Premier League kits 2020/21 – rumours and confirmed team kits

Premier League kits are already beginning to hit cabinets in anticipation of the 2020/21 season which is correct across the nook, scorching on the heels of the final marketing campaign.

Quite a few groups have unveiled not less than certainly one of their snazzy new uniforms forward of the brand new season which can begin on 12th September.

Chelsea have already worn two new kits since soccer returned throughout lockdown, whereas others waited for numerous package offers to run out and the season to finish earlier than revealing their new designs.

There are many producer adjustments to come back this time round whereas daring designs have already caught social media consideration these days.

Liverpool kits, Arsenal kits, Manchester Metropolis kits, they’re all floating round with some huge hits and not-so-certain misses among the many present batch of shirts – however what do you make of them?

Take a look at the complete round-up of confirmed and rumoured Premier League kits forward of 2020/21.

Premier League kits 2020/21

Arsenal package – confirmed



Arsenal/Adidas



The away package is reported to be a daring white design with crimson streaks, based mostly on the marbled flooring of Highbury, whereas the Gunners’ third shirt is more likely to be a navy design.

Aston Villa package – confirmed



Aston Villa FC/Kappa



Villa followers have had a glimpse of their new package for subsequent season, that includes a textured physique and pinstripe design within the well-known claret and blue colors.

Playing firm W88 has get replaced by Cazoo as the primary sponsor, whereas Kappa will proceed to design and make the shirts.

Brighton package – confirmed



Brighton & Hove Albion FC/Nike



Brighton have revealed, and performed, of their model new package with a contemporary design.

The stripes have been principally changed with an all-blue physique, with skinny white pinstripes and a white collar.

It’s a slick throwback to a shirt from the 80s, with the AMEX sponsor slotting neatly into the centre of the design. One of many smartest kits of the low season up to now.

Burnley package – rumours

Like Brighton, no information but. Umbro will create the package, however they modified little or no from the tried-and-tested claret physique, blue sleeves design that the membership has used since, nicely, probably the daybreak of time itself.

Anticipate a reasonably easy package executed nicely by the favored provider to quite a few groups throughout the globe.

Chelsea package – confirmed

Losing completely no time in any respect, Chelsea Soccer Membership. The Blues reside as much as their nickname with a pair of recent kits – each blue!

The house shirt is a royal blue effort from Nike that includes a zig-zag sample with a big outlined Three brand after Chelsea switched sponsors from Yokohama Tyres.

The powder blue away package is a snazzy effort that includes quite a few navy dashes and a comparatively refined sponsor contemplating the dimensions of it. We predict Chelsea followers will likely be more than happy with Nike’s efforts this time round, albeit not with Mason Mount’s shoulder-to-body ratio.

Crystal Palace package – rumours

Palace will likely be enjoying Premier League soccer as soon as once more subsequent time period, however they don’t fairly know what they’ll appear to be doing so but.

Puma opted for thicker disjointed stripes in 2019/20, so maybe they’ll go for a cleaner, extra simple try in time for subsequent season.

Everton package – confirmed

Everton have left Umbro behind to turn out to be the envy of the Premier League as Hummel return to the highest flight with a slick effort.

The house shirt options the enduring white chevrons on the shoulders, a model new sponsor – Cazoo – in addition to a refined ‘metallic’ sample throughout the physique.

We’re but to see the away package but, however let’s face it, Hummel offers completely in world class kits.

Leeds package – rumours

Adidas. That’s the road. Immediately following their promotion as champions of the Championship, Leeds confirmed a package take care of Adidas to interchange Kappa.

After all, count on a reasonably easy white dwelling package, however Adidas are reportedly going to go for a teal and navy striped away shirt with a gold trim.

Leicester package – confirmed



Leicester Metropolis FC/Adidas



Leicester followers have had a lot to rejoice in recent times, and although they missed out on a Champions League spot, the Europa League is now firmly of their sights for 2020/21

Adidas are tasked with kitting them out to suit the invoice for a European conquest, and up to now they’ve dropped a brand new dwelling package that includes a ‘Thailand smiles with you’ slogan. Cute.

Liverpool package – confirmed



Liverpool FC/Nike



Liverpool have agreed a mega new package take care of Nike forward of the 2020/21 season.

The Reds’ model has soared in recent times beneath Jurgen Klopp, and they’ll be kitted out with contemporary threads for his or her year-long reign as kings of England.

The pretty easy crimson shirt is trimmed with the membership’s conventional ‘away’ inexperienced color for a contemporary twist on a traditional look.

Manchester Metropolis package – confirmed



Manchester Metropolis FC/Puma



Metropolis switched from Nike to Puma in time for 2019/20 and that partnership will proceed into subsequent yr.

Metropolis’s official Spanish Twitter account supplied an early trace, and the rumours had been confirmed because the team rocked new jerseys on the finish of the season.

The ‘mosaic’ sample options on the entrance with stable blue on the again.



Manchester Metropolis FC/Puma



As for the away package, nicely, it’s simply superb, isn’t it? No extra phrases required aside from ‘woah’.

Manchester United package – rumours

United are getting ready for his or her sixth Adidas package as a part of their 10-year partnership with the German model.

Chevrolet will proceed to adorn the entrance of the shirts, however it might be their last yr after studies claimed they had been prepared to finish their affiliation with the membership.

Nevertheless, since then, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer discovered a successful mixture and unearthed a possible generational expertise in Mason Greenwood, so we’re certain they’ll land on their ft.

Newcastle package – confirmed



Newcastle United FC Puma



I imply, it’s black and white stripes.

Newcastle prolonged their take care of Puma in January, that means one other effort from the German producers has landed

There have been rumours of a Saudi Arabian sponsor to adorn the shirt if the membership is ultimately taken over by a Center Japanese consortium, however Enjoyable88 have continued their sponsorship of the membership in limbo.

Sheffield United package – confirmed



Sheffield United FC/Adidas



After all Sheffield United will likely be look dapper in crimson and white subsequent season, and Adidas have tried their greatest to maintain followers on their toes with an higher block of white to combine up the design.

The normal three stripes will adorn the shoulders whereas USG proceed to sponsor the membership for his or her second Premier League season.

Southampton package – confirmed

With the intention to commemorate their superb 135th anniversary (that frequent milestone…) Southampton have launched a pair of throwback kits.

Underneath Armour are by no means afraid to go daring with their designs, and this yr is not any exception with a crimson physique slashed throughout with a white sash. When the membership was first fashioned, gamers would continuously play whereas carrying a bodily sash over their shirts, therefore the throwback right here.

The away package is but to be revealed however count on a darker color, because the third package is a direct reverse of the house shirt – white with a crimson sash.

Tottenham package – confirmed



Tottenham Hotspur FC/Nike



Nike have expanded past template designs for the upcoming season, permitting golf equipment to have larger customisation than ever earlier than.

Tottenham have revealed mild gray patches will streak all through the primary white physique of the shirt.

A inexperienced away shirt has additionally been confirmed, whereas followers can count on a vibrant yellow third package.



Tottenham Hotspur FC/Nike



West Brom package – confirmed



West Bromwich Albion FC/Puma



At the least the membership store checkout staff gained’t probably be capable of miss scanning the barcode, simply level and shoot at any location on the shirt.

West Brom’s first package upon their return to the highest flight will flip heads, and not all will likely be happy by what they see.

Daring transfer, Puma. Beep.

West Ham package – confirmed

West Ham have chosen to commemorate the 125th anniversary of their existence by altering principally nothing about their strip for subsequent season and charging you full worth for it.

The usual claret and blue effort has been scrutinised by followers on social media who can’t see any distinction between their current shirts.

West Ham United 2015-16 dwelling shirt v West Ham United 2020-21 dwelling shirt pic.twitter.com/IKLTlv6C8n — Museum of Jerseys (@museumofjerseys) June 29, 2020

And in one other signal that Umbro’s artistic juices had been actually flowing on ‘West Ham package design day’ (…) they’ve opted to swap claret and blue for… blue and claret on the away shirt. big.



West Ham United/Umbro



Wolves package – confirmed



Wolverhampton FC/Adidas



Our unique prediction? Orange. Most likely orange. Test.

Adidas have gone for a reasonably normal template design on the entire with an underlying sample to for an additional dimension.

As for these patterns, we’re seeing extra of them on kits the world over. They appear tremendous good now… however in 30 years time, are we going to look again and cringe?

