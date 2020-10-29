Premier League games on BT Sport Box Office | TV schedule

Premier League soccer will probably be proven dwell on BT Sport Box Office through the 2020/21 season as followers stay shut out from their groups’ stadiums.

Sky Sports activities and BT Sport will decide games for viewing on their common channels as regular, and games not initially chosen will probably be watchable on their pay per view platforms for one-off prices of £14.95 per recreation.

Charges will go on to golf equipment in a bid to subsidise a few of the misplaced matchday income on account of an absence of followers in stands.

Subscribers and non-subscribers can all tune in to look at PPV games and you may try how you can watch BT Sport Box Office with our helpful information.

Try the total record of games developing on BT Sport Box Office beneath.

What Premier League games are on BT Sport Box Office?

Friday thirtieth October

Wolves v Crystal Palace (8pm) BT Sport Box Office

Saturday thirty first October

Burnley v Chelsea (3pm) BT Sport Box Office

Saturday seventh November

Crystal Palace v Leeds (3pm) BT Sport Box Office

West Ham v Fulham (8pm) BT Sport Box Office

How can I watch BT Sport Box Office?

You don’t must be an present Sky Sports activities or BT Sport buyer to have the ability to watch games on the PPV channels.

Consider them as completely separate programs that share a part of a reputation with the 2 broadcasters.

It’s a reasonably easy course of to e book games on each, whether or not you’re watching by the massive three of Sky, BT and Virgin Media, and our how you can watch BT Sport Box Office information has all the data you’ll want to e book.

Alternatively, click on on the hyperlinks subsequent to the fixtures above to go on to the BT Sport Box Office web site.

