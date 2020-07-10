Premier League fixtures 2019/2020: Confirmed TV schedule for all remaining games – by channel and free-to-air

The Premier League heads into the sixth spherical of lockdown fixtures with the season quickly approaching the ultimate straight.
Liverpool proceed their push for an all-time Premier League report factors tally after they welcome Burnley to Anfield, whereas Manchester Metropolis journey to Brighton.
Past the highest two spots, the remainder of the league is just about in a fluid state. Something may occur going into the remaining Premier League fixtures.
Probably the most intriguing battle is between Chelsea, Leicester and Manchester United. The previous and latter sides have been in rampant attacking kind, whereas the Foxes within the center have burned by means of their early-season credit score and with only a level separating them from each groups both facet, they’ve lots to realize or lose this time period.
Sheffield United’s last-gasp win over Wolves has tightened the pack within the Europa League race with simply two factors between them, rival duo Arsenal and Tottenham, and high-flying Burnley.
The Gunners host Spurs in a north London derby this weekend on the Emirates with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang chasing down the Golden Boot whereas Jose Mourinho’s males floundered in opposition to Bournemouth in the course of the midweek games.
This could possibly be the tightest top-half battle in years with each place up for grabs, although the relegation battle could possibly be all-but over this weekend if West Ham and Watford decide up good outcomes in opposition to Norwich and Newcastle respectively.
There are extra free-to-air Premier League games on this week together with choices from Amazon Prime Video and the blossoming Choose TV channel by Sky, so check out the checklist beneath to work out your schedule for the week.
Try the total checklist of Premier League fixtures, occasions and channels for all remaining games in 2019/20.
When does the Premier League season finish?
The Premier League formally returned on Wednesday 17th June 2020, precisely 100 days after the final recreation came about in March.
The three-month break was longer than an everyday low season for the Premier League, that means gamers have needed to keep their health all through and those that haven’t could possibly be discovered.
All of remaining games shall be performed in a six-week window – together with three rounds of midweek matches – with the 2019/20 season set to finish on Sunday 26th July 2020, barring any hiccups alongside the best way.
Which TV channels will they be on?
“I swear, you’ll by no means see something like this ever once more!” Martin Tyler, Sky Sports activities commentator, seconds after Sergio Aguero slammed dwelling the title-winner for Manchester Metropolis in 2012…
Or was he speaking in regards to the truth we’ve 92 stay games of Premier League soccer to happen on nearly on daily basis of the week for the following two months?
You’ll have heard the time period unprecedented on an unprecedented scale throughout ‘these unprecedented occasions’, however you could possibly simply apply it to the scenario the Premier League now finds itself in.
We’ve received eight full match weeks left of prime flight soccer goodness to soak up within the coming weeks following the opening spherical, and each single recreation shall be beamed stay to the nation – each single one among them.
Sky Sports activities and BT Sport have claimed the lion’s share, whereas for the primary time ever, BBC gained the rights to indicate stay Premier League soccer throughout their platforms. Amazon Prime Video has additionally been awarded a number of games, and have confirmed they too shall be made free-to-air.
Sky Sports activities are common stewards of Premier League TV rights and they boast the lion’s share of the protection with 64 games although 25 of these have been made out there to look at on free channel Choose TV.
All matches on Sky Sports activities will even be out there by way of streaming service NOW TV which requires no contracts or long-term offers, simply short-term passes to absorb the games you need to.
BT Sport shut out the broadcasters with 20 stay games and whereas none have been made free-to-air, there are many offers and month-to-month passes to get the service with out having to shell out on a contract.
How lots of the Premier League games are free to air?
In complete 33 of the 92 lockdown matches shall be free-to-air. Sky is exhibiting the majority of the games – 64 matches. Out of those games 25 re free to air, that’s stay on-line or Freeview on Sky Choose. BT Sport has the rights to 20 of the games. BBC Sport airs 4, and one other 4 are on Amazon Prime, however you gained’t want Prime membership.
What time will the games kick-off?
The occasions differ all through the week however typically observe this time schedule:
- Monday – 8pm
- Tuesday/Wednesday/Thursday – 6pm, 8pm and 8.15pm
- Friday – 6pm or 8pm
- Saturday – 12:30pm, 3pm, 5:30pm, 7:45pm
- Sunday – 12pm, 2pm, 4:15pm, 4:30pm and 7pm
The place can I hearken to Premier League commentary?
The BBC will present stay radio commentary for all the matches.
Who’s enjoying subsequent?
Watford v Newcastle is the primary free-to-air conflict this weekend on Amazon Prime Video with loads driving on the sport by way of the relegation battle.
Wolves v Everton and Bournemouth v Leicester will even be free for everybody on Sunday.
As soon as the midweek fixtures are performed, followers nonetheless have the promise of 4 extra rounds of matches to come back within the Premier League. Plus the FA Cup. Plus the Champions League. Plus the Europa League. What a summer time!
Premier League 2019/20 fixtures
The Premier League confirmed the remaining games and kick-off occasions for the primary six rounds of matches. We’ve marked up the matches which can be free-to-air.
Saturday 11th July
Norwich v West Ham (12:30pm) BT Sport 1
Watford v Newcastle (12:30pm) Amazon Prime FREE TO AIR
Liverpool v Burnley (3pm) BT Sport 1
Sheffield United v Chelsea (5:30pm) Sky Sports activities Premier League/Principal Occasion
Brighton v Man Metropolis (8pm) Sky Sports activities Premier League/Principal Occasion
Sunday 12th July
Wolves v Everton (12pm) Sky Sports activities Premier League/Principal Occasion/Choose TV FREE TO AIR
Aston Villa v Crystal Palace (2pm) Sky Sports activities Premier League/Principal Occasion
Tottenham v Arsenal (4:30pm) Sky Sports activities Premier League/Principal Occasion
Bournemouth v Leicester (7pm) Sky Sports activities Premier League/Principal Occasion/Choose TV FREE TO AIR
Monday 13th July
Man Utd v Southampton (8pm) Sky Sports activities Premier League/Principal Occasion/Choose TV FREE TO AIR
Tuesday 14th July
Chelsea v Norwich (8pm) Sky Sports activities
Wednesday 15th July
Burnley v Wolves (6pm) BBC FREE TO AIR
Man Metropolis v Bournemouth (6pm) Sky Sports activities/Choose TV FREE TO AIR
Newcastle v Tottenham (6pm) BT Sport
Arsenal v Liverpool (8pm) Sky Sports activities
Thursday 16th July
Everton v Aston Villa (6pm) Sky Sports activities
Leicester v Sheffield United (6pm) Sky Sports activities/Choose TV FREE TO AIR
Crystal Palace v Man Utd (8pm) BT Sport
Southampton v Brighton (8pm) BT Sport
Friday 17th July
West Ham v Watford (8pm) Sky Sports activities
Saturday 18th July
Norwich v Burnley (5:30pm) Sky Sports activities/Choose TV FREE TO AIR
Sunday 19th July
Bournemouth v Southampton (2pm) BT Sport
Tottenham v Leicester (4pm) Sky Sports activities
Monday 20th July
Brighton v Newcastle (6pm) Sky Sports activities/Choose TV FREE TO AIR
Sheffield United v Everton (6pm) Amazon Prime FREE TO AIR
Wolves v Crystal Palace (8pm) BT Sport
Tuesday 21st July
Watford v Man Metropolis (6pm) Sky Sports activities
Aston Villa v Arsenal (8pm) Sky Sports activities
Wednesday 22nd July
Man Utd v West Ham (6pm) Sky Sports activities
Liverpool v Chelsea (8pm) Sky Sports activities
Premier League 2019/20 outcomes thus far
Wednesday 17th June
Aston Villa 0-Zero Sheffield United
Man Metropolis 3-Zero Arsenal
Friday 19th June
Norwich 0-Three Southampton
Tottenham 1-1 Manchester United
Saturday 20th June
Watford 1-1 Leicester
Brighton 2-1 Arsenal
West Ham 0-2 Wolves
Bournemouth 0-2 Crystal Palace
Sunday 21st June
Newcastle 3-Zero Sheffield United
Aston Villa 1-2 Chelsea
Everton 0-Zero Liverpool
Monday 22nd June
Man Metropolis 5-Zero Burnley
Tuesday 23rd June
Leicester 0-Zero Brighton
Tottenham 2-Zero West Ham
Wednesday 24th June
Man Utd 3-Zero Sheffield United
Newcastle 1-1 Aston Villa
Norwich 0-1 Everton
Wolves 1-Zero Bournemouth
Liverpool 4-Zero Crystal Palace
Thursday 25th June
Burnley 1-Zero Watford
Southampton 0-2 Arsenal
Chelsea 2-1 Man Metropolis
Saturday 27th June
Aston Villa 0-1 Wolves
Sunday 28th June
Watford 1-Three Southampton
Monday 29th June
Crystal Palace 0-1 Burnley
Tuesday 30th June
Brighton 0-Three Manchester United
Wednesday 1st July
Bournemouth 1-Four Newcastle
Arsenal 4-Zero Norwich
Everton 2-1 Leicester
West Ham 3-2 Chelsea
Thursday 2nd July
Sheffield United 3-1 Tottenham
Man Metropolis 4-Zero Liverpool
Saturday 4th July
Norwich 0-1 Brighton
Leicester 3-Zero Crystal Palace
Man Utd 5-2 Bournemouth
Wolves 0-2 Arsenal
Chelsea 3-Zero Watford
Sunday fifth July
Burnley 1-1 Sheffield United
Newcastle 2-2 West Ham
Liverpool 2-Zero Aston Villa
Southampton 1-Zero Man Metropolis
Monday sixth July
Tottenham 1-Zero Everton
Tuesday seventh July
Crystal Palace 2-Three Chelsea
Watford 2-1 Norwich
Arsenal 1-1 Leicester
Wednesday eighth July
Man Metropolis 5-Zero Newcastle
Sheffield United 1-Zero Wolves
West Ham 0-1 Burnley
Brighton 1-Three Liverpool
Thursday ninth July
Bournemouth 0-Zero Tottenham
Everton 1-1 Southampton
Aston Villa 0-Three Man Utd
