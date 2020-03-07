Premier League TV fixtures 2019/20: Watch every match live on Sky Sports, BT Sport, Amazon Prime and Virgin Media

The Premier League 2019/20 season is approaching the ultimate third with Liverpool main the pack.
Sky Sports activities, BT Sport and Amazon Prime will air live protection of the Premier League this season, and we are going to maintain you recent with every televised match all through the marketing campaign.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up the total listing of Premier League 2019/20 fixtures – plus full Sky Sports activities, NOW TV, BT Sport and Amazon Prime listings and schedules in addition to hyperlinks to our thrilling match previews and rating predictions.
Premier League fixtures 2019/20
Broadcast info will probably be up to date all through the season.
Televised matches in daring.
TBC
Aston Villa v Sheffield United
Chelsea v Man Metropolis
Man Utd v Sheffield United
Newcastle v Aston Villa
Southampton v Arsenal
Saturday seventh March
Preview: Liverpool v Bournemouth (12:30pm) BT Sport
Arsenal v West Ham (3:00pm)
Crystal Palace v Watford (3:00pm)
Sheffield United v Norwich (3:00pm)
Southampton v Newcastle (3:00pm)
Wolves v Brighton (3:00pm)
Burnley v Tottenham (5:30pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV
Sunday eighth March
Preview: Chelsea v Everton (2:00pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV
Man Utd v Man Metropolis (4:30pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV
Monday ninth March
Leicester v Aston Villa (8:00pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV
Wednesday 11th March
Man Metropolis v Arsenal (7:30pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV
Saturday 14th March
Watford v Leicester (12:30pm) BT Sport
Bournemouth v Crystal Palace (3:00pm)
Brighton v Arsenal (3:00pm)
Man Metropolis v Burnley (3:00pm)
Newcastle v Sheffield United (3:00pm)
Norwich v Southampton (3:00pm)
Aston Villa v Chelsea (5:30pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV
Sunday 15th March
West Ham v Wolves (2:00pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV
Tottenham v Man Utd (4:30pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV
Monday 16th March
Everton v Liverpool (8:00pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV
Friday 20th March
Tottenham v West Ham (8:00pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV
Saturday 21st March
Burnley v Watford (3:00pm)
Norwich v Everton (3:00pm)
Liverpool v Crystal Palace (5:30pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV
Sunday 22nd March
Leicester v Brighton (2:00pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV
Wolves v Bournemouth (TBC)
Saturday 4th April
Aston Villa v Wolves (12:30pm)
Arsenal v Norwich (3:00pm)
Bournemouth v Newcastle (3:00pm)
Brighton v Man Utd (3:00pm)
Crystal Palace v Burnley (3:00pm)
Watford v Southampton (3:00pm)
Sheffield United v Tottenham (5:30pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV
Sunday fifth April
West Ham v Chelsea (2:00pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV
Man Metropolis v Liverpool (4:30pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV
Monday sixth April
Everton v Leicester (8:00pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV
Friday 10th April
Newcastle v West Ham (8:00pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV
Saturday 11th April
Man Utd v Bournemouth (12:30pm)
Burnley v Sheffield United (3:00pm)
Leicester v Crystal Palace (3:00pm)
Norwich v Brighton (3:00pm)
Southampton v Man Metropolis (3:00pm)
Tottenham v Everton (5:30pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV
Sunday 12th April
Chelsea v Watford (2:00pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV
Liverpool v Aston Villa (4:30pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV
Monday 13th April
Wolves v Arsenal (8:00pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV
Saturday 18th April
Crystal Palace v Chelsea (12:30pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV
Bournemouth v Tottenham (3:00pm)
Everton v Southampton (3:00pm)
Man Metropolis v Newcastle (3:00pm)
Watford v Norwich (3:00pm)
West Ham v Burnley (3:00pm)
Arsenal v Leicester (5:30pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV
Sunday 19th April
Sheffield United v Wolves (2:00pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV
Aston Villa v Man Utd (4:30pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV
Monday 20th April
Brighton v Liverpool (8:00pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV
Saturday 25th April
Liverpool v Burnley (12:30pm)
Bournemouth v Leicester (3:00pm)
Man Utd v Southampton (3:00pm)
Norwich v West Ham (3:00pm)
Watford v Newcastle (3:00pm)
Wolves v Everton (3:00pm)
Brighton v Man Metropolis (5:30pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV
Sunday 26th April
Sheffield United v Chelsea (2:00pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV
Tottenham v Arsenal (4:30pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV
Monday 27th April
Aston Villa v Crystal Palace (8:00pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV
Saturday 2nd Could
Arsenal v Liverpool (3:00pm)
Burnley v Wolves (3:00pm)
Chelsea v Norwich (3:00pm)
Crystal Palace v Man Utd (3:00pm)
Everton v Aston Villa (3:00pm)
Leicester v Sheffield United (3:00pm)
Man Metropolis v Bournemouth (3:00pm)
Newcastle v Tottenham (3:00pm)
Southampton v Brighton (3:00pm)
West Ham v Watford (3:00pm)
Saturday ninth Could
Bournemouth v Southampton (3:00pm)
Aston Villa v Arsenal (3:00pm)
Brighton v Newcastle (3:00pm)
Liverpool v Chelsea (3:00pm)
Man Utd v West Ham (3:00pm)
Norwich v Burnley (3:00pm)
Sheffield United v Everton (3:00pm)
Tottenham v Leicester (3:00pm)
Watford v Man Metropolis (3:00pm)
Wolves v Crystal Palace (3:00pm)
Saturday 17th Could
Arsenal v Watford (3:00pm)
Burnley v Brighton (3:00pm)
Chelsea v Wolves (3:00pm)
Crystal Palace v Tottenham (3:00pm)
Everton v Bournemouth (3:00pm)
Leicester v Man Utd (3:00pm)
Man Metropolis v Norwich (3:00pm)
Newcastle v Liverpool (3:00pm)
Southampton v Sheffield United (3:00pm)
West Ham v Aston Villa (3:00pm)
How you can watch Premier League 2019/20 video games on TV and on-line
Sky Sports activities subscribers watch video games by way of their TV channels or on-line via SkyGo on a spread of gadgets. Clients can add the Premier League and Soccer channels for simply £18 monthly or add the whole sports activities bundle to their deal for simply £23 monthly.
NOW TV provide a Sky Sports activities day go for £9.99, a week go for £14.99 or a month go for £33.99, all without having a contract.
BT Sport will air weekly Premier League video games in addition to full protection of the Champions League and Europa League. You may choose up the BT Sport bundle for £15 monthly or choose up their ‘Large Sport’ bundle for £40 monthly which incorporates BT Sport channels plus 11 Sky Sports activities channels by way of NOW TV. It’s also possible to purchase a month-to-month go to BT Sport for simply £25 with out signing as much as a contract.
Amazon Prime have bought the rights to 2 rounds of Premier League fixtures in December – together with Boxing Day matches – in a three-year deal.
Virgin Media provide clients the total bundle to subscribe to Sky Sports activities, BT Sport and the Amazon Prime app loaded onto Virgin bins, that means you may watch every televised Premier League match from one distant. New clients can even choose up a free 12 months of Amazon Prime Video.
