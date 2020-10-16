Premier League games on Sky Sports Box Office | TV schedule

The way in which we watch Premier League soccer continues to shift with Sky Sports Box Office the most recent platform to enter and ever-crowded market.

An announcement by the Premier League acknowledged that each one games not initially picked by present broadcaster Sky Sports or BT Sport can be moved onto their premium field workplace channels.

This implies quite a few games every week will price one-off charges of £14.95 on high of any subscriptions you might or might not already be paying for.

Subscribers and non-subscribers alike are capable of watch games on the pay per view channels, and we’ve received a full information on methods to watch Sky Sports Box Office.

All charges paid to observe games on field workplace channels can be given to Premier League golf equipment in a bid to subsidise among the losses being made due to an entire lack of matchday revenue.

Try the total listing of games developing on Sky Sports Box Office under.

What Premier League games are on Sky Sports Box Office?

Saturday seventeenth October

Newcastle v Man Utd (8pm) Sky Sports Box Office

Sunday 18th October

Leicester v Aston Villa (7:15pm) Sky Sports Box Office

Monday nineteenth October

West Brom v Burnley (5:30pm) Sky Sports Box Office

Saturday twenty fourth October

Liverpool v Sheffield United (8pm) Sky Sports Box Office

Sunday twenty fifth October

Arsenal v Leicester (7:15pm) Sky Sports Box Office

Monday twenty sixth October

Brighton v West Brom (5:30pm) Sky Sports Box Office

Sunday 1st November

Aston Villa v Southampton (12pm) Sky Sports Box Office

Tottenham v Brighton (7:15pm) Sky Sports Box Office

You can too try Premier League games on BT Sport Box Office

How can I watch Sky Sports Box Office?

You don’t have to be an present Sky Sports or BT Sport buyer to have the ability to watch games on the PPV channels.

Consider them as fully separate methods that share a part of a reputation with the 2 broadcasters.

It’s a reasonably easy course of to e book games on each, whether or not you’re watching by means of the large three of Sky, BT and Virgin Media, and our methods to watch Sky Sports Box Office information has all the knowledge it’s worthwhile to e book.

Alternatively, click on on the hyperlinks subsequent to the fixtures above to go on to the Sky Sports Box Office web site.

For the total breakdown of what games are developing try our Premier League fixtures on TV information.

When you’re on the lookout for one thing else to observe try our TV Information.