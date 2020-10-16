Premier League games on BT Sport Box Office | TV schedule

Premier League broadcasting is altering, with BT Sport Box Office entering into the sport with common choices of high flight soccer each week throughout 2020/21.

Surplus games, not chosen by Sky Sports activities or BT Sport for viewing on their common channels, will probably be proven reside and unique on their pay per view platforms for a one-off price of £14.95 per recreation.

All charges paid to look at games on field workplace channels will probably be given to Premier League golf equipment in a bid to subsidise among the losses being made due to a whole lack of matchday earnings.

Subscribers and non-subscribers can all tune in to look at PPV games and you may try easy methods to watch BT Sport Box Office with our useful information.

Take a look at the complete record of games developing on BT Sport Box Office under.

What Premier League games are on BT Sport Box Office?

Saturday seventeenth October

Chelsea v Southampton (3pm) BT Sport Box Office

Sunday 18th October

Sheffield United v Fulham (12pm) BT Sport Box Office

Friday twenty third October

Aston Villa v Leeds (8pm) BT Sport Box Office

Saturday twenty fourth October

Fulham v Crystal Palace (3pm) BT Sport Box Office

Friday thirtieth October

Wolves v Crystal Palace (8pm) BT Sport Box Office

Saturday thirty first October

Burnley v Chelsea (3pm) BT Sport Box Office

You can too try Premier League games on Sky Sports activities Box Office

How can I watch BT Sport Box Office?

You don’t should be an present Sky Sports activities or BT Sport buyer to have the ability to watch games on the PPV channels.

Consider them as totally separate methods that share a part of a reputation with the 2 broadcasters.

It’s a reasonably easy course of to ebook games on each, whether or not you’re watching by means of the large three of Sky, BT and Virgin Media, and our easy methods to watch BT Sport Box Office information has all the knowledge it’s worthwhile to ebook.

Alternatively, click on on the hyperlinks subsequent to the fixtures above to go on to the BT Sport Box Office website.

