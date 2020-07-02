Premier League fixtures 2019/2020: Confirmed TV schedule for all remaining games – by channel and free-to-air

Premier League soccer is approaching the top of an elongated third spherical of lockdown matches with an enormous evening of motion this night.
Liverpool return to motion with a showpiece conflict towards Manchester Metropolis every week after a Metropolis defeat despatched the trophy to Merseyside.
Jurgen Klopp received’t let his aspect relent of their remaining Premier League fixtures, nonetheless. Man Metropolis set the bar for 100 factors in a Premier League season through the 2017/18 marketing campaign, and Klopp’s males will likely be decided to shatter that document. They will attain a most of 107 factors in the event that they win all seven remaining games.
Sheffield United and Tottenham are additionally in motion with Europa League spots up for grabs between quite a few groups within the combine.
Elsewhere, West Ham edged away from hazard with a terrific 3-2 win over Chelsea on the London Stadium final evening.
The Blues now discover themselves being bunched up with Leicester – who have been toppled by Everton throughout midweek – in addition to Manchester United and Wolves within the hunt for a Champions League place.
United raised their recreation to smash Brighton 3-Zero on the AMEX Stadium on Tuesday night and will hope to push all the best way within the battle for a top-four place.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will likely be acutely conscious that their fortunes may change right away given the tight scenario within the desk.
Southampton have made a quiet rise by means of the underside half, largely because of the exploits of Danny Ings who at present sits second within the Premier League prime scorers charts with a surprising haul of 18 up to now this season.
NOW TV has a Sky Sports activities Cross for £25 a month that will help you watch the remaining games – extra on that beneath as we clarify what to observe the place, together with the free-to-air Premier League games.
Take a look at the total listing of Premier League fixtures, instances and channels for all remaining games in 2019/20.
When does the Premier League season finish?
The Premier League formally returned on Wednesday 17th June 2020, precisely 100 days after the final recreation happened in March.
The three-month break was longer than an everyday low season for the Premier League, which means gamers have needed to keep their health all through and those that haven’t might be discovered.
All of remaining games will likely be performed in a six-week window – together with three rounds of midweek matches – with the 2019/20 season set to finish on Sunday 26th July 2020, barring any hiccups alongside the best way.
Which TV channels will they be on?
“I swear, you’ll by no means see something like this ever once more!” Martin Tyler, Sky Sports activities commentator, seconds after Sergio Aguero slammed dwelling the title-winner for Manchester Metropolis in 2012…
Or was he speaking in regards to the truth we’ve 92 stay games of Premier League soccer to happen on nearly day by day of the week for the subsequent two months?
You’ll have heard the time period unprecedented on an unprecedented scale throughout ‘these unprecedented instances’, however you can simply apply it to the scenario the Premier League now finds itself in.
We’ve acquired eight full match weeks left of prime flight soccer goodness to soak up within the coming weeks following the opening spherical, and each single recreation will likely be beamed stay to the nation – each single considered one of them.
Sky Sports activities and BT Sport have claimed the lion’s share, whereas for the primary time ever, BBC received the rights to point out stay Premier League soccer throughout their platforms. Amazon Prime Video has additionally been awarded a number of games, and have confirmed they too will likely be made free-to-air.
Sky Sports activities are common stewards of Premier League TV rights and they boast the lion’s share of the protection with 64 games although 25 of these have been made obtainable to observe on free channel Choose TV.
All matches on Sky Sports activities can even be obtainable by way of streaming service NOW TV which requires no contracts or long-term offers, simply short-term passes to absorb the games you wish to.
BT Sport shut out the broadcasters with 20 stay games and whereas none have been made free-to-air, there are many offers and month-to-month passes to get the service with out having to shell out on a contract.
How most of the Premier League games are free to air?
In complete 33 of the 92 lockdown matches will likely be free-to-air. Sky is exhibiting the majority of the games – 64 matches. Out of those games 25 re free to air, that’s stay on-line or Freeview on Sky Choose. BT Sport has the rights to 20 of the games. BBC Sport airs 4, and one other 4 are on Amazon Prime, however you received’t want Prime membership.
What time will the games kick-off?
The instances differ all through the week however typically observe this time schedule:
- Monday – 8pm
- Tuesday/Wednesday/Thursday – 6pm, 8pm and 8.15pm
- Friday – 6pm or 8pm
- Saturday – 12:30pm, 3pm, 5:30pm, 7:45pm
- Sunday – 12pm, 2pm, 4:15pm, 4:30pm and 7pm
The place can I hearken to Premier League commentary?
The BBC will present stay radio commentary for all the matches.
Who’s enjoying subsequent?
Thursday evening provides loads of motion with Sheffield United v Tottenham main as much as Man Metropolis v Liverpool.
The primary conflict is considered one of big significance to the battle for Europa League locations, whereas the latter will likely be a showpiece conflict between the very best sides within the nation, even when the title is off the desk.
These fixtures conclude the gameweek earlier than – you guessed it – extra Premier League games return to our screens on the weekend. Relentless. Ridiculous. Sensational.
Premier League 2019/20 fixtures
The Premier League confirmed the remaining games and kick-off instances for the primary six rounds of matches. We’ve marked up the matches which can be free-to-air.
Thursday 2nd July
Sheffield United v Tottenham (6pm) Sky Sports activities Premier League/Important Occasion
Man Metropolis v Liverpool (8:15pm) Sky Sports activities Premier League/Important Occasion
Saturday 4th July
Norwich v Brighton (12:30pm) BT Sport
Leicester v Crystal Palace (3pm) Sky Sports activities/Choose TV FREE TO AIR
Man Utd v Bournemouth (3pm) BT Sport
Wolves v Arsenal (5:30pm) Sky Sports activities
Chelsea v Watford (8pm) Sky Sports activities
Sunday fifth July
Burnley v Sheffield United (12pm) Sky Sports activities/Choose TV FREE TO AIR
Newcastle v West Ham (2pm) Sky Sports activities
Liverpool v Aston Villa (4:30pm) Sky Sports activities
Southampton v Man Metropolis (7pm) BBC FREE TO AIR
Monday sixth July
Tottenham v Everton (8pm) Sky Sports activities
Tuesday seventh July
Crystal Palace v Chelsea (6pm) Sky Sports activities
Watford v Norwich (6pm) Sky Sports activities/Choose TV FREE TO AIR
Arsenal v Leicester (8:15pm) Sky Sports activities
Wednesday eighth July
Man Metropolis v Newcastle (6pm) BT Sport
Sheffield United v Wolves (6pm) Sky Sports activities
West Ham v Burnley (6pm) BT Sport
Brighton v Liverpool (8:15pm) Sky Sports activities
Thursday ninth July
Bournemouth v Tottenham (6pm) Sky Sports activities/Choose TV FREE TO AIR
Everton v Southampton (6pm) Amazon Prime FREE TO AIR
Aston Villa v Man Utd (8:15pm) Sky Sports activities
Saturday 11th July
Norwich v West Ham (12:30pm) BT Sport
Watford v Newcastle (12:30pm) Amazon Prime FREE TO AIR
Liverpool v Burnley (3pm) BT Sport
Sheffield United v Chelsea (5:30pm) Sky Sports activities
Brighton v Man Metropolis (8pm) Sky Sports activities
Sunday 12th July
Wolves v Everton (12pm) Sky Sports activities/Choose TV FREE TO AIR
Aston Villa v Crystal Palace (2pm) Sky Sports activities
Tottenham v Arsenal (4:30pm) Sky Sports activities
Bournemouth v Leicester (7pm) Sky Sports activities/Choose TV FREE TO AIR
Monday 13th July
Man Utd v Southampton (8pm) Sky Sports activities/Choose TV FREE TO AIR
Premier League TV schedule by channel – confirmed
All UK kick-off instances. Pre-match build-up reveals might precede games.
Premier League on BBC
Sunday fifth July
Southampton v Man Metropolis (7pm)
Premier League on Amazon Prime Video
Thursday ninth July
Everton v Southampton (6pm)
Saturday 11th July
Watford v Newcastle (12:30pm)
Premier League on Sky Sports activities
Thursday 2nd July
Sheffield United v Tottenham (6pm)
Man Metropolis v Liverpool (8:15pm)
Saturday 4th July
Leicester v Crystal Palace (3pm)
Wolves v Arsenal (5:30pm)
Chelsea v Watford (8pm)
Sunday fifth July
Burnley v Sheffield United (12pm)
Newcastle v West Ham (2pm)
Liverpool v Aston Villa (4:30pm)
Monday sixth July
Tottenham v Everton (8pm)
Tuesday seventh July
Crystal Palace v Chelsea (6pm)
Watford v Norwich (6pm)
Arsenal v Leicester (8:15pm)
Wednesday eighth July
Sheffield United v Wolves (6pm)
Brighton v Liverpool (8:15pm)
Thursday ninth July
Bournemouth v Tottenham (6pm)
Aston Villa v Man Utd (8:15pm)
Saturday 11th July
Sheffield United v Chelsea (5:30pm)
Brighton v Man Metropolis (8pm)
Sunday 12th July
Wolves v Everton (12pm)
Aston Villa v Crystal Palace (2pm)
Tottenham v Arsenal (4:30pm)
Bournemouth v Leicester (7pm)
Monday 13th July
Man Utd v Southampton (8pm)
Premier League on BT Sport
Saturday 4th July
Norwich v Brighton (12:30pm)
Man Utd v Bournemouth (3pm)
Wednesday eighth July
Man Metropolis v Newcastle (6pm)
West Ham v Burnley (6pm)
Saturday 11th July
Norwich v West Ham (12:30pm)
Liverpool v Burnley (3pm)
Premier League 2019/20 outcomes up to now
Wednesday 17th June
Aston Villa 0-Zero Sheffield United
Man Metropolis 3-Zero Arsenal
Friday 19th June
Norwich 0-Three Southampton
Tottenham 1-1 Manchester United
Saturday 20th June
Watford 1-1 Leicester
Brighton 2-1 Arsenal
West Ham 0-2 Wolves
Bournemouth 0-2 Crystal Palace
Sunday 21st June
Newcastle 3-Zero Sheffield United
Aston Villa 1-2 Chelsea
Everton 0-Zero Liverpool
Monday 22nd June
Man Metropolis 5-Zero Burnley
Tuesday 23rd June
Leicester 0-Zero Brighton
Tottenham 2-Zero West Ham
Wednesday 24th June
Man Utd 3-Zero Sheffield United
Newcastle 1-1 Aston Villa
Norwich 0-1 Everton
Wolves 1-Zero Bournemouth
Liverpool 4-Zero Crystal Palace
Thursday 25th June
Burnley 1-Zero Watford
Southampton 0-2 Arsenal
Chelsea 2-1 Man Metropolis
Saturday 27th June
Aston Villa 0-1 Wolves
Sunday 28th June
Watford 1-Three Southampton
Monday 29th June
Crystal Palace 0-1 Burnley
Tuesday 30th June
Brighton 0-Three Manchester United
Wednesday 1st July
Bournemouth 1-Four Newcastle
Arsenal 4-Zero Norwich
Everton 2-1 Leicester
West Ham 3-2 Chelsea
