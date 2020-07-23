Premier League top scorers this season – who will win the 2019/20 Golden Boot?

Premier League top scorers have one final shot and boosted their bids for the 2019/20 Golden Boot on the ultimate day of the season.

A number of of the top contenders have impressed throughout lockdown, with an impressively tight top 10 going into the ultimate gameweek.

Surprising names have climbed into rivalry for the top honour following damage woes for normal candidates Sergio Aguero and Harry Kane. The depth of the Premier League fixtures in current weeks has led to a heightened sense of momentum, with three names in with a sensible probability of triumphing.

Leicester Metropolis might have declined in the second half of the marketing campaign, however iconic striker Jamie Vardy has led the pack for many of the season with a powerful haul, only one shy of his title-winning haul in 2015/16.

Southampton hero Danny Ings has thrust his title into the highlight with a terrific first marketing campaign on the south coast. He has persistently notched all through the marketing campaign and will hope for a ultimate flourish.

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has not let the Gunners’ inconsistent season cease him from hitting the heights, however he has some critical work to do in the ultimate sport of the season if he’s to retain his crown as the Premier League top scorer.

Aubameyang was a part of an African trio – alongside Liverpool duo Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah – that each one completed final season on 22 targets.

With 22 targets every, it was the lowest whole to safe the award since Carlos Tevez and Dimitar Berbatov shared the honour with 20 targets after the 2010/11 marketing campaign.

A bunch of stars pad out the top 10 with 5 tied on 17 targets apiece going into the ultimate fixtures.

Take a look at the full listing of Premier League top scorers in 2019/20.

Premier League top scorers 2019/20

Jamie Vardy (Leicester) 23 targets, 5 assists Danny Ings (Southampton) 21 targets, 2 assists Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) 20 targets, 2 assists Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) 19 targets, 9 assists Raheem Sterling (Man Metropolis) 19 targets, 1 help Marcus Rashford (Man Utd) 17 targets, 7 assists Sadio Mane (Liverpool) 17 targets, 7 assists Raul Jimenez (Wolves) 17 targets, 6 assists Anthony Martial (Man Utd) 17 targets, 5 assists Harry Kane (Tottenham) 17 targets, 2 assists

Final up to date – 9:00am Thursday 23rd July

Premier League top scorers ever

Alan Shearer – 260 targets (441 video games) Wayne Rooney – 208 targets (491 video games) Andy Cole – 187 targets (414 video games) Sergio Aguero – 180 targets (263 video games) Frank Lampard – 177 targets (609 video games) Thierry Henry – 175 targets (258 video games) Robbie Fowler – 163 targets (379 video games) Jermain Defoe – 162 targets (496 video games) Michael Owen – 150 targets (326 video games) Les Ferdinand – 149 targets (351 video games)

