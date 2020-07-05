Premier League fixtures 2019/2020: Confirmed TV schedule for all remaining games – by channel and free-to-air

Premier League soccer heads into the fourth spherical of lockdown fixtures with the desk starting to tackle its last guise.
Manchester Metropolis seem decided to complete the marketing campaign with a flourish after destroying champions Liverpool in a 4-Zero rout on the Etihad Stadium on Thursday evening.
Younger English star Phil Foden was instrumental within the victory, whereas Kevin De Bruyne ran the present from midfield. Metropolis will hope to maintain their type and focus up with FA Cup fixtures and Champions League clashes nonetheless to return.
Sheffield United landed a heavy blow on Tottenham’s probabilities of claiming a European place this season after Chris Wilder’s males beat Spurs 3-1 at Bramall Lane.
Earlier within the week, Manchester United closed in on a top-four spot after crushing Brighton, whereas West Ham edged away from hazard with a terrific 3-2 win over Chelsea on the London Stadium.
The largest sport of the weekend could come on Saturday night as Wolves host Arsenal at Molineux as they proceed to press Chelsea and United.
Leicester are being dragged downwards into the highest 4 battle after seemingly increase an unassailable lead in third place. They face Crystal Palace and shall be decided to shake their abject type.
BBC boast a free-to-air Premier League conflict this weekend as Metropolis, recent from that win over Liverpool, journey to face Southampton in a primetime slot.
The Saints have made a quiet rise by the underside half, largely due to the exploits of Danny Ings who at present sits second within the Premier League prime scorers charts with a surprising haul of 18 up to now this season.
Take a look at the complete record of Premier League fixtures, occasions and channels for all remaining games in 2019/20.
When does the Premier League season finish?
The Premier League formally returned on Wednesday 17th June 2020, precisely 100 days after the final sport passed off in March.
The three-month break was longer than an everyday low season for the Premier League, that means gamers have needed to keep their health all through and those that haven’t might be came upon.
All of remaining games shall be performed in a six-week window – together with three rounds of midweek matches – with the 2019/20 season set to finish on Sunday 26th July 2020, barring any hiccups alongside the best way.
Which TV channels will they be on?
“I swear, you’ll by no means see something like this ever once more!” Martin Tyler, Sky Sports activities commentator, seconds after Sergio Aguero slammed dwelling the title-winner for Manchester Metropolis in 2012…
Or was he speaking concerning the reality we’ve got 92 stay games of Premier League soccer to happen on nearly on daily basis of the week for the subsequent two months?
You’ll have heard the time period unprecedented on an unprecedented scale throughout ‘these unprecedented occasions’, however you would simply apply it to the scenario the Premier League now finds itself in.
We’ve received eight full match weeks left of prime flight soccer goodness to soak up within the coming weeks following the opening spherical, and each single sport shall be beamed stay to the nation – each single one in every of them.
Sky Sports activities and BT Sport have claimed the lion’s share, whereas for the primary time ever, BBC received the rights to indicate stay Premier League soccer throughout their platforms. Amazon Prime Video has additionally been awarded a number of games, and have confirmed they too shall be made free-to-air.
Sky Sports activities are common stewards of Premier League TV rights and they boast the lion’s share of the protection with 64 games although 25 of these have been made accessible to look at on free channel Decide TV.
All matches on Sky Sports activities may even be accessible through streaming service NOW TV which requires no contracts or long-term offers, simply short-term passes to take in the games you wish to.
BT Sport shut out the broadcasters with 20 stay games and whereas none have been made free-to-air, there are many offers and month-to-month passes to get the service with out having to shell out on a contract.
How lots of the Premier League games are free to air?
In complete 33 of the 92 lockdown matches shall be free-to-air. Sky is exhibiting the majority of the games – 64 matches. Out of those games 25 re free to air, that’s stay on-line or Freeview on Sky Decide. BT Sport has the rights to 20 of the games. BBC Sport airs 4, and one other 4 are on Amazon Prime, however you received’t want Prime membership.
What time will the games kick-off?
The occasions differ all through the week however usually comply with this time schedule:
- Monday – 8pm
- Tuesday/Wednesday/Thursday – 6pm, 8pm and 8.15pm
- Friday – 6pm or 8pm
- Saturday – 12:30pm, 3pm, 5:30pm, 7:45pm
- Sunday – 12pm, 2pm, 4:15pm, 4:30pm and 7pm
The place can I hearken to Premier League commentary?
The BBC will present stay radio commentary for all the matches.
Who’s enjoying subsequent?
Beneath regular circumstances, Norwich v Brighton is hardly a fixture to get the heartbeat racing, however with a lot on the road, this might be a terrific sport to take in.
Norwich have been woeful for the reason that return having failed to attain in all three Premier League matches, however this represents their finest likelihood of factors but, and a win may actually stir the pack with simply weeks to go.
As soon as the weekend’s fixtures are performed, followers nonetheless have the promise of 5 extra rounds of matches to return within the Premier League. Plus the FA Cup. Plus the Champions League. Plus the Europa League. What a summer season!
Premier League 2019/20 fixtures
The Premier League confirmed the remaining games and kick-off occasions for the primary six rounds of matches. We’ve marked up the matches which might be free-to-air.
Saturday 4th July
Norwich v Brighton (12:30pm) BT Sport 1
Leicester v Crystal Palace (3pm) Sky Sports activities Premier League/Primary Occasion/Decide TV FREE TO AIR
Man Utd v Bournemouth (3pm) BT Sport 1
Wolves v Arsenal (5:30pm) Sky Sports activities Premier League/Primary Occasion
Chelsea v Watford (8pm) Sky Sports activities Premier League/Primary Occasion
Sunday fifth July
Burnley v Sheffield United (12pm) Sky Sports activities Premier League/Primary Occasion/Decide TV FREE TO AIR
Newcastle v West Ham (2pm) Sky Sports activities Premier League/Primary Occasion
Liverpool v Aston Villa (4:30pm) Sky Sports activities Premier League/Primary Occasion
Southampton v Man Metropolis (7pm) BBC One FREE TO AIR
Monday sixth July
Tottenham v Everton (8pm) Sky Sports activities Premier League/Primary Occasion
Tuesday seventh July
Crystal Palace v Chelsea (6pm) Sky Sports activities
Watford v Norwich (6pm) Sky Sports activities/Decide TV FREE TO AIR
Arsenal v Leicester (8:15pm) Sky Sports activities
Wednesday eighth July
Man Metropolis v Newcastle (6pm) BT Sport
Sheffield United v Wolves (6pm) Sky Sports activities
West Ham v Burnley (6pm) BT Sport
Brighton v Liverpool (8:15pm) Sky Sports activities
Thursday ninth July
Bournemouth v Tottenham (6pm) Sky Sports activities/Decide TV FREE TO AIR
Everton v Southampton (6pm) Amazon Prime FREE TO AIR
Aston Villa v Man Utd (8:15pm) Sky Sports activities
Saturday 11th July
Norwich v West Ham (12:30pm) BT Sport
Watford v Newcastle (12:30pm) Amazon Prime FREE TO AIR
Liverpool v Burnley (3pm) BT Sport
Sheffield United v Chelsea (5:30pm) Sky Sports activities
Brighton v Man Metropolis (8pm) Sky Sports activities
Sunday 12th July
Wolves v Everton (12pm) Sky Sports activities/Decide TV FREE TO AIR
Aston Villa v Crystal Palace (2pm) Sky Sports activities
Tottenham v Arsenal (4:30pm) Sky Sports activities
Bournemouth v Leicester (7pm) Sky Sports activities/Decide TV FREE TO AIR
Monday 13th July
Man Utd v Southampton (8pm) Sky Sports activities/Decide TV FREE TO AIR
Premier League TV schedule by channel – confirmed
All UK kick-off occasions. Pre-match build-up reveals could precede games.
Premier League on BBC
Sunday fifth July
Southampton v Man Metropolis (7pm)
Premier League on Amazon Prime Video
Thursday ninth July
Everton v Southampton (6pm)
Saturday 11th July
Watford v Newcastle (12:30pm)
Premier League on Sky Sports activities
Saturday 4th July
Leicester v Crystal Palace (3pm)
Wolves v Arsenal (5:30pm)
Chelsea v Watford (8pm)
Sunday fifth July
Burnley v Sheffield United (12pm)
Newcastle v West Ham (2pm)
Liverpool v Aston Villa (4:30pm)
Monday sixth July
Tottenham v Everton (8pm)
Tuesday seventh July
Crystal Palace v Chelsea (6pm)
Watford v Norwich (6pm)
Arsenal v Leicester (8:15pm)
Wednesday eighth July
Sheffield United v Wolves (6pm)
Brighton v Liverpool (8:15pm)
Thursday ninth July
Bournemouth v Tottenham (6pm)
Aston Villa v Man Utd (8:15pm)
Saturday 11th July
Sheffield United v Chelsea (5:30pm)
Brighton v Man Metropolis (8pm)
Sunday 12th July
Wolves v Everton (12pm)
Aston Villa v Crystal Palace (2pm)
Tottenham v Arsenal (4:30pm)
Bournemouth v Leicester (7pm)
Monday 13th July
Man Utd v Southampton (8pm)
Premier League on BT Sport
Saturday 4th July
Norwich v Brighton (12:30pm)
Man Utd v Bournemouth (3pm)
Wednesday eighth July
Man Metropolis v Newcastle (6pm)
West Ham v Burnley (6pm)
Saturday 11th July
Norwich v West Ham (12:30pm)
Liverpool v Burnley (3pm)
Premier League 2019/20 outcomes up to now
Wednesday 17th June
Aston Villa 0-Zero Sheffield United
Man Metropolis 3-Zero Arsenal
Friday 19th June
Norwich 0-Three Southampton
Tottenham 1-1 Manchester United
Saturday 20th June
Watford 1-1 Leicester
Brighton 2-1 Arsenal
West Ham 0-2 Wolves
Bournemouth 0-2 Crystal Palace
Sunday 21st June
Newcastle 3-Zero Sheffield United
Aston Villa 1-2 Chelsea
Everton 0-Zero Liverpool
Monday 22nd June
Man Metropolis 5-Zero Burnley
Tuesday 23rd June
Leicester 0-Zero Brighton
Tottenham 2-Zero West Ham
Wednesday 24th June
Man Utd 3-Zero Sheffield United
Newcastle 1-1 Aston Villa
Norwich 0-1 Everton
Wolves 1-Zero Bournemouth
Liverpool 4-Zero Crystal Palace
Thursday 25th June
Burnley 1-Zero Watford
Southampton 0-2 Arsenal
Chelsea 2-1 Man Metropolis
Saturday 27th June
Aston Villa 0-1 Wolves
Sunday 28th June
Watford 1-Three Southampton
Monday 29th June
Crystal Palace 0-1 Burnley
Tuesday 30th June
Brighton 0-Three Manchester United
Wednesday 1st July
Bournemouth 1-Four Newcastle
Arsenal 4-Zero Norwich
Everton 2-1 Leicester
West Ham 3-2 Chelsea
Thursday 2nd July
Sheffield United 3-1 Tottenham
Man Metropolis 4-Zero Liverpool
For the complete breakdown of what games are developing try our Premier League fixtures on TV information.
