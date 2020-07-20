Premier League top scorers this season – who will win the 2019/20 Golden Boot?

Premier League top scorers are scrambling so as to add to their stat columns in the race for the 2019/20 Golden Boot as the season attracts to a detailed.

Lockdown offered star gamers with the likelihood to regroup and refocus forward of the ultimate run-in, and several other huge performers have seized the alternative with each ft – and sometimes their head.

It’s been one other enthralling top scorer battle with some sudden names climbing to the top of the charts following the intense batch of lockdown Premier League fixtures.

Leicester Metropolis icon Jamie Vardy has led the pack for many of the season regardless of his workforce’s regular decline since the flip of the yr, whereas Southampton hero Danny Ings has thrust his title into the highlight with a terrific first marketing campaign on the south coast.

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has not let the Gunners’ inconsistent season cease him from hitting the heights, however he has some work to do in the ultimate week of the season if he’s to retain his crown as the Premier League top scorer.

Aubameyang was a part of an African trio – alongside Liverpool duo Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah – that each one completed final season on 22 objectives.

With 22 objectives every, it was the lowest whole to safe the award since Carlos Tevez and Dimitar Berbatov shared the honour with 20 objectives after the 2010/11 marketing campaign.

Sergio Aguero was successfully dominated out of the operating after selecting up a season-ending damage. Tottenham star Harry Kane has additionally struggled for a lot of 2019/20 with health considerations, although a late flourish has seen him pop again into the top 10 at the expense of Aguero.

Take a look at the full listing of Premier League top scorers in 2019/20.

Premier League top scorers 2019/20

Jamie Vardy (Leicester) 23 objectives, 5 assists Danny Ings (Southampton) 21 objectives, 2 assists Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) 20 objectives, 2 assists Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) 19 objectives, 9 assists Marcus Rashford (Man Utd) 17 objectives, 7 assists Sadio Mane (Liverpool) 17 objectives, 7 assists Raul Jimenez (Wolves) 17 objectives, 6 assists Anthony Martial (Man Utd) 17 objectives, 5 assists Harry Kane (Tottenham) 17 objectives, 2 assists Raheem Sterling (Man Metropolis) 17 objectives, 1 help

Final up to date – 9:00am Monday 20th July

Premier League top scorers ever

Alan Shearer – 260 objectives (441 video games) Wayne Rooney – 208 objectives (491 video games) Andy Cole – 187 objectives (414 video games) Sergio Aguero – 180 objectives (263 video games) Frank Lampard – 177 objectives (609 video games) Thierry Henry – 175 objectives (258 video games) Robbie Fowler – 163 objectives (379 video games) Jermain Defoe – 162 objectives (496 video games) Michael Owen – 150 objectives (326 video games) Les Ferdinand – 149 objectives (351 video games)

