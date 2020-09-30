Premier League fixtures on TV | 2020/2021 schedule, channels, dates

Premier League followers are experiencing a large number of feelings proper now following a wild weekend of outcomes from the highest flight.

Manchester Metropolis had been humbled in a 5-2 thrashing by Leicester after conceding three penalties. Jamie Vardy bagged a hat-trick as he put Pep Guardiola’s ragged aspect to the sword.

As if that wasn’t sufficient, West Ham – seemingly down and out with little to hope for in 2020/21 – turned up the warmth on high-flying Wolves with a 4-0 victory.

Tottenham must be celebrating a deserved, albeit unspectacular 1-0 win over Newcastle proper now, however for a hotly-contested last-minute penalty determination that has sparked fury throughout the league.

The Magpies received’t have believed their luck when Eric Dier was deemed to have dealt with the ball, and Callum Wilson made no mistake from the spot.

Liverpool and Arsenal go face to face this night to wrap up the gameweek, with either side hoping to a present a degree of defensive solidarity that seems to have abandoned quite a few groups throughout the league to date in 2020/21.

The wacky outcome imply you'll virtually actually be seeking to our Fantasy Premier League ideas forward of GW4, and we'll deliver you all of the updates you wants going into subsequent weekend as soon as this week is etched into the historical past books.

Each Premier League fixture in September will likely be proven dwell with broadcasters Sky Sports activities, BT Sport, Amazon Prime Video and BBC to share the spoils.

The draw back? Put together your self for fewer Premier League free-to-air video games, though we may very well be in for a number of throughout the course of the season.

Groups will likely be rocking recent appears to be like with a number of latest Premier League kits in 2020/21 however will hope their performances will seize probably the most consideration – for the precise causes.

The preliminary 2020/21 Premier League schedule has been launched and we've bought the complete fixture listing under together with all of the TV particulars you can presumably want to observe all of the motion. Scroll down for the complete Premier League fixtures listing.

What Premier League video games are on right this moment?

We’ve bought two extra fixtures arising this week within the Premier League they usually’re each dwell on TV.

For the complete listing of video games arising, scroll to our Premier League fixture listing additional down the web page.

For now, right here’s each Premier League sport dwell on TV this week in UK time:

Monday twenty eighth September

Fulham v Aston Villa (5:45pm) Sky Sports activities Premier League / Predominant Occasion / NOW TV

Liverpool v Arsenal (8pm) Sky Sports activities Premier League / Predominant Occasion / NOW TV

How one can watch each Premier League match on TV

We've rounded up the complete listing of broadcasters confirmed to be displaying Premier League fixtures throughout 2020/21. We'll add to this listing if video games are shared out additional.

Sky Sports activities stays the house of Premier League soccer with 140 video games to be proven dwell on their platforms throughout the span of the season, plus an extra six video games in September.

You possibly can add the Sky Sports activities Premier League and Sky Sports activities Soccer channels for simply £18 per thirty days mixed or decide up the whole sports activities bundle for simply £23 per thirty days.

NOW TV is actually Sky Sports activities with out the dedication to a prolonged contract, providing the very same variety of video games. They provide each Sky Sports activities channel through one-off charges – both as a day cross (£9.99) or month cross (£33.99).

The service could be streamed by way of a pc or apps discovered on most good TVs, telephones and video games consoles. NOW TV can be out there through BT Sport.

BT Sport boast 58 dwell video games in 2020/21 – plus an extra three in September – and can sometimes present their video games within the weekly Saturday lunchtime slot, whereas they may even present a full week of matches in some unspecified time in the future through the marketing campaign.

You possibly can join a BT Sport subscription or decide up a contract-free BT Sport month-to-month cross for £25.

Amazon Prime Video will broadcast two rounds of fixtures in December – together with the Boxing Day video games – plus one further sport in September.

You possibly can make the most of their 30-day free trial which incorporates free next-day supply on 1000’s of things throughout the Amazon retailer.

What number of Premier League video games are free to air?

BBC aired 4 Premier League video games for the primary time in historical past final season, drawing in file numbers of viewers.

They weren’t initially handed any video games as a part of the TV particulars announcement – a blow for followers hoping to catch the motion on free-to-air channels – however that modified days earlier than the season.

Golf equipment have reversed their determination to dam non-TV video games from being broadcast. Sky Sports activities and BT Sport have been given further fixtures, whereas BBC had been handed one sport in September and may very well be given extra if golf equipment proceed to help the push to make video games out there to all.

On the Decide TV entrance, Sky Sports activities made a number of video games out there on their free-to-air channel, a agency fan favorite throughout lockdown, however to date there are not any agency bulletins to make video games free to air in 2020/21.

Hold testing this web page for the newest updates, and we'll do every part we will that will help you watch each second of Premier League soccer on free-to-air TV, if out there.

Premier League 2020/21 fixtures

All UK time.

Saturday third October

Chelsea v Crystal Palace (12:30pm) BT Sport

Everton v Brighton (3pm) BT Sport

Leeds v Man Metropolis (5:30pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV

Newcastle v Burnley (8pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV

Sunday 4th October

Leicester v West Ham (12pm) BT Sport

Southampton v West Brom (12pm) BT Sport

Arsenal v Sheffield United (2pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV

Wolves v Fulham (2pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV

Man Utd v Tottenham (4:30pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV

Aston Villa v Liverpool (7:15pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV

Saturday seventeenth October

Chelsea v Southampton (3pm)

Crystal Palace v Brighton (3pm)

Everton v Liverpool (3pm)

Leeds v Wolves (3pm)

Leicester v Aston Villa (3pm)

Man Metropolis v Arsenal (3pm)

Newcastle v Man Utd (3pm)

Sheffield United v Fulham (3pm)

Tottenham v West Ham (3pm)

West Brom v Burnley (3pm)

Saturday twenty fourth October

Arsenal v Leicester (3pm)

Aston Villa v Leeds (3pm)

Brighton v West Brom (3pm)

Burnley v Tottenham (3pm)

Fulham v Crystal Palace (3pm)

Liverpool v Sheffield United (3pm)

Man Utd v Chelsea (3pm)

Southampton v Everton (3pm)

West Ham v Man Metropolis (3pm)

Wolves v Newcastle (3pm)

Saturday thirty first October

Aston Villa v Southampton (3pm)

Burnley v Chelsea (3pm)

Fulham v West Brom (3pm)

Leeds v Leicester (3pm)

Liverpool v West Ham (3pm)

Man Utd v Arsenal (3pm)

Newcastle v Everton (3pm)

Sheffield United v Man Metropolis (3pm)

Tottenham v Brighton (3pm)

Wolves v Crystal Palace (3pm)

Saturday seventh November

Arsenal v Aston Villa (3pm)

Brighton v Burnley (3pm)

Chelsea v Sheffield United (3pm)

Crystal Palace v Leeds (3pm)

Everton v Man Utd (3pm)

Leicester v Wolves (3pm)

Man Metropolis v Liverpool (3pm)

Southampton v Newcastle (3pm)

West Brom v Tottenham (3pm)

West Ham v Fulham (3pm)

Saturday twenty first November

Aston Villa v Brighton (3pm)

Burnley v Crystal Palace (3pm)

Fulham v Everton (3pm)

Leeds v Arsenal (3pm)

Liverpool v Leicester (3pm)

Man Utd v West Brom (3pm)

Newcastle v Chelsea (3pm)

Sheffield United v West Ham (3pm)

Tottenham v Man Metropolis (3pm)

Wolves v Southampton (3pm)

Saturday twenty eighth November

Arsenal v Wolves (3pm)

Brighton v Liverpool (3pm)

Chelsea v Tottenham (3pm)

Crystal Palace v Newcastle (3pm)

Everton v Leeds (3pm)

Leicester v Fulham (3pm)

Man Metropolis v Burnley (3pm)

Southampton v Man Utd (3pm)

West Brom v Sheffield United (3pm)

West Ham v Aston Villa (3pm)

Saturday fifth December

Aston Villa v Newcastle

Brighton v Southampton

Burnley v Everton

Chelsea v Leeds

Liverpool v Wolves

Man Metropolis v Fulham

Sheffield United v Leicester

Tottenham v Arsenal

West Brom v Crystal Palace

West Ham v Man Utd

Saturday twelfth December

Arsenal v Burnley

Crystal Palace v Tottenham

Everton v Chelsea

Fulham v Liverpool

Leeds v West Ham

Leicester v Brighton

Man Utd v Man Metropolis

Newcastle v West Brom

Southampton v Sheffield United

Wolves v Aston Villa

Tuesday fifteenth December

Arsenal v Southampton

Aston Villa v Burnley

Fulham v Brighton

Leeds v Newcastle

Leicester v Everton

Sheffield United v Man Utd

West Ham v Crystal Palace

Wolves v Chelsea

Wednesday sixteenth December

Liverpool v Tottenham

Man Metropolis v West Brom

Saturday nineteenth December

Brighton v Sheffield United

Burnley v Wolves

Chelsea v West Ham

Crystal Palace v Liverpool

Everton v Arsenal

Man Utd v Leeds

Newcastle v Fulham

Southampton v Man Metropolis

Tottenham v Leicester

West Brom v Aston Villa

Saturday twenty sixth December – Boxing Day

Arsenal v Chelsea

Aston Villa v Crystal Palace

Fulham v Southampton

Leeds v Burnley

Leicester v Man Utd

Liverpool v West Brom

Man Metropolis v Newcastle

Sheffield United v Everton

West Ham v Brighton

Wolves v Tottenham

Monday twenty eighth December

Brighton v Arsenal

Burnley v Sheffield United

Chelsea v Aston Villa

Crystal Palace v Leicester

Everton v Man Metropolis

Man Utd v Wolves

Newcastle v Liverpool

Southampton v West Ham

Tottenham v Fulham

West Brom v Leeds

Saturday 2nd January

Brighton v Wolves

Burnley v Fulham

Chelsea v Man Metropolis

Crystal Palace v Sheffield United

Everton v West Ham

Man Utd v Aston Villa

Newcastle v Leicester

Southampton v Liverpool

Tottenham v Leeds

West Brom v Arsenal

Tuesday twelfth January

Arsenal v Crystal Palace

Aston Villa v Tottenham

Fulham v Man Utd

Leeds v Southampton

Leicester v Chelsea

Sheffield United v Newcastle

West Ham v West Brom

Wolves v Everton

Wednesday thirteenth January

Liverpool v Burnley

Man Metropolis v Brighton

Saturday sixteenth January

Arsenal v Newcastle

Aston Villa v Everton

Fulham v Chelsea

Leeds v Brighton

Leicester v Southampton

Liverpool v Man Utd

Man Metropolis v Crystal Palace

Sheffield United v Tottenham

West Ham v Burnley

Wolves v West Brom

Tuesday twenty sixth January

Brighton v Fulham

Burnley v Aston Villa

Everton v Leicester

Man Utd v Sheffield United

West Brom v Man Metropolis

Wednesday twenty seventh January

Chelsea v Wolves

Crystal Palace v West Ham

Newcastle v Leeds

Southampton v Arsenal

Tottenham v Liverpool

Saturday thirtieth January

Arsenal v Man Utd

Brighton v Tottenham

Chelsea v Burnley

Crystal Palace v Wolves

Everton v Newcastle

Leicester v Leeds

Man Metropolis v Sheffield United

Southampton v Aston Villa

West Brom v Fulham

West Ham v Liverpool

Tuesday 2nd February

Aston Villa v West Ham

Burnley v Man Metropolis

Fulham v Leicester

Leeds v Everton

Man Utd v Southampton

Sheffield United v West Brom

Wolves v Arsenal

Wednesday third February

Liverpool v Brighton

Newcastle v Crystal Palace

Tottenham v Chelsea

Saturday sixth February

Aston Villa v Arsenal

Burnley v Brighton

Fulham v West Ham

Leeds v Crystal Palace

Liverpool v Man Metropolis

Man Utd v Everton

Newcastle v Southampton

Sheffield United v Chelsea

Tottenham v West Brom

Wolves v Leicester

Saturday thirteenth February

Arsenal v Leeds

Brighton v Aston Villa

Chelsea v Newcastle

Crystal Palace v Burnley

Everton v Fulham

Leicester v Liverpool

Man Metropolis v Tottenham

Southampton v Wolves

West Brom v Man Utd

West Ham v Sheffield United

Saturday twentieth February

Arsenal v Man Metropolis

Aston Villa v Leicester

Brighton v Crystal Palace

Burnley v West Brom

Fulham v Sheffield United

Liverpool v Everton

Man Utd v Newcastle

Southampton v Chelsea

West Ham v Tottenham

Wolves v Leeds

Saturday twenty seventh February

Chelsea v Man Utd

Crystal Palace v Fulham

Everton v Southampton

Leeds v Aston Villa

Leicester v Arsenal

Man Metropolis v West Ham

Newcastle v Wolves

Sheffield United v Liverpool

Tottenham v Burnley

West Brom v Brighton

Saturday sixth March

Aston Villa v Wolves

Brighton v Leicester

Burnley v Arsenal

Chelsea v Everton

Liverpool v Fulham

Man Metropolis v Man Utd

Sheffield United v Southampton

Tottenham v Crystal Palace

West Brom v Newcastle

West Ham v Leeds

Saturday thirteenth March

Arsenal v Tottenham

Crystal Palace v West Brom

Everton v Burnley

Fulham v Man Metropolis

Leeds v Chelsea

Leicester v Sheffield United

Man Utd v West Ham

Newcastle v Aston Villa

Southampton v Brighton

Wolves v Liverpool

Saturday twentieth March

Brighton v Newcastle

Burnley v Leicester

Crystal Palace v Man Utd

Fulham v Leeds

Liverpool v Chelsea

Man Metropolis v Wolves

Sheffield United v Aston Villa

Tottenham v Southampton

West Brom v Everton

West Ham v Arsenal

Saturday third April

Arsenal v Liverpool

Aston Villa v Fulham

Chelsea v West Brom

Everton v Crystal Palace

Leeds v Sheffield United

Leicester v Man Metropolis

Man Utd v Brighton

Newcastle v Tottenham

Southampton v Burnley

Wolves v West Ham

Saturday tenth April

Brighton v Everton

Burnley v Newcastle

Crystal Palace v Chelsea

Fulham v Wolves

Liverpool v Aston Villa

Man Metropolis v Leeds

Sheffield United v Arsenal

Tottenham v Man Utd

West Brom v Southampton

West Ham v Leicester

Saturday seventeenth April

Arsenal v Fulham

Aston Villa v Man Metropolis

Chelsea v Brighton

Everton v Tottenham

Leeds v Liverpool

Leicester v West Brom

Man Utd v Burnley

Newcastle v West Ham

Southampton v Crystal Palace

Wolves v Sheffield United

Saturday twenty fourth April

Arsenal v Everton

Aston Villa v West Brom

Fulham v Tottenham

Leeds v Man Utd

Leicester v Crystal Palace

Liverpool v Newcastle

Man Metropolis v Southampton

Sheffield United v Brighton

West Ham v Chelsea

Wolves v Burnley

Saturday 1st Might

Brighton v Leeds

Burnley v West Ham

Chelsea v Fulham

Crystal Palace v Man Metropolis

Everton v Aston Villa

Man Utd v Liverpool

Newcastle v Arsenal

Southampton v Leicester

Tottenham v Sheffield United

West Brom v Wolves

Saturday eighth Might

Arsenal v West Brom

Aston Villa v Man Utd

Fulham v Burnley

Leeds v Tottenham

Leicester v Newcastle

Liverpool v Southampton

Man Metropolis v Chelsea

Sheffield United v Crystal Palace

West Ham v Everton

Wolves v Brighton

Tuesday eleventh Might

Brighton v West Ham

Burnley v Leeds

Everton v Sheffield United

Man Utd v Leicester

West Brom v Liverpool

Wednesday twelfth Might

Chelsea v Arsenal

Crystal Palace v Aston Villa

Newcastle v Man Metropolis

Southampton v Fulham

Tottenham v Wolves

Saturday fifteenth Might

Brighton v Man Metropolis

Burnley v Liverpool

Chelsea v Leicester

Crystal Palace v Arsenal

Everton v Wolves

Man Utd v Fulham

Newcastle v Sheffield United

Southampton v Leeds

Tottenham v Aston Villa

West Brom v West Ham

Saturday twenty third Might

Arsenal v Brighton (4pm)

Aston Villa v Chelsea (4pm)

Fulham v Newcastle (4pm)

Leeds v West Brom (4pm)

Leicester v Tottenham (4pm)

Liverpool v Crystal Palace (4pm)

Man Metropolis v Everton (4pm)

Sheffield United v Burnley (4pm)

West Ham v Southampton (4pm)

Wolves v Man Utd (4pm)

When will the 2020/21 Premier League season finish?



The official finish date has been confirmed to be Sunday twenty third Might.

Organisers should shoe-horn the season right into a roughly ‘regular’ schedule by the tip of the season with an finish date in Might to accommodate the re-scheduled Euro 2020 which has been shifted to start out on eleventh June 2021.

The Premier League season normally ends in early-to-mid Might however will run an additional week to make sure all video games are performed.

Will followers be allowed again to stadiums?

Not but. The season will begin behind closed doorways, but it surely might solely be a number of weeks into the restart after we see followers in stands as soon as extra.

Sports activities minister Nigel Huddleston confirmed a goal date of 1st October 2020 is in place for a partial reopening of main sporting occasions.

Studies declare as much as 30 p.c of a stadium’s common capability may very well be used to make sure as many individuals as potential can attend with out compromising security.

A Brighton v Chelsea pre-season fixture was attended by a number of thousand followers in a profitable trial sport which might pave the way in which for a gentle return to normality.

Premier League 2020/21 outcomes

Saturday twelfth September

Fulham 0-3 Arsenal

Crystal Palace 1-0 Southampton

Liverpool 4-3 Leeds

West Ham 0-2 Newcastle

Sunday thirteenth September

West Brom 0-3 Leicester

Tottenham 0-1 Everton

Monday 14th September

Sheffield United 0-2 Wolves

Brighton 1-3 Chelsea

Saturday nineteenth September

Everton 5-2 West Brom

Leeds 4-3 Fulham

Man Utd 1-3 Crystal Palace

Arsenal 2-1 West Ham

Sunday twentieth September

Southampton 2-5 Tottenham

Newcastle 0-3 Brighton

Chelsea 0-2 Liverpool

Leicester 4-2 Burnley

Monday twenty first September

Aston Villa 1-0 Sheffield United

Wolves 1-3 Man Metropolis

Saturday twenty sixth September

Brighton 2-3 Man Utd

Crystal Palace 1-2 Everton

West Brom 3-3 Chelsea

Burnley 0-1 Southampton

Sunday twenty seventh September

Sheffield United 0-1 Leeds

Tottenham 1-1 Newcastle

Man Metropolis 2-5 Leicester

West Ham 4-0 Wolves

