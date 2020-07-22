Premier League fixtures 2019/2020: TV schedule for all remaining games – by channel and free-to-air

We’re into the final week of Premier League fixtures with simply two matches left to play forward of a ultimate frantic Sunday.
Aston Villa launched a late sprint out of the relegation locations final night time with a 1-Zero win over lacklustre Arsenal.
The Midlands facet are actually tied with managerless Watford, forward on aim distinction, whereas Bournemouth additionally nonetheless have an unlikely shot at escape.
Arsenal’s defeat has consigned them to their lowest end since 1995. They will end between eighth and 10th, although they path Sheffield United and Burnley in that pack.
The Europa League battle seems to be subsiding, with Wolves’ win over Crystal Palace going a great distance in the direction of settling the nerves within the Midlands.
They occupy sixth place, a degree forward of Tottenham, with one sport every left to play. The state of affairs is completely in Wolves’ arms although a visit to Chelsea on the final day has the potential to scupper their ambitions.
Seventh place will nonetheless qualify for Europe except Arsenal win the FA Cup ultimate. In that state of affairs, they are going to safe the place for themselves.
Additional up, Chelsea, Leicester and Manchester United are virtually stage within the hunt for a Champions League place subsequent season.
They every have a ultimate shot at touchdown a seat alongside Manchester Metropolis and Liverpool on the prime desk of European soccer.
The Blues lead the pack by a degree, whereas Leicester and Manchester United are tied on 62 factors – although the Foxes have performed one further sport.
So as to add one other sprint of drama to the melting pot, Leicester host United on the ultimate day of the season in a sport that might develop right into a winner takes all state of affairs.
Earlier than then, United have a chance to ease the stress on their shoulders. They face West Ham at Previous Trafford understanding {that a} win would put them within the driving seat for fourth place.
On the different finish of the desk, the relegation scrap has reached the endgame.
Aston Villa and Bournemouth sit three factors behind Watford, who’ve simply sacked Nigel Pearson, and each sit 4 targets worse off within the aim distinction stakes. The distinction between the perimeters is that Bournemouth have only one sport left, versus two, slimming their hopes of survival.
Managerless Watford, led by coaches Hayden Mullins and Graham Stack, simply want a degree from two games to relegate Bournemouth, although their upcoming fixtures towards Manchester Metropolis and Arsenal look ominous.
On prime of all that, the Premier League prime scorers battle rages on with Jamie Vardy, Danny Ings and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang the primary contenders for the celebrated gong.
There are extra free-to-air Premier League games on this week together with choices from Amazon Prime Video and the blossoming Choose TV channel by Sky, so check out the record beneath to work out your schedule for the week.
Take a look at the total record of Premier League fixtures, occasions and channels for all remaining games in 2019/20.
When does the Premier League season finish?
The Premier League formally returned on Wednesday 17th June 2020, precisely 100 days after the final sport passed off in March.
The three-month break was longer than a daily low season for the Premier League, which means gamers have needed to keep their health all through and those that haven’t may very well be discovered.
All of remaining games have been performed in a six-week window – together with a number of rounds of midweek matches – with the 2019/20 season set to finish on Sunday 26th July 2020.
Which TV channels will remaining Premier League games be on?
“I swear, you’ll by no means see something like this ever once more!” Martin Tyler, Sky Sports activities commentator, seconds after Sergio Aguero slammed house the title-winner for Manchester Metropolis in 2012.
Or was he speaking in regards to the truth we’ve had 92 dwell games of Premier League soccer happening on virtually day by day of the week for the final two months?
You should have heard the time period unprecedented on an unprecedented scale throughout ‘these unprecedented occasions’, however you may simply apply it to the state of affairs the Premier League now finds itself in.
We’ve bought one full matchweek left of prime flight soccer goodness to soak up and each single sport will likely be beamed dwell to the nation – each single certainly one of them.
Sky Sports activities and BT Sport claimed the lion’s share, whereas for the primary time ever, BBC gained rights to point out dwell Premier League soccer throughout their platforms. Amazon Prime Video have been additionally awarded a number of games, and their choices have been additionally made free-to-air.
Sky Sports activities are common stewards of Premier League TV rights and boasted the lion’s share of the protection with 64 games although 25 of these have been made accessible to observe on free channel Choose TV.
All matches on Sky Sports activities are even be accessible by way of streaming service NOW TV which requires no contracts or long-term offers, simply short-term passes to absorb the games you need to.
BT Sport shut out the broadcasters with 20 dwell games and whereas none have been made free-to-air, there are many offers and month-to-month passes to get the service with out having to shell out on a contract.
How lots of the Premier League games are free to air?
In whole 33 of the 92 lockdown matches have been made free-to-air. Sky has proven the majority of the games – 64 matches. Out of those games 25 have been free to air, that’s dwell on-line or Freeview on Sky Choose. BT Sport had the rights to 20 of the games, BBC Sport aired 4, and one other 4 have been on Amazon Prime.
What time will the games kick-off?
The occasions range all through the week however usually observe this time schedule:
- Monday – 8pm
- Tuesday/Wednesday/Thursday – 6pm, 8pm and 8.15pm
- Friday – 6pm or 8pm
- Saturday – 12:30pm, 3pm, 5:30pm, 7:45pm
- Sunday – 12pm, 2pm, 4:15pm, 4:30pm and 7pm
The place can I hearken to Premier League commentary?
The BBC will present dwell radio commentary for all the matches.
Who’s taking part in subsequent?
Man Utd v West Ham kicks off at 6pm tonight earlier than being adopted up by Liverpool v Chelsea at 8:15pm.
Each matches will likely be proven on Sky Sports activities, with the latter sport to be broadcast dwell on free-to-air channel Choose TV, together with Liverpool’s Premier League trophy raise.
As soon as the midweek fixtures are performed, followers nonetheless have the promise of 1 ultimate spherical of simultaneous matches to return within the Premier League. Plus the FA Cup. Plus the Champions League. Plus the Europa League. What a summer season!
Premier League 2019/20 fixtures
The Premier League have confirmed the ultimate spherical of TV particulars. We’ve marked up the matches which might be free-to-air.
Sunday 26th July
All 4pm kick-0ffs
Arsenal v Watford – Sky Sports activities Soccer
Burnley v Brighton – Sky Sports activities Area
Chelsea v Wolves – Sky Sports activities Premier League
Crystal Palace v Tottenham – Sky Sports activities Motion
Everton v Bournemouth – Sky Sports activities Golf
Leicester v Man Utd – Sky Sports activities Essential Occasion
Man Metropolis v Norwich – Sky One FREE TO AIR
Newcastle v Liverpool – BT Sport TBC
Southampton v Sheffield United – Sky Sports activities Combine FREE TO AIR
West Ham v Aston Villa – BT Sport TBC
Premier League TV schedule by channel – confirmed
All UK kick-off occasions. Pre-match build-up exhibits could precede games.
Premier League on BBC
N/A
Premier League on Amazon Prime Video
N/A
Premier League on Sky Sports activities
Sunday 26th July
All 4pm
Arsenal v Watford – Sky Sports activities Soccer
Burnley v Brighton – Sky Sports activities Area
Chelsea v Wolves – Sky Sports activities Premier League
Crystal Palace v Tottenham – Sky Sports activities Motion
Everton v Bournemouth – Sky Sports activities Golf
Leicester v Man Utd – Sky Sports activities Essential Occasion
Man Metropolis v Norwich – Sky One FREE TO AIR
Southampton v Sheffield United – Sky Sports activities Combine FREE TO AIR
Premier League on BT Sport
Sunday 26th July
All 4pm
Newcastle v Liverpool – BT Sport TBC
West Ham v Aston Villa – BT Sport TBC
Premier League 2019/20 outcomes thus far
Wednesday 17th June
Aston Villa 0-Zero Sheffield United
Man Metropolis 3-Zero Arsenal
Friday 19th June
Norwich 0-Three Southampton
Tottenham 1-1 Manchester United
Saturday 20th June
Watford 1-1 Leicester
Brighton 2-1 Arsenal
West Ham 0-2 Wolves
Bournemouth 0-2 Crystal Palace
Sunday 21st June
Newcastle 3-Zero Sheffield United
Aston Villa 1-2 Chelsea
Everton 0-Zero Liverpool
Monday 22nd June
Man Metropolis 5-Zero Burnley
Tuesday 23rd June
Leicester 0-Zero Brighton
Tottenham 2-Zero West Ham
Wednesday 24th June
Man Utd 3-Zero Sheffield United
Newcastle 1-1 Aston Villa
Norwich 0-1 Everton
Wolves 1-Zero Bournemouth
Liverpool 4-Zero Crystal Palace
Thursday 25th June
Burnley 1-Zero Watford
Southampton 0-2 Arsenal
Chelsea 2-1 Man Metropolis
Saturday 27th June
Aston Villa 0-1 Wolves
Sunday 28th June
Watford 1-Three Southampton
Monday 29th June
Crystal Palace 0-1 Burnley
Tuesday 30th June
Brighton 0-Three Manchester United
Wednesday 1st July
Bournemouth 1-Four Newcastle
Arsenal 4-Zero Norwich
Everton 2-1 Leicester
West Ham 3-2 Chelsea
Thursday 2nd July
Sheffield United 3-1 Tottenham
Man Metropolis 4-Zero Liverpool
Saturday 4th July
Norwich 0-1 Brighton
Leicester 3-Zero Crystal Palace
Man Utd 5-2 Bournemouth
Wolves 0-2 Arsenal
Chelsea 3-Zero Watford
Sunday fifth July
Burnley 1-1 Sheffield United
Newcastle 2-2 West Ham
Liverpool 2-Zero Aston Villa
Southampton 1-Zero Man Metropolis
Monday sixth July
Tottenham 1-Zero Everton
Tuesday seventh July
Crystal Palace 2-Three Chelsea
Watford 2-1 Norwich
Arsenal 1-1 Leicester
Wednesday eighth July
Man Metropolis 5-Zero Newcastle
Sheffield United 1-Zero Wolves
West Ham 0-1 Burnley
Brighton 1-Three Liverpool
Thursday ninth July
Bournemouth 0-Zero Tottenham
Everton 1-1 Southampton
Aston Villa 0-Three Man Utd
Saturday 11th July
Norwich 0-Four West Ham
Watford 2-1 Newcastle
Liverpool 1-1 Burnley
Sheffield United 3-Zero Chelsea
Brighton 0-5 Man Metropolis
Sunday 12th July
Wolves 3-Zero Everton
Aston Villa 2-Zero Crystal Palace
Tottenham 2-1 Arsenal
Bournemouth 4-1 Leicester
Monday 13th July
Man Utd 2-2 Southampton
Tuesday 14th July
Chelsea 1-Zero Norwich
Wednesday 15th July
Burnley 1-1 Wolves
Man Metropolis 2-1 Bournemouth
Newcastle 1-Three Tottenham
Arsenal 2-1 Liverpool
Thursday 16th July
Everton 1-1 Aston Villa
Leicester 2-Zero Sheffield United
Crystal Palace 0-2 Man Utd
Southampton 1-1 Brighton
Friday 17th July
West Ham 3-1 Watford
Saturday 18th July
Norwich 0-2 Burnley
Sunday 19th July
Bournemouth 0-2 Southampton
Tottenham 3-Zero Leicester
Monday 20th July
Brighton 0-Zero Newcastle
Sheffield United 0-1 Everton
Wolves 2-Zero Crystal Palace
Tuesday 21st July
Watford 0-Four Man Metropolis
Aston Villa 1-Zero Arsenal
Wednesday 22nd July
Man Utd 1-1 West Ham
Liverpool 5-Three Chelsea
In case you’re trying for one thing else to observe take a look at our TV information.
Add Comment