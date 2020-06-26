Premier League top scorers this season – who will win the 2019/20 Golden Boot?

Premier League top scorers have returned to motion hungry for fulfillment in the race for the 2019/20 Golden Boot.

Final season’s prestigious award was break up 3 ways by star-studded African trio Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

With 22 objectives every, it was the lowest whole to safe the award since Carlos Tevez and Dimitar Berbatov shared the honour with 20 objectives after the 2010/11 marketing campaign.

Gamers will be thrust into unfamiliar circumstances with out crowds for the remainder of the Premier League fixtures this season, however who will adapt finest to their new environment on a private degree?

Leicester Metropolis icon Jamie Vardy leads the method however two acquainted faces are in scorching pursuit. Sergio Aguero may very well be set to overlook a piece of the remainder of the season by means of damage and should not be capable to mount a problem.

England duo Harry Kane and Marcus Rashford have benefited from the paused season after recovering from potential season-ending accidents, and have each impressed on their return to motion, whereas Danny Ings has been the season’s shock bundle with Southampton.

Try the full listing of Premier League top scorers in 2019/20.

Premier League top scorers 2019/20

Jamie Vardy (Leicester) 19 objectives, four assists Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) 17 objectives, 7 assists Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) 17 objectives, 1 help Sergio Aguero (Man Metropolis) 16 objectives, three assists Danny Ings (Southampton) 16 objectives, 2 assists Sadio Mane (Liverpool) 15 objectives, 7 assists Raul Jimenez (Wolves) 15 objectives, 6 assists Marcus Rashford (Man Utd) 14 objectives, 6 assists Anthony Martial (Man Utd) 14 objectives, three assists Tammy Abraham (Chelsea) 13 objectives, three assists

Final up to date – 9:00am Thursday 25th June 2020

Premier League top scorers ever