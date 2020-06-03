Premier League top scorers: Who will win the 2019/20 Golden Boot?

Premier League top scorers will return to motion hungry for achievement in the race for the 2019/20 Golden Boot.

Final season’s prestigious award was break up 3 ways by star-studded African trio Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

With 22 targets every, it was the lowest complete to safe the award since Carlos Tevez and Dimitar Berbatov shared the honour with 20 targets after the 2010/11 marketing campaign.

Gamers will be thrust into unfamiliar circumstances with out crowds for the remainder of the season, however who will adapt finest to their new environment on a private stage?

Leicester Metropolis icon Jamie Vardy continues to guide the method, however he’s joined by two holders and you may by no means rely out Sergio Aguero from racking up an insane haul to complete the season.

England duo Harry Kane and Marcus Rashford will truly profit from the paused season after recovering from potential season-ending accidents, and each will hope to complete with a flourish when the motion returns.

Take a look at the full listing of Premier League top scorers in 2019/20.

Premier League top scorers 2019/20

Jamie Vardy (Leicester) 19 targets, four assists Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) 17 targets, 1 help Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) 16 targets, 6 assists Sergio Aguero (Man Metropolis) 16 targets, three assists Danny Ings (Southampton) 15 targets, 1 help Sadio Mane (Liverpool) 14 targets, 7 assists Marcus Rashford (Man Utd) 14 targets, four assists Raul Jimenez (Wolves) 13 targets, 6 assists Tammy Abraham (Chelsea) 13 targets, three assists Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) 13 targets, 1 help

Final up to date – 9:00am Thursday 12th March 2020