Premier League top scorers: Who will win the 2019/20 Golden Boot?

March 8, 2020
1 Min Read

Premier League top scorers are jostling for place in the second half of the season.

Final season’s Golden Boot award was break up 3 ways by African trio Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

With 22 objectives every, it was the lowest complete to safe the award since Carlos Tevez and Dimitar Berbatov shared the honour with 20 objectives after the 2010/11 marketing campaign.

The title race will carry out the greatest in the top strikers as soon as once more, whereas a number of new additions to the Premier League may take the division by storm.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the full listing of Premier League top scorers.

LAST UPDATED – 6:30pm Sunday eighth March 2020

  1. Jamie Vardy (Leicester) 17 objectives, four assists
  2. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) 17 objectives, 1 help
  3. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) 16 objectives, 6 assists
  4. Sergio Aguero (Man Metropolis) 16 objectives, three assists
  5. Danny Ings (Southampton) 15 objectives, 1 help
  6. Sadio Mane (Liverpool) 14 objectives, 7 assists
  7. Marcus Rashford (Man Utd) 14 objectives, four assists
  8. Raul Jimenez (Wolves) 13 objectives, 6 assists
  9. Tammy Abraham (Chelsea) 13 objectives, three assists
  10. Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) 13 objectives, 1 help

