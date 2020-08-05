Premier League kits 2020/21 – rumours and confirmed team kits

New kits are being steadily proven off forward of the Premier League 2020/21 season with various dashing designs certain to divide opinions internationally.

The vast majority of groups have proven their hand now, with Manchester United the most recent to unveil their placing new dwelling package.

Followers are already occupied by the switch window, however will hope to see new signings parading new shirts as and when big-money offers undergo.

Chelsea have already worn two new kits since soccer returned throughout lockdown, whereas others waited for varied sponsorship and manufacturing offers to run out earlier than having the ability to reveal their new designs.

There are many producer modifications to return this time round whereas daring designs have already caught social media consideration currently.

Liverpool kits, Arsenal kits, Manchester Metropolis kits, they’re all floating round with some huge hits and not-so-certain misses among the many present batch of shirts – however what do you make of them?

Take a look at the total round-up of confirmed and rumoured Premier League kits forward of 2020/21.

Premier League kits 2020/21

Arsenal package – confirmed



Arsenal/Adidas



The away package is reported to be a daring white design with purple streaks, based mostly on the marbled flooring of Highbury, whereas the Gunners’ third shirt is more likely to be a navy design.

Aston Villa package – confirmed



Aston Villa FC/Kappa



Villa followers have had a glimpse of their new package for subsequent season, that includes a textured physique and pinstripe design within the well-known claret and blue colors.

Playing firm W88 has get replaced by Cazoo as the primary sponsor, whereas Kappa will proceed to design and make the shirts.

Brighton package – confirmed



Brighton & Hove Albion FC/Nike



Brighton have revealed – and performed – of their model new package with a recent design.

The stripes have been principally changed with an all-blue physique, with skinny white pinstripes and a white collar.

It’s a slick throwback to a shirt from the 80s, with the AMEX sponsor slotting neatly into the centre of the design. One of many smartest kits of the low season to this point.

Burnley package – rumours

Like Brighton, no information but. Umbro will create the package, however they modified little or no from the tried-and-tested claret physique, blue sleeves design that the membership has used since, nicely, probably the daybreak of time itself.

Anticipate a reasonably easy package executed nicely by the favored provider to quite a few groups throughout the globe.

Chelsea package – confirmed

Losing completely no time in any respect, Chelsea Soccer Membership. The Blues live as much as their nickname with a pair of recent kits – each blue!

The house shirt is a royal blue effort from Nike that includes a zig-zag sample with a big outlined Three brand after Chelsea switched sponsors from Yokohama Tyres.

The powder blue away package is a snazzy effort that includes quite a few navy dashes and a comparatively refined sponsor contemplating the dimensions of it. We predict Chelsea followers might be very happy with Nike’s efforts this time round, albeit not with Mason Mount’s shoulder-to-body ratio.

Crystal Palace package – rumours

Palace might be enjoying Premier League soccer as soon as once more subsequent time period, however they don’t fairly know what they’ll seem like doing so but.

Puma opted for thicker disjointed stripes in 2019/20, so maybe they’ll go for a cleaner, extra easy try in time for subsequent season.

Everton package – confirmed

Everton have left Umbro behind to change into the envy of the Premier League as Hummel return to the highest flight with a slick effort.

The house shirt options the long-lasting white chevrons on the shoulders, a model new sponsor – Cazoo – in addition to a refined ‘metallic’ sample throughout the physique.

We’re but to see the away package but, however let’s face it, Hummel offers solely in world class kits.

Leeds package – rumours

Adidas. That’s the road. Immediately following their promotion as champions of the Championship, Leeds confirmed a package cope with Adidas to exchange Kappa.

After all, anticipate a reasonably easy white dwelling package, however Adidas are reportedly going to go for a teal and navy striped away shirt with a gold trim.

Leicester package – confirmed



Leicester Metropolis FC/Adidas



Leicester followers have had loads to have a good time lately, and although they missed out on a Champions League spot, the Europa League is now firmly of their sights for 2020/21

Adidas are tasked with kitting them out to suit the invoice for a European conquest, and to this point they’ve dropped a brand new dwelling package that includes a ‘Thailand smiles with you’ slogan. Cute.

Liverpool package – confirmed



Liverpool FC/Nike



Liverpool have agreed a mega new package cope with Nike forward of the 2020/21 season.

The Reds’ model has soared lately below Jurgen Klopp, and they’ll be kitted out with recent threads for his or her year-long reign as kings of England.

The pretty easy purple shirt is trimmed with the membership’s conventional ‘away’ inexperienced color for a contemporary twist on a traditional look.

Manchester Metropolis package – confirmed



Manchester Metropolis FC/Puma



Metropolis switched from Nike to Puma in time for 2019/20 and that partnership will proceed into subsequent yr.

Metropolis’s official Spanish Twitter account provided an early trace, and the rumours had been confirmed because the team rocked new jerseys on the finish of the season.

The ‘mosaic’ sample options on the entrance with stable blue on the again.



Manchester Metropolis FC/Puma



As for the away package, nicely, it’s simply superb, isn’t it? No extra phrases required apart from ‘woah’.

Manchester United package – confirmed



Manchester United FC/Adidas



Adidas have unveiled their sixth package as a part of their 10-year partnership with the North West giants.

Chevrolet will proceed to adorn the entrance of the shirts, however it might be their last yr after stories claimed they had been prepared to finish their affiliation with the membership.

Nonetheless, since then, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer discovered a profitable mixture and unearthed a possible generational expertise in Mason Greenwood, so we’re certain they’ll land on their toes.

Newcastle package – confirmed



Newcastle United FC Puma



I imply, it’s black and white stripes.

Newcastle prolonged their cope with Puma in January, which means one other effort from the German producers has landed.

There have been rumours of a Saudi Arabian sponsor to adorn the shirt if the membership is finally taken over by a Center Japanese consortium, however Enjoyable88 have continued their sponsorship of the membership in limbo.

Sheffield United package – confirmed



Sheffield United FC/Adidas



After all Sheffield United might be look dapper in purple and white subsequent season, and Adidas have tried their greatest to maintain followers on their toes with an higher block of white to combine up the design.

The standard three stripes will adorn the shoulders whereas USG proceed to sponsor the membership for his or her second Premier League season.

Southampton package – confirmed

With a view to commemorate their superb 135th anniversary (that widespread milestone…) Southampton have launched a pair of throwback kits.

Below Armour are by no means afraid to go daring with their designs, and this yr is not any exception with a purple physique slashed throughout with a white sash. When the membership was first fashioned, gamers would ceaselessly play whereas sporting a bodily sash over their shirts, therefore the throwback right here.

The away shirt is a darker, extra customary, navy look.



Southampton FC/Below Armour



The third package is sort of a direct reverse of the house shirt – a white package slashed with purple.

Tottenham package – confirmed



Tottenham Hotspur FC/Nike



Nike have expanded past template designs for the upcoming season, permitting golf equipment to have better customisation than ever earlier than.

Tottenham have revealed mild gray patches will streak all through the primary white physique of the shirt.

A inexperienced away shirt has additionally been confirmed, whereas followers can anticipate a vibrant yellow third package.



Tottenham Hotspur FC/Nike



West Brom package – confirmed



West Bromwich Albion FC/Puma



At the least the membership store checkout staff received’t probably be capable to miss scanning the barcode, simply level and shoot at any location on the shirt.

West Brom’s first package upon their return to the highest flight will flip heads, and not all might be happy by what they see.

Daring transfer, Puma. Beep.

West Ham package – confirmed

West Ham have chosen to commemorate the 125th anniversary of their existence by altering principally nothing about their strip for subsequent season and charging you full worth for it.

The usual claret and blue effort has been scrutinised by followers on social media who can’t see any distinction between their current shirts.

West Ham United 2015-16 dwelling shirt v West Ham United 2020-21 dwelling shirt pic.twitter.com/IKLTlv6C8n — Museum of Jerseys (@museumofjerseys) June 29, 2020

And in one other signal that Umbro’s artistic juices had been actually flowing on ‘West Ham package design day’ (…) they’ve opted to swap claret and blue for… blue and claret on the away shirt. large.



West Ham United/Umbro



Wolves package – confirmed



Wolverhampton FC/Adidas



Our authentic prediction? Orange. Most likely orange. Verify.

Adidas have gone for a reasonably customary template design on the entire with an underlying sample to for an additional dimension.

As for these patterns, we’re seeing extra of them on kits internationally. They appear tremendous good now… however in 30 years time, are we going to look again and cringe?

