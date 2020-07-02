Premier League fixtures 2019/2020: Confirmed TV schedule for all remaining games – by channel and free-to-air

Premier League soccer is approaching the top of an elongated third spherical of lockdown matches with an enormous evening of motion this night.

Liverpool return to motion with a showpiece conflict towards Manchester Metropolis every week after a Metropolis defeat despatched the trophy to Merseyside.

Jurgen Klopp received’t let his aspect relent of their remaining Premier League fixtures, nonetheless. Man Metropolis set the bar for 100 factors in a Premier League season through the 2017/18 marketing campaign, and Klopp’s males will likely be decided to shatter that document. They will attain a most of 107 factors in the event that they win all seven remaining games.

Sheffield United and Tottenham are additionally in motion with Europa League spots up for grabs between quite a few groups within the combine.

Elsewhere, West Ham edged away from hazard with a terrific 3-2 win over Chelsea on the London Stadium final evening.

The Blues now discover themselves being bunched up with Leicester – who have been toppled by Everton throughout midweek – in addition to Manchester United and Wolves within the hunt for a Champions League place.

United raised their recreation to smash Brighton 3-Zero on the AMEX Stadium on Tuesday night and will hope to push all the best way within the battle for a top-four place.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will likely be acutely conscious that their fortunes may change right away given the tight scenario within the desk.

Southampton have made a quiet rise by means of the underside half, largely because of the exploits of Danny Ings who at present sits second within the Premier League prime scorers charts with a surprising haul of 18 up to now this season.

NOW TV has a Sky Sports activities Cross for £25 a month that will help you watch the remaining games – extra on that beneath as we clarify what to observe the place, together with the free-to-air Premier League games.

Take a look at the total listing of Premier League fixtures, instances and channels for all remaining games in 2019/20.

When does the Premier League season finish?

The Premier League formally returned on Wednesday 17th June 2020, precisely 100 days after the final recreation happened in March.

The three-month break was longer than an everyday low season for the Premier League, which means gamers have needed to keep their health all through and those that haven’t might be discovered.

All of remaining games will likely be performed in a six-week window – together with three rounds of midweek matches – with the 2019/20 season set to finish on Sunday 26th July 2020, barring any hiccups alongside the best way.

Which TV channels will they be on?

“I swear, you’ll by no means see something like this ever once more!” Martin Tyler, Sky Sports activities commentator, seconds after Sergio Aguero slammed dwelling the title-winner for Manchester Metropolis in 2012…

Or was he speaking in regards to the truth we’ve 92 stay games of Premier League soccer to happen on nearly day by day of the week for the subsequent two months?

You’ll have heard the time period unprecedented on an unprecedented scale throughout ‘these unprecedented instances’, however you can simply apply it to the scenario the Premier League now finds itself in.

We’ve acquired eight full match weeks left of prime flight soccer goodness to soak up within the coming weeks following the opening spherical, and each single recreation will likely be beamed stay to the nation – each single considered one of them.

Sky Sports activities and BT Sport have claimed the lion’s share, whereas for the primary time ever, BBC received the rights to point out stay Premier League soccer throughout their platforms. Amazon Prime Video has additionally been awarded a number of games, and have confirmed they too will likely be made free-to-air.

Sky Sports activities are common stewards of Premier League TV rights and they boast the lion’s share of the protection with 64 games although 25 of these have been made obtainable to observe on free channel Choose TV.

All matches on Sky Sports activities can even be obtainable by way of streaming service NOW TV which requires no contracts or long-term offers, simply short-term passes to absorb the games you wish to.

BT Sport shut out the broadcasters with 20 stay games and whereas none have been made free-to-air, there are many offers and month-to-month passes to get the service with out having to shell out on a contract.

How most of the Premier League games are free to air?

In complete 33 of the 92 lockdown matches will likely be free-to-air. Sky is exhibiting the majority of the games – 64 matches. Out of those games 25 re free to air, that’s stay on-line or Freeview on Sky Choose. BT Sport has the rights to 20 of the games. BBC Sport airs 4, and one other 4 are on Amazon Prime, however you received’t want Prime membership.

What time will the games kick-off?

The instances differ all through the week however typically observe this time schedule:

Monday – 8pm

– 8pm Tuesday/Wednesday/Thursday – 6pm, 8pm and 8.15pm

– 6pm, 8pm and 8.15pm Friday – 6pm or 8pm

– 6pm or 8pm Saturday – 12:30pm, 3pm, 5:30pm, 7:45pm

– 12:30pm, 3pm, 5:30pm, 7:45pm Sunday – 12pm, 2pm, 4:15pm, 4:30pm and 7pm

The place can I hearken to Premier League commentary?

The BBC will present stay radio commentary for all the matches.

Who’s enjoying subsequent?

Thursday evening provides loads of motion with Sheffield United v Tottenham main as much as Man Metropolis v Liverpool.

The primary conflict is considered one of big significance to the battle for Europa League locations, whereas the latter will likely be a showpiece conflict between the very best sides within the nation, even when the title is off the desk.

These fixtures conclude the gameweek earlier than – you guessed it – extra Premier League games return to our screens on the weekend. Relentless. Ridiculous. Sensational.

Premier League 2019/20 fixtures

The Premier League confirmed the remaining games and kick-off instances for the primary six rounds of matches. We’ve marked up the matches which can be free-to-air.

Thursday 2nd July

Sheffield United v Tottenham (6pm) Sky Sports activities Premier League/Important Occasion

Man Metropolis v Liverpool (8:15pm) Sky Sports activities Premier League/Important Occasion

Saturday 4th July

Norwich v Brighton (12:30pm) BT Sport

Leicester v Crystal Palace (3pm) Sky Sports activities/Choose TV FREE TO AIR

Man Utd v Bournemouth (3pm) BT Sport

Wolves v Arsenal (5:30pm) Sky Sports activities

Chelsea v Watford (8pm) Sky Sports activities

Sunday fifth July

Burnley v Sheffield United (12pm) Sky Sports activities/Choose TV FREE TO AIR

Newcastle v West Ham (2pm) Sky Sports activities

Liverpool v Aston Villa (4:30pm) Sky Sports activities

Southampton v Man Metropolis (7pm) BBC FREE TO AIR

Monday sixth July

Tottenham v Everton (8pm) Sky Sports activities

Tuesday seventh July

Crystal Palace v Chelsea (6pm) Sky Sports activities

Watford v Norwich (6pm) Sky Sports activities/Choose TV FREE TO AIR

Arsenal v Leicester (8:15pm) Sky Sports activities

Wednesday eighth July

Man Metropolis v Newcastle (6pm) BT Sport

Sheffield United v Wolves (6pm) Sky Sports activities

West Ham v Burnley (6pm) BT Sport

Brighton v Liverpool (8:15pm) Sky Sports activities

Thursday ninth July

Bournemouth v Tottenham (6pm) Sky Sports activities/Choose TV FREE TO AIR

Everton v Southampton (6pm) Amazon Prime FREE TO AIR

Aston Villa v Man Utd (8:15pm) Sky Sports activities

Saturday 11th July

Norwich v West Ham (12:30pm) BT Sport

Watford v Newcastle (12:30pm) Amazon Prime FREE TO AIR

Liverpool v Burnley (3pm) BT Sport

Sheffield United v Chelsea (5:30pm) Sky Sports activities

Brighton v Man Metropolis (8pm) Sky Sports activities

Sunday 12th July

Wolves v Everton (12pm) Sky Sports activities/Choose TV FREE TO AIR

Aston Villa v Crystal Palace (2pm) Sky Sports activities

Tottenham v Arsenal (4:30pm) Sky Sports activities

Bournemouth v Leicester (7pm) Sky Sports activities/Choose TV FREE TO AIR

Monday 13th July

Man Utd v Southampton (8pm) Sky Sports activities/Choose TV FREE TO AIR

Premier League TV schedule by channel – confirmed

All UK kick-off instances. Pre-match build-up reveals might precede games.

Premier League on BBC

Sunday fifth July

Southampton v Man Metropolis (7pm)

Premier League on Amazon Prime Video

Thursday ninth July

Everton v Southampton (6pm)

Saturday 11th July

Watford v Newcastle (12:30pm)

Premier League on Sky Sports activities

Thursday 2nd July

Sheffield United v Tottenham (6pm)

Man Metropolis v Liverpool (8:15pm)

Saturday 4th July

Leicester v Crystal Palace (3pm)

Wolves v Arsenal (5:30pm)

Chelsea v Watford (8pm)

Sunday fifth July

Burnley v Sheffield United (12pm)

Newcastle v West Ham (2pm)

Liverpool v Aston Villa (4:30pm)

Monday sixth July

Tottenham v Everton (8pm)

Tuesday seventh July

Crystal Palace v Chelsea (6pm)

Watford v Norwich (6pm)

Arsenal v Leicester (8:15pm)

Wednesday eighth July

Sheffield United v Wolves (6pm)

Brighton v Liverpool (8:15pm)

Thursday ninth July

Bournemouth v Tottenham (6pm)

Aston Villa v Man Utd (8:15pm)

Saturday 11th July

Sheffield United v Chelsea (5:30pm)

Brighton v Man Metropolis (8pm)

Sunday 12th July

Wolves v Everton (12pm)

Aston Villa v Crystal Palace (2pm)

Tottenham v Arsenal (4:30pm)

Bournemouth v Leicester (7pm)

Monday 13th July

Man Utd v Southampton (8pm)

Premier League on BT Sport

Saturday 4th July

Norwich v Brighton (12:30pm)

Man Utd v Bournemouth (3pm)

Wednesday eighth July

Man Metropolis v Newcastle (6pm)

West Ham v Burnley (6pm)

Saturday 11th July

Norwich v West Ham (12:30pm)

Liverpool v Burnley (3pm)

Premier League 2019/20 outcomes up to now

Wednesday 17th June

Aston Villa 0-Zero Sheffield United

Man Metropolis 3-Zero Arsenal

Friday 19th June

Norwich 0-Three Southampton

Tottenham 1-1 Manchester United

Saturday 20th June

Watford 1-1 Leicester

Brighton 2-1 Arsenal

West Ham 0-2 Wolves

Bournemouth 0-2 Crystal Palace

Sunday 21st June

Newcastle 3-Zero Sheffield United

Aston Villa 1-2 Chelsea

Everton 0-Zero Liverpool

Monday 22nd June

Man Metropolis 5-Zero Burnley

Tuesday 23rd June

Leicester 0-Zero Brighton

Tottenham 2-Zero West Ham

Wednesday 24th June

Man Utd 3-Zero Sheffield United

Newcastle 1-1 Aston Villa

Norwich 0-1 Everton

Wolves 1-Zero Bournemouth

Liverpool 4-Zero Crystal Palace

Thursday 25th June

Burnley 1-Zero Watford

Southampton 0-2 Arsenal

Chelsea 2-1 Man Metropolis

Saturday 27th June

Aston Villa 0-1 Wolves

Sunday 28th June

Watford 1-Three Southampton

Monday 29th June

Crystal Palace 0-1 Burnley

Tuesday 30th June

Brighton 0-Three Manchester United

Wednesday 1st July

Bournemouth 1-Four Newcastle

Arsenal 4-Zero Norwich

Everton 2-1 Leicester

West Ham 3-2 Chelsea

For the total breakdown of what games are arising try our Premier League fixtures on TV information.

If you happen to’re wanting for one thing else to observe try our TV information.