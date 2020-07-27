Premier League fixtures 2019/2020: TV schedule for all remaining games – by channel and free-to-air

Are you prepared? Are you sitting comfortably? The ultimate spherical of Premier League fixtures are fast-approaching with dramatic conditions able to be resolved from all angles within the desk.
Liverpool have, in fact, wrapped up the title, however there are nonetheless loads of showdowns for Champions League and Europa League locations, in addition to a relegation battle that twist in three instructions.
Mission Restart has been a significant success story over the previous six weeks, and now groups are decided to complete with a flourish. Can they?
First off, the Champions League battle. Only one level separates Man Utd and Chelsea from Leicester – who’ve dropped to fifth this week.
United journey to face Leicester on the King Energy Stadium in what might be the largest sport of the weekend. The winner will declare a top-four place, a draw would see United qualify however that end result would see Leicester needing Wolves to beat Chelsea.
Additional down, Wolves and Tottenham are each assured a spot in both sixth or seventh. In the meanwhile, each spots might guarantee Europa League soccer subsequent season, except Arsenal win the FA Cup. In that situation, solely sixth would qualify for Europe.
The Gunners can solely end as excessive as eighth this time period, however can’t drop into the underside half.
On the foot of the desk, Norwich are relegated, West Ham and Brighton are rock-solid protected, leaving Aston Villa, Watford and Bournemouth within the lurch.
To outlive, Villa merely want a greater scoreline in opposition to West Ham than Watford can muster in opposition to Arsenal. In flip, Watford should higher Villa’s scorline.
Bournemouth stay the wildcard workforce. They have to beat Everton, they merely should, but when they do, all bets are off and they need to hope the opposite two sides lose.
On prime of all that, the Premier League prime scorers battle rages on with Jamie Vardy, Danny Ings and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang the primary contenders for the celebrated gong.
It’s promising to be fairly the footballing feast on Sunday with 10 games unfold throughout 10 channels by way of two broadcasters, and we’ve acquired all the information it is advisable hold observe of it all.
There are extra free-to-air Premier League games on this week, so check out the record under to work out your schedule for the weekend.
Try the complete record of Premier League fixtures, instances and channels for all remaining games in 2019/20.
When does the Premier League season finish?
The Premier League formally returned on Wednesday 17th June 2020, precisely 100 days after the final sport happened in March.
The three-month break was longer than an everyday low season for the Premier League, which means gamers needed to preserve their health all through and those that haven’t might be discovered.
The 2019/20 season set to finish on Sunday 26th July 2020.
Which TV channels will remaining Premier League games be on?
“I swear, you’ll by no means see something like this ever once more!” Martin Tyler, Sky Sports activities commentator, seconds after Sergio Aguero slammed house the title-winner for Manchester Metropolis in 2012.
Or was he speaking in regards to the truth we’ve had 92 stay games of Premier League soccer happening on nearly day by day of the week for the final two months?
You’ll have heard the time period unprecedented on an unprecedented scale throughout ‘these unprecedented instances’, however you could possibly simply apply it to the scenario the Premier League now finds itself in.
We’ve acquired one full matchweek left of prime flight soccer goodness to soak up and each single sport will likely be beamed stay to the nation – each single one in every of them.
Sky Sports activities and BT Sport claimed the lion’s share, whereas for the primary time ever, BBC received rights to point out stay Premier League soccer throughout their platforms. Amazon Prime Video have been additionally awarded a number of games, and their choices have been additionally made free-to-air.
Sky Sports activities are common stewards of Premier League TV rights and boasted the lion’s share of the protection with 64 games although 25 of these have been made accessible to look at on free channel Choose TV.
All matches on Sky Sports activities are even be accessible by way of streaming service NOW TV which requires no contracts or long-term offers, simply short-term passes to absorb the games you wish to.
BT Sport shut out the broadcasters with 20 stay games and whereas none have been made free-to-air, there are many offers and month-to-month passes to get the service with out having to shell out on a contract.
How lots of the Premier League games are free to air?
In complete 33 of the 92 lockdown matches have been made free-to-air. Sky has proven the majority of the games – 64 matches. Out of those games 25 have been free to air, that’s stay on-line or Freeview on Sky Choose. BT Sport had the rights to 20 of the games, BBC Sport aired 4, and one other 4 have been on Amazon Prime.
What time will the games kick-off?
Kick-off instances have different all through the lockdown weeks with a bunch of slots opened up to make sure as many games might be watched by as many individuals as doable.
Nonetheless, this Sunday, each sport will kick off at 4pm to make sure most equity and a stage taking part in area to all concerned.
Pre-match build-up present instances will range from match to match.
The place can I hearken to Premier League commentary?
The BBC will present stay radio commentary for all the matches.
Who’s taking part in subsequent?
We’ve acquired the complete round-up of fixtures under for you to work out your watching plan. Will you wish to watch Leicester v Man Utd within the battle for a top-four spot? Or would you favor to flick again and forth between the three relegation-battling groups?
As soon as the ultimate fixtures are performed, followers nonetheless have the promise of the FA Cup closing. Plus the Champions League. Plus the Europa League. What a summer season!
Oh, then the 2020/21 Premier League season will go forward in September. Soccer goes nowhere.
Premier League 2019/20 fixtures
The Premier League have confirmed the ultimate spherical of TV particulars. We’ve marked up the matches which are free-to-air.
Sunday 26th July
All 4pm kick-0ffs
Arsenal v Watford – Sky Sports activities Soccer
Burnley v Brighton – Sky Sports activities Area
Chelsea v Wolves – Sky Sports activities Premier League
Crystal Palace v Tottenham – Sky Sports activities Motion
Everton v Bournemouth – Sky Sports activities Golf
Leicester v Man Utd – Sky Sports activities Fundamental Occasion
Man Metropolis v Norwich – Sky One FREE TO AIR
Newcastle v Liverpool – BT Sport 2
Southampton v Sheffield United – Sky Sports activities Combine FREE TO AIR
West Ham v Aston Villa – BT Sport 1
Premier League TV schedule by channel – confirmed
All UK kick-off instances. Pre-match build-up reveals could precede games.
Premier League on BBC
N/A
Premier League on Amazon Prime Video
N/A
Premier League on Sky Sports activities
Sunday 26th July
All 4pm
Arsenal v Watford – Sky Sports activities Soccer
Burnley v Brighton – Sky Sports activities Area
Chelsea v Wolves – Sky Sports activities Premier League
Crystal Palace v Tottenham – Sky Sports activities Motion
Everton v Bournemouth – Sky Sports activities Golf
Leicester v Man Utd – Sky Sports activities Fundamental Occasion
Man Metropolis v Norwich – Sky One FREE TO AIR
Southampton v Sheffield United – Sky Sports activities Combine FREE TO AIR
Premier League on BT Sport
Sunday 26th July
All 4pm
Newcastle v Liverpool – BT Sport 2
West Ham v Aston Villa – BT Sport 1
Premier League 2019/20 outcomes up to now
Wednesday 17th June
Aston Villa 0-Zero Sheffield United
Man Metropolis 3-Zero Arsenal
Friday 19th June
Norwich 0-Three Southampton
Tottenham 1-1 Manchester United
Saturday 20th June
Watford 1-1 Leicester
Brighton 2-1 Arsenal
West Ham 0-2 Wolves
Bournemouth 0-2 Crystal Palace
Sunday 21st June
Newcastle 3-Zero Sheffield United
Aston Villa 1-2 Chelsea
Everton 0-Zero Liverpool
Monday 22nd June
Man Metropolis 5-Zero Burnley
Tuesday 23rd June
Leicester 0-Zero Brighton
Tottenham 2-Zero West Ham
Wednesday 24th June
Man Utd 3-Zero Sheffield United
Newcastle 1-1 Aston Villa
Norwich 0-1 Everton
Wolves 1-Zero Bournemouth
Liverpool 4-Zero Crystal Palace
Thursday 25th June
Burnley 1-Zero Watford
Southampton 0-2 Arsenal
Chelsea 2-1 Man Metropolis
Saturday 27th June
Aston Villa 0-1 Wolves
Sunday 28th June
Watford 1-Three Southampton
Monday 29th June
Crystal Palace 0-1 Burnley
Tuesday 30th June
Brighton 0-Three Manchester United
Wednesday 1st July
Bournemouth 1-Four Newcastle
Arsenal 4-Zero Norwich
Everton 2-1 Leicester
West Ham 3-2 Chelsea
Thursday 2nd July
Sheffield United 3-1 Tottenham
Man Metropolis 4-Zero Liverpool
Saturday 4th July
Norwich 0-1 Brighton
Leicester 3-Zero Crystal Palace
Man Utd 5-2 Bournemouth
Wolves 0-2 Arsenal
Chelsea 3-Zero Watford
Sunday fifth July
Burnley 1-1 Sheffield United
Newcastle 2-2 West Ham
Liverpool 2-Zero Aston Villa
Southampton 1-Zero Man Metropolis
Monday sixth July
Tottenham 1-Zero Everton
Tuesday seventh July
Crystal Palace 2-Three Chelsea
Watford 2-1 Norwich
Arsenal 1-1 Leicester
Wednesday eighth July
Man Metropolis 5-Zero Newcastle
Sheffield United 1-Zero Wolves
West Ham 0-1 Burnley
Brighton 1-Three Liverpool
Thursday ninth July
Bournemouth 0-Zero Tottenham
Everton 1-1 Southampton
Aston Villa 0-Three Man Utd
Saturday 11th July
Norwich 0-Four West Ham
Watford 2-1 Newcastle
Liverpool 1-1 Burnley
Sheffield United 3-Zero Chelsea
Brighton 0-5 Man Metropolis
Sunday 12th July
Wolves 3-Zero Everton
Aston Villa 2-Zero Crystal Palace
Tottenham 2-1 Arsenal
Bournemouth 4-1 Leicester
Monday 13th July
Man Utd 2-2 Southampton
Tuesday 14th July
Chelsea 1-Zero Norwich
Wednesday 15th July
Burnley 1-1 Wolves
Man Metropolis 2-1 Bournemouth
Newcastle 1-Three Tottenham
Arsenal 2-1 Liverpool
Thursday 16th July
Everton 1-1 Aston Villa
Leicester 2-Zero Sheffield United
Crystal Palace 0-2 Man Utd
Southampton 1-1 Brighton
Friday 17th July
West Ham 3-1 Watford
Saturday 18th July
Norwich 0-2 Burnley
Sunday 19th July
Bournemouth 0-2 Southampton
Tottenham 3-Zero Leicester
Monday 20th July
Brighton 0-Zero Newcastle
Sheffield United 0-1 Everton
Wolves 2-Zero Crystal Palace
Tuesday 21st July
Watford 0-Four Man Metropolis
Aston Villa 1-Zero Arsenal
Wednesday 22nd July
Man Utd 1-1 West Ham
Liverpool 5-Three Chelsea
When you’re wanting for one thing else to look at try our TV Information.
Add Comment