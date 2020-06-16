Premier League fixtures 2019/2020: TV schedule for all remaining games – by channel and free-to-air

Premier League fixtures have been confirmed for the remaining games of 2019/20 with lots nonetheless to play for throughout the highest flight.

Liverpool boast a commanding 22-point lead over Manchester Metropolis within the title race, which means the Reds may cross the end line very shortly after the restart, whereas Leicester path the highest pair.

Chelsea stay in pole place for a Champions League spot however Manchester United clicked into red-hot kind previous to lockdown and will hope to choose up the place they left off.

Outsiders Wolves and Sheffield United stay within the hunt for success following dazzling seasons from either side, whereas North London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham linger simply exterior the highest six and should decide up the tempo if they’re to safe a Europa League berth.

Bournemouth, Aston Villa and Norwich can be decided to take advantage of Venture Restart. They had been at risk of being routinely relegated had the season been ended prematurely, however now they face the battle of a lifetime to scramble clear with West Ham, Watford and Brighton additionally deep within the combine.

Now TV has a Sports activities Cross for £25 a month that will help you watch the remaining games – extra on that under as we clarify what to observe the place.

Take a look at the total listing of Premier League fixtures, occasions and channels for all remaining games in 2019/20.

When is the Premier League matches begin?

The Premier League will formally return on Wednesday 17th June 2020, precisely 100 days after the final sport befell in March.

The three-month break is longer than a daily low season for the Premier League, which means gamers may have needed to keep their health all through or face being left behind as soon as the motion resumes.

All remaining 92 games can be performed in a six-week window – together with three rounds of midweek matches – with the 2019/20 season set to finish on Sunday 26th July, barring any hiccups alongside the best way.

Who’s enjoying the primary Premier League match?

The primary match of the Premier League restart can be Aston Villa v Sheffield United at 6pm on Wednesday 17th June.

Villa ought to have hosted the Blades previous to the lockdown however the sport needed to be postponed as a result of their involvement within the Carabao Cup ultimate.

Manchester Metropolis – who triumphed in that ultimate – additionally noticed their sport towards Arsenal postponed for the identical purpose. Man Metropolis v Arsenal is now on at 8.15pm on Wednesday, 17th June too.

As soon as these 4 groups have performed on the Wednesday night time, each Premier League staff can be degree on 29 games. At that time, the common fixture listing under will begin.

Which TV channels will they be on?

“I swear, you’ll by no means see something like this ever once more!” Martin Tyler, Sky Sports activities commentator, seconds after Sergio Aguero slammed dwelling the title-winner for Manchester Metropolis in 2012…

Or was he speaking in regards to the truth we’ve got 92 stay games of Premier League soccer to happen on virtually day-after-day of the week for the subsequent two months?

You should have heard the time period unprecedented on an unprecedented scale throughout ‘these unprecedented occasions’, however you may simply apply it to the scenario the Premier League now finds itself in.

We’ve acquired 9 full match weeks of prime flight soccer goodness to soak up within the coming months, and each single sport can be beamed stay to the nation – each single one in all them.

Sky Sports activities and BT Sport have claimed the lion’s share, whereas for the primary time ever, BBC received the rights to indicate stay Premier League soccer throughout their platforms. Amazon Prime Video has additionally been awarded a number of games, and have confirmed they too can be made free-to-air.

Sky Sports activities are common stewards of Premier League TV rights and they boast the lion’s share of the protection with 64 games although 25 of these have been made accessible to observe on free channel Decide TV.

BT Sport shut out the broadcasters with 20 stay games and whereas none have been made free-to-air, there are many offers and month-to-month passes to get the service with out having to shell out on a contract.

How most of the remaining Premier League games free to air?

In whole 33 of the remaining 92 matches can be free-to-air.. Sky is displaying the majority of the games – 64 matches. Out of those games 25 re free to air, that’s stay on-line or Freeview on Sky Decide. BT Sport has the rights to 20 of the games. BBC Sport airs 4, and one other 4 are on Amazon Prime, however you received’t want Prime membership.

What time will the games kick-off?

The occasions fluctuate all through the week however usually observe this time schedule:

Monday – 8pm

– 8pm Tuesday/Wednesday/Thursday – 6pm, 8pm and 8.15pm

– 6pm, 8pm and 8.15pm Friday – 6pm or 8pm

– 6pm or 8pm Saturday – 12:30pm, 3pm, 5:30pm, 7:45pm

– 12:30pm, 3pm, 5:30pm, 7:45pm Sunday – 12pm, 2pm, 4:15pm, 4:30pm and 7pm

The place can I hearken to Premier League commentary?

The BBC will present stay radio commentary for all the matches.

Premier League 2019/20 fixtures

The Premier League confirmed the remaining games and kick-off occasions for the primary three rounds of matches. We’ve marked up the matches which are free-to-air.

Wednesday 17th June

Aston Villa v Sheffield United (6pm) Sky Sports activities

Man Metropolis v Arsenal (8pm) Sky Sports activities

Friday 19th June

Norwich v Southampton (6pm) Sky Sports activities/Decide TV FREE TO AIR

Tottenham v Manchester United (8pm) Sky Sports activities

Saturday 20th June

Watford v Leicester (12:30pm) BT Sport

Brighton v Arsenal (3pm) BT Sport

West Ham v Wolves (5:30pm) Sky Sports activities

Bournemouth v Crystal Palace (7:45pm) BBC FREE TO AIR

Sunday 21st June

Newcastle v Sheffield United (2pm) Sky Sports activities/Decide TV FREE TO AIR

Aston Villa v Chelsea (4:30pm) Sky Sports activities

Everton v Liverpool (7pm) Sky Sports activities/Decide TV FREE TO AIR

Monday 22nd June

Man Metropolis v Burnley (8pm) Sky Sports activities

Tuesday 23rd June

Southampton v Arsenal (6pm) Sky Sports activities

Tottenham v West Ham (8:15pm) Sky Sports activities

Wednesday 24th June

Manchester United v Sheffield United (6pm) Sky Sports activities/Decide TV FREE TO AIR

Newcastle v Aston Villa (6pm) BT Sport

Norwich v Everton (6pm) BBC FREE TO AIR

Liverpool v Crystal Palace (8:15pm) Sky Sports activities

Thursday 25th June

Burnley v Watford (6pm) Sky Sports activities/Decide TV FREE TO AIR

Leicester v Brighton (6pm) Sky Sports activities

Chelsea v Man Metropolis (8:15pm) Sky Sports activities

Wolves v Bournemouth (8:15pm) BT Sport

Sunday 28th June

Aston Villa v Wolves (12pm) BT Sport

Watford v Southampton (4:30pm) Sky Sports activities/Decide TV FREE TO AIR

Monday 29th June

Crystal Palace v Burnley (8pm) Amazon Prime FREE TO AIR

Tuesday 30th June

Brighton v Manchester United (6pm) Sky Sports activities/Decide TV FREE TO AIR

Sheffield United v Tottenham (8:15pm) Sky Sports activities

Wednesday 1st July

Bournemouth v Newcastle (6pm) Sky Sports activities/Decide TV FREE TO AIR

Everton v Leicester (6pm) Sky Sports activities

West Ham v Chelsea (8:15pm) Sky Sports activities

Thursday 2nd July

Arsenal v Norwich (6pm) BT Sport

Man Metropolis v Liverpool (8:15pm) Sky Sports activities

Extra fixtures to be introduced…

Premier League TV schedule by channel – confirmed

All UK kick-off occasions. Pre-match build-up exhibits might precede games.

Premier League on BBC

Saturday 20th June

Bournemouth v Crystal Palace (7:45pm)

Wednesday 24th June

Norwich v Everton (6pm)

Premier League on Amazon Prime Video

Monday 29th June

Crystal Palace v Burnley (8pm)

Premier League on Sky Sports activities

Wednesday 17th June

Aston Villa v Sheffield United (6pm)

Man Metropolis v Arsenal (8pm)

Friday 19th June

Norwich v Southampton (6pm)

Tottenham v Manchester United (8pm)

Saturday 20th June

West Ham v Wolves (5:30pm)

Sunday 21st June

Newcastle v Sheffield United (2pm)

Aston Villa v Chelsea (4:30pm)

Everton v Liverpool (7pm)

Monday 22nd June

Man Metropolis v Burnley (8pm)

Tuesday 23rd June

Southampton v Arsenal (6pm)

Tottenham v West Ham (8:15pm)

Wednesday 24th June

Manchester United v Sheffield United (6pm)

Liverpool v Crystal Palace (8:15pm)

Thursday 25th June

Burnley v Watford (6pm)

Leicester v Brighton (6pm)

Chelsea v Man Metropolis (8:15pm)

Sunday 28th June

Watford v Southampton (4:30pm)

Tuesday 30th June

Brighton v Manchester United (6pm)

Sheffield United v Tottenham (8:15pm)

Wednesday 1st July

Bournemouth v Newcastle (6pm)

Everton v Leicester (6pm)

West Ham v Chelsea (8:15pm)

Thursday 2nd July

Man Metropolis v Liverpool (8:15pm)

Premier League on BT Sport

Saturday 20th June

Watford v Leicester (12:30pm)

Brighton v Arsenal (3pm)

Wednesday 24th June

Newcastle v Aston Villa (6pm)

Thursday 25th June

Wolves v Bournemouth (8:15pm)

Sunday 28th June

Aston Villa v Wolves (12pm)

Thursday 2nd July

Arsenal v Norwich (6pm)