Premier League fixtures on TV | 2020/2021 schedule, channels, dates

Premier League followers are experiencing a large number of feelings proper now following a wild weekend of outcomes from the highest flight.
Manchester Metropolis had been humbled in a 5-2 thrashing by Leicester after conceding three penalties. Jamie Vardy bagged a hat-trick as he put Pep Guardiola’s ragged aspect to the sword.
As if that wasn’t sufficient, West Ham – seemingly down and out with little to hope for in 2020/21 – turned up the warmth on high-flying Wolves with a 4-0 victory.
Tottenham must be celebrating a deserved, albeit unspectacular 1-0 win over Newcastle proper now, however for a hotly-contested last-minute penalty determination that has sparked fury throughout the league.
The Magpies received’t have believed their luck when Eric Dier was deemed to have dealt with the ball, and Callum Wilson made no mistake from the spot.
Liverpool and Arsenal go face to face this night to wrap up the gameweek, with either side hoping to a present a degree of defensive solidarity that seems to have abandoned quite a few groups throughout the league to date in 2020/21.
Each Premier League fixture in September will likely be proven dwell with broadcasters Sky Sports activities, BT Sport, Amazon Prime Video and BBC to share the spoils.
The draw back? Put together your self for fewer Premier League free-to-air video games, though we may very well be in for a number of throughout the course of the season.
Groups will likely be rocking recent appears to be like with a number of latest Premier League kits in 2020/21 however will hope their performances will seize probably the most consideration – for the precise causes.
The preliminary 2020/21 Premier League schedule has been launched and we’ve bought the complete fixture listing under together with all of the TV particulars you can presumably want to observe all of the motion. Scroll down for the complete Premier League fixtures listing.
What Premier League video games are on right this moment?
We’ve bought two extra fixtures arising this week within the Premier League they usually’re each dwell on TV.
For the complete listing of video games arising, scroll to our Premier League fixture listing additional down the web page.
For now, right here’s each Premier League sport dwell on TV this week in UK time:
Monday twenty eighth September
Fulham v Aston Villa (5:45pm) Sky Sports activities Premier League / Predominant Occasion / NOW TV
Liverpool v Arsenal (8pm) Sky Sports activities Premier League / Predominant Occasion / NOW TV
How one can watch each Premier League match on TV
We’ve rounded up the complete listing of broadcasters confirmed to be displaying Premier League fixtures throughout 2020/21. We’ll add to this listing if video games are shared out additional.
Sky Sports activities stays the house of Premier League soccer with 140 video games to be proven dwell on their platforms throughout the span of the season, plus an extra six video games in September.
You possibly can add the Sky Sports activities Premier League and Sky Sports activities Soccer channels for simply £18 per thirty days mixed or decide up the whole sports activities bundle for simply £23 per thirty days.
NOW TV is actually Sky Sports activities with out the dedication to a prolonged contract, providing the very same variety of video games. They provide each Sky Sports activities channel through one-off charges – both as a day cross (£9.99) or month cross (£33.99).
The service could be streamed by way of a pc or apps discovered on most good TVs, telephones and video games consoles. NOW TV can be out there through BT Sport.
BT Sport boast 58 dwell video games in 2020/21 – plus an extra three in September – and can sometimes present their video games within the weekly Saturday lunchtime slot, whereas they may even present a full week of matches in some unspecified time in the future through the marketing campaign.
You possibly can join a BT Sport subscription or decide up a contract-free BT Sport month-to-month cross for £25.
Amazon Prime Video will broadcast two rounds of fixtures in December – together with the Boxing Day video games – plus one further sport in September.
You possibly can make the most of their 30-day free trial which incorporates free next-day supply on 1000’s of things throughout the Amazon retailer.
What number of Premier League video games are free to air?
BBC aired 4 Premier League video games for the primary time in historical past final season, drawing in file numbers of viewers.
They weren’t initially handed any video games as a part of the TV particulars announcement – a blow for followers hoping to catch the motion on free-to-air channels – however that modified days earlier than the season.
Golf equipment have reversed their determination to dam non-TV video games from being broadcast. Sky Sports activities and BT Sport have been given further fixtures, whereas BBC had been handed one sport in September and may very well be given extra if golf equipment proceed to help the push to make video games out there to all.
On the Decide TV entrance, Sky Sports activities made a number of video games out there on their free-to-air channel, a agency fan favorite throughout lockdown, however to date there are not any agency bulletins to make video games free to air in 2020/21.
Hold testing this web page for the newest updates, and we’ll do every part we will that will help you watch each second of Premier League soccer on free-to-air TV, if out there.
Premier League 2020/21 fixtures
All UK time.
Saturday third October
Chelsea v Crystal Palace (12:30pm) BT Sport
Everton v Brighton (3pm) BT Sport
Leeds v Man Metropolis (5:30pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV
Newcastle v Burnley (8pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV
Sunday 4th October
Leicester v West Ham (12pm) BT Sport
Southampton v West Brom (12pm) BT Sport
Arsenal v Sheffield United (2pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV
Wolves v Fulham (2pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV
Man Utd v Tottenham (4:30pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV
Aston Villa v Liverpool (7:15pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV
Saturday seventeenth October
Chelsea v Southampton (3pm)
Crystal Palace v Brighton (3pm)
Everton v Liverpool (3pm)
Leeds v Wolves (3pm)
Leicester v Aston Villa (3pm)
Man Metropolis v Arsenal (3pm)
Newcastle v Man Utd (3pm)
Sheffield United v Fulham (3pm)
Tottenham v West Ham (3pm)
West Brom v Burnley (3pm)
Saturday twenty fourth October
Arsenal v Leicester (3pm)
Aston Villa v Leeds (3pm)
Brighton v West Brom (3pm)
Burnley v Tottenham (3pm)
Fulham v Crystal Palace (3pm)
Liverpool v Sheffield United (3pm)
Man Utd v Chelsea (3pm)
Southampton v Everton (3pm)
West Ham v Man Metropolis (3pm)
Wolves v Newcastle (3pm)
Saturday thirty first October
Aston Villa v Southampton (3pm)
Burnley v Chelsea (3pm)
Fulham v West Brom (3pm)
Leeds v Leicester (3pm)
Liverpool v West Ham (3pm)
Man Utd v Arsenal (3pm)
Newcastle v Everton (3pm)
Sheffield United v Man Metropolis (3pm)
Tottenham v Brighton (3pm)
Wolves v Crystal Palace (3pm)
Saturday seventh November
Arsenal v Aston Villa (3pm)
Brighton v Burnley (3pm)
Chelsea v Sheffield United (3pm)
Crystal Palace v Leeds (3pm)
Everton v Man Utd (3pm)
Leicester v Wolves (3pm)
Man Metropolis v Liverpool (3pm)
Southampton v Newcastle (3pm)
West Brom v Tottenham (3pm)
West Ham v Fulham (3pm)
Saturday twenty first November
Aston Villa v Brighton (3pm)
Burnley v Crystal Palace (3pm)
Fulham v Everton (3pm)
Leeds v Arsenal (3pm)
Liverpool v Leicester (3pm)
Man Utd v West Brom (3pm)
Newcastle v Chelsea (3pm)
Sheffield United v West Ham (3pm)
Tottenham v Man Metropolis (3pm)
Wolves v Southampton (3pm)
Saturday twenty eighth November
Arsenal v Wolves (3pm)
Brighton v Liverpool (3pm)
Chelsea v Tottenham (3pm)
Crystal Palace v Newcastle (3pm)
Everton v Leeds (3pm)
Leicester v Fulham (3pm)
Man Metropolis v Burnley (3pm)
Southampton v Man Utd (3pm)
West Brom v Sheffield United (3pm)
West Ham v Aston Villa (3pm)
Saturday fifth December
Aston Villa v Newcastle
Brighton v Southampton
Burnley v Everton
Chelsea v Leeds
Liverpool v Wolves
Man Metropolis v Fulham
Sheffield United v Leicester
Tottenham v Arsenal
West Brom v Crystal Palace
West Ham v Man Utd
Saturday twelfth December
Arsenal v Burnley
Crystal Palace v Tottenham
Everton v Chelsea
Fulham v Liverpool
Leeds v West Ham
Leicester v Brighton
Man Utd v Man Metropolis
Newcastle v West Brom
Southampton v Sheffield United
Wolves v Aston Villa
Tuesday fifteenth December
Arsenal v Southampton
Aston Villa v Burnley
Fulham v Brighton
Leeds v Newcastle
Leicester v Everton
Sheffield United v Man Utd
West Ham v Crystal Palace
Wolves v Chelsea
Wednesday sixteenth December
Liverpool v Tottenham
Man Metropolis v West Brom
Saturday nineteenth December
Brighton v Sheffield United
Burnley v Wolves
Chelsea v West Ham
Crystal Palace v Liverpool
Everton v Arsenal
Man Utd v Leeds
Newcastle v Fulham
Southampton v Man Metropolis
Tottenham v Leicester
West Brom v Aston Villa
Saturday twenty sixth December – Boxing Day
Arsenal v Chelsea
Aston Villa v Crystal Palace
Fulham v Southampton
Leeds v Burnley
Leicester v Man Utd
Liverpool v West Brom
Man Metropolis v Newcastle
Sheffield United v Everton
West Ham v Brighton
Wolves v Tottenham
Monday twenty eighth December
Brighton v Arsenal
Burnley v Sheffield United
Chelsea v Aston Villa
Crystal Palace v Leicester
Everton v Man Metropolis
Man Utd v Wolves
Newcastle v Liverpool
Southampton v West Ham
Tottenham v Fulham
West Brom v Leeds
Saturday 2nd January
Brighton v Wolves
Burnley v Fulham
Chelsea v Man Metropolis
Crystal Palace v Sheffield United
Everton v West Ham
Man Utd v Aston Villa
Newcastle v Leicester
Southampton v Liverpool
Tottenham v Leeds
West Brom v Arsenal
Tuesday twelfth January
Arsenal v Crystal Palace
Aston Villa v Tottenham
Fulham v Man Utd
Leeds v Southampton
Leicester v Chelsea
Sheffield United v Newcastle
West Ham v West Brom
Wolves v Everton
Wednesday thirteenth January
Liverpool v Burnley
Man Metropolis v Brighton
Saturday sixteenth January
Arsenal v Newcastle
Aston Villa v Everton
Fulham v Chelsea
Leeds v Brighton
Leicester v Southampton
Liverpool v Man Utd
Man Metropolis v Crystal Palace
Sheffield United v Tottenham
West Ham v Burnley
Wolves v West Brom
Tuesday twenty sixth January
Brighton v Fulham
Burnley v Aston Villa
Everton v Leicester
Man Utd v Sheffield United
West Brom v Man Metropolis
Wednesday twenty seventh January
Chelsea v Wolves
Crystal Palace v West Ham
Newcastle v Leeds
Southampton v Arsenal
Tottenham v Liverpool
Saturday thirtieth January
Arsenal v Man Utd
Brighton v Tottenham
Chelsea v Burnley
Crystal Palace v Wolves
Everton v Newcastle
Leicester v Leeds
Man Metropolis v Sheffield United
Southampton v Aston Villa
West Brom v Fulham
West Ham v Liverpool
Tuesday 2nd February
Aston Villa v West Ham
Burnley v Man Metropolis
Fulham v Leicester
Leeds v Everton
Man Utd v Southampton
Sheffield United v West Brom
Wolves v Arsenal
Wednesday third February
Liverpool v Brighton
Newcastle v Crystal Palace
Tottenham v Chelsea
Saturday sixth February
Aston Villa v Arsenal
Burnley v Brighton
Fulham v West Ham
Leeds v Crystal Palace
Liverpool v Man Metropolis
Man Utd v Everton
Newcastle v Southampton
Sheffield United v Chelsea
Tottenham v West Brom
Wolves v Leicester
Saturday thirteenth February
Arsenal v Leeds
Brighton v Aston Villa
Chelsea v Newcastle
Crystal Palace v Burnley
Everton v Fulham
Leicester v Liverpool
Man Metropolis v Tottenham
Southampton v Wolves
West Brom v Man Utd
West Ham v Sheffield United
Saturday twentieth February
Arsenal v Man Metropolis
Aston Villa v Leicester
Brighton v Crystal Palace
Burnley v West Brom
Fulham v Sheffield United
Liverpool v Everton
Man Utd v Newcastle
Southampton v Chelsea
West Ham v Tottenham
Wolves v Leeds
Saturday twenty seventh February
Chelsea v Man Utd
Crystal Palace v Fulham
Everton v Southampton
Leeds v Aston Villa
Leicester v Arsenal
Man Metropolis v West Ham
Newcastle v Wolves
Sheffield United v Liverpool
Tottenham v Burnley
West Brom v Brighton
Saturday sixth March
Aston Villa v Wolves
Brighton v Leicester
Burnley v Arsenal
Chelsea v Everton
Liverpool v Fulham
Man Metropolis v Man Utd
Sheffield United v Southampton
Tottenham v Crystal Palace
West Brom v Newcastle
West Ham v Leeds
Saturday thirteenth March
Arsenal v Tottenham
Crystal Palace v West Brom
Everton v Burnley
Fulham v Man Metropolis
Leeds v Chelsea
Leicester v Sheffield United
Man Utd v West Ham
Newcastle v Aston Villa
Southampton v Brighton
Wolves v Liverpool
Saturday twentieth March
Brighton v Newcastle
Burnley v Leicester
Crystal Palace v Man Utd
Fulham v Leeds
Liverpool v Chelsea
Man Metropolis v Wolves
Sheffield United v Aston Villa
Tottenham v Southampton
West Brom v Everton
West Ham v Arsenal
Saturday third April
Arsenal v Liverpool
Aston Villa v Fulham
Chelsea v West Brom
Everton v Crystal Palace
Leeds v Sheffield United
Leicester v Man Metropolis
Man Utd v Brighton
Newcastle v Tottenham
Southampton v Burnley
Wolves v West Ham
Saturday tenth April
Brighton v Everton
Burnley v Newcastle
Crystal Palace v Chelsea
Fulham v Wolves
Liverpool v Aston Villa
Man Metropolis v Leeds
Sheffield United v Arsenal
Tottenham v Man Utd
West Brom v Southampton
West Ham v Leicester
Saturday seventeenth April
Arsenal v Fulham
Aston Villa v Man Metropolis
Chelsea v Brighton
Everton v Tottenham
Leeds v Liverpool
Leicester v West Brom
Man Utd v Burnley
Newcastle v West Ham
Southampton v Crystal Palace
Wolves v Sheffield United
Saturday twenty fourth April
Arsenal v Everton
Aston Villa v West Brom
Fulham v Tottenham
Leeds v Man Utd
Leicester v Crystal Palace
Liverpool v Newcastle
Man Metropolis v Southampton
Sheffield United v Brighton
West Ham v Chelsea
Wolves v Burnley
Saturday 1st Might
Brighton v Leeds
Burnley v West Ham
Chelsea v Fulham
Crystal Palace v Man Metropolis
Everton v Aston Villa
Man Utd v Liverpool
Newcastle v Arsenal
Southampton v Leicester
Tottenham v Sheffield United
West Brom v Wolves
Saturday eighth Might
Arsenal v West Brom
Aston Villa v Man Utd
Fulham v Burnley
Leeds v Tottenham
Leicester v Newcastle
Liverpool v Southampton
Man Metropolis v Chelsea
Sheffield United v Crystal Palace
West Ham v Everton
Wolves v Brighton
Tuesday eleventh Might
Brighton v West Ham
Burnley v Leeds
Everton v Sheffield United
Man Utd v Leicester
West Brom v Liverpool
Wednesday twelfth Might
Chelsea v Arsenal
Crystal Palace v Aston Villa
Newcastle v Man Metropolis
Southampton v Fulham
Tottenham v Wolves
Saturday fifteenth Might
Brighton v Man Metropolis
Burnley v Liverpool
Chelsea v Leicester
Crystal Palace v Arsenal
Everton v Wolves
Man Utd v Fulham
Newcastle v Sheffield United
Southampton v Leeds
Tottenham v Aston Villa
West Brom v West Ham
Saturday twenty third Might
Arsenal v Brighton (4pm)
Aston Villa v Chelsea (4pm)
Fulham v Newcastle (4pm)
Leeds v West Brom (4pm)
Leicester v Tottenham (4pm)
Liverpool v Crystal Palace (4pm)
Man Metropolis v Everton (4pm)
Sheffield United v Burnley (4pm)
West Ham v Southampton (4pm)
Wolves v Man Utd (4pm)
When will the 2020/21 Premier League season finish?
The official finish date has been confirmed to be Sunday twenty third Might.
Organisers should shoe-horn the season right into a roughly ‘regular’ schedule by the tip of the season with an finish date in Might to accommodate the re-scheduled Euro 2020 which has been shifted to start out on eleventh June 2021.
The Premier League season normally ends in early-to-mid Might however will run an additional week to make sure all video games are performed.
Will followers be allowed again to stadiums?
Not but. The season will begin behind closed doorways, but it surely might solely be a number of weeks into the restart after we see followers in stands as soon as extra.
Sports activities minister Nigel Huddleston confirmed a goal date of 1st October 2020 is in place for a partial reopening of main sporting occasions.
Studies declare as much as 30 p.c of a stadium’s common capability may very well be used to make sure as many individuals as potential can attend with out compromising security.
A Brighton v Chelsea pre-season fixture was attended by a number of thousand followers in a profitable trial sport which might pave the way in which for a gentle return to normality.
Premier League 2020/21 outcomes
Saturday twelfth September
Fulham 0-3 Arsenal
Crystal Palace 1-0 Southampton
Liverpool 4-3 Leeds
West Ham 0-2 Newcastle
Sunday thirteenth September
West Brom 0-3 Leicester
Tottenham 0-1 Everton
Monday 14th September
Sheffield United 0-2 Wolves
Brighton 1-3 Chelsea
Saturday nineteenth September
Everton 5-2 West Brom
Leeds 4-3 Fulham
Man Utd 1-3 Crystal Palace
Arsenal 2-1 West Ham
Sunday twentieth September
Southampton 2-5 Tottenham
Newcastle 0-3 Brighton
Chelsea 0-2 Liverpool
Leicester 4-2 Burnley
Monday twenty first September
Aston Villa 1-0 Sheffield United
Wolves 1-3 Man Metropolis
Saturday twenty sixth September
Brighton 2-3 Man Utd
Crystal Palace 1-2 Everton
West Brom 3-3 Chelsea
Burnley 0-1 Southampton
Sunday twenty seventh September
Sheffield United 0-1 Leeds
Tottenham 1-1 Newcastle
Man Metropolis 2-5 Leicester
West Ham 4-0 Wolves
