffield United v Tottenham (6pm)

Man Metropolis v Liverpool (8:15pm)

Saturday 4th July

Leicester v Crystal Palace (3pm)

Wolves v Arsenal (5:30pm)

Chelsea v Watford (8pm)

Sunday fifth July

Burnley v Sheffield United (12pm)

Newcastle v West Ham (2pm)

Liverpool v Aston Villa (4:30pm)

Monday sixth July

Tottenham v Everton (8pm)

Tuesday seventh July

Crystal Palace v Chelsea (6pm)

Watford v Norwich (6pm)

Arsenal v Leicester (8:15pm)

Wednesday eighth July

Sheffield United v Wolves (6pm)

Brighton v Liverpool (8:15pm)

Thursday ninth July

Bournemouth v Tottenham (6pm)

Aston Villa v Man Utd (8:15pm)

Saturday 11th July

Sheffield United v Chelsea (5:30pm)

Brighton v Man Metropolis (8pm)

Sunday 12th July

Wolves v Everton (12pm)

Aston Villa v Crystal Palace (2pm)

Tottenham v Arsenal (4:30pm)

Bournemouth v Leicester (7pm)

Monday 13th July

Man Utd v Southampton (8pm)

Premier League on BT Sport

Wednesday 24th June

Newcastle v Aston Villa (6pm)

Wolves v Bournemouth (6pm)

Thursday 25th June

Chelsea v Man Metropolis (8:15pm)

Saturday 27th June

Aston Villa v Wolves (12:30pm)

Wednesday 1st July

Arsenal v Norwich (6pm)

Saturday 4th July

Norwich v Brighton (12:30pm)

Man Utd v Bournemouth (3pm)

Wednesday eighth July

Man Metropolis v Newcastle (6pm)

West Ham v Burnley (6pm)

Saturday 11th July

Norwich v West Ham (12:30pm)

Liverpool v Burnley (3pm)

Premier League 2019/20 outcomes to date

Wednesday 17th June

Aston Villa 0-Zero Sheffield United

Man Metropolis 3-Zero Arsenal

Friday 19th June

Norwich 0-Three Southampton

Tottenham 1-1 Manchester United

Saturday 20th June

Watford 1-1 Leicester

Brighton 2-1 Arsenal

West Ham 0-2 Wolves

Bournemouth 0-2 Crystal Palace

Sunday 21st June

Newcastle 3-Zero Sheffield United

Aston Villa 1-2 Chelsea

Everton 0-Zero Liverpool

Monday 22nd June

Man Metropolis 5-Zero Burnley

