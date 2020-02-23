Premier League TV fixtures 2019/20: Watch every match live on Sky Sports, BT Sport, Amazon Prime and Virgin Media

The Premier League 2019/20 season is approaching the ultimate third with Liverpool main the pack.

Sky Sports activities, BT Sport and Amazon Prime will air live protection of the Premier League this season, and we are going to preserve you recent with every televised match all through the marketing campaign.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the complete listing of Premier League 2019/20 fixtures – plus full Sky Sports activities, NOW TV, BT Sport and Amazon Prime listings and schedules in addition to hyperlinks to our thrilling match previews and rating predictions.

The way to watch Premier League 2019/20 video games on TV and on-line

Sky Sports activities subscribers watch video games through their TV channels or on-line via SkyGo on a variety of units. Clients can add the Premier League and Soccer channels for simply £18 monthly or add the entire sports activities bundle to their deal for simply £23 monthly.

NOW TV supply a Sky Sports activities day move for £9.99, a week move for £14.99 or a month move for £33.99, all without having a contract.

BT Sport will air weekly Premier League video games in addition to full protection of the Champions League and Europa League. You possibly can decide up the BT Sport bundle for £15 monthly or decide up their ‘Huge Sport’ bundle for £40 monthly which incorporates BT Sport channels plus 11 Sky Sports activities channels through NOW TV. You may also purchase a month-to-month move to BT Sport for simply £25 with out signing as much as a contract.

Amazon Prime have bought the rights to 2 rounds of Premier League fixtures in December – together with Boxing Day matches – in a three-year deal.

Virgin Media supply clients the complete bundle to subscribe to Sky Sports activities, BT Sport and the Amazon Prime app loaded onto Virgin containers, that means you may watch every televised Premier League match from one distant. New clients can even decide up a free 12 months of Amazon Prime Video.

Premier League fixtures 2019/20

Broadcast info will probably be up to date all through the season.

Televised matches in daring.

TBC

Aston Villa v Sheffield United

Man Metropolis v Arsenal

Saturday 22nd February

Preview: Chelsea v Tottenham (12:30pm) BT Sport

Burnley v Bournemouth (3:00pm)

Crystal Palace v Newcastle (3:00pm)

Sheffield United v Brighton (3:00pm)

Southampton v Aston Villa (3:00pm)

Preview: Leicester v Man Metropolis (5:30pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV

Sunday 23rd February

Man Utd v Watford (2:00pm)

Wolves v Norwich (2:00pm)

Preview: Arsenal v Everton (4:30pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV

Monday 24th February

Preview: Liverpool v West Ham (8:00pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV

Friday 28th February

Norwich v Leicester (8:00pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV

Saturday 29th February

Brighton v Crystal Palace (12:30pm) BT Sport

Bournemouth v Chelsea (3:00pm)

Newcastle v Burnley (3:00pm)

West Ham v Southampton (3:00pm)

Watford v Liverpool (5:30pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV

Sunday 1st March

Everton v Man Utd (2:00pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV

Tottenham v Wolves (2:00pm)

Saturday seventh March

Liverpool v Bournemouth (12:30pm) BT Sport

Arsenal v West Ham (3:00pm)

Crystal Palace v Watford (3:00pm)

Sheffield United v Norwich (3:00pm)

Southampton v Newcastle (3:00pm)

Wolves v Brighton (3:00pm)

Burnley v Tottenham (5:30pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV

Sunday eighth March

Chelsea v Everton (2:00pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV

Man Utd v Man Metropolis (4:30pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV

Monday ninth March

Leicester v Aston Villa (8:00pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV

Saturday 14th March

Watford v Leicester (12:30pm) BT Sport

Bournemouth v Crystal Palace (3:00pm)

Brighton v Arsenal (3:00pm)

Man Metropolis v Burnley (3:00pm)

Newcastle v Sheffield United (3:00pm)

Norwich v Southampton (3:00pm)

Aston Villa v Chelsea (5:30pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV

Sunday 15th March

West Ham v Wolves (2:00pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV

Tottenham v Man Utd (4:30pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV

Monday 16th March

Everton v Liverpool (8:00pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV

Friday 20th March

Tottenham v West Ham (8:00pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV

Saturday 21st March

Chelsea v Man Metropolis (12:30pm) BT Sport

Burnley v Watford (3:00pm)

Man Utd v Sheffield United (3:00pm)

Newcastle v Aston Villa (3:00pm)

Norwich v Everton (3:00pm)

Wolves v Bournemouth (3:00pm)

Liverpool v Crystal Palace (5:30pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV

Sunday 22nd March

Leicester v Brighton (2:00pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV

Southampton v Arsenal (4:30pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV

Saturday 4th April

Bournemouth v Newcastle (3:00pm)

Arsenal v Norwich (3:00pm)

Aston Villa v Wolves (3:00pm)

Brighton v Man Utd (3:00pm)

Crystal Palace v Burnley (3:00pm)

Everton v Leicester (3:00pm)

Man Metropolis v Liverpool (3:00pm)

Sheffield United v Tottenham (3:00pm)

Watford v Southampton (3:00pm)

West Ham v Chelsea (3:00pm)

Saturday 11th April

Burnley v Sheffield United (3:00pm)

Chelsea v Watford (3:00pm)

Leicester v Crystal Palace (3:00pm)

Liverpool v Aston Villa (3:00pm)

Man Utd v Bournemouth (3:00pm)

Newcastle v West Ham (3:00pm)

Norwich v Brighton (3:00pm)

Southampton v Man Metropolis (3:00pm)

Tottenham v Everton (3:00pm)

Wolves v Arsenal (3:00pm)

Saturday 18th April

Bournemouth v Tottenham (3:00pm)

Arsenal v Leicester (3:00pm)

Aston Villa v Man Utd (3:00pm)

Brighton v Liverpool (3:00pm)

Crystal Palace v Chelsea (3:00pm)

Everton v Southampton (3:00pm)

Man Metropolis v Newcastle (3:00pm)

Sheffield United v Wolves (3:00pm)

Watford v Norwich (3:00pm)

West Ham v Burnley (3:00pm)

Saturday 25th April

Bournemouth v Leicester (3:00pm)

Aston Villa v Crystal Palace (3:00pm)

Brighton v Man Metropolis (3:00pm)

Liverpool v Burnley (3:00pm)

Man Utd v Southampton (3:00pm)

Norwich v West Ham (3:00pm)

Sheffield United v Chelsea (3:00pm)

Tottenham v Arsenal (3:00pm)

Watford v Newcastle (3:00pm)

Wolves v Everton (3:00pm)

Saturday 2nd Might

Arsenal v Liverpool (3:00pm)

Burnley v Wolves (3:00pm)

Chelsea v Norwich (3:00pm)

Crystal Palace v Man Utd (3:00pm)

Everton v Aston Villa (3:00pm)

Leicester v Sheffield United (3:00pm)

Man Metropolis v Bournemouth (3:00pm)

Newcastle v Tottenham (3:00pm)

Southampton v Brighton (3:00pm)

West Ham v Watford (3:00pm)

Saturday ninth Might

Bournemouth v Southampton (3:00pm)

Aston Villa v Arsenal (3:00pm)

Brighton v Newcastle (3:00pm)

Liverpool v Chelsea (3:00pm)

Man Utd v West Ham (3:00pm)

Norwich v Burnley (3:00pm)

Sheffield United v Everton (3:00pm)

Tottenham v Leicester (3:00pm)

Watford v Man Metropolis (3:00pm)

Wolves v Crystal Palace (3:00pm)

Saturday 17th Might

Arsenal v Watford (3:00pm)

Burnley v Brighton (3:00pm)

Chelsea v Wolves (3:00pm)

Crystal Palace v Tottenham (3:00pm)

Everton v Bournemouth (3:00pm)

Leicester v Man Utd (3:00pm)

Man Metropolis v Norwich (3:00pm)

Newcastle v Liverpool (3:00pm)

Southampton v Sheffield United (3:00pm)

West Ham v Aston Villa (3:00pm)

