Premier League fixtures 2019/2020: TV schedule for all remaining games – by channel and free-to-air

We’re into the final week of Premier League fixtures with simply two matches left to play forward of a ultimate frantic Sunday.

Aston Villa launched a late sprint out of the relegation locations final night time with a 1-Zero win over lacklustre Arsenal.

The Midlands facet are actually tied with managerless Watford, forward on aim distinction, whereas Bournemouth additionally nonetheless have an unlikely shot at escape.

Arsenal’s defeat has consigned them to their lowest end since 1995. They will end between eighth and 10th, although they path Sheffield United and Burnley in that pack.

The Europa League battle seems to be subsiding, with Wolves’ win over Crystal Palace going a great distance in the direction of settling the nerves within the Midlands.

They occupy sixth place, a degree forward of Tottenham, with one sport every left to play. The state of affairs is completely in Wolves’ arms although a visit to Chelsea on the final day has the potential to scupper their ambitions.

Seventh place will nonetheless qualify for Europe except Arsenal win the FA Cup ultimate. In that state of affairs, they are going to safe the place for themselves.

Additional up, Chelsea, Leicester and Manchester United are virtually stage within the hunt for a Champions League place subsequent season.

They every have a ultimate shot at touchdown a seat alongside Manchester Metropolis and Liverpool on the prime desk of European soccer.

The Blues lead the pack by a degree, whereas Leicester and Manchester United are tied on 62 factors – although the Foxes have performed one further sport.

So as to add one other sprint of drama to the melting pot, Leicester host United on the ultimate day of the season in a sport that might develop right into a winner takes all state of affairs.

Earlier than then, United have a chance to ease the stress on their shoulders. They face West Ham at Previous Trafford understanding {that a} win would put them within the driving seat for fourth place.

On the different finish of the desk, the relegation scrap has reached the endgame.

Aston Villa and Bournemouth sit three factors behind Watford, who’ve simply sacked Nigel Pearson, and each sit 4 targets worse off within the aim distinction stakes. The distinction between the perimeters is that Bournemouth have only one sport left, versus two, slimming their hopes of survival.

Managerless Watford, led by coaches Hayden Mullins and Graham Stack, simply want a degree from two games to relegate Bournemouth, although their upcoming fixtures towards Manchester Metropolis and Arsenal look ominous.

On prime of all that, the Premier League prime scorers battle rages on with Jamie Vardy, Danny Ings and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang the primary contenders for the celebrated gong.

There are extra free-to-air Premier League games on this week together with choices from Amazon Prime Video and the blossoming Choose TV channel by Sky, so check out the record beneath to work out your schedule for the week.

Take a look at the total record of Premier League fixtures, occasions and channels for all remaining games in 2019/20.

When does the Premier League season finish?

The Premier League formally returned on Wednesday 17th June 2020, precisely 100 days after the final sport passed off in March.

The three-month break was longer than a daily low season for the Premier League, which means gamers have needed to keep their health all through and those that haven’t may very well be discovered.

All of remaining games have been performed in a six-week window – together with a number of rounds of midweek matches – with the 2019/20 season set to finish on Sunday 26th July 2020.

Which TV channels will remaining Premier League games be on?

“I swear, you’ll by no means see something like this ever once more!” Martin Tyler, Sky Sports activities commentator, seconds after Sergio Aguero slammed house the title-winner for Manchester Metropolis in 2012.

Or was he speaking in regards to the truth we’ve had 92 dwell games of Premier League soccer happening on virtually day by day of the week for the final two months?

You should have heard the time period unprecedented on an unprecedented scale throughout ‘these unprecedented occasions’, however you may simply apply it to the state of affairs the Premier League now finds itself in.

We’ve bought one full matchweek left of prime flight soccer goodness to soak up and each single sport will likely be beamed dwell to the nation – each single certainly one of them.

Sky Sports activities and BT Sport claimed the lion’s share, whereas for the primary time ever, BBC gained rights to point out dwell Premier League soccer throughout their platforms. Amazon Prime Video have been additionally awarded a number of games, and their choices have been additionally made free-to-air.

Sky Sports activities are common stewards of Premier League TV rights and boasted the lion’s share of the protection with 64 games although 25 of these have been made accessible to observe on free channel Choose TV.

All matches on Sky Sports activities are even be accessible by way of streaming service NOW TV which requires no contracts or long-term offers, simply short-term passes to absorb the games you need to.

BT Sport shut out the broadcasters with 20 dwell games and whereas none have been made free-to-air, there are many offers and month-to-month passes to get the service with out having to shell out on a contract.

How lots of the Premier League games are free to air?

In whole 33 of the 92 lockdown matches have been made free-to-air. Sky has proven the majority of the games – 64 matches. Out of those games 25 have been free to air, that’s dwell on-line or Freeview on Sky Choose. BT Sport had the rights to 20 of the games, BBC Sport aired 4, and one other 4 have been on Amazon Prime.

What time will the games kick-off?

The occasions range all through the week however usually observe this time schedule:

Monday – 8pm

– 8pm Tuesday/Wednesday/Thursday – 6pm, 8pm and 8.15pm

– 6pm, 8pm and 8.15pm Friday – 6pm or 8pm

– 6pm or 8pm Saturday – 12:30pm, 3pm, 5:30pm, 7:45pm

– 12:30pm, 3pm, 5:30pm, 7:45pm Sunday – 12pm, 2pm, 4:15pm, 4:30pm and 7pm

The place can I hearken to Premier League commentary?

The BBC will present dwell radio commentary for all the matches.

Who’s taking part in subsequent?

Man Utd v West Ham kicks off at 6pm tonight earlier than being adopted up by Liverpool v Chelsea at 8:15pm.

Each matches will likely be proven on Sky Sports activities, with the latter sport to be broadcast dwell on free-to-air channel Choose TV, together with Liverpool’s Premier League trophy raise.

As soon as the midweek fixtures are performed, followers nonetheless have the promise of 1 ultimate spherical of simultaneous matches to return within the Premier League. Plus the FA Cup. Plus the Champions League. Plus the Europa League. What a summer season!

Premier League 2019/20 fixtures

The Premier League have confirmed the ultimate spherical of TV particulars. We’ve marked up the matches which might be free-to-air.

Sunday 26th July

All 4pm kick-0ffs

Arsenal v Watford – Sky Sports activities Soccer

Burnley v Brighton – Sky Sports activities Area

Chelsea v Wolves – Sky Sports activities Premier League

Crystal Palace v Tottenham – Sky Sports activities Motion

Everton v Bournemouth – Sky Sports activities Golf

Leicester v Man Utd – Sky Sports activities Essential Occasion

Man Metropolis v Norwich – Sky One FREE TO AIR

Newcastle v Liverpool – BT Sport TBC

Southampton v Sheffield United – Sky Sports activities Combine FREE TO AIR

West Ham v Aston Villa – BT Sport TBC

Premier League TV schedule by channel – confirmed

All UK kick-off occasions. Pre-match build-up exhibits could precede games.

Premier League on BBC

N/A

Premier League on Amazon Prime Video

N/A

Premier League on Sky Sports activities

Sunday 26th July

All 4pm

Arsenal v Watford – Sky Sports activities Soccer

Burnley v Brighton – Sky Sports activities Area

Chelsea v Wolves – Sky Sports activities Premier League

Crystal Palace v Tottenham – Sky Sports activities Motion

Everton v Bournemouth – Sky Sports activities Golf

Leicester v Man Utd – Sky Sports activities Essential Occasion

Man Metropolis v Norwich – Sky One FREE TO AIR

Southampton v Sheffield United – Sky Sports activities Combine FREE TO AIR

Premier League on BT Sport

Sunday 26th July

All 4pm

Newcastle v Liverpool – BT Sport TBC

West Ham v Aston Villa – BT Sport TBC

Premier League 2019/20 outcomes thus far

Wednesday 17th June

Aston Villa 0-Zero Sheffield United

Man Metropolis 3-Zero Arsenal

Friday 19th June

Norwich 0-Three Southampton

Tottenham 1-1 Manchester United

Saturday 20th June

Watford 1-1 Leicester

Brighton 2-1 Arsenal

West Ham 0-2 Wolves

Bournemouth 0-2 Crystal Palace

Sunday 21st June

Newcastle 3-Zero Sheffield United

Aston Villa 1-2 Chelsea

Everton 0-Zero Liverpool

Monday 22nd June

Man Metropolis 5-Zero Burnley

Tuesday 23rd June

Leicester 0-Zero Brighton

Tottenham 2-Zero West Ham

Wednesday 24th June

Man Utd 3-Zero Sheffield United

Newcastle 1-1 Aston Villa

Norwich 0-1 Everton

Wolves 1-Zero Bournemouth

Liverpool 4-Zero Crystal Palace

Thursday 25th June

Burnley 1-Zero Watford

Southampton 0-2 Arsenal

Chelsea 2-1 Man Metropolis

Saturday 27th June

Aston Villa 0-1 Wolves

Sunday 28th June

Watford 1-Three Southampton

Monday 29th June

Crystal Palace 0-1 Burnley

Tuesday 30th June

Brighton 0-Three Manchester United

Wednesday 1st July

Bournemouth 1-Four Newcastle

Arsenal 4-Zero Norwich

Everton 2-1 Leicester

West Ham 3-2 Chelsea

Thursday 2nd July

Sheffield United 3-1 Tottenham

Man Metropolis 4-Zero Liverpool

Saturday 4th July

Norwich 0-1 Brighton

Leicester 3-Zero Crystal Palace

Man Utd 5-2 Bournemouth

Wolves 0-2 Arsenal

Chelsea 3-Zero Watford

Sunday fifth July

Burnley 1-1 Sheffield United

Newcastle 2-2 West Ham

Liverpool 2-Zero Aston Villa

Southampton 1-Zero Man Metropolis

Monday sixth July

Tottenham 1-Zero Everton

Tuesday seventh July

Crystal Palace 2-Three Chelsea

Watford 2-1 Norwich

Arsenal 1-1 Leicester

Wednesday eighth July

Man Metropolis 5-Zero Newcastle

Sheffield United 1-Zero Wolves

West Ham 0-1 Burnley

Brighton 1-Three Liverpool

Thursday ninth July

Bournemouth 0-Zero Tottenham

Everton 1-1 Southampton

Aston Villa 0-Three Man Utd

Saturday 11th July

Norwich 0-Four West Ham

Watford 2-1 Newcastle

Liverpool 1-1 Burnley

Sheffield United 3-Zero Chelsea

Brighton 0-5 Man Metropolis

Sunday 12th July

Wolves 3-Zero Everton

Aston Villa 2-Zero Crystal Palace

Tottenham 2-1 Arsenal

Bournemouth 4-1 Leicester

Monday 13th July

Man Utd 2-2 Southampton

Tuesday 14th July

Chelsea 1-Zero Norwich

Wednesday 15th July

Burnley 1-1 Wolves

Man Metropolis 2-1 Bournemouth

Newcastle 1-Three Tottenham

Arsenal 2-1 Liverpool

Thursday 16th July

Everton 1-1 Aston Villa

Leicester 2-Zero Sheffield United

Crystal Palace 0-2 Man Utd

Southampton 1-1 Brighton

Friday 17th July

West Ham 3-1 Watford

Saturday 18th July

Norwich 0-2 Burnley

Sunday 19th July

Bournemouth 0-2 Southampton

Tottenham 3-Zero Leicester

Monday 20th July

Brighton 0-Zero Newcastle

Sheffield United 0-1 Everton

Wolves 2-Zero Crystal Palace

Tuesday 21st July

Watford 0-Four Man Metropolis

Aston Villa 1-Zero Arsenal

Wednesday 22nd July

Man Utd 1-1 West Ham

Liverpool 5-Three Chelsea

