Premier League fixtures 2019/2020: Confirmed TV schedule for all remaining games – by channel and free-to-air

The Premier League heads into the sixth spherical of lockdown fixtures with the season quickly approaching the ultimate straight.

Liverpool proceed their push for an all-time Premier League report factors tally after they welcome Burnley to Anfield, whereas Manchester Metropolis journey to Brighton.

Past the highest two spots, the remainder of the league is just about in a fluid state. Something may occur going into the remaining Premier League fixtures.

Probably the most intriguing battle is between Chelsea, Leicester and Manchester United. The previous and latter sides have been in rampant attacking kind, whereas the Foxes within the center have burned by means of their early-season credit score and with only a level separating them from each groups both facet, they’ve lots to realize or lose this time period.

Sheffield United’s last-gasp win over Wolves has tightened the pack within the Europa League race with simply two factors between them, rival duo Arsenal and Tottenham, and high-flying Burnley.

The Gunners host Spurs in a north London derby this weekend on the Emirates with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang chasing down the Golden Boot whereas Jose Mourinho’s males floundered in opposition to Bournemouth in the course of the midweek games.

This could possibly be the tightest top-half battle in years with each place up for grabs, although the relegation battle could possibly be all-but over this weekend if West Ham and Watford decide up good outcomes in opposition to Norwich and Newcastle respectively.

There are extra free-to-air Premier League games on this week together with choices from Amazon Prime Video and the blossoming Choose TV channel by Sky, so check out the checklist beneath to work out your schedule for the week.

Try the total checklist of Premier League fixtures, occasions and channels for all remaining games in 2019/20.

When does the Premier League season finish?

The Premier League formally returned on Wednesday 17th June 2020, precisely 100 days after the final recreation came about in March.

The three-month break was longer than an everyday low season for the Premier League, that means gamers have needed to keep their health all through and those that haven’t could possibly be discovered.

All of remaining games shall be performed in a six-week window – together with three rounds of midweek matches – with the 2019/20 season set to finish on Sunday 26th July 2020, barring any hiccups alongside the best way.

Which TV channels will they be on?

“I swear, you’ll by no means see something like this ever once more!” Martin Tyler, Sky Sports activities commentator, seconds after Sergio Aguero slammed dwelling the title-winner for Manchester Metropolis in 2012…

Or was he speaking in regards to the truth we’ve 92 stay games of Premier League soccer to happen on nearly on daily basis of the week for the following two months?

You’ll have heard the time period unprecedented on an unprecedented scale throughout ‘these unprecedented occasions’, however you could possibly simply apply it to the scenario the Premier League now finds itself in.

We’ve received eight full match weeks left of prime flight soccer goodness to soak up within the coming weeks following the opening spherical, and each single recreation shall be beamed stay to the nation – each single one among them.

Sky Sports activities and BT Sport have claimed the lion’s share, whereas for the primary time ever, BBC gained the rights to indicate stay Premier League soccer throughout their platforms. Amazon Prime Video has additionally been awarded a number of games, and have confirmed they too shall be made free-to-air.

Sky Sports activities are common stewards of Premier League TV rights and they boast the lion’s share of the protection with 64 games although 25 of these have been made out there to look at on free channel Choose TV.

All matches on Sky Sports activities will even be out there by way of streaming service NOW TV which requires no contracts or long-term offers, simply short-term passes to absorb the games you need to.

BT Sport shut out the broadcasters with 20 stay games and whereas none have been made free-to-air, there are many offers and month-to-month passes to get the service with out having to shell out on a contract.

How lots of the Premier League games are free to air?

In complete 33 of the 92 lockdown matches shall be free-to-air. Sky is exhibiting the majority of the games – 64 matches. Out of those games 25 re free to air, that’s stay on-line or Freeview on Sky Choose. BT Sport has the rights to 20 of the games. BBC Sport airs 4, and one other 4 are on Amazon Prime, however you gained’t want Prime membership.

What time will the games kick-off?

The occasions differ all through the week however typically observe this time schedule:

Monday – 8pm

– 8pm Tuesday/Wednesday/Thursday – 6pm, 8pm and 8.15pm

– 6pm, 8pm and 8.15pm Friday – 6pm or 8pm

– 6pm or 8pm Saturday – 12:30pm, 3pm, 5:30pm, 7:45pm

– 12:30pm, 3pm, 5:30pm, 7:45pm Sunday – 12pm, 2pm, 4:15pm, 4:30pm and 7pm

The place can I hearken to Premier League commentary?

The BBC will present stay radio commentary for all the matches.

Who’s enjoying subsequent?

Watford v Newcastle is the primary free-to-air conflict this weekend on Amazon Prime Video with loads driving on the sport by way of the relegation battle.

Wolves v Everton and Bournemouth v Leicester will even be free for everybody on Sunday.

As soon as the midweek fixtures are performed, followers nonetheless have the promise of 4 extra rounds of matches to come back within the Premier League. Plus the FA Cup. Plus the Champions League. Plus the Europa League. What a summer time!

Premier League 2019/20 fixtures

The Premier League confirmed the remaining games and kick-off occasions for the primary six rounds of matches. We’ve marked up the matches which can be free-to-air.

Saturday 11th July

Norwich v West Ham (12:30pm) BT Sport 1

Watford v Newcastle (12:30pm) Amazon Prime FREE TO AIR

Liverpool v Burnley (3pm) BT Sport 1

Sheffield United v Chelsea (5:30pm) Sky Sports activities Premier League/Principal Occasion

Brighton v Man Metropolis (8pm) Sky Sports activities Premier League/Principal Occasion

Sunday 12th July

Wolves v Everton (12pm) Sky Sports activities Premier League/Principal Occasion/Choose TV FREE TO AIR

Aston Villa v Crystal Palace (2pm) Sky Sports activities Premier League/Principal Occasion

Tottenham v Arsenal (4:30pm) Sky Sports activities Premier League/Principal Occasion

Bournemouth v Leicester (7pm) Sky Sports activities Premier League/Principal Occasion/Choose TV FREE TO AIR

Monday 13th July

Man Utd v Southampton (8pm) Sky Sports activities Premier League/Principal Occasion/Choose TV FREE TO AIR

Tuesday 14th July

Chelsea v Norwich (8pm) Sky Sports activities

Wednesday 15th July

Burnley v Wolves (6pm) BBC FREE TO AIR

Man Metropolis v Bournemouth (6pm) Sky Sports activities/Choose TV FREE TO AIR

Newcastle v Tottenham (6pm) BT Sport

Arsenal v Liverpool (8pm) Sky Sports activities

Thursday 16th July

Everton v Aston Villa (6pm) Sky Sports activities

Leicester v Sheffield United (6pm) Sky Sports activities/Choose TV FREE TO AIR

Crystal Palace v Man Utd (8pm) BT Sport

Southampton v Brighton (8pm) BT Sport

Friday 17th July

West Ham v Watford (8pm) Sky Sports activities

Saturday 18th July

Norwich v Burnley (5:30pm) Sky Sports activities/Choose TV FREE TO AIR

Sunday 19th July

Bournemouth v Southampton (2pm) BT Sport

Tottenham v Leicester (4pm) Sky Sports activities

Monday 20th July

Brighton v Newcastle (6pm) Sky Sports activities/Choose TV FREE TO AIR

Sheffield United v Everton (6pm) Amazon Prime FREE TO AIR

Wolves v Crystal Palace (8pm) BT Sport

Tuesday 21st July

Watford v Man Metropolis (6pm) Sky Sports activities

Aston Villa v Arsenal (8pm) Sky Sports activities

Wednesday 22nd July

Man Utd v West Ham (6pm) Sky Sports activities

Liverpool v Chelsea (8pm) Sky Sports activities

Premier League TV schedule by channel – confirmed

All UK kick-off occasions. Pre-match build-up reveals could precede games.

Premier League on BBC

Wednesday 15th July

Burnley v Wolves (6pm)

Premier League on Amazon Prime Video

Saturday 11th July

Watford v Newcastle (12:30pm)

Monday 20th July

Sheffield United v Everton (6pm)

Premier League on Sky Sports activities

Saturday 11th July

Sheffield United v Chelsea (5:30pm)

Brighton v Man Metropolis (8pm)

Sunday 12th July

Wolves v Everton (12pm)

Aston Villa v Crystal Palace (2pm)

Tottenham v Arsenal (4:30pm)

Bournemouth v Leicester (7pm)

Monday 13th July

Man Utd v Southampton (8pm)

Tuesday 14th July

Chelsea v Norwich (8pm)

Wednesday 15th July

Man Metropolis v Bournemouth (6pm)

Arsenal v Liverpool (8pm)

Thursday 16th July

Everton v Aston Villa (6pm)

Leicester v Sheffield United (6pm)

Friday 17th July

West Ham v Watford (8pm)

Saturday 18th July

Norwich v Burnley (5:30pm)

Sunday 19th July

Tottenham v Leicester (4pm)

Monday 20th July

Brighton v Newcastle (6pm)

Tuesday 21st July

Watford v Man Metropolis (6pm)

Aston Villa v Arsenal (8pm)

Wednesday 22nd July

Man Utd v West Ham (6pm)

Liverpool v Chelsea (8pm)

Premier League on BT Sport

Saturday 11th July

Norwich v West Ham (12:30pm)

Liverpool v Burnley (3pm)

Wednesday 15th July

Newcastle v Tottenham (6pm)

Thursday 16th July

Crystal Palace v Man Utd (8pm)

Southampton v Brighton (8pm)

Sunday 19th July

Bournemouth v Southampton (2pm)

Monday 20th July

Wolves v Crystal Palace (8pm)

Premier League 2019/20 outcomes thus far

Wednesday 17th June

Aston Villa 0-Zero Sheffield United

Man Metropolis 3-Zero Arsenal

Friday 19th June

Norwich 0-Three Southampton

Tottenham 1-1 Manchester United

Saturday 20th June

Watford 1-1 Leicester

Brighton 2-1 Arsenal

West Ham 0-2 Wolves

Bournemouth 0-2 Crystal Palace

Sunday 21st June

Newcastle 3-Zero Sheffield United

Aston Villa 1-2 Chelsea

Everton 0-Zero Liverpool

Monday 22nd June

Man Metropolis 5-Zero Burnley

Tuesday 23rd June

Leicester 0-Zero Brighton

Tottenham 2-Zero West Ham

Wednesday 24th June

Man Utd 3-Zero Sheffield United

Newcastle 1-1 Aston Villa

Norwich 0-1 Everton

Wolves 1-Zero Bournemouth

Liverpool 4-Zero Crystal Palace

Thursday 25th June

Burnley 1-Zero Watford

Southampton 0-2 Arsenal

Chelsea 2-1 Man Metropolis

Saturday 27th June

Aston Villa 0-1 Wolves

Sunday 28th June

Watford 1-Three Southampton

Monday 29th June

Crystal Palace 0-1 Burnley

Tuesday 30th June

Brighton 0-Three Manchester United

Wednesday 1st July

Bournemouth 1-Four Newcastle

Arsenal 4-Zero Norwich

Everton 2-1 Leicester

West Ham 3-2 Chelsea

Thursday 2nd July

Sheffield United 3-1 Tottenham

Man Metropolis 4-Zero Liverpool

Saturday 4th July

Norwich 0-1 Brighton

Leicester 3-Zero Crystal Palace

Man Utd 5-2 Bournemouth

Wolves 0-2 Arsenal

Chelsea 3-Zero Watford

Sunday fifth July

Burnley 1-1 Sheffield United

Newcastle 2-2 West Ham

Liverpool 2-Zero Aston Villa

Southampton 1-Zero Man Metropolis

Monday sixth July

Tottenham 1-Zero Everton

Tuesday seventh July

Crystal Palace 2-Three Chelsea

Watford 2-1 Norwich

Arsenal 1-1 Leicester

Wednesday eighth July

Man Metropolis 5-Zero Newcastle

Sheffield United 1-Zero Wolves

West Ham 0-1 Burnley

Brighton 1-Three Liverpool

Thursday ninth July

Bournemouth 0-Zero Tottenham

Everton 1-1 Southampton

Aston Villa 0-Three Man Utd

If you happen to’re wanting for one thing else to look at try our TV information.