Premier League top scorers: Who will win the 2019/20 Golden Boot?

Premier League top scorers are jostling for place in the second half of the season.

Final season’s Golden Boot award was break up 3 ways by African trio Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

With 22 objectives every, it was the lowest whole to safe the award since Carlos Tevez and Dimitar Berbatov shared the honour with 20 objectives after the 2010/11 marketing campaign.

The title race will convey out the finest in the top strikers as soon as once more, whereas a number of new additions to the Premier League might take the division by storm.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the full checklist of Premier League top scorers.

LAST UPDATED – 09:25am Monday 24th February 2020