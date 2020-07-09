Premier League top scorers this season – who will win the 2019/20 Golden Boot?

Premier League top scorers have stepped up their sport in the race for the 2019/20 Golden Boot with the present top three all discovering the web at the very least as soon as of their most up-to-date outing.

Lockdown offered star gamers with the probability to regroup and refocus forward of the closing run-in, and a number of other large performers have seized the alternative with each ft – and sometimes their head.

Leicester Metropolis icon Jamie Vardy leads the approach after including a pair of objectives to his tally at the weekend, whereas Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has not let the Gunners’ inconsistent season cease him from hitting the heights.

Liverpool might not have been fairly so dominant since clinching the Premier League title, however Mohamed Salah stays in red-hot type and is exhibiting no indicators of easing up going into the closing stretch of Premier League fixtures.

He tied for the award final season alongside Aubameyang and team-mate Sadio Mane. The trio have been degree on 22 objectives apiece, the quantity Vardy has already reached with video games to spare.

With 22 objectives every, it was the lowest whole to safe the award since Carlos Tevez and Dimitar Berbatov shared the honour with 20 objectives after the 2010/11 marketing campaign.

In shock competition for the particular person accolade is Danny Ings. The Southampton striker’s large cash transfer to the south coast raised eyebrows following main harm issues, however he has struck the type of his life.

Sergio Aguero is out of the working after selecting up a season-ending harm, whereas Tottenham star Harry Kane has been off the tempo in 2019/20 after combating harm issues and has didn’t crack the top 10 in the late stage of the marketing campaign.

Try the full record of Premier League top scorers in 2019/20.

Premier League top scorers 2019/20

Jamie Vardy (Leicester) 22 objectives, four assists Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) 20 objectives, 2 assists Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) 19 objectives, 9 assists Danny Ings (Southampton) 18 objectives, 2 assists Sadio Mane (Liverpool) 16 objectives, 7 assists Sergio Aguero (Man Metropolis) 16 objectives, three assists Marcus Rashford (Man Utd) 15 objectives, 6 assists Raul Jimenez (Wolves) 15 objectives, 6 assists Anthony Martial (Man Utd) 15 objectives, three assists Tammy Abraham (Chelsea) 14 objectives, three assists

Final up to date – 9:00am Thursday ninth July

Premier League top scorers ever

Alan Shearer – 260 objectives (441 video games) Wayne Rooney – 208 objectives (491 video games) Andy Cole – 187 objectives (414 video games) Sergio Aguero – 180 objectives (263 video games) Frank Lampard – 177 objectives (609 video games) Thierry Henry – 175 objectives (258 video games) Robbie Fowler – 163 objectives (379 video games) Jermain Defoe – 162 objectives (496 video games) Michael Owen – 150 objectives (326 video games) Les Ferdinand – 149 objectives (351 video games)

