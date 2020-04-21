Premier League TV fixtures 2019/20: Watch every match live on Sky Sports activities, BT Sport, Amazon Prime and Virgin Media

The Premier League 2019/20 season is approaching the midway level with Liverpool main the pack.
Sky Sports activities, BT Sport and Amazon Prime will air live protection of the Premier League this season, and we are going to maintain you recent with every televised match all through the marketing campaign.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up the total record of Premier League 2019/20 fixtures – plus full Sky Sports activities, NOW TV, BT Sport and Amazon Prime listings and schedules.
The right way to watch Premier League 2019/20 video games on TV and on-line
Sky Sports activities subscribers watch video games by way of their TV channels or on-line by way of SkyGo on a spread of units. Prospects can add the Premier League and Soccer channels for simply £18 monthly or add the whole sports activities bundle to their deal for simply £23 monthly.
NOW TV supply a Sky Sports activities day cross for £9.99, a week cross for £14.99 or a month cross for £33.99, all with no need a contract.
BT Sport will air weekly Premier League video games in addition to full protection of the Champions League and Europa League. Present BT customers can add the sports activities bundle for an extra £10.00 monthly. For brand new prospects, broadband and BT TV packages begin at £39.99 monthly. You can too purchase a month-to-month cross for £25 with out signing as much as a contract.
Amazon Prime have bought the rights to point out every match from the Boxing Day spherical of video games live, in addition to one other weekend of matches within the lead as much as Christmas.
Virgin Media supply prospects the total bundle to subscribe to Sky Sports activities, BT Sport and the Amazon Prime app loaded onto Virgin packing containers, which means you possibly can watch every televised Premier League match from one distant. New prospects can even decide up a free 12 months of Amazon Prime Video.
Premier League fixtures 2019/20
Broadcast data will probably be up to date all through the season.
Televised matches in daring.
Saturday 1st February
Preview: Leicester v Chelsea (12:30pm) BT Sport
Bournemouth v Aston Villa (3:00pm)
Crystal Palace v Sheffield United (3:00pm)
Liverpool v Southampton (3:00pm)
Newcastle v Norwich (3:00pm)
Watford v Everton (3:00pm)
West Ham v Brighton (3:00pm)
Preview: Man Utd v Wolves (5:30pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV
Sunday 2nd February
Preview: Burnley v Arsenal (2:00pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV
Preview: Tottenham v Man Metropolis (4:30pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV
Saturday eighth February
Everton v Crystal Palace (12:30pm) BT Sport
Norwich v Liverpool (3:00pm)
Brighton v Watford (5:30pm) BT Sport
Sunday ninth February
Sheffield United v Bournemouth (2:00pm) BT Sport
Man Metropolis v West Ham (4:30pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV
Friday 14th February
Wolves v Leicester (8:00pm) BT Sport
Saturday 15th February
Southampton v Burnley (12:30pm) BT Sport
Norwich v Liverpool (5:30pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV
Sunday 16th February
Aston Villa v Tottenham (2:00pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV
Arsenal v Newcastle (4:30pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV
Monday 17th February
Chelsea v Man Utd (8:00pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV
Saturday 22nd February
Chelsea v Tottenham (12:30pm) BT Sport
Burnley v Bournemouth (3:00pm)
Crystal Palace v Newcastle (3:00pm)
Sheffield United v Brighton (3:00pm)
Southampton v Aston Villa (3:00pm)
Leicester v Man Metropolis (5:30pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV
Sunday 23rd February
Man Utd v Watford (2:00pm)
Wolves v Norwich (2:00pm)
Arsenal v Everton (4:30pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV
Monday 24th February
Liverpool v West Ham (8:00pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV
Friday 28th February
Norwich v Leicester (8:00pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV
Topic to EFL Cup closing participation
Saturday 29th February
Brighton v Crystal Palace (12:30pm) BT Sport
Bournemouth v Chelsea (3:00pm)
Aston Villa v Sheffield United (3:00pm)
Newcastle v Burnley (3:00pm)
West Ham v Southampton (3:00pm)
Watford v Liverpool (5:30pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV
Sunday 1st March
Man Metropolis v Arsenal (2:00pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV
or
Everton v Man Utd (2:00pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV
Topic to EFL Cup closing participation
Tottenham v Wolves (3:00pm)
Saturday seventh March
Liverpool v Bournemouth (12:30pm) BT Sport
Arsenal v West Ham (3:00pm)
Crystal Palace v Watford (3:00pm)
Sheffield United v Norwich (3:00pm)
Southampton v Newcastle (3:00pm)
Wolves v Brighton (3:00pm)
Burnley v Tottenham (5:30pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV
Sunday eighth March
Chelsea v Everton (2:00pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV
Man Utd v Man Metropolis (4:30pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV
Monday ninth March
Leicester v Aston Villa (8:00pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV
Saturday 14th March
Watford v Leicester (12:30pm) BT Sport
Bournemouth v Crystal Palace (3:00pm)
Brighton v Arsenal (3:00pm)
Man Metropolis v Burnley (3:00pm)
Newcastle v Sheffield United (3:00pm)
Norwich v Southampton (3:00pm)
Aston Villa v Chelsea (5:30pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV
Sunday 15th March
West Ham v Wolves (2:00pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV
Tottenham v Man Utd (4:30pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV
Monday 16th March
Everton v Liverpool (8:00pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV
Friday 20th March
Tottenham v West Ham (8:00pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV
Saturday 21st March
Chelsea v Man Metropolis (12:30pm) BT Sport
Burnley v Watford (3:00pm)
Man Utd v Sheffield United (3:00pm)
Newcastle v Aston Villa (3:00pm)
Norwich v Everton (3:00pm)
Wolves v Bournemouth (3:00pm)
Liverpool v Crystal Palace (5:30pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV
Sunday 22nd March
Leicester v Brighton (2:00pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV
Southampton v Arsenal (4:30pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV
Saturday 4th April
Bournemouth v Newcastle (3:00pm)
Arsenal v Norwich (3:00pm)
Aston Villa v Wolves (3:00pm)
Brighton v Man Utd (3:00pm)
Crystal Palace v Burnley (3:00pm)
Everton v Leicester (3:00pm)
Man Metropolis v Liverpool (3:00pm)
Sheffield United v Tottenham (3:00pm)
Watford v Southampton (3:00pm)
West Ham v Chelsea (3:00pm)
Saturday 11th April
Burnley v Sheffield United (3:00pm)
Chelsea v Watford (3:00pm)
Leicester v Crystal Palace (3:00pm)
Liverpool v Aston Villa (3:00pm)
Man Utd v Bournemouth (3:00pm)
Newcastle v West Ham (3:00pm)
Norwich v Brighton (3:00pm)
Southampton v Man Metropolis (3:00pm)
Tottenham v Everton (3:00pm)
Wolves v Arsenal (3:00pm)
Saturday 18th April
Bournemouth v Tottenham (3:00pm)
Arsenal v Leicester (3:00pm)
Aston Villa v Man Utd (3:00pm)
Brighton v Liverpool (3:00pm)
Crystal Palace v Chelsea (3:00pm)
Everton v Southampton (3:00pm)
Man Metropolis v Newcastle (3:00pm)
Sheffield United v Wolves (3:00pm)
Watford v Norwich (3:00pm)
West Ham v Burnley (3:00pm)
Saturday 25th April
Bournemouth v Leicester (3:00pm)
Aston Villa v Crystal Palace (3:00pm)
Brighton v Man Metropolis (3:00pm)
Liverpool v Burnley (3:00pm)
Man Utd v Southampton (3:00pm)
Norwich v West Ham (3:00pm)
Sheffield United v Chelsea (3:00pm)
Tottenham v Arsenal (3:00pm)
Watford v Newcastle (3:00pm)
Wolves v Everton (3:00pm)
Saturday 2nd Might
Arsenal v Liverpool (3:00pm)
Burnley v Wolves (3:00pm)
Chelsea v Norwich (3:00pm)
Crystal Palace v Man Utd (3:00pm)
Everton v Aston Villa (3:00pm)
Leicester v Sheffield United (3:00pm)
Man Metropolis v Bournemouth (3:00pm)
Newcastle v Tottenham (3:00pm)
Southampton v Brighton (3:00pm)
West Ham v Watford (3:00pm)
Saturday ninth Might
Bournemouth v Southampton (3:00pm)
Aston Villa v Arsenal (3:00pm)
Brighton v Newcastle (3:00pm)
Liverpool v Chelsea (3:00pm)
Man Utd v West Ham (3:00pm)
Norwich v Burnley (3:00pm)
Sheffield United v Everton (3:00pm)
Tottenham v Leicester (3:00pm)
Watford v Man Metropolis (3:00pm)
Wolves v Crystal Palace (3:00pm)
Saturday 17th Might
Arsenal v Watford (3:00pm)
Burnley v Brighton (3:00pm)
Chelsea v Wolves (3:00pm)
Crystal Palace v Tottenham (3:00pm)
Everton v Bournemouth (3:00pm)
Leicester v Man Utd (3:00pm)
Man Metropolis v Norwich (3:00pm)
Newcastle v Liverpool (3:00pm)
Southampton v Sheffield United (3:00pm)
West Ham v Aston Villa (3:00pm)
Premier League fixtures 2019/20 club-by-club
Try our fixture information for every Premier League staff – together with fixtures, staff information, kits, switch information, TV information, stadium particulars and extra.
