Premier League top scorers: Who will win the 2019/20 Golden Boot?

Premier League top scorers are jostling for place in the second half of the season.
Final season’s Golden Boot award was break up 3 ways by African trio Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
With 22 objectives every, it was the lowest complete to safe the award since Carlos Tevez and Dimitar Berbatov shared the honour with 20 objectives after the 2010/11 marketing campaign.
The title race will carry out the greatest in the top strikers as soon as once more, whereas a number of new additions to the Premier League may take the division by storm.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up the full listing of Premier League top scorers.
LAST UPDATED – 6:30pm Sunday eighth March 2020
- Jamie Vardy (Leicester) 17 objectives, four assists
- Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) 17 objectives, 1 help
- Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) 16 objectives, 6 assists
- Sergio Aguero (Man Metropolis) 16 objectives, three assists
- Danny Ings (Southampton) 15 objectives, 1 help
- Sadio Mane (Liverpool) 14 objectives, 7 assists
- Marcus Rashford (Man Utd) 14 objectives, four assists
- Raul Jimenez (Wolves) 13 objectives, 6 assists
- Tammy Abraham (Chelsea) 13 objectives, three assists
- Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) 13 objectives, 1 help
