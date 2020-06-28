Premier League fixtures 2019/2020: Confirmed TV schedule for all remaining games – by channel and free-to-air

Premier League soccer is approaching the third spherical of lockdown matches and Liverpool have been formally topped kings of England.

The Reds destroyed Crystal Palace in the course of the midweek Premier League fixtures, however they have been shunted over the road by Manchester Metropolis’s defeat to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Jurgen Klopp gained’t let his aspect relent, nevertheless. Man Metropolis set the bar for 100 factors in a Premier League season in the course of the 2017/18 marketing campaign, and Klopp’s males will probably be decided to shatter that file. They will attain a most of 107 factors in the event that they win all seven remaining games.

Elsewhere within the league, Chelsea stay in pole place for a Champions League spot although Manchester United have entered the restart trying sturdy and will probably be determined to show their value within the ultimate weeks of the marketing campaign.

In a weekend disrupted by FA Cup fixtures, Aston Villa host Wolves in an enormous Midlands derby that includes two sides with contrasting fortunes.

Villa want a victory from wherever to present them a shot at survival, whereas Wolves stay in rivalry for a Europa League place not less than, with the Champions League not out of their grasp but.

Watford face Southampton on Sunday as they too search to clamber out of the hazard zone, whereas the Saints have little to play for, however each place counts in the case of the end-of-season prize cash.

NOW TV has a Sky Sports activities Move for £25 a month

Try the total listing of Premier League fixtures, occasions and channels for all remaining games in 2019/20.

When does the Premier League season finish?

The Premier League formally returned on Wednesday 17th June 2020, precisely 100 days after the final sport occurred in March.

The three-month break was longer than an everyday low season for the Premier League, that means gamers have needed to preserve their health all through and those that haven’t might be discovered.

All of remaining games will probably be performed in a six-week window – together with three rounds of midweek matches – with the 2019/20 season set to finish on Sunday 26th July 2020, barring any hiccups alongside the way in which.

Which TV channels will they be on?

“I swear, you’ll by no means see something like this ever once more!” Martin Tyler, Sky Sports activities commentator, seconds after Sergio Aguero slammed dwelling the title-winner for Manchester Metropolis in 2012…

Or was he speaking concerning the reality now we have 92 stay games of Premier League soccer to happen on nearly every single day of the week for the subsequent two months?

You’ll have heard the time period unprecedented on an unprecedented scale throughout ‘these unprecedented occasions’, however you may simply apply it to the scenario the Premier League now finds itself in.

We’ve obtained eight full match weeks left of prime flight soccer goodness to soak up within the coming weeks following the opening spherical, and each single sport will probably be beamed stay to the nation – each single certainly one of them.

Sky Sports activities and BT Sport have claimed the lion’s share, whereas for the primary time ever, BBC gained the rights to point out stay Premier League soccer throughout their platforms. Amazon Prime Video has additionally been awarded a number of games, and have confirmed they too will probably be made free-to-air.

Sky Sports activities are common stewards of Premier League TV rights and they boast the lion’s share of the protection with 64 games although 25 of these have been made obtainable to look at on free channel Choose TV.

All matches on Sky Sports activities may also be obtainable by way of streaming service NOW TV which requires no contracts or long-term offers, simply short-term passes to take in the games you wish to.

BT Sport shut out the broadcasters with 20 stay games and whereas none have been made free-to-air, there are many offers and month-to-month passes to get the service with out having to shell out on a contract.

How lots of the Premier League games are free to air?

In whole 33 of the 92 lockdown matches will probably be free-to-air. Sky is displaying the majority of the games – 64 matches. Out of those games 25 re free to air, that’s stay on-line or Freeview on Sky Choose. BT Sport has the rights to 20 of the games. BBC Sport airs 4, and one other 4 are on Amazon Prime, however you gained’t want Prime membership.

What time will the games kick-off?

The occasions range all through the week however usually comply with this time schedule:

Monday – 8pm

– 8pm Tuesday/Wednesday/Thursday – 6pm, 8pm and 8.15pm

– 6pm, 8pm and 8.15pm Friday – 6pm or 8pm

– 6pm or 8pm Saturday – 12:30pm, 3pm, 5:30pm, 7:45pm

– 12:30pm, 3pm, 5:30pm, 7:45pm Sunday – 12pm, 2pm, 4:15pm, 4:30pm and 7pm

The place can I take heed to Premier League commentary?

The BBC will present stay radio commentary for all the matches.

Who’s taking part in subsequent?

Aston Villa face Wolves within the subsequent Premier League fixture, stay on BT Sport this Saturday. It’s the one sport of the day on account of FA Cup ties being performed.

Watford v Southampton is subsequent up, with followers capable of watch it throughout all Sky TV platforms together with the free-to-air Choose TV channel.

The remainder of the gameweek will happen between Monday and Thursday earlier than – you guessed it – extra Premier League games on the weekend. Relentless. Fantastic.

Premier League 2019/20 fixtures

The Premier League confirmed the remaining games and kick-off occasions for the primary six rounds of matches. We’ve marked up the matches which might be free-to-air.

Saturday 27th June

Aston Villa v Wolves (12:30pm) BT Sport

Sunday 28th June

Watford v Southampton (4:30pm) Sky Sports activities/Choose TV FREE TO AIR

Monday 29th June

Crystal Palace v Burnley (8pm) Amazon Prime FREE TO AIR

Tuesday 30th June

Brighton v Manchester United (8:15pm) Sky Sports activities/Choose TV FREE TO AIR

Wednesday 1st July

Bournemouth v Newcastle (6pm) Sky Sports activities/Choose TV FREE TO AIR

Arsenal v Norwich (6pm) BT Sport

Everton v Leicester (6pm) Sky Sports activities

West Ham v Chelsea (8:15pm) Sky Sports activities

Thursday 2nd July

Sheffield United v Tottenham (6pm) Sky Sports activities

Man Metropolis v Liverpool (8:15pm) Sky Sports activities

Saturday 4th July

Norwich v Brighton (12:30pm) BT Sport

Leicester v Crystal Palace (3pm) Sky Sports activities/Choose TV FREE TO AIR

Man Utd v Bournemouth (3pm) BT Sport

Wolves v Arsenal (5:30pm) Sky Sports activities

Chelsea v Watford (8pm) Sky Sports activities

Sunday fifth July

Burnley v Sheffield United (12pm) Sky Sports activities/Choose TV FREE TO AIR

Newcastle v West Ham (2pm) Sky Sports activities

Liverpool v Aston Villa (4:30pm) Sky Sports activities

Southampton v Man Metropolis (7pm) BBC FREE TO AIR

Monday sixth July

Tottenham v Everton (8pm) Sky Sports activities

Tuesday seventh July

Crystal Palace v Chelsea (6pm) Sky Sports activities

Watford v Norwich (6pm) Sky Sports activities/Choose TV FREE TO AIR

Arsenal v Leicester (8:15pm) Sky Sports activities

Wednesday eighth July

Man Metropolis v Newcastle (6pm) BT Sport

Sheffield United v Wolves (6pm) Sky Sports activities

West Ham v Burnley (6pm) BT Sport

Brighton v Liverpool (8:15pm) Sky Sports activities

Thursday ninth July

Bournemouth v Tottenham (6pm) Sky Sports activities/Choose TV FREE TO AIR

Everton v Southampton (6pm) Amazon Prime FREE TO AIR

Aston Villa v Man Utd (8:15pm) Sky Sports activities

Saturday 11th July

Norwich v West Ham (12:30pm) BT Sport

Watford v Newcastle (12:30pm) Amazon Prime FREE TO AIR

Liverpool v Burnley (3pm) BT Sport

Sheffield United v Chelsea (5:30pm) Sky Sports activities

Brighton v Man Metropolis (8pm) Sky Sports activities

Sunday 12th July

Wolves v Everton (12pm) Sky Sports activities/Choose TV FREE TO AIR

Aston Villa v Crystal Palace (2pm) Sky Sports activities

Tottenham v Arsenal (4:30pm) Sky Sports activities

Bournemouth v Leicester (7pm) Sky Sports activities/Choose TV FREE TO AIR

Monday 13th July

Man Utd v Southampton (8pm) Sky Sports activities/Choose TV FREE TO AIR

Premier League TV schedule by channel – confirmed

All UK kick-off occasions. Pre-match build-up reveals might precede games.

Premier League 2019/20 outcomes to this point

Wednesday 17th June

Aston Villa 0-Zero Sheffield United

Man Metropolis 3-Zero Arsenal

Friday 19th June

Norwich 0-Three Southampton

Tottenham 1-1 Manchester United

Saturday 20th June

Watford 1-1 Leicester

Brighton 2-1 Arsenal

West Ham 0-2 Wolves

Bournemouth 0-2 Crystal Palace

Sunday 21st June

Newcastle 3-Zero Sheffield United

Aston Villa 1-2 Chelsea

Everton 0-Zero Liverpool

Monday 22nd June

Man Metropolis 5-Zero Burnley

Tuesday 23rd June

Leicester 0-Zero Brighton

Tottenham 2-Zero West Ham

Wednesday 24th June

Man Utd 3-Zero Sheffield United

Newcastle 1-1 Aston Villa

Norwich 0-1 Everton

Wolves 1-Zero Bournemouth

Liverpool 4-Zero Crystal Palace

Thursday 25th June

Burnley 1-Zero Watford

Southampton 0-2 Arsenal

Chelsea 2-1 Man Metropolis

In the event you’re trying for one thing else to look at earlier than and after the soccer, take a look at our TV information.