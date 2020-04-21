Premier League TV fixtures 2019/20: Watch every match live on Sky Sports activities, BT Sport, Amazon Prime and Virgin Media

The Premier League 2019/20 season is approaching the midway level with Liverpool main the pack.

Sky Sports activities, BT Sport and Amazon Prime will air live protection of the Premier League this season, and we are going to maintain you recent with every televised match all through the marketing campaign.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the total record of Premier League 2019/20 fixtures – plus full Sky Sports activities, NOW TV, BT Sport and Amazon Prime listings and schedules in addition to hyperlinks to our thrilling match previews and rating predictions.

The right way to watch Premier League 2019/20 video games on TV and on-line

Sky Sports activities subscribers watch video games by way of their TV channels or on-line by way of SkyGo on a spread of units. Prospects can add the Premier League and Soccer channels for simply £18 monthly or add the whole sports activities bundle to their deal for simply £23 monthly.

NOW TV supply a Sky Sports activities day cross for £9.99, a week cross for £14.99 or a month cross for £33.99, all with no need a contract.

BT Sport will air weekly Premier League video games in addition to full protection of the Champions League and Europa League. Present BT customers can add the sports activities bundle for an extra £10.00 monthly. For brand new prospects, broadband and BT TV packages begin at £39.99 monthly. You can too purchase a month-to-month cross for £25 with out signing as much as a contract.

Amazon Prime have bought the rights to point out every match from the Boxing Day spherical of video games live, in addition to one other weekend of matches within the lead as much as Christmas.

Virgin Media supply prospects the total bundle to subscribe to Sky Sports activities, BT Sport and the Amazon Prime app loaded onto Virgin packing containers, which means you possibly can watch every televised Premier League match from one distant. New prospects can even decide up a free 12 months of Amazon Prime Video.

Premier League fixtures 2019/20

Broadcast data will probably be up to date all through the season.

Televised matches in daring.

Saturday 1st February

Preview: Leicester v Chelsea (12:30pm) BT Sport

Bournemouth v Aston Villa (3:00pm)

Crystal Palace v Sheffield United (3:00pm)

Liverpool v Southampton (3:00pm)

Newcastle v Norwich (3:00pm)

Watford v Everton (3:00pm)

West Ham v Brighton (3:00pm)

Preview: Man Utd v Wolves (5:30pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV

Sunday 2nd February

Preview: Burnley v Arsenal (2:00pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV

Preview: Tottenham v Man Metropolis (4:30pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV

Saturday eighth February

Everton v Crystal Palace (12:30pm) BT Sport

Norwich v Liverpool (3:00pm)

Brighton v Watford (5:30pm) BT Sport

Sunday ninth February

Sheffield United v Bournemouth (2:00pm) BT Sport

Man Metropolis v West Ham (4:30pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV

Friday 14th February

Wolves v Leicester (8:00pm) BT Sport

Saturday 15th February

Southampton v Burnley (12:30pm) BT Sport

Norwich v Liverpool (5:30pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV

Sunday 16th February

Aston Villa v Tottenham (2:00pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV

Arsenal v Newcastle (4:30pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV

Monday 17th February

Chelsea v Man Utd (8:00pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV

Saturday 22nd February

Chelsea v Tottenham (12:30pm) BT Sport

Burnley v Bournemouth (3:00pm)

Crystal Palace v Newcastle (3:00pm)

Sheffield United v Brighton (3:00pm)

Southampton v Aston Villa (3:00pm)

Leicester v Man Metropolis (5:30pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV

Sunday 23rd February

Man Utd v Watford (2:00pm)

Wolves v Norwich (2:00pm)

Arsenal v Everton (4:30pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV

Monday 24th February

Liverpool v West Ham (8:00pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV

Friday 28th February

Norwich v Leicester (8:00pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV

Topic to EFL Cup closing participation

Saturday 29th February

Brighton v Crystal Palace (12:30pm) BT Sport

Bournemouth v Chelsea (3:00pm)

Aston Villa v Sheffield United (3:00pm)

Newcastle v Burnley (3:00pm)

West Ham v Southampton (3:00pm)

Watford v Liverpool (5:30pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV

Sunday 1st March

Man Metropolis v Arsenal (2:00pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV

or

Everton v Man Utd (2:00pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV

Topic to EFL Cup closing participation

Tottenham v Wolves (3:00pm)

Saturday seventh March

Liverpool v Bournemouth (12:30pm) BT Sport

Arsenal v West Ham (3:00pm)

Crystal Palace v Watford (3:00pm)

Sheffield United v Norwich (3:00pm)

Southampton v Newcastle (3:00pm)

Wolves v Brighton (3:00pm)

Burnley v Tottenham (5:30pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV

Sunday eighth March

Chelsea v Everton (2:00pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV

Man Utd v Man Metropolis (4:30pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV

Monday ninth March

Leicester v Aston Villa (8:00pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV

Saturday 14th March

Watford v Leicester (12:30pm) BT Sport

Bournemouth v Crystal Palace (3:00pm)

Brighton v Arsenal (3:00pm)

Man Metropolis v Burnley (3:00pm)

Newcastle v Sheffield United (3:00pm)

Norwich v Southampton (3:00pm)

Aston Villa v Chelsea (5:30pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV

Sunday 15th March

West Ham v Wolves (2:00pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV

Tottenham v Man Utd (4:30pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV

Monday 16th March

Everton v Liverpool (8:00pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV

Friday 20th March

Tottenham v West Ham (8:00pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV

Saturday 21st March

Chelsea v Man Metropolis (12:30pm) BT Sport

Burnley v Watford (3:00pm)

Man Utd v Sheffield United (3:00pm)

Newcastle v Aston Villa (3:00pm)

Norwich v Everton (3:00pm)

Wolves v Bournemouth (3:00pm)

Liverpool v Crystal Palace (5:30pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV

Sunday 22nd March

Leicester v Brighton (2:00pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV

Southampton v Arsenal (4:30pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV

Saturday 4th April

Bournemouth v Newcastle (3:00pm)

Arsenal v Norwich (3:00pm)

Aston Villa v Wolves (3:00pm)

Brighton v Man Utd (3:00pm)

Crystal Palace v Burnley (3:00pm)

Everton v Leicester (3:00pm)

Man Metropolis v Liverpool (3:00pm)

Sheffield United v Tottenham (3:00pm)

Watford v Southampton (3:00pm)

West Ham v Chelsea (3:00pm)

Saturday 11th April

Burnley v Sheffield United (3:00pm)

Chelsea v Watford (3:00pm)

Leicester v Crystal Palace (3:00pm)

Liverpool v Aston Villa (3:00pm)

Man Utd v Bournemouth (3:00pm)

Newcastle v West Ham (3:00pm)

Norwich v Brighton (3:00pm)

Southampton v Man Metropolis (3:00pm)

Tottenham v Everton (3:00pm)

Wolves v Arsenal (3:00pm)

Saturday 18th April

Bournemouth v Tottenham (3:00pm)

Arsenal v Leicester (3:00pm)

Aston Villa v Man Utd (3:00pm)

Brighton v Liverpool (3:00pm)

Crystal Palace v Chelsea (3:00pm)

Everton v Southampton (3:00pm)

Man Metropolis v Newcastle (3:00pm)

Sheffield United v Wolves (3:00pm)

Watford v Norwich (3:00pm)

West Ham v Burnley (3:00pm)

Saturday 25th April

Bournemouth v Leicester (3:00pm)

Aston Villa v Crystal Palace (3:00pm)

Brighton v Man Metropolis (3:00pm)

Liverpool v Burnley (3:00pm)

Man Utd v Southampton (3:00pm)

Norwich v West Ham (3:00pm)

Sheffield United v Chelsea (3:00pm)

Tottenham v Arsenal (3:00pm)

Watford v Newcastle (3:00pm)

Wolves v Everton (3:00pm)

Saturday 2nd Might

Arsenal v Liverpool (3:00pm)

Burnley v Wolves (3:00pm)

Chelsea v Norwich (3:00pm)

Crystal Palace v Man Utd (3:00pm)

Everton v Aston Villa (3:00pm)

Leicester v Sheffield United (3:00pm)

Man Metropolis v Bournemouth (3:00pm)

Newcastle v Tottenham (3:00pm)

Southampton v Brighton (3:00pm)

West Ham v Watford (3:00pm)

Saturday ninth Might

Bournemouth v Southampton (3:00pm)

Aston Villa v Arsenal (3:00pm)

Brighton v Newcastle (3:00pm)

Liverpool v Chelsea (3:00pm)

Man Utd v West Ham (3:00pm)

Norwich v Burnley (3:00pm)

Sheffield United v Everton (3:00pm)

Tottenham v Leicester (3:00pm)

Watford v Man Metropolis (3:00pm)

Wolves v Crystal Palace (3:00pm)

Saturday 17th Might

Arsenal v Watford (3:00pm)

Burnley v Brighton (3:00pm)

Chelsea v Wolves (3:00pm)

Crystal Palace v Tottenham (3:00pm)

Everton v Bournemouth (3:00pm)

Leicester v Man Utd (3:00pm)

Man Metropolis v Norwich (3:00pm)

Newcastle v Liverpool (3:00pm)

Southampton v Sheffield United (3:00pm)

West Ham v Aston Villa (3:00pm)

Premier League fixtures 2019/20 club-by-club

Try our fixture information for every Premier League staff – together with fixtures, staff information, kits, switch information, TV information, stadium particulars and extra.