Premier League fixtures 2019/2020: Confirmed TV schedule for all remaining games – by channel and free-to-air

Premier League soccer heads into the fourth spherical of lockdown fixtures with the desk starting to tackle its last guise.

Manchester Metropolis seem decided to complete the marketing campaign with a flourish after destroying champions Liverpool in a 4-Zero rout on the Etihad Stadium on Thursday evening.

Younger English star Phil Foden was instrumental within the victory, whereas Kevin De Bruyne ran the present from midfield. Metropolis will hope to maintain their type and focus up with FA Cup fixtures and Champions League clashes nonetheless to return.

Sheffield United landed a heavy blow on Tottenham’s probabilities of claiming a European place this season after Chris Wilder’s males beat Spurs 3-1 at Bramall Lane.

Earlier within the week, Manchester United closed in on a top-four spot after crushing Brighton, whereas West Ham edged away from hazard with a terrific 3-2 win over Chelsea on the London Stadium.

The largest sport of the weekend could come on Saturday night as Wolves host Arsenal at Molineux as they proceed to press Chelsea and United.

Leicester are being dragged downwards into the highest 4 battle after seemingly increase an unassailable lead in third place. They face Crystal Palace and shall be decided to shake their abject type.

BBC boast a free-to-air Premier League conflict this weekend as Metropolis, recent from that win over Liverpool, journey to face Southampton in a primetime slot.

The Saints have made a quiet rise by the underside half, largely due to the exploits of Danny Ings who at present sits second within the Premier League prime scorers charts with a surprising haul of 18 up to now this season.

Take a look at the complete record of Premier League fixtures, occasions and channels for all remaining games in 2019/20.

When does the Premier League season finish?

The Premier League formally returned on Wednesday 17th June 2020, precisely 100 days after the final sport passed off in March.

The three-month break was longer than an everyday low season for the Premier League, that means gamers have needed to keep their health all through and those that haven’t might be came upon.

All of remaining games shall be performed in a six-week window – together with three rounds of midweek matches – with the 2019/20 season set to finish on Sunday 26th July 2020, barring any hiccups alongside the best way.

Which TV channels will they be on?

“I swear, you’ll by no means see something like this ever once more!” Martin Tyler, Sky Sports activities commentator, seconds after Sergio Aguero slammed dwelling the title-winner for Manchester Metropolis in 2012…

Or was he speaking concerning the reality we’ve got 92 stay games of Premier League soccer to happen on nearly on daily basis of the week for the subsequent two months?

You’ll have heard the time period unprecedented on an unprecedented scale throughout ‘these unprecedented occasions’, however you would simply apply it to the scenario the Premier League now finds itself in.

We’ve received eight full match weeks left of prime flight soccer goodness to soak up within the coming weeks following the opening spherical, and each single sport shall be beamed stay to the nation – each single one in every of them.

Sky Sports activities and BT Sport have claimed the lion’s share, whereas for the primary time ever, BBC received the rights to indicate stay Premier League soccer throughout their platforms. Amazon Prime Video has additionally been awarded a number of games, and have confirmed they too shall be made free-to-air.

Sky Sports activities are common stewards of Premier League TV rights and they boast the lion’s share of the protection with 64 games although 25 of these have been made accessible to look at on free channel Decide TV.

All matches on Sky Sports activities may even be accessible through streaming service NOW TV which requires no contracts or long-term offers, simply short-term passes to take in the games you wish to.

BT Sport shut out the broadcasters with 20 stay games and whereas none have been made free-to-air, there are many offers and month-to-month passes to get the service with out having to shell out on a contract.

How lots of the Premier League games are free to air?

In complete 33 of the 92 lockdown matches shall be free-to-air. Sky is exhibiting the majority of the games – 64 matches. Out of those games 25 re free to air, that’s stay on-line or Freeview on Sky Decide. BT Sport has the rights to 20 of the games. BBC Sport airs 4, and one other 4 are on Amazon Prime, however you received’t want Prime membership.

What time will the games kick-off?

The occasions differ all through the week however usually comply with this time schedule:

Monday – 8pm

– 8pm Tuesday/Wednesday/Thursday – 6pm, 8pm and 8.15pm

– 6pm, 8pm and 8.15pm Friday – 6pm or 8pm

– 6pm or 8pm Saturday – 12:30pm, 3pm, 5:30pm, 7:45pm

– 12:30pm, 3pm, 5:30pm, 7:45pm Sunday – 12pm, 2pm, 4:15pm, 4:30pm and 7pm

The place can I hearken to Premier League commentary?

The BBC will present stay radio commentary for all the matches.

Who’s enjoying subsequent?

Beneath regular circumstances, Norwich v Brighton is hardly a fixture to get the heartbeat racing, however with a lot on the road, this might be a terrific sport to take in.

Norwich have been woeful for the reason that return having failed to attain in all three Premier League matches, however this represents their finest likelihood of factors but, and a win may actually stir the pack with simply weeks to go.

As soon as the weekend’s fixtures are performed, followers nonetheless have the promise of 5 extra rounds of matches to return within the Premier League. Plus the FA Cup. Plus the Champions League. Plus the Europa League. What a summer season!

Premier League 2019/20 fixtures

The Premier League confirmed the remaining games and kick-off occasions for the primary six rounds of matches. We’ve marked up the matches which might be free-to-air.

Saturday 4th July

Norwich v Brighton (12:30pm) BT Sport 1

Leicester v Crystal Palace (3pm) Sky Sports activities Premier League/Primary Occasion/Decide TV FREE TO AIR

Man Utd v Bournemouth (3pm) BT Sport 1

Wolves v Arsenal (5:30pm) Sky Sports activities Premier League/Primary Occasion

Chelsea v Watford (8pm) Sky Sports activities Premier League/Primary Occasion

Sunday fifth July

Burnley v Sheffield United (12pm) Sky Sports activities Premier League/Primary Occasion/Decide TV FREE TO AIR

Newcastle v West Ham (2pm) Sky Sports activities Premier League/Primary Occasion

Liverpool v Aston Villa (4:30pm) Sky Sports activities Premier League/Primary Occasion

Southampton v Man Metropolis (7pm) BBC One FREE TO AIR

Monday sixth July

Tottenham v Everton (8pm) Sky Sports activities Premier League/Primary Occasion

Tuesday seventh July

Crystal Palace v Chelsea (6pm) Sky Sports activities

Watford v Norwich (6pm) Sky Sports activities/Decide TV FREE TO AIR

Arsenal v Leicester (8:15pm) Sky Sports activities

Wednesday eighth July

Man Metropolis v Newcastle (6pm) BT Sport

Sheffield United v Wolves (6pm) Sky Sports activities

West Ham v Burnley (6pm) BT Sport

Brighton v Liverpool (8:15pm) Sky Sports activities

Thursday ninth July

Bournemouth v Tottenham (6pm) Sky Sports activities/Decide TV FREE TO AIR

Everton v Southampton (6pm) Amazon Prime FREE TO AIR

Aston Villa v Man Utd (8:15pm) Sky Sports activities

Saturday 11th July

Norwich v West Ham (12:30pm) BT Sport

Watford v Newcastle (12:30pm) Amazon Prime FREE TO AIR

Liverpool v Burnley (3pm) BT Sport

Sheffield United v Chelsea (5:30pm) Sky Sports activities

Brighton v Man Metropolis (8pm) Sky Sports activities

Sunday 12th July

Wolves v Everton (12pm) Sky Sports activities/Decide TV FREE TO AIR

Aston Villa v Crystal Palace (2pm) Sky Sports activities

Tottenham v Arsenal (4:30pm) Sky Sports activities

Bournemouth v Leicester (7pm) Sky Sports activities/Decide TV FREE TO AIR

Monday 13th July

Man Utd v Southampton (8pm) Sky Sports activities/Decide TV FREE TO AIR

Premier League TV schedule by channel – confirmed

All UK kick-off occasions. Pre-match build-up reveals could precede games.

Premier League on BBC

Sunday fifth July

Southampton v Man Metropolis (7pm)

Premier League on Amazon Prime Video

Thursday ninth July

Everton v Southampton (6pm)

Saturday 11th July

Watford v Newcastle (12:30pm)

Premier League on Sky Sports activities

Saturday 4th July

Leicester v Crystal Palace (3pm)

Wolves v Arsenal (5:30pm)

Chelsea v Watford (8pm)

Sunday fifth July

Burnley v Sheffield United (12pm)

Newcastle v West Ham (2pm)

Liverpool v Aston Villa (4:30pm)

Monday sixth July

Tottenham v Everton (8pm)

Tuesday seventh July

Crystal Palace v Chelsea (6pm)

Watford v Norwich (6pm)

Arsenal v Leicester (8:15pm)

Wednesday eighth July

Sheffield United v Wolves (6pm)

Brighton v Liverpool (8:15pm)

Thursday ninth July

Bournemouth v Tottenham (6pm)

Aston Villa v Man Utd (8:15pm)

Saturday 11th July

Sheffield United v Chelsea (5:30pm)

Brighton v Man Metropolis (8pm)

Sunday 12th July

Wolves v Everton (12pm)

Aston Villa v Crystal Palace (2pm)

Tottenham v Arsenal (4:30pm)

Bournemouth v Leicester (7pm)

Monday 13th July

Man Utd v Southampton (8pm)

Premier League on BT Sport

Saturday 4th July

Norwich v Brighton (12:30pm)

Man Utd v Bournemouth (3pm)

Wednesday eighth July

Man Metropolis v Newcastle (6pm)

West Ham v Burnley (6pm)

Saturday 11th July

Norwich v West Ham (12:30pm)

Liverpool v Burnley (3pm)

Premier League 2019/20 outcomes up to now

Wednesday 17th June

Aston Villa 0-Zero Sheffield United

Man Metropolis 3-Zero Arsenal

Friday 19th June

Norwich 0-Three Southampton

Tottenham 1-1 Manchester United

Saturday 20th June

Watford 1-1 Leicester

Brighton 2-1 Arsenal

West Ham 0-2 Wolves

Bournemouth 0-2 Crystal Palace

Sunday 21st June

Newcastle 3-Zero Sheffield United

Aston Villa 1-2 Chelsea

Everton 0-Zero Liverpool

Monday 22nd June

Man Metropolis 5-Zero Burnley

Tuesday 23rd June

Leicester 0-Zero Brighton

Tottenham 2-Zero West Ham

Wednesday 24th June

Man Utd 3-Zero Sheffield United

Newcastle 1-1 Aston Villa

Norwich 0-1 Everton

Wolves 1-Zero Bournemouth

Liverpool 4-Zero Crystal Palace

Thursday 25th June

Burnley 1-Zero Watford

Southampton 0-2 Arsenal

Chelsea 2-1 Man Metropolis

Saturday 27th June

Aston Villa 0-1 Wolves

Sunday 28th June

Watford 1-Three Southampton

Monday 29th June

Crystal Palace 0-1 Burnley

Tuesday 30th June

Brighton 0-Three Manchester United

Wednesday 1st July

Bournemouth 1-Four Newcastle

Arsenal 4-Zero Norwich

Everton 2-1 Leicester

West Ham 3-2 Chelsea

Thursday 2nd July

Sheffield United 3-1 Tottenham

Man Metropolis 4-Zero Liverpool

