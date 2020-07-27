Premier League fixtures 2019/2020: TV schedule for all remaining games – by channel and free-to-air

Are you prepared? Are you sitting comfortably? The ultimate spherical of Premier League fixtures are fast-approaching with dramatic conditions able to be resolved from all angles within the desk.

Liverpool have, in fact, wrapped up the title, however there are nonetheless loads of showdowns for Champions League and Europa League locations, in addition to a relegation battle that twist in three instructions.

Mission Restart has been a significant success story over the previous six weeks, and now groups are decided to complete with a flourish. Can they?

First off, the Champions League battle. Only one level separates Man Utd and Chelsea from Leicester – who’ve dropped to fifth this week.

United journey to face Leicester on the King Energy Stadium in what might be the largest sport of the weekend. The winner will declare a top-four place, a draw would see United qualify however that end result would see Leicester needing Wolves to beat Chelsea.

Additional down, Wolves and Tottenham are each assured a spot in both sixth or seventh. In the meanwhile, each spots might guarantee Europa League soccer subsequent season, except Arsenal win the FA Cup. In that situation, solely sixth would qualify for Europe.

The Gunners can solely end as excessive as eighth this time period, however can’t drop into the underside half.

On the foot of the desk, Norwich are relegated, West Ham and Brighton are rock-solid protected, leaving Aston Villa, Watford and Bournemouth within the lurch.

To outlive, Villa merely want a greater scoreline in opposition to West Ham than Watford can muster in opposition to Arsenal. In flip, Watford should higher Villa’s scorline.

Bournemouth stay the wildcard workforce. They have to beat Everton, they merely should, but when they do, all bets are off and they need to hope the opposite two sides lose.

On prime of all that, the Premier League prime scorers battle rages on with Jamie Vardy, Danny Ings and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang the primary contenders for the celebrated gong.

It’s promising to be fairly the footballing feast on Sunday with 10 games unfold throughout 10 channels by way of two broadcasters, and we’ve acquired all the information it is advisable hold observe of it all.

There are extra free-to-air Premier League games on this week, so check out the record under to work out your schedule for the weekend.

Try the complete record of Premier League fixtures, instances and channels for all remaining games in 2019/20.

When does the Premier League season finish?

The Premier League formally returned on Wednesday 17th June 2020, precisely 100 days after the final sport happened in March.

The three-month break was longer than an everyday low season for the Premier League, which means gamers needed to preserve their health all through and those that haven’t might be discovered.

The 2019/20 season set to finish on Sunday 26th July 2020.

Which TV channels will remaining Premier League games be on?

“I swear, you’ll by no means see something like this ever once more!” Martin Tyler, Sky Sports activities commentator, seconds after Sergio Aguero slammed house the title-winner for Manchester Metropolis in 2012.

Or was he speaking in regards to the truth we’ve had 92 stay games of Premier League soccer happening on nearly day by day of the week for the final two months?

You’ll have heard the time period unprecedented on an unprecedented scale throughout ‘these unprecedented instances’, however you could possibly simply apply it to the scenario the Premier League now finds itself in.

We’ve acquired one full matchweek left of prime flight soccer goodness to soak up and each single sport will likely be beamed stay to the nation – each single one in every of them.

Sky Sports activities and BT Sport claimed the lion’s share, whereas for the primary time ever, BBC received rights to point out stay Premier League soccer throughout their platforms. Amazon Prime Video have been additionally awarded a number of games, and their choices have been additionally made free-to-air.

Sky Sports activities are common stewards of Premier League TV rights and boasted the lion’s share of the protection with 64 games although 25 of these have been made accessible to look at on free channel Choose TV.

All matches on Sky Sports activities are even be accessible by way of streaming service NOW TV which requires no contracts or long-term offers, simply short-term passes to absorb the games you wish to.

BT Sport shut out the broadcasters with 20 stay games and whereas none have been made free-to-air, there are many offers and month-to-month passes to get the service with out having to shell out on a contract.

How lots of the Premier League games are free to air?

In complete 33 of the 92 lockdown matches have been made free-to-air. Sky has proven the majority of the games – 64 matches. Out of those games 25 have been free to air, that’s stay on-line or Freeview on Sky Choose. BT Sport had the rights to 20 of the games, BBC Sport aired 4, and one other 4 have been on Amazon Prime.

What time will the games kick-off?

Kick-off instances have different all through the lockdown weeks with a bunch of slots opened up to make sure as many games might be watched by as many individuals as doable.

Nonetheless, this Sunday, each sport will kick off at 4pm to make sure most equity and a stage taking part in area to all concerned.

Pre-match build-up present instances will range from match to match.

The place can I hearken to Premier League commentary?

The BBC will present stay radio commentary for all the matches.

Who’s taking part in subsequent?

We’ve acquired the complete round-up of fixtures under for you to work out your watching plan. Will you wish to watch Leicester v Man Utd within the battle for a top-four spot? Or would you favor to flick again and forth between the three relegation-battling groups?

As soon as the ultimate fixtures are performed, followers nonetheless have the promise of the FA Cup closing. Plus the Champions League. Plus the Europa League. What a summer season!

Oh, then the 2020/21 Premier League season will go forward in September. Soccer goes nowhere.

Premier League 2019/20 fixtures

The Premier League have confirmed the ultimate spherical of TV particulars. We’ve marked up the matches which are free-to-air.

Sunday 26th July

All 4pm kick-0ffs

Arsenal v Watford – Sky Sports activities Soccer

Burnley v Brighton – Sky Sports activities Area

Chelsea v Wolves – Sky Sports activities Premier League

Crystal Palace v Tottenham – Sky Sports activities Motion

Everton v Bournemouth – Sky Sports activities Golf

Leicester v Man Utd – Sky Sports activities Fundamental Occasion

Man Metropolis v Norwich – Sky One FREE TO AIR

Newcastle v Liverpool – BT Sport 2

Southampton v Sheffield United – Sky Sports activities Combine FREE TO AIR

West Ham v Aston Villa – BT Sport 1

Premier League TV schedule by channel – confirmed

All UK kick-off instances. Pre-match build-up reveals could precede games.

Premier League on BBC

N/A

Premier League on Amazon Prime Video

N/A

Premier League on Sky Sports activities

Sunday 26th July

All 4pm

Arsenal v Watford – Sky Sports activities Soccer

Burnley v Brighton – Sky Sports activities Area

Chelsea v Wolves – Sky Sports activities Premier League

Crystal Palace v Tottenham – Sky Sports activities Motion

Everton v Bournemouth – Sky Sports activities Golf

Leicester v Man Utd – Sky Sports activities Fundamental Occasion

Man Metropolis v Norwich – Sky One FREE TO AIR

Southampton v Sheffield United – Sky Sports activities Combine FREE TO AIR

Premier League on BT Sport

Sunday 26th July

All 4pm

Newcastle v Liverpool – BT Sport 2

West Ham v Aston Villa – BT Sport 1

Premier League 2019/20 outcomes up to now

Wednesday 17th June

Aston Villa 0-Zero Sheffield United

Man Metropolis 3-Zero Arsenal

Friday 19th June

Norwich 0-Three Southampton

Tottenham 1-1 Manchester United

Saturday 20th June

Watford 1-1 Leicester

Brighton 2-1 Arsenal

West Ham 0-2 Wolves

Bournemouth 0-2 Crystal Palace

Sunday 21st June

Newcastle 3-Zero Sheffield United

Aston Villa 1-2 Chelsea

Everton 0-Zero Liverpool

Monday 22nd June

Man Metropolis 5-Zero Burnley

Tuesday 23rd June

Leicester 0-Zero Brighton

Tottenham 2-Zero West Ham

Wednesday 24th June

Man Utd 3-Zero Sheffield United

Newcastle 1-1 Aston Villa

Norwich 0-1 Everton

Wolves 1-Zero Bournemouth

Liverpool 4-Zero Crystal Palace

Thursday 25th June

Burnley 1-Zero Watford

Southampton 0-2 Arsenal

Chelsea 2-1 Man Metropolis

Saturday 27th June

Aston Villa 0-1 Wolves

Sunday 28th June

Watford 1-Three Southampton

Monday 29th June

Crystal Palace 0-1 Burnley

Tuesday 30th June

Brighton 0-Three Manchester United

Wednesday 1st July

Bournemouth 1-Four Newcastle

Arsenal 4-Zero Norwich

Everton 2-1 Leicester

West Ham 3-2 Chelsea

Thursday 2nd July

Sheffield United 3-1 Tottenham

Man Metropolis 4-Zero Liverpool

Saturday 4th July

Norwich 0-1 Brighton

Leicester 3-Zero Crystal Palace

Man Utd 5-2 Bournemouth

Wolves 0-2 Arsenal

Chelsea 3-Zero Watford

Sunday fifth July

Burnley 1-1 Sheffield United

Newcastle 2-2 West Ham

Liverpool 2-Zero Aston Villa

Southampton 1-Zero Man Metropolis

Monday sixth July

Tottenham 1-Zero Everton

Tuesday seventh July

Crystal Palace 2-Three Chelsea

Watford 2-1 Norwich

Arsenal 1-1 Leicester

Wednesday eighth July

Man Metropolis 5-Zero Newcastle

Sheffield United 1-Zero Wolves

West Ham 0-1 Burnley

Brighton 1-Three Liverpool

Thursday ninth July

Bournemouth 0-Zero Tottenham

Everton 1-1 Southampton

Aston Villa 0-Three Man Utd

Saturday 11th July

Norwich 0-Four West Ham

Watford 2-1 Newcastle

Liverpool 1-1 Burnley

Sheffield United 3-Zero Chelsea

Brighton 0-5 Man Metropolis

Sunday 12th July

Wolves 3-Zero Everton

Aston Villa 2-Zero Crystal Palace

Tottenham 2-1 Arsenal

Bournemouth 4-1 Leicester

Monday 13th July

Man Utd 2-2 Southampton

Tuesday 14th July

Chelsea 1-Zero Norwich

Wednesday 15th July

Burnley 1-1 Wolves

Man Metropolis 2-1 Bournemouth

Newcastle 1-Three Tottenham

Arsenal 2-1 Liverpool

Thursday 16th July

Everton 1-1 Aston Villa

Leicester 2-Zero Sheffield United

Crystal Palace 0-2 Man Utd

Southampton 1-1 Brighton

Friday 17th July

West Ham 3-1 Watford

Saturday 18th July

Norwich 0-2 Burnley

Sunday 19th July

Bournemouth 0-2 Southampton

Tottenham 3-Zero Leicester

Monday 20th July

Brighton 0-Zero Newcastle

Sheffield United 0-1 Everton

Wolves 2-Zero Crystal Palace

Tuesday 21st July

Watford 0-Four Man Metropolis

Aston Villa 1-Zero Arsenal

Wednesday 22nd July

Man Utd 1-1 West Ham

Liverpool 5-Three Chelsea

